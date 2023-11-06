Anzeige
WKN: A3DMJV | ISIN: US46131B7047 | Ticker-Symbol: 7M20
Tradegate
06.11.23
21:26 Uhr
7,320 Euro
-0,010
-0,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4007,51010:35
7,4207,53010:28
PR Newswire
06.11.2023 | 21:15
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

  • Net loss per common share of $1.62 compared to $0.03 in Q2 2023
  • Earnings available for distribution per common share(1) of $1.51 compared to $1.45 in Q2 2023
  • Common stock dividend of $0.40 per common share, unchanged from Q2 2023
  • Book value per common share(2) of $9.93 compared to $11.98 as of June 30, 2023
  • Economic return(3) of (13.8)% compared to (1.8)% in Q2 2023

Update from John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer

"The third quarter presented another challenging environment for Agency RMBS as financial markets adjusted to shifting expectations for fiscal and monetary policy, leading to sharply higher interest rates and escalating interest rate volatility. Against this backdrop, our Agency RMBS assets underperformed, contributing to a 17.1% decline in our book value per common share for the third quarter. The decline in book value, when combined with our $0.40 common stock dividend, resulted in an economic return of (13.8)% for the quarter.

"Our debt-to-equity ratio ended the third quarter at 6.4x, up from 5.9x as of June 30 th. As of the end of the quarter, substantially all of our $5.4 billion investment portfolio was invested in Agency RMBS, and we maintained a sizeable balance of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling $392 million .

"Earnings available for distribution for the period continued to benefit from attractive interest income on our target assets, favorable funding and low-cost, pay-fixed swaps. Subsequent to quarter end, we responded to elevated interest rate volatility and further pressure on Agency RMBS valuations by actively reducing the size of our portfolio, negatively impacting our current earnings power. As of November 3, 2023, our book value per common share is estimated to be between $9.07 and $9.45 .(4)

"We remain cautious on the near-term outlook for the sector given the uncertain path of fiscal and monetary policy and heightened geopolitical risks. However, the potential reduction in interest rate volatility associated with the eventual normalization of monetary policy should be supportive of our target assets, and we continue to believe Agency RMBS investors with long term horizons stand to benefit from historically attractive valuations."

(1) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share) is a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measure. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure.

(2) Book value per common share as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($111.6 million and $192.0 million as of September 30, 2023, respectively, and $112.5 million and $194.3 million as of June 30, 2023, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding.

(3) Economic return for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 is defined as the change in book value per common share from June 30, 2023 to September 30, 2023 of ($2.05); plus dividends declared of $0.40 per common share; divided by the June 30, 2023 book value per common share of $11.98. Economic return for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 is defined as the change in book value per common share from March 31, 2023 to June 30, 2023 of ($0.63); plus dividends declared of $0.40 per common share; divided by the March 31, 2023 book value per common share of $12.61.

(4) Book value per common share as of November 3, 2023 is adjusted to exclude a pro rata portion of the current quarter's common stock dividend (which for purposes of this calculation is assumed to be the same as the previous quarter) and is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($110.8 million and $190.6 million as of November 3, 2023, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding of 48.5 million.

Key performance indicators for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 are summarized in the table below.

($ in millions, except share amounts)

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Variance

Average Balances

(unaudited)

(unaudited)


Average earning assets (at amortized cost)

$5,498.3

$5,285.8

$212.5

Average borrowings

$4,902.4

$4,791.7

$110.7

Average stockholders' equity (1)

$832.0

$833.5

($1.5)





U.S. GAAP Financial Measures




Total interest income

$75.1

$71.4

$3.7

Total interest expense

$65.7

$59.0

$6.7

Net interest income

$9.4

$12.4

($3.0)

Total expenses

$4.8

$5.1

($0.3)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

($74.0)

($1.4)

($72.6)





Average earning asset yields

5.47 %

5.41 %

0.06 %

Average cost of funds

5.36 %

4.93 %

0.43 %

Average net interest rate margin

0.11 %

0.48 %

(0.37) %





Period-end weighted average asset yields (2)

