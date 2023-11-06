Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
- Net loss per common share of $1.62 compared to $0.03 in Q2 2023
- Earnings available for distribution per common share(1) of $1.51 compared to $1.45 in Q2 2023
- Common stock dividend of $0.40 per common share, unchanged from Q2 2023
- Book value per common share(2) of $9.93 compared to $11.98 as of June 30, 2023
- Economic return(3) of (13.8)% compared to (1.8)% in Q2 2023
Update from John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer
"The third quarter presented another challenging environment for Agency RMBS as financial markets adjusted to shifting expectations for fiscal and monetary policy, leading to sharply higher interest rates and escalating interest rate volatility. Against this backdrop, our Agency RMBS assets underperformed, contributing to a 17.1% decline in our book value per common share for the third quarter. The decline in book value, when combined with our $0.40 common stock dividend, resulted in an economic return of (13.8)% for the quarter.
"Our debt-to-equity ratio ended the third quarter at 6.4x, up from 5.9x as of June 30 th. As of the end of the quarter, substantially all of our $5.4 billion investment portfolio was invested in Agency RMBS, and we maintained a sizeable balance of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling $392 million .
"Earnings available for distribution for the period continued to benefit from attractive interest income on our target assets, favorable funding and low-cost, pay-fixed swaps. Subsequent to quarter end, we responded to elevated interest rate volatility and further pressure on Agency RMBS valuations by actively reducing the size of our portfolio, negatively impacting our current earnings power. As of November 3, 2023, our book value per common share is estimated to be between $9.07 and $9.45 .(4)
"We remain cautious on the near-term outlook for the sector given the uncertain path of fiscal and monetary policy and heightened geopolitical risks. However, the potential reduction in interest rate volatility associated with the eventual normalization of monetary policy should be supportive of our target assets, and we continue to believe Agency RMBS investors with long term horizons stand to benefit from historically attractive valuations."
(1) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share) is a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measure. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure.
(2) Book value per common share as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($111.6 million and $192.0 million as of September 30, 2023, respectively, and $112.5 million and $194.3 million as of June 30, 2023, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding.
(3) Economic return for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 is defined as the change in book value per common share from June 30, 2023 to September 30, 2023 of ($2.05); plus dividends declared of $0.40 per common share; divided by the June 30, 2023 book value per common share of $11.98. Economic return for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 is defined as the change in book value per common share from March 31, 2023 to June 30, 2023 of ($0.63); plus dividends declared of $0.40 per common share; divided by the March 31, 2023 book value per common share of $12.61.
(4) Book value per common share as of November 3, 2023 is adjusted to exclude a pro rata portion of the current quarter's common stock dividend (which for purposes of this calculation is assumed to be the same as the previous quarter) and is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($110.8 million and $190.6 million as of November 3, 2023, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding of 48.5 million.
Key performance indicators for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 are summarized in the table below.
($ in millions, except share amounts)
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Variance
Average Balances
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Average earning assets (at amortized cost)
$5,498.3
$5,285.8
$212.5
Average borrowings
$4,902.4
$4,791.7
$110.7
Average stockholders' equity (1)
$832.0
$833.5
($1.5)
U.S. GAAP Financial Measures
Total interest income
$75.1
$71.4
$3.7
Total interest expense
$65.7
$59.0
$6.7
Net interest income
$9.4
$12.4
($3.0)
Total expenses
$4.8
$5.1
($0.3)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
($74.0)
($1.4)
($72.6)
Average earning asset yields
5.47 %
5.41 %
0.06 %
Average cost of funds
5.36 %
4.93 %
0.43 %
Average net interest rate margin
0.11 %
0.48 %
(0.37) %
Period-end weighted average asset yields (2)
5.23 %
5.24 %
(0.01) %
Period-end weighted average cost of funds
5.43 %
5.21 %
0.22 %
Period-end weighted average net interest rate margin
(0.20 %)
0.03 %
(0.23) %
Book value per common share (3)
$9.93
$11.98
($2.05)
Earnings (loss) per common share (basic)
($1.62)
($0.03)
($1.59)
Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted)
($1.62)
($0.03)
($1.59)
Debt-to-equity ratio
6.4x
5.9x
0.5x
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)
Earnings available for distribution
$69.2
$61.5
$7.7
Effective interest expense
($4.6)
($1.2)
($3.4)
Effective net interest income
$79.7
$72.6
$7.1
Effective cost of funds
(0.37) %
(0.10) %
(0.27) %
Effective interest rate margin
5.84 %
5.51 %
0.33 %
Earnings available for distribution per common share
$1.51
$1.45
$0.06
Economic debt-to-equity ratio
6.4x
5.9x
0.5x
(1) Average stockholders' equity is calculated based on the weighted month-end balance of total stockholders' equity excluding equity attributable to preferred stockholders.
