Farmer Mac Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023 .

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Provided $2.3 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America

Net interest income grew 29% year-over-year to $87.6 million

Net effective spread 1 increased 27% from the prior-year period to a record $83.4 million

increased 27% from the prior-year period to a record $83.4 million Net income attributable to common stockholders was $51.3 million, compared to $34.6 million in the same period last year

Record core earnings 1 of $45.2 million, or $4.13 per diluted common share, reflecting 35% growth year-over-year

of $45.2 million, or $4.13 per diluted common share, reflecting 35% growth year-over-year Maintained strong capital position with total core capital of $1.4 billion, exceeding statutory requirement by 69% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 16% as of September 30, 2023

1 Non-GAAP Measure

"We delivered another strong quarter, our sixth consecutive quarter of record earnings, seventh consecutive quarter of record net effective spread, and our tenth consecutive quarter of business volume growth. Our efforts over the last four years to strengthen our organizational alignment and resources with our business segments have supported increased diversification of our business and contributed to these results. At the same time, we've proactively managed our balance sheet and funding to ever-greater profitability and funding risk reduction. The strength in our consistent performance highlights the resilience and health of our business model as our growing base of customers increasingly turn to us as partners to help them grow their businesses and manage the risks they face around capital requirements and liquidity. Our capital base remains strong, positioning us well to create more opportunities to enhance shareholder value and fulfill our mission."

$ in thousands, except per share amounts Quarter Ended Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Sep. 30,

2022 Sequential

% Change YoY

% Change Net Change in Business Volume $914,959 $252,934 $847,247 N/A N/A Net Interest Income (GAAP) $87,643 $78,677 $67,853 11 % 29 % Net Effective Spread (Non-GAAP) $83,424 $81,832 $65,641 2 % 27 % Diluted EPS (GAAP) $4.69 $3.70 $3.18 27 % 47 % Core EPS (Non-GAAP) $4.13 $3.86 $3.07 7 % 35 %

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for third quarter 2023 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses "non-GAAP measures," which are measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Share

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per share (non-GAAP measures) and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share (GAAP measures) is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business.

Net Effective Spread

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of these assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield by excluding certain items from net interest income and net interest yield and including certain other items that net interest income and net interest yield do not contain.

Farmer Mac excludes from net effective spread the interest income and interest expense associated with the consolidated trusts and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Farmer Mac also excludes from net effective spread the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). Farmer Mac uses interest rate swaps to manage its interest rate risk exposure by synthetically modifying the interest rate reset or maturity characteristics of certain assets and liabilities. The accrual of the contractual amounts due on interest rate swaps designated in hedge accounting relationships is included as an adjustment to the yield or cost of the hedged item and is included in net interest income. For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations. However, the accrual of the contractual amounts due for undesignated financial derivatives are included in Farmer Mac's calculation of net effective spread.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps. The inclusion of these items in net effective spread is intended to reflect our view of the complete net spread between an asset and all of its related funding, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed February 24, 2023 with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions and estimates and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;

legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or rural infrastructure industries;

fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;

the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;

the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and rural infrastructure indebtedness;

the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or rural infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including rapid inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, volatility from the recent commercial banking failures, and volatility in commodity prices;

the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;

developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;

the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization and slow inflation; and

other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, climate change, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023 . Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is a vital part of the agricultural credit markets and was created to increase access to and reduce the cost of credit for the benefit of American agricultural and rural communities. As the nation's secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of the agricultural community, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and other institutions that can benefit from access to flexible, low-cost financing and risk management tools. Farmer Mac's customers benefit from our low cost of funds, low overhead costs, and high operational efficiency. More information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on Farmer Mac's website at www.farmermac.com.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



As of

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(in thousands) Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 782,318

$ 861,002 Investment securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,114,476 and $4,769,426, respectively) 4,873,414

4,579,564 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 45,032

45,032 Other investments 5,807

3,672 Total Investment Securities 4,924,253

4,628,268 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,536,437 and $8,019,495, respectively) 5,058,697

7,607,226 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,157,414

1,021,154 Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities 9,216,111

8,628,380 USDA Securities:





Trading, at fair value 1,302

1,767 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,322,355

2,409,834 Total USDA Securities 2,323,657

2,411,601 Loans:





Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 9,130,933

9,008,979 Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost 1,422,854

1,211,576 Allowance for losses (16,614)

(15,089) Total loans, net of allowance 10,537,173

10,205,466 Financial derivatives, at fair value 28,855

37,409 Accrued interest receivable (includes $10,666 and $12,514, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 230,523

229,061 Guarantee and commitment fees receivable 49,809

47,151 Deferred tax asset, net 4,711

18,004 Prepaid expenses and other assets 213,971

266,768 Total Assets $ 28,311,381

$ 27,333,110







Liabilities and Equity:





Liabilities:





Notes payable $ 25,123,545

$ 24,469,113 Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties 1,334,014

1,181,948 Financial derivatives, at fair value 188,362

175,326 Accrued interest payable (includes $6,568 and $8,081, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 172,150

117,887 Guarantee and commitment obligation 47,607

46,582 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 58,776

68,863 Reserve for losses 1,660

1,433 Total Liabilities 26,926,114

26,061,152 Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock:





Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 73,382

73,382 Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,659

96,659 Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 77,003

77,003 Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 116,160

116,160 Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 121,327

121,327 Common stock:





Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding 1,031

1,031 Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding 500

500 Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,309,351 shares and 9,270,265 shares outstanding, respectively 9,309

9,270 Additional paid-in capital 130,921

128,939 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (35,839)

(50,843) Retained earnings 794,814

698,530 Total Equity 1,385,267

1,271,958 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 28,311,381

$ 27,333,110

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income:













Investments and cash equivalents $ 79,947

$ 21,581

$ 209,429

$ 38,497 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities 161,351

74,695

442,649

169,231 Loans 140,513

97,514

388,837

241,393 Total interest income 381,811

193,790

1,040,915

449,121 Total interest expense 294,168

125,937

795,537

251,816 Net interest income 87,643

67,853

245,378

197,305 Release of/(provision for) losses 136

(617)

(1,484)

699 Net interest income after release of/(provision for) losses 87,779

67,236

243,894

198,004 Non-interest income/(expense):













Guarantee and commitment fees 5,520

2,643

12,942

9,551 Gains on financial derivatives 2,671

772

4,763

21,551 (Losses)/gains on trading securities (2)

(41)

14

(75) Release of/(provision for) reserve for losses 45

167

(227)

440 Other income 1,271

651

3,239

1,805 Non-interest income 9,505

4,192

20,731

33,272 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee benefits 14,103

11,648

43,391

36,661 General and administrative 9,100

6,919

26,047

21,717 Regulatory fees 831

812

2,497

2,437 Operating expenses 24,034

19,379

71,935

60,815 Income before income taxes 73,250

52,049

192,690

170,461 Income tax expense 15,113

10,631

40,306

35,735 Net income 58,137

41,418

152,384

134,726 Preferred stock dividends (6,792)

(6,791)

(20,374)

(20,374) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 51,345

$ 34,627

$ 132,010

$ 114,352















Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per common share $ 4.74

$ 3.21

$ 12.20

$ 10.61 Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.69

$ 3.18

$ 12.08

$ 10.51

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 51,345

$ 40,421

$ 34,627 Less reconciling items:









Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 2,921

2,141

6,441 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 3,210

(4,901)

(624) Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets 1,714

(57)

(757) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 29

29

24 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (79)

583

(3,522) Income tax effect related to reconciling items (1,638)

464

(327) Sub-total 6,157

(1,741)

1,235 Core earnings $ 45,188

$ 42,162

$ 33,392











Composition of Core Earnings:









Revenues:









Net effective spread(1) $ 83,424

$ 81,832

$ 65,641 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 4,828

4,581

4,201 Other(3) 1,056

409

473 Total revenues 89,308

86,822

70,315











Credit related expense (GAAP):









(Release of)/provision for losses (181)

1,142

450 Total credit related expense (181)

1,142

450











Operating expenses (GAAP):









Compensation and employee benefits 14,103

13,937

11,648 General and administrative 9,100

9,420

6,919 Regulatory fees 831

831

812 Total operating expenses 24,034

24,188

19,379











Net earnings 65,455

61,492

50,486 Income tax expense(4) 13,475

12,539

10,303 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 6,792

6,791

6,791 Core earnings $ 45,188

$ 42,162

$ 33,392











Core earnings per share:









Basic $ 4.17

$ 3.89

$ 3.09 Diluted $ 4.13

$ 3.86

$ 3.07

(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 132,010

$ 114,352 Less reconciling items:





Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 5,978

11,899 (Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes (1,796)

5,491 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets 2,016

(948) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 87

(18) Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 1,027

14,526 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (1,536)

(6,499) Sub-total 5,776

24,451 Core earnings $ 126,234

$ 89,901







Composition of Core Earnings:





Revenues:





Net effective spread(1) $ 242,429

$ 184,426 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 14,063

13,467 Other(3) 2,532

1,294 Total revenues 259,024

199,187







Credit related expense (GAAP):





Provision for/(release of) losses 1,711

(1,139) Total credit related expense 1,711

(1,139)







Operating expenses (GAAP):





Compensation and employee benefits 43,391

36,661 General and administrative 26,047

21,717 Regulatory fees 2,497

2,437 Total operating expenses 71,935

60,815







Net earnings 185,378

139,511 Income tax expense(4) 38,770

29,236 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 20,374

20,374 Core earnings $ 126,234

$ 89,901







Core earnings per share:





Basic $ 11.66

$ 8.33 Diluted $ 11.56

$ 8.27

(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Basic EPS $ 4.74

$ 3.73

$ 3.21

$ 12.20

$ 10.61 Less reconciling items:

















Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 0.27

0.20

0.60

0.55

1.10 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 0.30

(0.45)

(0.06)

(0.17)

0.51 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities 0.16

-

(0.07)

0.19

(0.09) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value -

-

-

0.01

- Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (0.01)

0.05

(0.32)

0.10

1.36 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.15)

0.04

(0.03)

(0.14)

(0.60) Sub-total 0.57

(0.16)

0.12

0.54

2.28 Core Earnings - Basic EPS $ 4.17

$ 3.89

$ 3.09

$ 11.66

$ 8.33



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,839

10,833

10,799

10,825

10,787

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Diluted EPS $ 4.69

$ 3.70

$ 3.18

$ 12.08

$ 10.51 Less reconciling items:

















Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 0.27

0.20

0.59

0.54

1.09 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 0.29

(0.45)

(0.06)

(0.16)

0.50 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities 0.16

-

(0.07)

0.18

(0.09) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value -

-

-

0.01

- Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (0.01)

0.05

(0.32)

0.09

1.34 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.15)

0.04

(0.03)

(0.14)

(0.60) Sub-total 0.56

(0.16)

0.11

0.52

2.24 Core Earnings - Diluted EPS $ 4.13

$ 3.86

$ 3.07

$ 11.56

$ 8.27



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,938

10,916

10,874

10,924

10,875

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income/yield $ 87,643

1.22 %

$ 78,677

1.12 %

$ 67,853

1.04 %

$ 245,378

1.16 %

$ 197,305

1.03 % Net effects of consolidated trusts (1,024)

0.02 %

(1,044)

0.02 %

(843)

0.02 %

(3,123)

0.02 %

(3,044)

0.02 % Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives (805)

(0.01) %

(1,568)

(0.02) %

(2,613)

(0.05) %

(3,999)

(0.02) %

(5,633)

(0.03) % Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value (24)

- %

(24)

- %

(21)

- %

(71)

- %

28

- % Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 844

0.01 %

890

0.01 %

640

0.01 %

2,448

0.01 %

1,723

0.01 % Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships (3,210)

(0.04) %

4,901

0.07 %

625

0.01 %

1,796

0.01 %

(5,953)

(0.03) % Net effective spread $ 83,424

1.20 %

$ 81,832

1.20 %

$ 65,641

1.03 %

$ 242,429

1.18 %

$ 184,426

1.00 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 :

Core Earnings by Business Segment For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure

Treasury

Corporate









Farm &

Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Rural Utilities

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments



Reconciling Adjustments

Consolidated

Net Income

(in thousands) Net interest income $ 33,735

$ 8,250

$ 6,393

$ 1,150

$ 37,642

$ 473

$ -

$ -

$ 87,643 Less: reconciling adjustments(1)(2)(3) (1,017)