5.23 %

5.24 %

(0.01) %

Period-end weighted average cost of funds

5.43 %

5.21 %

0.22 %

Period-end weighted average net interest rate margin

(0.20 %)

0.03 %

(0.23) %





Book value per common share (3)

$9.93

$11.98

($2.05)

Earnings (loss) per common share (basic)

($1.62)

($0.03)

($1.59)

Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted)

($1.62)

($0.03)

($1.59)

Debt-to-equity ratio

6.4x

5.9x

0.5x





Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)




Earnings available for distribution

$69.2

$61.5

$7.7

Effective interest expense

($4.6)

($1.2)

($3.4)

Effective net interest income

$79.7

$72.6

$7.1





Effective cost of funds

(0.37) %

(0.10) %

(0.27) %

Effective interest rate margin

5.84 %

5.51 %

0.33 %





Earnings available for distribution per common share

$1.51

$1.45

$0.06

Economic debt-to-equity ratio

6.4x

5.9x

0.5x


(1) Average stockholders' equity is calculated based on the weighted month-end balance of total stockholders' equity excluding equity attributable to preferred stockholders.

(2) Period-end weighted average asset yields are based on amortized cost as of period-end and incorporate future prepayment and loss assumptions when appropriate.

(3) Book value per common share is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($111.6 million and $192.0 million as of September 30, 2023, respectively, and $112.5 million and $194.3 million as of June 30, 2023, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding.

(4) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and economic debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share), total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.

Portfolio Composition

The following table summarizes the Company's MBS portfolio as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.



As of



September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


$ in thousands


Fair Value


Percentage of
Portfolio


Period-end
Weighted
Average
Yield


Fair Value


Percentage of
Portfolio


Period-end
Weighted
Average
Yield

30 year fixed-rate Agency RMBS coupon:














4.0 %


1,218,869


22.4 %


4.64 %


871,876


15.8 %


4.54 %


4.5 %


1,313,632


24.1 %


4.97 %


1,400,379


25.4 %


4.93 %


5.0 %


1,424,615


26.2 %


5.32 %


1,588,177


28.9 %


5.27 %


5.5 %


1,374,853


25.3 %


5.59 %


1,523,565


27.7 %


5.55 %

Total 30 year fixed-rate Agency RMBS


5,331,969


98.0 %


5.15 %


5,383,997


97.8 %


5.14 %

Agency-CMO


78,007


1.4 %


9.67 %


78,477


1.4 %


9.60 %

Non-Agency CMBS


25,987


0.5 %


8.72 %


36,730


0.7 %


8.52 %

Non-Agency RMBS


7,965


0.1 %


8.56 %


8,256


0.1 %


8.41 %


Total MBS portfolio


5,443,928


100.0 %


5.23 %


5,507,460


100.0 %


5.24 %

The following table presents certain characteristics of the Company's borrowings as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.



As of

$ in thousands


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


Amount
Outstanding


Weighted
Average
Interest Rate


Weighted
Average
Remaining
Maturity (days)


Amount
Outstanding


Weighted
Average
Interest Rate


Weighted
Average
Remaining
Maturity (days)

Agency RMBS repurchase agreements


4,987,006


5.43 %


24


4,959,388


5.21 %


49

The tables below present certain characteristics of the Company's interest rate swaps whereby the Company pays interest at a fixed rate and receives floating interest based on the secured overnight financing rate ("SOFR") as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 . The tables exclude interest rate swaps with forward start dates.

