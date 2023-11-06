Comscore, Inc.: Comscore Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

RESTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the third quarter was $91.0 million compared to $92.8 million in Q3 2022

Net income of $2.6 million compared to net loss of $52.4 million in Q3 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.4 million compared to $11.7 million in Q3 2022

FX adjusted EBITDA of $12.3 million compared to $8.9 million in Q3 2022

Lowering full year revenue guidance and maintaining adjusted EBITDA guidance

"Despite challenging end-markets that impacted revenue in the quarter, we delivered double-digit growth in local TV, more than 20% growth in Activation and Comscore Campaign Ratings, and a significant increase in profitability and adjusted EBITDA. As we close out 2023 and look to 2024, we will continue to leverage Comscore's complete view of audiences across platforms to deliver value for our clients and shareholders," said Jon Carpenter, CEO of Comscore.

Third Quarter Summary Results

Revenue in the third quarter was $91.0 million, down 1.9% from $92.8 million in Q3 2022. Digital Ad Solutions revenue declined 3.6% from Q3 2022, primarily due to the timing of deliverables for certain custom digital products and lower revenue from our syndicated digital products, partially offset by increased usage of our Activation product and growth in Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR). On a combined basis, Activation and CCR delivered growth rates of 23% for the quarter and 26% year to date compared to 2022. Cross Platform Solutions revenue was up 0.2% from Q3 2022, driven by continued double-digit growth in local TV revenue, offset by lower national TV revenue. Movies revenue was flat compared to the prior year quarter.

Our core operating expenses, which include cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses, were $86.3 million, a decrease of 4.5% compared to $90.4 million in Q3 2022. The primary driver of the decline was employee compensation, which decreased from ongoing restructuring efforts and a higher amount of capitalization related to internally developed software as we increased our focus on product infrastructure and innovation in 2023. We also abandoned two office spaces during the quarter, which resulted in a non-cash impairment charge of $1.5 million .

Net income was $2.6 million in Q3 2023, compared to net loss of $52.4 million in Q3 2022, resulting in net income (loss) margins of 2.9% and (56.5)% of revenue, respectively. After accounting for dividends on our convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares was $(0.02) and $(0.60) for Q3 2023 and Q3 2022, respectively.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $13.4 million, compared to $11.7 million in Q3 2022, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 14.7% and 12.6%, respectively. Excluding the impact of foreign currency transactions, FX adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $12.3 million, compared to $8.9 million in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs, restructuring costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration and warrants liability, impairment of goodwill, impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets, transformation costs (added in Q3 2023 and applied to prior periods), and other items as presented in the accompanying tables. FX adjusted EBITDA excludes these items as well as gain/loss from foreign currency transactions.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $30.3 million . Total debt principal, including $16.0 million in outstanding borrowings under our senior secured revolving credit agreement, was $21.0 million .

2023 Outlook

Based on current trends and expectations, we believe full-year 2023 revenue will be flat to down 1% compared to 2022 and are reaffirming our guidance for an adjusted EBITDA margin in the double digits.

We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) or net income (loss) margin on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments, variable interest expense, litigation and restructuring expense and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, on a forward-looking basis.

Conference Call Information for Today, Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET . The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations. Participants can obtain dial-in information by registering for the call at the same web address and are advised to register in advance of the call to avoid delays. Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, our expectations, forecasts, plans and opinions regarding expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2023, growth areas, strategic and financial focus areas, economic and industry trends, value delivery to clients and shareholders, product infrastructure and innovation, and restructuring plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in our business and customer, partner and vendor relationships; external market conditions and competition; changes or declines in ad spending or other macroeconomic factors; evolving privacy and regulatory standards; and our ability to achieve our expected strategic, financial and operational plans, including the restructuring plan we announced in September 2022 . For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that we make from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. We do not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we are disclosing in this press release adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and FX adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, as they permit our investors to view our core business performance using the same metrics that management uses to evaluate our performance. Nevertheless, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Instead, you should consider these measures alongside GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss), net income (loss) margin, various cash flow metrics, and our other GAAP financial results. Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin. These reconciliations should be carefully evaluated.

