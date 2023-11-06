Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Net loss per common share of $1.62 compared to $0.03 in Q2 2023

Earnings available for distribution per common share (1) of $1.51 compared to $1.45 in Q2 2023

of $1.51 compared to $1.45 in Q2 2023 Common stock dividend of $0.40 per common share, unchanged from Q2 2023

Book value per common share (2) of $9.93 compared to $11.98 as of June 30, 2023

of $9.93 compared to $11.98 as of June 30, 2023 Economic return(3) of (13.8)% compared to (1.8)% in Q2 2023

Update from John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer

"The third quarter presented another challenging environment for Agency RMBS as financial markets adjusted to shifting expectations for fiscal and monetary policy, leading to sharply higher interest rates and escalating interest rate volatility. Against this backdrop, our Agency RMBS assets underperformed, contributing to a 17.1% decline in our book value per common share for the third quarter. The decline in book value, when combined with our $0.40 common stock dividend, resulted in an economic return of (13.8)% for the quarter.

"Our debt-to-equity ratio ended the third quarter at 6.4x, up from 5.9x as of June 30 th. As of the end of the quarter, substantially all of our $5.4 billion investment portfolio was invested in Agency RMBS, and we maintained a sizeable balance of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling $392 million .

"Earnings available for distribution for the period continued to benefit from attractive interest income on our target assets, favorable funding and low-cost, pay-fixed swaps. Subsequent to quarter end, we responded to elevated interest rate volatility and further pressure on Agency RMBS valuations by actively reducing the size of our portfolio, negatively impacting our current earnings power. As of November 3, 2023, our book value per common share is estimated to be between $9.07 and $9.45 .(4)

"We remain cautious on the near-term outlook for the sector given the uncertain path of fiscal and monetary policy and heightened geopolitical risks. However, the potential reduction in interest rate volatility associated with the eventual normalization of monetary policy should be supportive of our target assets, and we continue to believe Agency RMBS investors with long term horizons stand to benefit from historically attractive valuations."

(1) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share) is a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measure. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. (2) Book value per common share as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($111.6 million and $192.0 million as of September 30, 2023, respectively, and $112.5 million and $194.3 million as of June 30, 2023, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding. (3) Economic return for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 is defined as the change in book value per common share from June 30, 2023 to September 30, 2023 of ($2.05); plus dividends declared of $0.40 per common share; divided by the June 30, 2023 book value per common share of $11.98. Economic return for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 is defined as the change in book value per common share from March 31, 2023 to June 30, 2023 of ($0.63); plus dividends declared of $0.40 per common share; divided by the March 31, 2023 book value per common share of $12.61. (4) Book value per common share as of November 3, 2023 is adjusted to exclude a pro rata portion of the current quarter's common stock dividend (which for purposes of this calculation is assumed to be the same as the previous quarter) and is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($110.8 million and $190.6 million as of November 3, 2023, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding of 48.5 million.

Key performance indicators for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 are summarized in the table below.

($ in millions, except share amounts) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Variance Average Balances (unaudited) (unaudited)

Average earning assets (at amortized cost) $5,498.3 $5,285.8 $212.5 Average borrowings $4,902.4 $4,791.7 $110.7 Average stockholders' equity (1) $832.0 $833.5 ($1.5)







U.S. GAAP Financial Measures





Total interest income $75.1 $71.4 $3.7 Total interest expense $65.7 $59.0 $6.7 Net interest income $9.4 $12.4 ($3.0) Total expenses $4.8 $5.1 ($0.3) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders ($74.0) ($1.4) ($72.6)







Average earning asset yields 5.47 % 5.41 % 0.06 % Average cost of funds 5.36 % 4.93 % 0.43 % Average net interest rate margin 0.11 % 0.48 % (0.37) %







Period-end weighted average asset yields (2) 5.23 % 5.24 % (0.01) % Period-end weighted average cost of funds 5.43 % 5.21 % 0.22 % Period-end weighted average net interest rate margin (0.20 %) 0.03 % (0.23) %







Book value per common share (3) $9.93 $11.98 ($2.05) Earnings (loss) per common share (basic) ($1.62) ($0.03) ($1.59) Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted) ($1.62) ($0.03) ($1.59) Debt-to-equity ratio 6.4x 5.9x 0.5x







Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)





Earnings available for distribution $69.2 $61.5 $7.7 Effective interest expense ($4.6) ($1.2) ($3.4) Effective net interest income $79.7 $72.6 $7.1