(2) Period-end weighted average asset yields are based on amortized cost as of period-end and incorporate future prepayment and loss assumptions when appropriate.
(3) Book value per common share is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($111.6 million and $192.0 million as of September 30, 2023, respectively, and $112.5 million and $194.3 million as of June 30, 2023, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding.
(4) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and economic debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share), total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.
Portfolio Composition
The following table summarizes the Company's MBS portfolio as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.
As of
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
|
$ in thousands
Fair Value
Percentage of
Period-end
Fair Value
Percentage of
Period-end
30 year fixed-rate Agency RMBS coupon:
4.0 %
1,218,869
22.4 %
4.64 %
871,876
15.8 %
4.54 %
4.5 %
1,313,632
24.1 %
4.97 %
1,400,379
25.4 %
4.93 %
5.0 %
1,424,615
26.2 %
5.32 %
1,588,177
28.9 %
5.27 %
5.5 %
1,374,853
25.3 %
5.59 %
1,523,565
27.7 %
5.55 %
Total 30 year fixed-rate Agency RMBS
5,331,969
98.0 %
5.15 %
5,383,997
97.8 %
5.14 %
Agency-CMO
78,007
1.4 %
9.67 %
78,477
1.4 %
9.60 %
Non-Agency CMBS
25,987
0.5 %
8.72 %
36,730
0.7 %
8.52 %
Non-Agency RMBS
7,965
0.1 %
8.56 %
8,256
0.1 %
8.41 %
Total MBS portfolio
5,443,928
100.0 %
5.23 %
5,507,460
100.0 %
5.24 %
The following table presents certain characteristics of the Company's borrowings as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.
As of
$ in thousands
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Amount
Weighted
Weighted
Amount
Weighted
Weighted
Agency RMBS repurchase agreements
4,987,006
5.43 %
24
4,959,388
5.21 %
49
The tables below present certain characteristics of the Company's interest rate swaps whereby the Company pays interest at a fixed rate and receives floating interest based on the secured overnight financing rate ("SOFR") as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 . The tables exclude interest rate swaps with forward start dates.
$ in thousands
As of September 30, 2023
Maturities
Notional
Amount
Weighted
Weighted
Weighted
Less than 3 years
950,000
0.32 %
5.31 %
2.1
3 to 5 years
1,975,000
0.35 %
5.31 %
4.2
5 to 7 years
1,175,000
0.46 %
5.31 %
6.6
7 to 10 years
750,000
1.10 %
5.31 %
7.5
Greater than 10 years
1,050,000
2.18 %
5.31 %
20.6
Total
5,900,000
0.79 %
5.31 %
7.7
$ in thousands
As of June 30, 2023
Maturities
Notional
Amount
Weighted
Weighted
Weighted
Less than 3 years
2,050,000
0.18 %
5.09 %
1.9
3 to 5 years
1,475,000
0.27 %
5.09 %
4.2
5 to 7 years
850,000
0.38 %
5.09 %
5.7
7 to 10 years
1,425,000
0.55 %
5.09 %
7.3
Greater than 10 years
500,000
1.92 %
5.09 %
18.7
Total
6,300,000
0.45 %
5.09 %
5.5
The tables below present certain characteristics of the Company's interest rate swaps whereby the Company pays floating interest based on SOFR and receives interest at a fixed rate as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 . The tables exclude interest rate swaps with forward start dates.
$ in thousands
As of September 30, 2023
Maturities
Notional
Amount
Weighted
Weighted
Weighted
Less than 3 years
900,000
5.31 %
5.44 %
0.5
3 to 5 years
50,000
5.31 %
2.78 %
3.6
Total
950,000
5.31 %
5.30 %
0.7
$ in thousands
As of June 30, 2023
Maturities
Notional
Amount
Weighted
Weighted
Weighted
3 to 5 years
375,000
5.09 %
2.66 %
4.6
5 to 7 years
825,000
5.09 %
2.68 %
6.0
7 to 10 years
100,000
5.09 %
2.74 %
8.9
Greater than 10 years
275,000
5.09 %
2.72 %
29.0
Total
1,575,000
5.09 %
2.69 %
9.9
Capital Activities
Dividends
As previously announced on September 26, 2023, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.40 per share paid on October 27, 2023 to its stockholders of record as of October 9, 2023 . The Company declared the following dividends on November 2, 2023 : a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4844 per share and a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.46875 per share payable on December 27, 2023 to its stockholders of record on December 5, 2023 .