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of

As of

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except share and par value data) (Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,067

$ 20,044 Restricted cash 186

398 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $496 and $798, respectively 46,469

68,457 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,893

15,922 Total current assets 90,615

104,821 Property and equipment, net 41,401

36,367 Operating right-of-use assets 19,750

23,864 Deferred tax assets 3,075

3,351 Intangible assets, net 8,915

13,327 Goodwill 343,542

387,973 Other non-current assets 11,541

10,883 Total assets $ 518,839

$ 580,586 Liabilities, Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 32,382

$ 29,090 Accrued expenses 35,777

43,393 Contract liabilities 50,901

52,944 Revolving line of credit 16,000

- Accrued dividends 19,846

7,863 Customer advances 7,595

11,527 Current portion of contingent consideration 3,676

7,134 Current operating lease liabilities 7,954

7,639 Other current liabilities 4,742

5,501 Total current liabilities 178,873

165,091 Non-current operating lease liabilities 24,903

29,588 Non-current portion of accrued data costs 30,647

25,106 Non-current revolving line of credit -

16,000 Deferred tax liabilities 1,832

2,127 Other non-current liabilities 9,133

10,627 Total liabilities 245,388

248,539 Commitments and contingencies





Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 82,527,609 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 82,527,609 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; aggregate liquidation preference of $223,846 as of September 30, 2023, and $211,863 as of December 31, 2022 187,885

187,885 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and 7,472,391 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022; no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2023 or December 31, 2022 -

- Common stock, $0.001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 101,851,130 shares issued and 95,086,334 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and 98,869,738 shares issued and 92,104,942 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 95

92 Additional paid-in capital 1,695,998

1,690,783 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,809)

(15,940) Accumulated deficit (1,363,734)

(1,300,789) Treasury stock, at cost, 6,764,796 shares as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (229,984)

(229,984) Total stockholders' equity 85,566

144,162 Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 518,839

$ 580,586

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues $ 91,000

$ 92,783

$ 276,242

$ 278,183















Cost of revenues (1) (2) 50,473

51,530

155,360

155,915 Selling and marketing (1) (2) 14,794

17,199

48,984

51,850 Research and development (1) (2) 8,083

8,741

25,792

28,190 General and administrative (1) (2) 12,928

12,899

39,776

48,119 Amortization of intangible assets 800

6,772

4,412

20,323 Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets 1,502

-

1,502

- Restructuring 353

5,784

5,455

5,784 Impairment of goodwill -

46,300

44,100

46,300 Total expenses from operations 88,933

149,225

325,381

356,481 Income (loss) from operations 2,067

(56,442)

(49,139)

(78,298) Other income, net 628

1,477

425

8,467 Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions 1,090

2,781

(544)

5,728 Interest expense, net (426)

(284)

(1,141)

(660) Income (loss) before income taxes 3,359

(52,468)

(50,399)

(64,763) Income tax (provision) benefit (741)

86

(563)

(1,945) Net income (loss) $ 2,618

$ (52,382)

$ (50,962)

$ (66,708) Net loss available to common stockholders:













Net income (loss) $ 2,618

$ (52,382)

$ (50,962)

$ (66,708) Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends (4,286)

(3,910)

(11,983)

(11,603) Total net loss available to common stockholders $ (1,668)

$ (56,292)

$ (62,945)

$ (78,311) Net loss per common share:













Basic and diluted $ (0.02)

$ (0.60)

$ (0.66)

$ (0.85) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share

calculation - Common Stock:













Basic and diluted 97,709,191

93,347,017

95,704,106

92,380,984 Comprehensive income (loss):













Net income (loss) $ 2,618

$ (52,382)

$ (50,962)

$ (66,708) Other comprehensive loss:













Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment (2,267)

(4,553)

(869)

(9,638) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 351

$ (56,935)

$ (51,831)

$ (76,346)















(1) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented as a separate line item. (2) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:

























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2022

2022 Cost of revenues $ 113

$ 155

$ 435

$ 877 Selling and marketing 96

132

411

804 Research and development 85

116

333

627 General and administrative 747

1,013

2,640

4,906 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 1,041

$ 1,416

$ 3,819

$ 7,214

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2023

2022 Operating activities:





Net loss $ (50,962)

$ (66,708) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities:





