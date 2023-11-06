HAMMERHEAD ENERGY INC.: Hammerhead Energy Inc. Announces Record Financial and Operating Results for Third Quarter 2023 and a Corporate Transaction

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammerhead Energy Inc. ("Hammerhead" or the "Company") (TSX: HHRS; NASDAQ: HHRS) is pleased to announce record financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023. During the quarter, the Company maintained its planned two-rig program targeting Montney light oil, with a focus at North Karr. The critical new infrastructure expansion at South Karr has continued to be on time and on budget. Hammerhead also completed drilling of its first ever multi-well pad at South Karr (the nine-well 5-11 pad) which includes three new Lower Montney wells. These wells are expected to be brought on-stream when the South Karr facilities work is completed in December.



During the third quarter, Hammerhead delivered record production, where the rate of oil growth continued to outpace the rate of corporate production growth. Additionally, marked reductions in operating and transportation costs per boe1 were reported. As a result, the Company achieved record adjusted funds from operations2 during the quarter. At the same time, the recent 12-well pad at North Karr 10-14 achieved record low DCET3 well costs of $7.9 million per well and is on track to achieve payout4 in three months.

Scott Sobie, President and CEO of Hammerhead notes, "Hammerhead has achieved record cost outcomes at the same time that new wells (North Karr 10-14) have materially exceeded our type curve assumptions. As a result, production at our recently completed North Karr infrastructure is at capacity and we have an additional 2,000 - 3,000 boe/d of productive capability 'behind pipe'".

Announced Corporate Transaction

On November 6, 2023, Hammerhead announced that it had entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point") (TSX: CPG; NYSE: CPG) pursuant to which Crescent Point has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Class A common shares of Hammerhead ("Hammerhead Shares") for total consideration of C$21.00 per Hammerhead Share (the "Consideration"). The proposed transaction (the "Transaction") is to be completed by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and is expected to close in late December 2023.

Pursuant to the Transaction, each Hammerhead Share will be exchanged for C$15.50 of cash consideration and C$5.50 in value in the form of common shares of Crescent Point, based on the offering price of the concurrent equity offering announced by Crescent Point.

Hammerhead will seek approval of the Transaction by its shareholders at a special meeting expected to be held in late December 2023 (the "Meeting"). The Transaction is also subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of court approval, Hammerhead shareholder approval at the Meeting and customary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including under the Competition Act (Canada). Upon closing of the Transaction, the Hammerhead Shares will be de-listed from the TSX and NASDAQ.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Produced a record 46,046 boe/d (48% liquids) 5 representing 43% and 18% growth on a year over year ("y-o-y") and sequential basis, respectively. Crude oil production of 16,657 bbl/d during the quarter represents 80% and 24% growth on a y-o-y and sequential basis, respectively.

representing 43% and 18% growth on a year over year ("y-o-y") and sequential basis, respectively. Crude oil production of 16,657 bbl/d during the quarter represents 80% and 24% growth on a y-o-y and sequential basis, respectively. Generated record adjusted funds from operations 2 of $141.4 million, representing a corporate netback 6 of $33.37/boe. Adjusted funds from operations 2 increased 50% and 37% on a y-o-y and sequential basis, respectively. Net cash from operating activities for the quarter was $122.0 million.

of $141.4 million, representing a corporate netback of $33.37/boe. Adjusted funds from operations increased 50% and 37% on a y-o-y and sequential basis, respectively. Net cash from operating activities for the quarter was $122.0 million. On the back of strong operational results, the Company generated free funds flow 7 of $31.8 million during the quarter.

of $31.8 million during the quarter. Reported operating expense of $6.99/boe 1 , representing a 21% and 27% reduction on a y-o-y and sequential basis, respectively. Transportation expense was $5.58/boe 1 , representing a 6% and 3% reduction on a y-o-y and sequential basis, respectively. Combined operating and transportation expense of $12.57/boe reflects cost optimization from Company ownership of in-field infrastructure and water disposal.