Issuances of Common Stock
The Company sold 3.9 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $42.3 million during the third quarter through its at-the-market program.
Repurchases of Preferred Stock
During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company repurchased and retired 34,432 shares of Series B Preferred Stock and 92,563 shares of Series C Preferred Stock, respectively, for a total cost of $2.7 million .
Portfolio Update as of October 31, 2023
- Total investment portfolio of $3.6 billion, substantially all of which is Agency RMBS
- Unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling approximately $444 million
- Mortgage-backed securities had a weighted average yield of 5.29% based on amortized cost and repurchase agreement borrowings had a weighted average interest rate of 5.45%
- 99% of $3.1 billion repurchase agreement borrowings hedged with a net $3.1 billion notional of pay fixed/receive floating interest rate swaps
- $3.9 billion pay fixed/receive floating interest rate swaps with a weighted average life of 8.6 years and a weighted average fixed pay rate of 0.76%
- $850 million of receive fixed/pay floating interest rate swaps with a weighted average life of 0.4 years and a weighted average fixed receive rate of 5.44%
- Debt-to-equity ratio estimated to be 4.3x
About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.
Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release, the related presentation and comments made in the associated conference call, may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements include our views on the risk positioning of our portfolio, domestic and global market conditions (including the Agency RMBS and residential and commercial real estate market), the market for our target assets, our financial performance, including our earnings available for distribution, economic return, comprehensive income and changes in our book value, our intention and ability to pay dividends, our ability to continue performance trends, the stability of portfolio yields, interest rates, credit spreads, prepayment trends, financing sources, cost of funds, our leverage and equity allocation. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.
All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
$ in thousands, except share data
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Interest income
Mortgage-backed and other securities
75,132
71,428
49,058
215,847
134,689
Commercial loan
-
-
670
-
1,768
Total interest income
75,132
71,428
49,728
215,847
136,457
Interest expense
Repurchase agreements
65,701
59,022
18,008
174,449
19,359
Total interest expense
65,701
59,022
18,008
174,449
19,359
Net interest income
9,431
12,406
31,720
41,398
117,098
Other income (loss)
Gain (loss) on investments, net
(224,897)
(99,679)
(260,837)
(272,620)
(1,090,101)
(Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses
(43)
(169)
-
(212)
-
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures
2
-
(6)
4
(287)
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
151,689
96,624
133,549
203,418
554,151
Other investment income (loss), net
-
27
-
(66)
44
Total other income (loss)
(73,249)
(3,197)
(127,294)
(69,476)
(536,193)
Expenses
Management fee - related party
3,090
3,168
3,836
9,237
13,729
General and administrative
1,691
1,963
2,018
5,743
6,561
Total expenses
4,781
5,131
5,854
14,980
20,290
Net income (loss)
(68,599)
4,078
(101,428)
(43,058)
(439,385)
Dividends to preferred stockholders
(5,772)
(5,840)
(5,862)
(17,474)
(22,356)
Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock
347
364
12,688
711
14,179
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
(74,024)
(1,398)
(94,602)
(59,821)
(447,562)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
Basic
(1.62)
(0.03)
(2.78)
(1.40)
(13.42)
Diluted
(1.62)
(0.03)
(2.78)
(1.40)
(13.42)
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
$ in thousands
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net income (loss)
(68,599)
4,078
(101,428)
(43,058)
(439,385)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed securities, net
(91)
(131)
(1,243)
(698)
(5,489)
Reclassification of unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to (increase)
decrease in provision for credit losses
43
169
-
212
-
Reclassification of amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated
interest rate swaps to repurchase agreements
interest expense
(1,810)
(3,201)
(4,855)
(9,505)
(14,853)
Currency translation adjustments on investment in unconsolidated venture
-
-
(141)
(10)
(434)
Reclassification of currency translation loss on investment in unconsolidated
venture to other investment income (loss), net
-
-
-
123
-
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,858)
(3,163)
(6,239)
(9,878)
(20,776)
Comprehensive income (loss)
(70,457)
915
(107,667)
(52,936)
(460,161)
Dividends to preferred stockholders
(5,772)
(5,840)
(5,862)
(17,474)
(22,356)
Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock
347
364
12,688
711
14,179
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
(75,882)
(4,561)
(100,841)
(69,699)
(468,338)
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
As of
$ in thousands, except share amounts
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $5,226,133 and $4,439,583,
respectively; net of allowance for credit losses of $212 and $0, respectively)
5,443,928
4,791,893
Cash and cash equivalents
173,921
175,535
Restricted cash
185,824
103,246
Due from counterparties
-
1,584
Investment related receivable
25,608
22,744
Derivative assets, at fair value
-
662
Other assets
2,062
1,731
Total assets
5,831,343
5,097,395
