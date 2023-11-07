HydrogenPro ASA - Third quarter 2023 results

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro (OSE: HYPRO): Today, HydrogenPro reported its financial results for the third quarter.

Highlights:

Revenues for the quarter of NOK 220 million, up 61% from second quarter ( NOK 137 million ) and more than 14x same quarter last year ( NOK 15 million )

Gross margin of 10.2% in the quarter, 14.6% year to date

ANDRITZ confirms Purchase Order for 18 electrolysers from HydrogenPro, to a value of approx. EUR 18 million

Mitsubishi Power confirms successful validation, installation, and operation of two HydrogenPro electrolysers

Finally, the company continues its strategic momentum in the US. HydrogenPro Inc. has appointed Jeff Spethmann as the CEO from 1 January 2024 . The Biden/Harris administration is continuing to develop sustainable hydrogen value chains, with its October announcement of seven regional clean hydrogen hubs to receive USD 7 bn in funding.

Financials (Q2 2023 numbers in brackets)

Revenues NOK 220 million ( NOK 137 million )

Adj. EBITDA NOK -19 million ( NOK -4 million )

Net profit NOK -35 million ( NOK 6 million )

Backlog NOK 322 million (not including 100 MW order from ANDRITZ) ( NOK 548 million )

Jarle Dragvik, CEO, states that: "We are looking to the future with confidence. The newly confirmed purchase order from Andritz gives us reason for further optimism. Equally, already by the end of this year we recognize the major share of the ACES contract revenues with a positive margin. HydrogenPro anticipates continued healthy growth with positive margins as it leverages its innovative solutions and strategic partnerships."

For further information, please contact: Jarle Dragvik, CEO, +47 911 72 734, [email protected]

About HydrogenPro AS:

HydrogenPro is a technology company and an OEM for high pressure alkaline electrolyser systems for large-scale green hydrogen plants, all ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified. The Company was founded in 2013 by individuals with background from the electrolysis industry which was established in Telemark, Norway by Norsk Hydro in 1927. We are an experienced engineering team of leading industry experts, drawing upon unparalleled experience and expertise in the hydrogen and renewable energy industry.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21747/3870506/9e24969d6f65d4db.pdf HydrogenPro Q3 2023 report https://mb.cision.com/Public/21747/3870506/a6af54db6e1b242b.pdf HydrogenPro Q3 2023 presentation