Effective cost of funds (0.37) % (0.10) % (0.27) % Effective interest rate margin 5.84 % 5.51 % 0.33 %







Earnings available for distribution per common share $1.51 $1.45 $0.06 Economic debt-to-equity ratio 6.4x 5.9x 0.5x



(1) Average stockholders' equity is calculated based on the weighted month-end balance of total stockholders' equity excluding equity attributable to preferred stockholders. (2) Period-end weighted average asset yields are based on amortized cost as of period-end and incorporate future prepayment and loss assumptions when appropriate. (3) Book value per common share is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($111.6 million and $192.0 million as of September 30, 2023, respectively, and $112.5 million and $194.3 million as of June 30, 2023, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding. (4) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and economic debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share), total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.

Portfolio Composition

The following table summarizes the Company's MBS portfolio as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.





As of



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

$ in thousands

Fair Value

Percentage of

Portfolio

Period-end

Weighted

Average

Yield

Fair Value

Percentage of

Portfolio

Period-end

Weighted

Average

Yield 30 year fixed-rate Agency RMBS coupon:

























4.0 %

1,218,869

22.4 %

4.64 %

871,876

15.8 %

4.54 %

4.5 %

1,313,632

24.1 %

4.97 %

1,400,379

25.4 %

4.93 %

5.0 %

1,424,615

26.2 %

5.32 %

1,588,177

28.9 %

5.27 %

5.5 %

1,374,853

25.3 %

5.59 %

1,523,565

27.7 %

5.55 % Total 30 year fixed-rate Agency RMBS

5,331,969

98.0 %

5.15 %

5,383,997

97.8 %

5.14 % Agency-CMO

78,007

1.4 %

9.67 %

78,477

1.4 %

9.60 % Non-Agency CMBS

25,987

0.5 %

8.72 %

36,730

0.7 %

8.52 % Non-Agency RMBS

7,965

0.1 %

8.56 %

8,256

0.1 %

8.41 %

Total MBS portfolio

5,443,928

100.0 %

5.23 %

5,507,460

100.0 %

5.24 %

The following table presents certain characteristics of the Company's borrowings as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.





As of $ in thousands

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Amount

Outstanding

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate

Weighted

Average

Remaining

Maturity (days)

Amount

Outstanding

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate

Weighted

Average

Remaining

Maturity (days) Agency RMBS repurchase agreements

4,987,006

5.43 %

24

4,959,388

5.21 %

49

The tables below present certain characteristics of the Company's interest rate swaps whereby the Company pays interest at a fixed rate and receives floating interest based on the secured overnight financing rate ("SOFR") as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 . The tables exclude interest rate swaps with forward start dates.

$ in thousands

As of September 30, 2023 Maturities

Notional Amount

Weighted

Average Fixed

Pay Rate

Weighted

Average Floating

Receive Rate

Weighted

Average Years to

Maturity Less than 3 years

950,000

0.32 %

5.31 %

2.1 3 to 5 years

1,975,000

0.35 %

5.31 %

4.2 5 to 7 years

1,175,000

0.46 %

5.31 %

6.6 7 to 10 years

750,000

1.10 %

5.31 %

7.5 Greater than 10 years

1,050,000

2.18 %

5.31 %

20.6 Total

5,900,000

0.79 %

5.31 %

7.7



$ in thousands

As of June 30, 2023 Maturities

Notional Amount

Weighted

Average Fixed

Pay Rate

Weighted

Average Floating

Receive Rate

Weighted

Average Years to

Maturity Less than 3 years

2,050,000

0.18 %

5.09 %

1.9 3 to 5 years

1,475,000

0.27 %

5.09 %

4.2 5 to 7 years

850,000

0.38 %

5.09 %

5.7 7 to 10 years

1,425,000

0.55 %

5.09 %

7.3 Greater than 10 years

500,000

1.92 %

5.09 %

18.7 Total

6,300,000

0.45 %

5.09 %

5.5

The tables below present certain characteristics of the Company's interest rate swaps whereby the Company pays floating interest based on SOFR and receives interest at a fixed rate as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 . The tables exclude interest rate swaps with forward start dates.