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Repurchase agreements
4,987,006
4,234,823
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
7,637
2,079
Dividends payable
19,384
25,162
Accrued interest payable
26,751
20,546
Collateral held payable
-
4,892
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,838
1,365
Due to affiliate
3,702
4,453
Total liabilities
5,046,318
4,293,320
Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14) (1)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:
7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 4,465,414 and
4,537,634 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($111,635 and $113,441 aggregate
liquidation preference, respectively)
107,934
109,679
7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 7,681,211 and
7,816,470 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($192,030 and $195,412 aggregate
liquidation preference, respectively)
185,757
189,028
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 67,000,000 shares authorized; 48,460,626 and 38,710,916
shares issued and outstanding, respectively
484
387
Additional paid in capital
4,011,005
3,901,562
Accumulated other comprehensive income
883
10,761
Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings)
(3,521,038)
(3,407,342)
Total stockholders' equity
785,025
804,075
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
5,831,343
5,097,395
(1)
See Note 14 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements filed in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The table below shows the non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses to analyze its operating results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing its performance as discussed further below.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Most Directly Comparable U.S. GAAP Measure
Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available
for distribution per common share)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by
calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share)
Effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds)
Total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds)
Effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective
interest rate margin)
Net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate
margin)
Economic debt-to-equity ratio
Debt-to-equity ratio
The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.
Earnings Available for Distribution
The Company's business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company uses earnings available for distribution as a measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders and to evaluate its progress toward meeting this objective. The Company calculates earnings available for distribution as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; TBA dollar roll income; gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock; foreign currency gains (losses), net and amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps.
By excluding the gains and losses discussed above, the Company believes the presentation of earnings available for distribution provides a consistent measure of operating performance that investors can use to evaluate its results over multiple reporting periods and, to a certain extent, compare to its peer companies. However, because not all of the Company's peer companies use identical operating performance measures, the Company's presentation of earnings available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by its peer companies. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses when calculating earnings available for distribution because (i) when analyzed in conjunction with its U.S. GAAP results, earnings available for distribution provides additional detail of its investment portfolio's earnings capacity and (ii) gains and losses are not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses are reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses are reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, a portion of the Company's mortgage-backed securities are classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other comprehensive income on its condensed consolidated balance sheets. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its earnings available for distribution calculation as appropriate.
To maintain qualification as a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires that the Company distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income annually, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gains. The Company has historically distributed at least 100% of its REIT taxable income. Because the Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution is one metric, but not the exclusive metric, that the Company's board of directors uses to determine the amount, if any, and the payment date of dividends on common stock. However, earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an indication of the Company's taxable income, a guaranty of its ability to pay dividends or as a proxy for the amount of dividends it may pay, as earnings available for distribution excludes certain items that impact its cash needs.
Earnings available for distribution is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and there are other factors that impact the achievement of the Company's business objective. The Company cautions that earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP) or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity or as an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs.