-

(31)

-

(3,230)

59

-

4,219

- Net effective spread 32,718

8,250

6,362

1,150

34,412

532

-

4,219

- Guarantee and commitment fees 4,447

78

279

24

-

-

-

692

5,520 Other income/(expense)(3) 807

-

-

-

3

6

240

2,884

3,940 Total revenues 37,972

8,328

6,641

1,174

34,415

538

240

7,795

97,103



































Release of/(provision for) losses 13

3,694

(3,504)

(66)

-

(1)

-

-

136



































Release of/(provision for) reserve for losses 58

-

(13)

-

-

-

-

-

45 Operating expenses -

-

-

-

-

-

(24,034)

-

(24,034) Total non-interest expense 58

-

(13)

-

-

-

(24,034)

-

(23,989) Core earnings before income taxes 38,043

12,022

3,124

1,108

34,415

537

(23,794)

7,795 (4) 73,250 Income tax (expense)/benefit (7,989)

(2,525)

(656)

(233)

(7,226)

(113)

5,267

(1,638)

(15,113) Core earnings before preferred stock dividends 30,054

9,497

2,468

875

27,189

424

(18,527)

6,157 (4) 58,137 Preferred stock dividends -

-

-

-

-

-

(6,792)

-

(6,792) Segment core earnings/(losses) $ 30,054

$ 9,497

$ 2,468

$ 875

$ 27,189

$ 424

$ (25,319)

$ 6,157 (4) $ 51,345



































Total Assets $ 14,660,371

$ 1,619,664

$ 6,648,693

$ 320,572

$ -

$ 4,866,969

$ 195,112

$ -

$ 28,311,381 Total on- and off-balance sheet program assets at principal balance $ 18,461,835

$ 1,741,306

$ 7,118,295

$ 330,575

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 27,652,011

(1) Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts. (2) Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee. (3) Includes the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment. (4) Net adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



On or Off Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2022







(in thousands) Agricultural Finance:











Farm & Ranch:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 4,987,818

$ 5,150,750 Loans held in consolidated trusts:











Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors (Pass-Through)(1)

On-balance sheet

859,917

914,918 Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors (Structured)(1)

On-balance sheet

562,937

296,658 IO-FMGS(2)

On-balance sheet

9,580

10,622 USDA Securities

On-balance sheet

2,329,830

2,407,302 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

5,685,000

5,605,000 LTSPCs and unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

2,992,061

2,822,309 Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)

Off-balance sheet

455,681

500,953 Loans serviced for others

Off-balance sheet

579,011

20,280 Total Farm & Ranch





$ 18,461,835

$ 17,728,792 Corporate AgFinance:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 1,223,777

$ 1,166,253 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

383,173

359,600 Unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

134,356

77,654 Total Corporate AgFinance





$ 1,741,306

$ 1,603,507 Total Agricultural Finance





$ 20,203,141

$ 19,332,299 Rural Infrastructure Finance:











Rural Utilities:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 3,024,640

$ 2,801,696 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

3,617,542

3,044,156 LTSPCs and unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

475,015

512,592 Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)

Off-balance sheet

1,098

1,169 Total Rural Utilities





$ 7,118,295

$ 6,359,613 Renewable Energy:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 318,073

$ 219,570 Unfunded commitments

Off-balance sheet

12,502

10,600 Total Renewable Energy





$ 330,575

$ 230,170 Total Rural Infrastructure Finance





$ 7,448,870

$ 6,589,783 Total





$ 27,652,011

$ 25,922,082

(1) A Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security. (2) An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization. (3) Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:



Net Effective Spread(1)

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure Finance

Treasury









Farm & Ranch

Corporate AgFinance

Rural Utilities

Renewable Energy

Funding

Investments

Net Effective Spread

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended:





















































September 30, 2023(2) $ 32,718

0.97 %

$ 8,250

2.05 %

$ 6,362

0.39 %

$ 1,150

1.46 %

$ 34,412

0.49 %

$ 532

0.04 %

$ 83,424

1.20 % June 30, 2023 34,388

1.03 %

7,444

1.92 %

5,808

0.38 %

1,100

1.47 %

32,498

0.48 %

594

0.04 %

81,832

1.20 % March 31, 2023 32,465

0.97 %

7,148

1.94 %

5,507

0.36 %

858

1.53 %

31,738

0.47 %

(543)