$ in thousands

As of September 30, 2023 Maturities

Notional Amount

Weighted

Average Floating

Pay Rate

Weighted

Average Fixed

Receive Rate

Weighted

Average Years to

Maturity Less than 3 years

900,000

5.31 %

5.44 %

0.5 3 to 5 years

50,000

5.31 %

2.78 %

3.6 Total

950,000

5.31 %

5.30 %

0.7



$ in thousands

As of June 30, 2023 Maturities

Notional Amount

Weighted

Average Floating

Pay Rate

Weighted

Average Fixed

Receive Rate

Weighted

Average Years to

Maturity 3 to 5 years

375,000

5.09 %

2.66 %

4.6 5 to 7 years

825,000

5.09 %

2.68 %

6.0 7 to 10 years

100,000

5.09 %

2.74 %

8.9 Greater than 10 years

275,000

5.09 %

2.72 %

29.0 Total

1,575,000

5.09 %

2.69 %

9.9

Capital Activities

Dividends

As previously announced on September 26, 2023, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.40 per share paid on October 27, 2023 to its stockholders of record as of October 9, 2023 . The Company declared the following dividends on November 2, 2023 : a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4844 per share and a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.46875 per share payable on December 27, 2023 to its stockholders of record on December 5, 2023 .

Issuances of Common Stock

The Company sold 3.9 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $42.3 million during the third quarter through its at-the-market program.

Repurchases of Preferred Stock

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company repurchased and retired 34,432 shares of Series B Preferred Stock and 92,563 shares of Series C Preferred Stock, respectively, for a total cost of $2.7 million .

Portfolio Update as of October 31, 2023

Total investment portfolio of $3.6 billion, substantially all of which is Agency RMBS

Unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling approximately $444 million

Mortgage-backed securities had a weighted average yield of 5.29% based on amortized cost and repurchase agreement borrowings had a weighted average interest rate of 5.45%

99% of $3.1 billion repurchase agreement borrowings hedged with a net $3.1 billion notional of pay fixed/receive floating interest rate swaps $3.9 billion pay fixed/receive floating interest rate swaps with a weighted average life of 8.6 years and a weighted average fixed pay rate of 0.76% $850 million of receive fixed/pay floating interest rate swaps with a weighted average life of 0.4 years and a weighted average fixed receive rate of 5.44%

Debt-to-equity ratio estimated to be 4.3x

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

Earnings Call

Members of the investment community and the general public are invited to listen to the Company's earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET, by calling one of the following numbers:

North America Toll Free: 888-982-7409

International: 1-212-287-1625

Passcode: Invesco

An audio replay will be available until 5:00 pm ET on November 21, 2023 by calling:

866-407-9273 ( North America ) or 1-203-369-0618 (International)

The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the call will be available on the Company's website at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the related presentation and comments made in the associated conference call, may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements include our views on the risk positioning of our portfolio, domestic and global market conditions (including the Agency RMBS and residential and commercial real estate market), the market for our target assets, our financial performance, including our earnings available for distribution, economic return, comprehensive income and changes in our book value, our intention and ability to pay dividends, our ability to continue performance trends, the stability of portfolio yields, interest rates, credit spreads, prepayment trends, financing sources, cost of funds, our leverage and equity allocation. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands, except share data September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 Interest income

















Mortgage-backed and other securities 75,132

71,428

49,058

215,847

134,689 Commercial loan -

-

670

-

1,768 Total interest income 75,132

71,428

49,728

215,847

136,457 Interest expense

















Repurchase agreements 65,701

59,022

18,008

174,449

19,359 Total interest expense 65,701

59,022

18,008

174,449

19,359 Net interest income 9,431

12,406

31,720

41,398

117,098



















Other income (loss)

















Gain (loss) on investments, net (224,897)

(99,679)

(260,837)

(272,620)

(1,090,101) (Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses (43)

(169)

-

(212)

- Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures 2

-

(6)

4

(287) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 151,689

96,624

133,549

203,418

554,151 Other investment income (loss), net -

27

-

(66)

44 Total other income (loss) (73,249)

(3,197)

(127,294)

(69,476)

(536,193) Expenses

















Management fee - related party 3,090

3,168

3,836

9,237

13,729 General and administrative 1,691

1,963

2,018

5,743

6,561 Total expenses 4,781

5,131

5,854

14,980

20,290 Net income (loss) (68,599)

4,078

(101,428)

(43,058)

(439,385) Dividends to preferred stockholders (5,772)

(5,840)

(5,862)

(17,474)

(22,356) Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock 347

364

12,688

711

14,179 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (74,024)