The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to earnings available for distribution for the following periods:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
$ in thousands, except per share data
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
(74,024)
(1,398)
(94,602)
(59,821)
(447,562)
Adjustments:
(Gain) loss on investments, net
224,897
99,679
260,837
272,620
1,090,101
Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1)
(84,565)
(26,946)
(62,877)
(19,611)
(487,538)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1)
5,002
(6,241)
(40,527)
6,220
(21,618)
TBA dollar roll income (2)
-
-
2,159
697
27,415
Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock
(347)
(364)
(12,688)
(711)
(14,179)
Foreign currency (gains) losses, net (3)
-
(27)
-
66
(44)
Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (4)
(1,810)
(3,201)
(4,855)
(9,505)
(14,853)
Subtotal
143,177
62,900
142,049
249,776
579,284
Earnings available for distribution
69,153
61,502
47,447
189,955
131,722
Basic income (loss) per common share
(1.62)
(0.03)
(2.78)
(1.40)
(13.42)
Earnings available for distribution per common share (5)
1.51
1.45
1.39
4.46
3.95
(1)
U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
$ in thousands
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
84,565
26,946
62,877
19,611
487,538
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(5,002)
6,241
40,527
(6,220)
21,618
Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps
72,126
63,437
30,145
190,027
44,995
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
151,689
96,624
133,549
203,418
554,151
(2)
A TBA dollar roll is a series of derivative transactions where TBAs with the same specified issuer, term and coupon but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the TBA settling in the earlier month. TBA dollar roll income represents the price differential between the TBA price for current month settlement versus the TBA price for forward month settlement. The Company includes TBA dollar roll income in earnings available for distribution because it is the economic equivalent of interest income on the underlying Agency RMBS, less an implied financing cost, over the forward settlement period. TBA dollar roll income is a component of gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(3)
Foreign currency gains (losses), net includes foreign currency transaction gains and losses and the reclassification of currency translation adjustments that were previously recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income and is included in other investment income (loss), net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(4)
U.S. GAAP repurchase agreements interest expense on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
$ in thousands
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Interest expense on repurchase agreement borrowings
67,511
62,223
22,863
183,954
34,212
Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps
(1,810)
(3,201)
(4,855)
(9,505)
(14,853)
Repurchase agreements interest expense
65,701
59,022
18,008
174,449
19,359
(5)
Earnings available for distribution per common share is equal to earnings available for distribution divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding.
The table below shows the components of earnings available for distribution for the following periods:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
$ in thousands
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Effective net interest income (1)
79,747
72,642
57,010
221,920
147,240
TBA dollar roll income
-
-
2,159
697
27,415
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures
2
-
(6)
4
(287)
(Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses
(43)
(169)
-
(212)
-
Total expenses
(4,781)
(5,131)
(5,854)
(14,980)
(20,290)
Subtotal
74,925
67,342
53,309
207,429
154,078
Dividends to preferred stockholders
(5,772)
(5,840)
(5,862)
(17,474)
(22,356)
Earnings available for distribution
69,153
61,502
47,447
189,955
131,722
(1)
See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to effective net interest income, a non-GAAP measure.
Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin
The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments or receipts on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense. The Company excludes the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps from its calculation of effective interest expense because the Company does not consider the amortization a current component of its borrowing costs.
The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as repurchase agreements interest expense.
The Company believes the presentation of effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.
The following table reconciles total interest expense to effective interest expense and cost of funds to effective cost of funds for the following periods:
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
$ in thousands
Reconciliation
Cost of Funds
Reconciliation
Cost of Funds
Reconciliation
Cost of Funds
Total interest expense
65,701
5.36 %
59,022
4.93 %
18,008
1.84 %
Add: Amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps
1,810
0.15 %
3,201
0.27 %
4,855
0.50 %
Less: Contractual net interest expense (income) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(72,126)
(5.88) %
(63,437)
(5.30) %
(30,145)
(3.09) %
Effective interest expense
(4,615)
(0.37) %
(1,214)
(0.10) %
(7,282)
(0.75) %
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
$ in thousands
Reconciliation
Cost of Funds
Reconciliation
Cost of Funds
Total interest expense
174,449
4.83 %
19,359
0.55 %
Add: Amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps
9,505
0.26 %
14,853
0.42 %
Less: Contractual net interest expense (income) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(190,027)
(5.27) %
(44,995)
(1.27) %
Effective interest expense
(6,073)
(0.18) %
(10,783)
(0.30) %
The following table reconciles net interest income to effective net interest income and net interest rate margin to effective interest rate margin for the following periods:
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
$ in thousands
Reconciliation
Net Interest
Reconciliation
Net Interest
Reconciliation
Net Interest
Net interest income
9,431
0.11 %
12,406
0.48 %
31,720
2.51 %
Less: Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps
(1,810)
(0.15) %
(3,201)
(0.27) %
(4,855)
(0.50) %
Add: Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
72,126
5.88 %
63,437
5.30 %
30,145
3.09 %
Effective net interest income
79,747
5.84 %
72,642
5.51 %
57,010
5.10 %
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
$ in thousands
Reconciliation
Net Interest
Reconciliation
Net Interest
Net interest income
41,398
0.56 %
117,098
2.82 %
Less: Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps
(9,505)
(0.26) %
(14,853)
(0.42) %
Add: Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
190,027
5.27 %
44,995
1.27 %
Effective net interest income
221,920
5.57 %
147,240
3.67 %
Economic Debt-to-Equity Ratio
The following tables show the allocation of the Company's stockholders' equity to its target assets, the Company's debt-to-equity ratio, and the Company's economic debt-to-equity ratio as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is the ratio of total debt to total stockholders' equity.