$ in thousands


As of September 30, 2023

Maturities


Notional

Amount


Weighted
Average Fixed
Pay Rate


Weighted
Average Floating
Receive Rate


Weighted
Average Years to
Maturity

Less than 3 years


950,000


0.32 %


5.31 %


2.1

3 to 5 years


1,975,000


0.35 %


5.31 %


4.2

5 to 7 years


1,175,000


0.46 %


5.31 %


6.6

7 to 10 years


750,000


1.10 %


5.31 %


7.5

Greater than 10 years


1,050,000


2.18 %


5.31 %


20.6

Total


5,900,000


0.79 %


5.31 %


7.7



$ in thousands


As of June 30, 2023

Maturities


Notional

Amount


Weighted
Average Fixed
Pay Rate


Weighted
Average Floating
Receive Rate


Weighted
Average Years to
Maturity

Less than 3 years


2,050,000


0.18 %


5.09 %


1.9

3 to 5 years


1,475,000


0.27 %


5.09 %


4.2

5 to 7 years


850,000


0.38 %


5.09 %


5.7

7 to 10 years


1,425,000


0.55 %


5.09 %


7.3

Greater than 10 years


500,000


1.92 %


5.09 %


18.7

Total


6,300,000


0.45 %


5.09 %


5.5

The tables below present certain characteristics of the Company's interest rate swaps whereby the Company pays floating interest based on SOFR and receives interest at a fixed rate as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 . The tables exclude interest rate swaps with forward start dates.

$ in thousands


As of September 30, 2023

Maturities


Notional

Amount


Weighted
Average Floating
Pay Rate


Weighted
Average Fixed
Receive Rate


Weighted
Average Years to
Maturity

Less than 3 years


900,000


5.31 %


5.44 %


0.5

3 to 5 years


50,000


5.31 %


2.78 %


3.6

Total


950,000


5.31 %


5.30 %


0.7



$ in thousands


As of June 30, 2023

Maturities


Notional

Amount


Weighted
Average Floating
Pay Rate


Weighted
Average Fixed
Receive Rate


Weighted
Average Years to
Maturity

3 to 5 years


375,000


5.09 %


2.66 %


4.6

5 to 7 years


825,000


5.09 %


2.68 %


6.0

7 to 10 years


100,000


5.09 %


2.74 %


8.9

Greater than 10 years


275,000


5.09 %


2.72 %


29.0

Total


1,575,000


5.09 %


2.69 %


9.9

Capital Activities

Dividends

As previously announced on September 26, 2023, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.40 per share paid on October 27, 2023 to its stockholders of record as of October 9, 2023 . The Company declared the following dividends on November 2, 2023 : a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4844 per share and a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.46875 per share payable on December 27, 2023 to its stockholders of record on December 5, 2023 .

Issuances of Common Stock

The Company sold 3.9 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $42.3 million during the third quarter through its at-the-market program.

Repurchases of Preferred Stock

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company repurchased and retired 34,432 shares of Series B Preferred Stock and 92,563 shares of Series C Preferred Stock, respectively, for a total cost of $2.7 million .

Portfolio Update as of October 31, 2023

  • Total investment portfolio of $3.6 billion, substantially all of which is Agency RMBS
  • Unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling approximately $444 million
  • Mortgage-backed securities had a weighted average yield of 5.29% based on amortized cost and repurchase agreement borrowings had a weighted average interest rate of 5.45%
  • 99% of $3.1 billion repurchase agreement borrowings hedged with a net $3.1 billion notional of pay fixed/receive floating interest rate swaps
    • $3.9 billion pay fixed/receive floating interest rate swaps with a weighted average life of 8.6 years and a weighted average fixed pay rate of 0.76%
    • $850 million of receive fixed/pay floating interest rate swaps with a weighted average life of 0.4 years and a weighted average fixed receive rate of 5.44%
  • Debt-to-equity ratio estimated to be 4.3x

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

Earnings Call

Members of the investment community and the general public are invited to listen to the Company's earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET, by calling one of the following numbers:

North America Toll Free: 888-982-7409
International: 1-212-287-1625
Passcode: Invesco

An audio replay will be available until 5:00 pm ET on November 21, 2023 by calling:

866-407-9273 ( North America ) or 1-203-369-0618 (International)

The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the call will be available on the Company's website at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the related presentation and comments made in the associated conference call, may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements include our views on the risk positioning of our portfolio, domestic and global market conditions (including the Agency RMBS and residential and commercial real estate market), the market for our target assets, our financial performance, including our earnings available for distribution, economic return, comprehensive income and changes in our book value, our intention and ability to pay dividends, our ability to continue performance trends, the stability of portfolio yields, interest rates, credit spreads, prepayment trends, financing sources, cost of funds, our leverage and equity allocation. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

