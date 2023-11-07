Aptean Inc.: Leading Hair Cosmetics Company Unleashes the Power of Innovation with Aptean's Cloud-based PLM Solution

Keune B.V. Chooses Aptean for Streamlined Product Lifecycle Management

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 07, 2023, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced its partnership with Keune B.V., a renowned family-owned hair cosmetics company. Keune B.V. has chosen Aptean Product Lifecycle Management, Lascom Editon (Aptean PLM) to streamline its operations and foster innovation.



Keune B.V., a family-owned company with a remarkable history that spans over a century, has firmly established itself as one of the largest and most influential hair cosmetics companies in the Netherlands. Founded in 1922 by Jan Keune, the company continues to thrive under the leadership of the third generation. Keune B.V.'s unwavering dedication to delivering superior products has solidified its position as a leading supplier to hair salons worldwide. With an extensive range of hair coloring products, marketed primarily under its flagship brand, Keune offers hairdressers and stylists unparalleled quality and reliability.

As a B Corp certified company, Keune B.V. embraces sustainability as a guiding principle in all aspects of its business. By partnering with Aptean and implementing Aptean PLM, Keune aims to strengthen its commitment to sustainable practices and streamline its product lifecycle management processes. Aptean PLM will help Keune manage changes, automate workflows and ensure compliance with regulations across different countries and markets.

"This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Keune and Aptean," said Duane George, GM EMEA and APAC at Aptean. "Keune B.V. is a market leader in the hair cosmetics industry, and by implementing Aptean PLM, Keune will benefit from a centralized platform that ensures seamless data management across all departments. This holistic approach will improve efficiency and accelerate innovation."

"Aptean's PLM solution will provide Keune with robust features to support change management, artwork management and compliance," said Gert van der Heijden, COO at Keune B.V. "By leveraging this solution, Keune B.V. will be able to streamline our processes, eliminate time-consuming manual checks and drive faster time to market."

About Keune B.V.

Keune B.V. is a family-owned hair cosmetics company that has been making waves in the industry since its founding in 1922 by Jan Keune. Based in the Netherlands, the company has grown to become one of the largest hair cosmetics companies in the country, supplying their top-quality products directly and indirectly to hair salons worldwide. With a strong commitment to sustainability and inclusivity, Keune has set high standards for themselves as a B Corporation. They strive to create allergen-free hair coloring products while adhering to rigorous sustainability practices. By embracing their role as a B Corp, Keune demonstrates their dedication to making a positive impact on the environment and society.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