(1,398)

(94,602)

(59,821)

(447,562) Earnings (loss) per share:

















Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

















Basic (1.62)

(0.03)

(2.78)

(1.40)

(13.42) Diluted (1.62)

(0.03)

(2.78)

(1.40)

(13.42)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 Net income (loss) (68,599)

4,078

(101,428)

(43,058)

(439,385) Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed securities, net (91)

(131)

(1,243)

(698)

(5,489) Reclassification of unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to (increase) decrease in provision for credit losses 43

169

-

212

- Reclassification of amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps to repurchase agreements interest expense (1,810)

(3,201)

(4,855)

(9,505)

(14,853) Currency translation adjustments on investment in unconsolidated venture -

-

(141)

(10)

(434) Reclassification of currency translation loss on investment in unconsolidated venture to other investment income (loss), net -

-

-

123

- Total other comprehensive income (loss) (1,858)

(3,163)

(6,239)

(9,878)

(20,776) Comprehensive income (loss) (70,457)

915

(107,667)

(52,936)

(460,161) Dividends to preferred stockholders (5,772)

(5,840)

(5,862)

(17,474)

(22,356) Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock 347

364

12,688

711

14,179 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (75,882)

(4,561)

(100,841)

(69,699)

(468,338)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



As of $ in thousands, except share amounts September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $5,226,133 and $4,439,583, respectively; net of allowance for credit losses of $212 and $0, respectively) 5,443,928

4,791,893 Cash and cash equivalents 173,921

175,535 Restricted cash 185,824

103,246 Due from counterparties -

1,584 Investment related receivable 25,608

22,744 Derivative assets, at fair value -

662 Other assets 2,062

1,731 Total assets 5,831,343

5,097,395 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Repurchase agreements 4,987,006

4,234,823 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 7,637

2,079 Dividends payable 19,384

25,162 Accrued interest payable 26,751

20,546 Collateral held payable -

4,892 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,838

1,365 Due to affiliate 3,702

4,453 Total liabilities 5,046,318

4,293,320 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14) (1)





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:





7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 4,465,414 and 4,537,634 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($111,635 and $113,441 aggregate liquidation preference, respectively) 107,934

109,679 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 7,681,211 and 7,816,470 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($192,030 and $195,412 aggregate liquidation preference, respectively) 185,757

189,028 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 67,000,000 shares authorized; 48,460,626 and 38,710,916 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 484

387 Additional paid in capital 4,011,005

3,901,562 Accumulated other comprehensive income 883

10,761 Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings) (3,521,038)

(3,407,342) Total stockholders' equity 785,025

804,075 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 5,831,343

5,097,395





(1) See Note 14 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements filed in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below shows the non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses to analyze its operating results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing its performance as discussed further below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Most Directly Comparable U.S. GAAP Measure Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share) Effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds)

Total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds) Effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin)

Net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) Economic debt-to-equity ratio

Debt-to-equity ratio

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.

Earnings Available for Distribution

The Company's business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company uses earnings available for distribution as a measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders and to evaluate its progress toward meeting this objective. The Company calculates earnings available for distribution as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; TBA dollar roll income; gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock; foreign currency gains (losses), net and amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps.

By excluding the gains and losses discussed above, the Company believes the presentation of earnings available for distribution provides a consistent measure of operating performance that investors can use to evaluate its results over multiple reporting periods and, to a certain extent, compare to its peer companies. However, because not all of the Company's peer companies use identical operating performance measures, the Company's presentation of earnings available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by its peer companies. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses when calculating earnings available for distribution because (i) when analyzed in conjunction with its U.S. GAAP results, earnings available for distribution provides additional detail of its investment portfolio's earnings capacity and (ii) gains and losses are not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses are reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses are reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, a portion of the Company's mortgage-backed securities are classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other comprehensive income on its condensed consolidated balance sheets. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its earnings available for distribution calculation as appropriate.

To maintain qualification as a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires that the Company distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income annually, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gains. The Company has historically distributed at least 100% of its REIT taxable income. Because the Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution is one metric, but not the exclusive metric, that the Company's board of directors uses to determine the amount, if any, and the payment date of dividends on common stock. However, earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an indication of the Company's taxable income, a guaranty of its ability to pay dividends or as a proxy for the amount of dividends it may pay, as earnings available for distribution excludes certain items that impact its cash needs.