$ in thousands, except share data

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Interest income










Mortgage-backed and other securities

75,132


71,428


49,058


215,847


134,689

Commercial loan

-


-


670


-


1,768

Total interest income

75,132


71,428


49,728


215,847


136,457

Interest expense










Repurchase agreements

65,701


59,022


18,008


174,449


19,359

Total interest expense

65,701


59,022


18,008


174,449


19,359

Net interest income

9,431


12,406


31,720


41,398


117,098











Other income (loss)










Gain (loss) on investments, net

(224,897)


(99,679)


(260,837)


(272,620)


(1,090,101)

(Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses

(43)


(169)


-


(212)


-

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures

2


-


(6)


4


(287)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

151,689


96,624


133,549


203,418


554,151

Other investment income (loss), net

-


27


-


(66)


44

Total other income (loss)

(73,249)


(3,197)


(127,294)


(69,476)


(536,193)

Expenses










Management fee - related party

3,090


3,168


3,836


9,237


13,729

General and administrative

1,691


1,963


2,018


5,743


6,561

Total expenses

4,781


5,131


5,854


14,980


20,290

Net income (loss)

(68,599)


4,078


(101,428)


(43,058)


(439,385)

Dividends to preferred stockholders

(5,772)


(5,840)


(5,862)


(17,474)


(22,356)

Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock

347


364


12,688


711


14,179

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

(74,024)


(1,398)


(94,602)


(59,821)


(447,562)

Earnings (loss) per share:










Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders










Basic

(1.62)


(0.03)


(2.78)


(1.40)


(13.42)

Diluted

(1.62)


(0.03)


(2.78)


(1.40)


(13.42)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

$ in thousands

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Net income (loss)

(68,599)


4,078


(101,428)


(43,058)


(439,385)

Other comprehensive income (loss):










Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed securities, net

(91)


(131)


(1,243)


(698)


(5,489)

Reclassification of unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to (increase)

decrease in provision for credit losses

43


169


-


212


-

Reclassification of amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated

interest rate swaps to repurchase agreements

interest expense

(1,810)


(3,201)


(4,855)


(9,505)


(14,853)

Currency translation adjustments on investment in unconsolidated venture

-


-


(141)


(10)


(434)

Reclassification of currency translation loss on investment in unconsolidated

venture to other investment income (loss), net

-


-


-


123


-

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,858)


(3,163)


(6,239)


(9,878)


(20,776)

Comprehensive income (loss)

(70,457)


915


(107,667)


(52,936)


(460,161)

Dividends to preferred stockholders

(5,772)


(5,840)


(5,862)


(17,474)


(22,356)

Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock

347


364


12,688


711


14,179

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

(75,882)


(4,561)


(100,841)


(69,699)


(468,338)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



As of

$ in thousands, except share amounts

September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

ASSETS




Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $5,226,133 and $4,439,583,

respectively; net of allowance for credit losses of $212 and $0, respectively)

5,443,928


4,791,893

Cash and cash equivalents

173,921


175,535

Restricted cash

185,824


103,246

Due from counterparties

-


1,584

Investment related receivable

25,608


22,744

Derivative assets, at fair value

-


662

Other assets

2,062


1,731

Total assets

5,831,343


5,097,395

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Liabilities:




Repurchase agreements

4,987,006


4,234,823

Derivative liabilities, at fair value

7,637


2,079

Dividends payable

19,384


25,162

Accrued interest payable

26,751


20,546

Collateral held payable

-


4,892

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,838


1,365

Due to affiliate

3,702


4,453

Total liabilities

5,046,318


4,293,320

Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14) (1)




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:




7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 4,465,414 and

4,537,634 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($111,635 and $113,441 aggregate

liquidation preference, respectively)

107,934


109,679

7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 7,681,211 and

7,816,470 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($192,030 and $195,412 aggregate

liquidation preference, respectively)

185,757


189,028

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 67,000,000 shares authorized; 48,460,626 and 38,710,916

shares issued and outstanding, respectively

484


387

Additional paid in capital

4,011,005


3,901,562

Accumulated other comprehensive income

883


10,761

Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings)

(3,521,038)


(3,407,342)

Total stockholders' equity

785,025


804,075

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

5,831,343


5,097,395



(1)

See Note 14 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements filed in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below shows the non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses to analyze its operating results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing its performance as discussed further below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure


Most Directly Comparable U.S. GAAP Measure

Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available

for distribution per common share)


Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by

calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share)

Effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds)


Total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds)

Effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective

interest rate margin)


Net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate

margin)

Economic debt-to-equity ratio


Debt-to-equity ratio

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.