, representing a 21% and 27% reduction on a y-o-y and sequential basis, respectively. Transportation expense was $5.58/boe , representing a 6% and 3% reduction on a y-o-y and sequential basis, respectively. Combined operating and transportation expense of $12.57/boe reflects cost optimization from Company ownership of in-field infrastructure and water disposal. Realized a natural gas price including realized gain (loss) on risk management contracts of $4.24/mcf, a 62% increase over the AECO 5A benchmark price of $2.62/mcf, largely due to the Company's hedging and marketing strategy for natural gas. The Company delivers a combined 25 mmcf/d to the Malin and Stanfield markets where benchmark pricing during the quarter averaged $4.29/mcf and $4.18/mcf, respectively. Forward strip pricing 8 reflects average fourth quarter 2023 pricing of $9.47/mcf and $9.42/mcf at Malin and Stanfield, respectively. With 15% of third quarter natural gas sales going to Malin and Stanfield, Hammerhead provides peer leading leverage to this premium gas market.

reflects average fourth quarter 2023 pricing of $9.47/mcf and $9.42/mcf at Malin and Stanfield, respectively. With 15% of third quarter natural gas sales going to Malin and Stanfield, Hammerhead provides peer leading leverage to this premium gas market. Continued a two-rig development program with quarterly capital expenditures 9 and net cash used in investing activities of $109.6 million and $97.6 million, respectively. The capital program included (i) the drilling of 10 gross (10 net), completion of 12 gross (12 net), and on-stream of 12 gross (12 net) Montney crude oil wells, and (ii) continued investments in new surface infrastructure at Karr.

and net cash used in investing activities of $109.6 million and $97.6 million, respectively. The capital program included (i) the drilling of 10 gross (10 net), completion of 12 gross (12 net), and on-stream of 12 gross (12 net) Montney crude oil wells, and (ii) continued investments in new surface infrastructure at Karr. The recent 12-well pad at North Karr 10-14 continues to materially exceed performance expectations, establishing an average well IP60 10 of 1,408 boe/d (60% liquids) 5 and resulting in an estimated pad payout 4 of three months. Hammerhead also completed drilling of its first ever multi-well pad at South Karr (the nine-well 5-11 pad) which also included three new Lower Montney wells. This pad provides a full nine-well "cube" development, with two three-well benches in the Upper Montney and one three-well bench in the Lower Montney. These wells are expected to be brought on-stream when the South Karr facilities work is completed in December.

of 1,408 boe/d (60% liquids) and resulting in an estimated pad payout of three months. Hammerhead also completed drilling of its first ever multi-well pad at South Karr (the nine-well 5-11 pad) which also included three new Lower Montney wells. This pad provides a full nine-well "cube" development, with two three-well benches in the Upper Montney and one three-well bench in the Lower Montney. These wells are expected to be brought on-stream when the South Karr facilities work is completed in December. The Company exited the quarter with net debt 11 of $356.1 million and a net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio 12 of 0.6 times. Hammerhead's net debt is expected to fall for the balance of the year. Following the semi-annual borrowing base review, the Company increased its total credit facility to $450.0 million and utilized the increase to redeem and extinguish all outstanding term debt.

of $356.1 million and a net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.6 times. Hammerhead's net debt is expected to fall for the balance of the year. Following the semi-annual borrowing base review, the Company increased its total credit facility to $450.0 million and utilized the increase to redeem and extinguish all outstanding term debt. During the quarter, the Company issued a Notice of Redemption for all remaining Public Warrants (as defined herein)13. This notice entitled the Company to redeem Public Warrants outstanding on September 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. New York City time (the "Redemption Date"), for a cash payment of US$0.10 per Public Warrant. Prior to the Redemption Date, as per the terms and make-whole exercise contained in the A&R Warrant Agreement (as defined herein), holders of Public Warrants were permitted to exercise their Public Warrants on a cash basis for a payment of $US11.50 or exercise on a cashless basis in exchange for 0.296 Hammerhead Shares per Public Warrant. Pursuant to the redemption, 301 Public Warrants were exercised on a cash basis, and 15,642,972 Public Warrants were exercised on a cashless basis. A total of 4,630,591 Hammerhead Shares were issued, materially increasing the number of the Hammerhead Shares outstanding in the public float. The remaining 54,483 Public Warrants were redeemed for a cash payment of US$0.10 per Public Warrant. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had no Public Warrants outstanding, and the Public Warrants were delisted from the TSX and NASDAQ.