Impairment of goodwill 44,100

46,300 Depreciation 14,613

12,542 Amortization of intangible assets 4,412

20,323 Non-cash operating lease expense 4,196

4,540 Stock-based compensation expense 3,819

7,214 Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets 1,502

- Amortization expense of finance leases 1,268

1,875 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 252

2,447 Change in fair value of warrants liability (407)

(8,471) Deferred tax benefit (61)

(90) Other 1,295

1,456 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 21,899

22,143 Prepaid expenses and other assets 132

(1,081) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (2,779)

3,159 Contract liabilities and customer advances (7,013)

(3,448) Operating lease liabilities (5,981)

(5,665) Net cash provided by operating activities 30,285

36,536







Investing activities:





Capitalized internal-use software costs (16,609)

(12,402) Purchases of property and equipment (1,240)

(823) Net cash used in investing activities (17,849)

(13,225)







Financing activities:





Principal payments on finance leases (1,337)

(2,004) Contingent consideration payment at initial value (1,037)

- Payments for dividends on convertible redeemable preferred stock -

(15,512) Other (276)

(61) Net cash used in financing activities (2,650)

(17,577) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 25

(2,502) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,811

3,232 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 20,442

22,279 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 30,253

$ 25,511





As of September 30,

2023

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,067

$ 25,086 Restricted cash 186

425 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 30,253

$ 25,511

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP FX adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2023 (Unaudited)

2022 (Unaudited)

2023 (Unaudited)

2022 (Unaudited) GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,618

$ (52,382)

$ (50,962)

$ (66,708)















Depreciation 5,020

4,186

14,613

12,542 Income tax provision (benefit) 741

(86)

563

1,945 Amortization of intangible assets 800

6,772

4,412

20,323 Interest expense, net 426

284

1,141

660 Amortization expense of finance leases 419

515

1,268

1,875 EBITDA 10,024

(40,711)

(28,965)

(29,363)















Adjustments:













Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets 1,502

-

1,502

- Stock-based compensation expense 1,041

1,416

3,819

7,214 Transformation costs (1) 653

-

753

460 Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs 360

358

1,078

1,076 Restructuring 353

5,784

5,455

5,784 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 97

44

252

2,447 Other income, net(2) (634)

(1,476)

(407)

(8,464) Impairment of goodwill -

46,300

44,100

46,300 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 13,396

$ 11,715

$ 27,587

$ 25,454 Net income (loss) margin(3) 2.9 %

(56.5) %

(18.4) %

(24.0) % Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (4) 14.7 %

12.6 %

10.0 %

9.2 %















Adjustments:













(Gain) loss from foreign currency transactions (1,090)

(2,781)

544

(5,728) Non-GAAP FX adjusted EBITDA $ 12,306

$ 8,934

$ 28,131

$ 19,726



(1) Transformation costs represent expenses incurred prior to formal launch of identified strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the company. These costs generally relate to third-party consulting and non-capitalizable technology costs tied directly to the identified projects. We added transformation costs as an adjustment in Q3 2023 for greater transparency around these costs and have applied the adjustment to prior periods for comparison. (2) Adjustments to other income, net reflects non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability included in other income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss). (3) Net income (loss) margin is calculated by dividing net income (loss) by revenues reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the applicable period. (4) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenues reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the applicable period.

Revenues Revenues from our two offerings of products and services are as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,







(In thousands) 2023

(Unaudited)

% of Revenue

2022

(Unaudited)

% of Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance Digital Ad Solutions $ 50,501

55.5 %

$ 52,360

56.4 %

$ (1,859)

(3.6) % Cross Platform Solutions(1) 40,499

44.5 %

40,423

43.6 %

76

0.2 % Total revenues $ 91,000

100.0 %

$ 92,783

100.0 %

$ (1,783)

(1.9) %























(1) Cross Platform Solutions revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which was $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 and 2023.



Nine Months Ended September 30,







(In thousands) 2023

(Unaudited)

% of Revenue

2022

(Unaudited)

% of Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance Digital Ad Solutions $ 153,597

55.6 %

$ 157,127

56.5 %

$ (3,530)

(2.2) % Cross Platform Solutions(1) 122,645

44.4 %

121,056

43.5 %

1,589

1.3 % Total revenues $ 276,242

100.0 %

$ 278,183

100.0 %

$ (1,941)

(0.7) %























(1) Cross Platform Solutions revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which grew from $25.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to $26.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