Earnings Available for Distribution

The Company's business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company uses earnings available for distribution as a measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders and to evaluate its progress toward meeting this objective. The Company calculates earnings available for distribution as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; TBA dollar roll income; gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock; foreign currency gains (losses), net and amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps.

By excluding the gains and losses discussed above, the Company believes the presentation of earnings available for distribution provides a consistent measure of operating performance that investors can use to evaluate its results over multiple reporting periods and, to a certain extent, compare to its peer companies. However, because not all of the Company's peer companies use identical operating performance measures, the Company's presentation of earnings available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by its peer companies. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses when calculating earnings available for distribution because (i) when analyzed in conjunction with its U.S. GAAP results, earnings available for distribution provides additional detail of its investment portfolio's earnings capacity and (ii) gains and losses are not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses are reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses are reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, a portion of the Company's mortgage-backed securities are classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other comprehensive income on its condensed consolidated balance sheets. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its earnings available for distribution calculation as appropriate.

To maintain qualification as a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires that the Company distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income annually, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gains. The Company has historically distributed at least 100% of its REIT taxable income. Because the Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution is one metric, but not the exclusive metric, that the Company's board of directors uses to determine the amount, if any, and the payment date of dividends on common stock. However, earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an indication of the Company's taxable income, a guaranty of its ability to pay dividends or as a proxy for the amount of dividends it may pay, as earnings available for distribution excludes certain items that impact its cash needs.

Earnings available for distribution is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and there are other factors that impact the achievement of the Company's business objective. The Company cautions that earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP) or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity or as an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs.

The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to earnings available for distribution for the following periods:


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

$ in thousands, except per share data

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

(74,024)


(1,398)


(94,602)


(59,821)


(447,562)

Adjustments:










(Gain) loss on investments, net

224,897


99,679


260,837


272,620


1,090,101

Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1)

(84,565)


(26,946)


(62,877)


(19,611)


(487,538)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1)

5,002


(6,241)


(40,527)


6,220


(21,618)

TBA dollar roll income (2)

-


-


2,159


697


27,415

Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock

(347)


(364)


(12,688)


(711)


(14,179)

Foreign currency (gains) losses, net (3)

-


(27)


-


66


(44)

Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (4)

(1,810)


(3,201)


(4,855)


(9,505)


(14,853)

Subtotal

143,177


62,900


142,049


249,776


579,284

Earnings available for distribution

69,153


61,502


47,447


189,955


131,722

Basic income (loss) per common share

(1.62)


(0.03)


(2.78)


(1.40)


(13.42)

Earnings available for distribution per common share (5)

1.51


1.45


1.39


4.46


3.95



(1)

U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

$ in thousands

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

84,565


26,946


62,877


19,611


487,538

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

(5,002)


6,241


40,527


(6,220)


21,618

Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps

72,126


63,437


30,145


190,027


44,995

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

151,689


96,624


133,549


203,418


554,151



(2)

A TBA dollar roll is a series of derivative transactions where TBAs with the same specified issuer, term and coupon but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the TBA settling in the earlier month. TBA dollar roll income represents the price differential between the TBA price for current month settlement versus the TBA price for forward month settlement. The Company includes TBA dollar roll income in earnings available for distribution because it is the economic equivalent of interest income on the underlying Agency RMBS, less an implied financing cost, over the forward settlement period. TBA dollar roll income is a component of gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.



(3)

Foreign currency gains (losses), net includes foreign currency transaction gains and losses and the reclassification of currency translation adjustments that were previously recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income and is included in other investment income (loss), net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.