Earnings available for distribution is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and there are other factors that impact the achievement of the Company's business objective. The Company cautions that earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP) or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity or as an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs.

The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to earnings available for distribution for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands, except per share data September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (74,024)

(1,398)

(94,602)

(59,821)

(447,562) Adjustments:

















(Gain) loss on investments, net 224,897

99,679

260,837

272,620

1,090,101 Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1) (84,565)

(26,946)

(62,877)

(19,611)

(487,538) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1) 5,002

(6,241)

(40,527)

6,220

(21,618) TBA dollar roll income (2) -

-

2,159

697

27,415 Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock (347)

(364)

(12,688)

(711)

(14,179) Foreign currency (gains) losses, net (3) -

(27)

-

66

(44) Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (4) (1,810)

(3,201)

(4,855)

(9,505)

(14,853) Subtotal 143,177

62,900

142,049

249,776

579,284 Earnings available for distribution 69,153

61,502

47,447

189,955

131,722 Basic income (loss) per common share (1.62)

(0.03)

(2.78)

(1.40)

(13.42) Earnings available for distribution per common share (5) 1.51

1.45

1.39

4.46

3.95





(1) U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 84,565

26,946

62,877

19,611

487,538 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (5,002)

6,241

40,527

(6,220)

21,618 Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps 72,126

63,437

30,145

190,027

44,995 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 151,689

96,624

133,549

203,418

554,151





(2) A TBA dollar roll is a series of derivative transactions where TBAs with the same specified issuer, term and coupon but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the TBA settling in the earlier month. TBA dollar roll income represents the price differential between the TBA price for current month settlement versus the TBA price for forward month settlement. The Company includes TBA dollar roll income in earnings available for distribution because it is the economic equivalent of interest income on the underlying Agency RMBS, less an implied financing cost, over the forward settlement period. TBA dollar roll income is a component of gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.



(3) Foreign currency gains (losses), net includes foreign currency transaction gains and losses and the reclassification of currency translation adjustments that were previously recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income and is included in other investment income (loss), net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.



(4) U.S. GAAP repurchase agreements interest expense on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 Interest expense on repurchase agreement borrowings 67,511

62,223

22,863

183,954

34,212 Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (1,810)

(3,201)

(4,855)

(9,505)

(14,853) Repurchase agreements interest expense 65,701

59,022

18,008

174,449

19,359





(5) Earnings available for distribution per common share is equal to earnings available for distribution divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

The table below shows the components of earnings available for distribution for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 Effective net interest income (1) 79,747

72,642

57,010

221,920

147,240 TBA dollar roll income -

-

2,159

697

27,415 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures 2

-

(6)

4

(287) (Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses (43)

(169)

-

(212)

- Total expenses (4,781)

(5,131)

(5,854)

(14,980)

(20,290) Subtotal 74,925

67,342

53,309

207,429

154,078 Dividends to preferred stockholders (5,772)

(5,840)

(5,862)

(17,474)

(22,356) Earnings available for distribution 69,153

61,502

47,447

189,955

131,722





(1) See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to effective net interest income, a non-GAAP measure.

Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin

The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments or receipts on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense. The Company excludes the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps from its calculation of effective interest expense because the Company does not consider the amortization a current component of its borrowing costs.

The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense.

The Company believes the presentation of effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.

The following table reconciles total interest expense to effective interest expense and cost of funds to effective cost of funds for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds Total interest expense 65,701

5.36 %

59,022

4.93 %

18,008

1.84 % Add: Amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps 1,810

0.15 %

3,201

0.27 %

4,855

0.50 % Less: Contractual net interest expense (income) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (72,126)

(5.88) %

(63,437)

(5.30) %

(30,145)

(3.09) % Effective interest expense (4,615)

(0.37) %

(1,214)

(0.10) %

(7,282)

(0.75) %



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds Total interest expense 174,449

4.83 %

19,359

0.55 % Add: Amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps 9,505

0.26 %

14,853

0.42 % Less: Contractual net interest expense (income) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (190,027)

(5.27) %

(44,995)

(1.27) % Effective interest expense (6,073)

(0.18) %

(10,783)

(0.30) %

The following table reconciles net interest income to effective net interest income and net interest rate margin to effective interest rate margin for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin Net interest income 9,431

0.11 %

12,406

0.48 %

31,720

2.51 % Less: Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (1,810)

(0.15) %

(3,201)