(0.04) %

77,173

1.15 % December 31, 2022 32,770

0.98 %

7,471

1.94 %

4,960

0.34 %

935

1.76 %

27,656

0.42 %

(2,689)

(0.19) %

71,103

1.07 % September 30, 2022 33,343

1.04 %

7,600

1.99 %

4,220

0.30 %

705

1.97 %

22,564

0.36 %

(2,791)

(0.21) %

65,641

1.03 % June 30, 2022 32,590

1.05 %

6,929

1.87 %

3,733

0.27 %

468

1.78 %

18,508

0.30 %

(1,282)

(0.10) %

60,946

0.99 % March 31, 2022 30,354

1.02 %

7,209

1.96 %

3,159

0.23 %

375

1.69 %

16,738

0.28 %

4

- %

57,839

0.97 % December 31, 2021 28,998

0.99 %

6,321

1.84 %

2,521

0.19 %

356

1.53 %

15,979

0.28 %

158

0.01 %

54,333

0.94 % September 30, 2021 28,914

1.06 %

7,163

1.80 %

2,067

0.16 %

236

1.09 %

17,386

0.31 %

159

0.01 %

55,925

0.99 %

(1) Farmer Mac excludes the Corporate segment in the presentation above because the segment does not have any interest-earning assets. (2) See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

September

2023

June

2023

March

2023

December

2022

September

2022

June

2022

March

2022

December

2021

September

2021













(in thousands) Revenues:

































Net effective spread $ 83,424

$ 81,832

$ 77,173

$ 71,103

$ 65,641

$ 60,946

$ 57,839

$ 54,333

$ 55,925 Guarantee and commitment fees 4,828

4,581

4,654

4,677

4,201

4,709

4,557

4,637

4,322 Gains on sale of mortgage loans -

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,539

- Other 1,056

409

1,067

390

473

307

514

241

687 Total revenues 89,308

86,822

82,894

76,170

70,315

65,962

62,910

65,750

60,934



































Credit related expense/(income):

































(Release of)/provision for losses (181)

1,142

750

1,945

450

(1,535)

(54)

(1,428)

255 REO operating expenses -

-

-

819

-

-

-

-

- Total credit related expense/(income) (181)

1,142

750

2,764

450

(1,535)

(54)

(1,428)

255



































Operating expenses:

































Compensation and employee benefits 14,103

13,937

15,351

12,105

11,648

11,715

13,298

11,246

10,027 General and administrative 9,100

9,420

7,527

8,055

6,919

7,520

7,278

8,492

6,330 Regulatory fees 831

831

835

832

812

813

812

812

750 Total operating expenses 24,034

24,188

23,713

20,992

19,379

20,048

21,388

20,550

17,107



































Net earnings 65,455

61,492

58,431

52,414

50,486

47,449

41,576

46,628

43,572 Income tax expense 13,475

12,539

12,756

11,210

10,303

9,909

9,024

9,809

9,152 Preferred stock dividends 6,792

6,791

6,791

6,791

6,791

6,792

6,791

6,792

6,774 Core earnings $ 45,188

$ 42,162

$ 38,884

$ 34,413

$ 33,392

$ 30,748

$ 25,761

$ 30,027

$ 27,646



































Reconciling items:

































Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes $ 2,921

$ 2,141

$ 916

$ 1,596

$ 6,441

$ 2,846

$ 2,612

$ (1,242)

$ (405) Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 3,210

(4,901)

(105)

(148)

(624)

428

5,687

(2,079)

1,818 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets 1,714

(57)

359

31

(757)

(285)

94

(76)

36 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 29

29

29

57

24

(62)

20

71

23 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (79)

583

523

1,268

(3,522)

2,536

15,512

(429)

(351) Income tax effect related to reconciling items (1,638)

464

(362)

(590)

(327)

(1,148)

(5,024)

789

(236) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 51,345

$ 40,421

$ 40,244

$ 36,627

$ 34,627

$ 35,063

$ 44,662

$ 27,061

$ 28,531