(4)

U.S. GAAP repurchase agreements interest expense on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

$ in thousands

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Interest expense on repurchase agreement borrowings

67,511


62,223


22,863


183,954


34,212

Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps

(1,810)


(3,201)


(4,855)


(9,505)


(14,853)

Repurchase agreements interest expense

65,701


59,022


18,008


174,449


19,359



(5)

Earnings available for distribution per common share is equal to earnings available for distribution divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

The table below shows the components of earnings available for distribution for the following periods:


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

$ in thousands

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Effective net interest income (1)

79,747


72,642


57,010


221,920


147,240

TBA dollar roll income

-


-


2,159


697


27,415

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures

2


-


(6)


4


(287)

(Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses

(43)


(169)


-


(212)


-

Total expenses

(4,781)


(5,131)


(5,854)


(14,980)


(20,290)

Subtotal

74,925


67,342


53,309


207,429


154,078

Dividends to preferred stockholders

(5,772)


(5,840)


(5,862)


(17,474)


(22,356)

Earnings available for distribution

69,153


61,502


47,447


189,955


131,722



(1)

See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to effective net interest income, a non-GAAP measure.

Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin

The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments or receipts on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense. The Company excludes the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps from its calculation of effective interest expense because the Company does not consider the amortization a current component of its borrowing costs.

The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense.

The Company believes the presentation of effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.

The following table reconciles total interest expense to effective interest expense and cost of funds to effective cost of funds for the following periods:


Three Months Ended


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


September 30, 2022

$ in thousands

Reconciliation


Cost of Funds
/ Effective
Cost of Funds


Reconciliation


Cost of Funds
/ Effective
Cost of Funds


Reconciliation


Cost of Funds
/ Effective
Cost of Funds

Total interest expense

65,701


5.36 %


59,022


4.93 %


18,008


1.84 %

Add: Amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps

1,810


0.15 %


3,201


0.27 %


4,855


0.50 %

Less: Contractual net interest expense (income) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

(72,126)


(5.88) %


(63,437)


(5.30) %


(30,145)


(3.09) %

Effective interest expense

(4,615)


(0.37) %


(1,214)


(0.10) %


(7,282)


(0.75) %


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2023


2022

$ in thousands

Reconciliation


Cost of Funds
/ Effective
Cost of Funds


Reconciliation


Cost of Funds
/ Effective
Cost of Funds

Total interest expense

174,449


4.83 %


19,359


0.55 %

Add: Amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps

9,505


0.26 %


14,853


0.42 %

Less: Contractual net interest expense (income) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

(190,027)


(5.27) %


(44,995)


(1.27) %

Effective interest expense

(6,073)


(0.18) %


(10,783)


(0.30) %

The following table reconciles net interest income to effective net interest income and net interest rate margin to effective interest rate margin for the following periods:


Three Months Ended


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


September 30, 2022

$ in thousands

Reconciliation


Net Interest
Rate Margin /
Effective
Interest Rate
Margin


Reconciliation


Net Interest
Rate Margin /
Effective
Interest Rate
Margin


Reconciliation


Net Interest
Rate Margin /
Effective
Interest Rate
Margin

Net interest income

9,431


0.11 %


12,406


0.48 %


31,720


2.51 %

Less: Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps

(1,810)


(0.15) %


(3,201)


(0.27) %


(4,855)


(0.50) %

Add: Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

72,126


5.88 %


63,437


5.30 %


30,145


3.09 %

Effective net interest income

79,747


5.84 %


72,642


5.51 %


57,010


5.10 %



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023


2022

$ in thousands


Reconciliation


Net Interest
Rate Margin /
Effective
Interest Rate
Margin


Reconciliation


Net Interest
Rate Margin /
Effective
Interest Rate
Margin

Net interest income


41,398


0.56 %


117,098


2.82 %

Less: Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps


(9,505)


(0.26) %


(14,853)


(0.42) %

Add: Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net


190,027


5.27 %


44,995


1.27 %

Effective net interest income


221,920


5.57 %


147,240


3.67 %

Economic Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The following tables show the allocation of the Company's stockholders' equity to its target assets, the Company's debt-to-equity ratio, and the Company's economic debt-to-equity ratio as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is the ratio of total debt to total stockholders' equity.