Hedging

As at September 30, 2023, the Company held the following outstanding risk management contracts:

Remaining Term Reference Total Daily Volume

(bbls/d) Weighted Average

(Price/bbls) Crude Oil Swaps Oct 1, 2023 - Dec 31, 2023 US$ WTI 8,600 84.80 Jan 1, 2024 - Mar 31, 2024 US$ WTI 10,050 82.44

Remaining Term Reference Total Daily Volume

(MMbtu/d) Weighted Average

(US$/MMbtu) Natural Gas Swaps Oct 1, 2023 - Dec 31, 2023 US$ AECO - NYMEX 30,000 (1.48) Natural Gas Collar Oct 1, 2023 - Dec 31, 2023 US$ NYMEX 30,000 5.00 - 9.80



Complete Quarterly Filings

Hammerhead has filed its quarterly report on Form 6-K on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and the Company's third quarter 2023 unaudited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , along with posting these documents on its website www.hhres.com .

Operational and Financial Summary

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Cdn$ thousands, except per share amounts, production and unit prices) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Production volumes1 Crude oil (bbls/d) 16,657 9,279 80 14,960 9,724 54 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 144,045 111,353 29 132,633 113,899 16 Natural gas liquids (bbls/d) 5,382 4,273 26 4,639 4,234 10 Total (boe/d) 46,046 32,111 43 41,704 32,941 27 Liquids weighting % 48 42 47 42 Oil and gas revenue ($/boe) 55.26 69.91 (21 ) 54.65 71.83 (24 ) Operating netback ($/boe)2 37.82 34.77 9 36.95 37.63 (2 ) Oil and gas revenue 234,090 206,518 13 622,216 645,968 (4 ) Operating netback3 160,251 102,689 56 420,711 338,470 24 Net cash from operating activities 122,047 95,138 28 313,443 295,224 6 Per common share - basic4 1.32 3.80 (65 ) 4.00 11.80 (66 ) Per common share - diluted4 1.24 1.54 (19 ) 4.00 4.83 (17 ) Adjusted funds from operations5 141,360 94,226 50 373,669 314,596 19 Per common share - basic4,6 1.53 3.76 (59 ) 4.77 12.57 (62 ) Per common share - diluted4,6 1.44 1.52 (5 ) 4.77 5.14 (7 ) Corporate netback ($/boe) 5 33.37 31.90 5 32.82 34.98 (6 ) Net profit (loss) 3,912 67,251 (94 ) (109,004 ) 157,802 N/A Net profit (loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders 3,912 60,782 (94 ) (113,094 ) 139,281 N/A Per common share - basic4 0.04 2.42 (98 ) (1.44 ) 5.57 N/A Per common share - diluted4 0.04 0.98 (96 ) (1.44 ) 2.28 N/A Net cash used in investing activities 97,558 58,669 66 372,190 222,597 67 Capital expenditures5 109,581 77,332 42 377,289 210,207 79 Free funds flow7 31,779 16,894 88 (3,674 ) 104,266 N/A Weighted average common shares outstanding 8 Basic 4 92,134 25,069 268 78,307 25,020 213 Diluted 4 98,432 61,840 59 78,307 61,173 28 As at FINANCIAL September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Change Adjusted working capital deficit9 17,869 32,915 (46 ) Available funding10 93,937 309,985 (70 ) Net debt 5 356,063 291,647 22 Common shares outstanding 95,864 N/A N/A

About Hammerhead Energy Inc.

Hammerhead is a Calgary, Canada-based energy company, with assets and operations in Alberta targeting the Montney formation. Hammerhead Resources Inc., the predecessor entity to Hammerhead Resources ULC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hammerhead, was formed in 2009.

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sobie

President & CEO

Hammerhead Energy Inc.

403-930-0560

Mike Kohut

Senior Vice President & CFO

Hammerhead Energy Inc.

403-930-0560

Kurt Molnar

Vice President Capital Markets & Corporate Planning

Hammerhead Energy Inc.

403-930-0560