(0.27) %

(4,855)

(0.50) % Add: Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 72,126

5.88 %

63,437

5.30 %

30,145

3.09 % Effective net interest income 79,747

5.84 %

72,642

5.51 %

57,010

5.10 %





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022 $ in thousands

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin Net interest income

41,398

0.56 %

117,098

2.82 % Less: Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps

(9,505)

(0.26) %

(14,853)

(0.42) % Add: Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

190,027

5.27 %

44,995

1.27 % Effective net interest income

221,920

5.57 %

147,240

3.67 %

Economic Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The following tables show the allocation of the Company's stockholders' equity to its target assets, the Company's debt-to-equity ratio, and the Company's economic debt-to-equity ratio as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is the ratio of total debt to total stockholders' equity.

The Company presents an economic debt-to-equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure of leverage that considers the impact of the off-balance sheet financing of its investments in TBAs that are accounted for as derivative instruments under U.S. GAAP. The Company includes its TBAs at implied cost basis in its measure of leverage because a forward contract to acquire Agency RMBS in the TBA market carries similar risks to Agency RMBS purchased in the cash market and funded with on-balance sheet liabilities. Similarly, a contract for the forward sale of Agency RMBS has substantially the same effect as selling the underlying Agency RMBS and reducing the Company's on-balance sheet funding commitments. The Company believes that presenting its economic debt-to-equity ratio, when considered together with its U.S. GAAP financial measure of debt-to-equity ratio, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding how management evaluates at-risk leverage and gives investors a comparable statistic to those of other mortgage REITs who also invest in TBAs and present a similar non-GAAP measure of leverage.

As of September 30, 2023

$ in thousands Agency RMBS Credit Portfolio (1) Total Mortgage-backed securities 5,409,976 33,952 5,443,928 Cash and cash equivalents (2) 173,921 - 173,921 Restricted cash (3) 185,824 - 185,824 Other assets 25,500 2,170 27,670 Total assets 5,795,221 36,122 5,831,343







Repurchase agreements 4,987,006 - 4,987,006 Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3) 7,637 - 7,637 Other liabilities 49,848 1,827 51,675 Total liabilities 5,044,491 1,827 5,046,318







Total stockholders' equity (allocated) 750,730 34,295 785,025 Debt-to-equity ratio (4) 6.6 - 6.4 Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5) 6.6 - 6.4





(1) Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and an unconsolidated joint venture are included in credit portfolio. (2) Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class. (3) Restricted cash and derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class. (4) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity. (5) Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis to total stockholders' equity. The Company did not have any TBAs outstanding as of September 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023

$ in thousands Agency RMBS Credit Portfolio (1) Total Mortgage-backed securities 5,462,474 44,986 5,507,460 Cash and cash equivalents (2) 209,036 - 209,036 Restricted cash (3) 124,669 - 124,669 Other assets 24,298 766 25,064 Total assets 5,820,477 45,752 5,866,229







Repurchase agreements 4,959,388 - 4,959,388 Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3) 2,635 - 2,635 Other liabilities 61,484 1,838 63,322 Total liabilities 5,023,507 1,838 5,025,345







Total stockholders' equity (allocated) 796,970 43,914 840,884 Debt-to-equity ratio (4) 6.2 - 5.9 Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5) 6.2 - 5.9





(1) Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and an unconsolidated joint venture are included in credit portfolio. (2) Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class. (3) Restricted cash and derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class. (4) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity. (5) Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis. The Company did not have any TBAs outstanding as of June 30, 2023.

Average Balances

The table below presents information related to the Company's average earning assets, average earning asset yields, average borrowings and average cost of funds for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 Average earning assets (1) 5,498,298

5,285,794

4,568,855

5,344,055

5,403,538 Average earning asset yields (2) 5.47 %

5.41 %

4.35 %

5.39 %

3.37 %



















Average borrowings (3) 4,902,400

4,791,720

3,907,724

4,811,136

4,720,478 Average cost of funds (4) 5.36 %

4.93 %

1.84 %

4.83 %

0.55 %





(1) Average balances for each period are based on weighted month-end balances. (2) Average earning asset yields for each period are calculated by dividing interest income, including amortization of premiums and discounts, by average earning assets based on the amortized cost of the investments. All yields are annualized. (3) Average borrowings for each period are based on weighted month-end balances. (4) Average cost of funds is calculated by dividing annualized interest expense, including amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps, by average borrowings.