The Company presents an economic debt-to-equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure of leverage that considers the impact of the off-balance sheet financing of its investments in TBAs that are accounted for as derivative instruments under U.S. GAAP. The Company includes its TBAs at implied cost basis in its measure of leverage because a forward contract to acquire Agency RMBS in the TBA market carries similar risks to Agency RMBS purchased in the cash market and funded with on-balance sheet liabilities. Similarly, a contract for the forward sale of Agency RMBS has substantially the same effect as selling the underlying Agency RMBS and reducing the Company's on-balance sheet funding commitments. The Company believes that presenting its economic debt-to-equity ratio, when considered together with its U.S. GAAP financial measure of debt-to-equity ratio, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding how management evaluates at-risk leverage and gives investors a comparable statistic to those of other mortgage REITs who also invest in TBAs and present a similar non-GAAP measure of leverage.

As of September 30, 2023

$ in thousands

Agency RMBS

Credit Portfolio (1)

Total

Mortgage-backed securities

5,409,976

33,952

5,443,928

Cash and cash equivalents (2)

173,921

-

173,921

Restricted cash (3)

185,824

-

185,824

Other assets

25,500

2,170

27,670

Total assets

5,795,221

36,122

5,831,343





Repurchase agreements

4,987,006

-

4,987,006

Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3)

7,637

-

7,637

Other liabilities

49,848

1,827

51,675

Total liabilities

5,044,491

1,827

5,046,318





Total stockholders' equity (allocated)

750,730

34,295

785,025

Debt-to-equity ratio (4)

6.6

-

6.4

Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5)

6.6

-

6.4



(1)

Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and an unconsolidated joint venture are included in credit portfolio.

(2)

Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class.

(3)

Restricted cash and derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class.

(4)

Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity.

(5)

Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis to total stockholders' equity. The Company did not have any TBAs outstanding as of September 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023

$ in thousands

Agency RMBS

Credit Portfolio (1)

Total

Mortgage-backed securities

5,462,474

44,986

5,507,460

Cash and cash equivalents (2)

209,036

-

209,036

Restricted cash (3)

124,669

-

124,669

Other assets

24,298

766

25,064

Total assets

5,820,477

45,752

5,866,229





Repurchase agreements

4,959,388

-

4,959,388

Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3)

2,635

-

2,635

Other liabilities

61,484

1,838

63,322

Total liabilities

5,023,507

1,838

5,025,345





Total stockholders' equity (allocated)

796,970

43,914

840,884

Debt-to-equity ratio (4)

6.2

-

5.9

Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5)

6.2

-

5.9



(1)

Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and an unconsolidated joint venture are included in credit portfolio.

(2)

Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class.

(3)

Restricted cash and derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class.

(4)

Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity.

(5)

Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis. The Company did not have any TBAs outstanding as of June 30, 2023.

Average Balances

The table below presents information related to the Company's average earning assets, average earning asset yields, average borrowings and average cost of funds for the following periods:


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

$ in thousands

September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Average earning assets (1)

5,498,298


5,285,794


4,568,855


5,344,055


5,403,538

Average earning asset yields (2)

5.47 %


5.41 %


4.35 %


5.39 %


3.37 %











Average borrowings (3)

4,902,400


4,791,720


3,907,724


4,811,136


4,720,478

Average cost of funds (4)

5.36 %


4.93 %


1.84 %


4.83 %


0.55 %



(1)

Average balances for each period are based on weighted month-end balances.

(2)

Average earning asset yields for each period are calculated by dividing interest income, including amortization of premiums and discounts, by average earning assets based on the amortized cost of the investments. All yields are annualized.

(3)

Average borrowings for each period are based on weighted month-end balances.

(4)

Average cost of funds is calculated by dividing annualized interest expense, including amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps, by average borrowings.

Greg Seals,
Investor Relations
404-439-3323

SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