The Company presents an economic debt-to-equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure of leverage that considers the impact of the off-balance sheet financing of its investments in TBAs that are accounted for as derivative instruments under U.S. GAAP. The Company includes its TBAs at implied cost basis in its measure of leverage because a forward contract to acquire Agency RMBS in the TBA market carries similar risks to Agency RMBS purchased in the cash market and funded with on-balance sheet liabilities. Similarly, a contract for the forward sale of Agency RMBS has substantially the same effect as selling the underlying Agency RMBS and reducing the Company's on-balance sheet funding commitments. The Company believes that presenting its economic debt-to-equity ratio, when considered together with its U.S. GAAP financial measure of debt-to-equity ratio, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding how management evaluates at-risk leverage and gives investors a comparable statistic to those of other mortgage REITs who also invest in TBAs and present a similar non-GAAP measure of leverage.
As of September 30, 2023
$ in thousands
Agency RMBS
Credit Portfolio (1)
Total
Mortgage-backed securities
5,409,976
33,952
5,443,928
Cash and cash equivalents (2)
173,921
-
173,921
Restricted cash (3)
185,824
-
185,824
Other assets
25,500
2,170
27,670
Total assets
5,795,221
36,122
5,831,343
Repurchase agreements
4,987,006
-
4,987,006
Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3)
7,637
-
7,637
Other liabilities
49,848
1,827
51,675
Total liabilities
5,044,491
1,827
5,046,318
Total stockholders' equity (allocated)
750,730
34,295
785,025
Debt-to-equity ratio (4)
6.6
-
6.4
Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5)
6.6
-
6.4
(1)
Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and an unconsolidated joint venture are included in credit portfolio.
(2)
Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class.
(3)
Restricted cash and derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class.
(4)
Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity.
(5)
Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis to total stockholders' equity. The Company did not have any TBAs outstanding as of September 30, 2023.
As of June 30, 2023
$ in thousands
Agency RMBS
Credit Portfolio (1)
Total
Mortgage-backed securities
5,462,474
44,986
5,507,460
Cash and cash equivalents (2)
209,036
-
209,036
Restricted cash (3)
124,669
-
124,669
Other assets
24,298
766
25,064
Total assets
5,820,477
45,752
5,866,229
Repurchase agreements
4,959,388
-
4,959,388
Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3)
2,635
-
2,635
Other liabilities
61,484
1,838
63,322
Total liabilities
5,023,507
1,838
5,025,345
Total stockholders' equity (allocated)
796,970
43,914
840,884
Debt-to-equity ratio (4)
6.2
-
5.9
Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5)
6.2
-
5.9
(1)
Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and an unconsolidated joint venture are included in credit portfolio.
(2)
Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class.
(3)
Restricted cash and derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class.
(4)
Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity.
(5)
Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis. The Company did not have any TBAs outstanding as of June 30, 2023.
Average Balances
The table below presents information related to the Company's average earning assets, average earning asset yields, average borrowings and average cost of funds for the following periods:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
$ in thousands
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Average earning assets (1)
5,498,298
5,285,794
4,568,855
5,344,055
5,403,538
Average earning asset yields (2)
5.47 %
5.41 %
4.35 %
5.39 %
3.37 %
Average borrowings (3)
4,902,400
4,791,720
3,907,724
4,811,136
4,720,478
Average cost of funds (4)
5.36 %
4.93 %
1.84 %
4.83 %
0.55 %
(1)
Average balances for each period are based on weighted month-end balances.
(2)
Average earning asset yields for each period are calculated by dividing interest income, including amortization of premiums and discounts, by average earning assets based on the amortized cost of the investments. All yields are annualized.
(3)
Average borrowings for each period are based on weighted month-end balances.
(4)
Average cost of funds is calculated by dividing annualized interest expense, including amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps, by average borrowings.
