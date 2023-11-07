MinIO Teams with VMware to Deliver Natively Integrated Object Storage Solution for VMware Cloud Foundation

MinIO to be the first 3rd party object store natively integrated with VMware Data Services Manager, empowering organizations to engage with data intensive workloads

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MinIO Inc. , creators of the MinIO object storage suite, announced today an expanded partnership and a technical preview to deliver object storage on VMware Cloud Foundation by integrating with VMware Data Services Manager. This solution will combine VMware Cloud Foundation's more secure enterprise-class infrastructure and the MinIO Object Store to deliver a fully integrated experience for mission-critical workloads running on VMware Cloud Foundation.

"Our integration with VMware Data Services Manager is a key milestone in the development of the private cloud," said Ugur Tigli, CTO of MinIO Inc. "The ability to seamlessly support both virtual machines and Kubernetes provides much needed flexibility for enterprises to modernize their infrastructure over time. This combined solution is further evidence of the importance object storage holds in the modern enterprise and we are excited to have MinIO natively integrated with VMware Data Services Manager."

Data Services Manager is a native extension of VMware vSphere that empowers customers to manage best-in-class data services on-premises to their internal customers, most notably application teams in the lines of business. Data Services Manager integration builds on MinIO and VMware's long history of technical collaboration, delivering a natively integrated experience and removing key dependencies in favor of greater administrator flexibility. IT admins will be empowered to manage multiple data services such as relational databases in addition to an object store with a consistent operating model and benefit from VMware vSAN's enterprise storage capabilities.

"VMware's strategy is to make advanced data services such as the MinIO Object Store as easy to consume for customers as we did for compute, networking and storage," said Vijay Ramachandran, vice president of product management, Storage and Data Infrastructure for VMware. "Customers and community members globally use MinIO every day to deliver better security, resiliency, durability and operational excellence across their deployments. Now together with MinIO, we are bringing this capability to VMware Cloud Foundation as a natively integrated data service to help accelerate data-driven innovation."

MinIO's software-defined, high-performance object store has delivered 325 GiB/s GET and 165 GiB/s PUT on 32 nodes of NVMe in its published benchmarks1. With linear performance scaling, MinIO can handle the most demanding object storage workloads - from AI/ML and advanced analytics to security information and event management tasks. Additionally, MinIO is optimized to support both small objects and large objects, providing a highly extensible data store that serves as the foundation for modern datalakes.

The integrated solution will support any storage, including vSAN, and will support any DVS, DHCP or static IP pools. It will provide a "bucket-as-a-service" solution to developers aimed at abstracting away the complexity associated with storage classes and policies while retaining that control for the VI administrator. Collectively, this offers the balance of developer flexibility and agility with the requirements for control and security.

About MinIO Inc. MinIO is pioneering high performance, Kubernetes-native object storage for the AI/ML and modern datalake workloads. The software-defined, Amazon S3-compatible object storage system is used by more than half of the Fortune 500. With 1.3B+ Docker downloads, MinIO is the fastest-growing cloud object storage company and is consistently ranked by industry analysts as a leader in object storage. Founded in November of 2014, the company is backed by Intel Capital, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dell Technologies Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, General Catalyst and key angel investors.

VMware, VMware Cloud, vSphere, VMware vSAN are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. VMware makes no guarantee that services announced in preview or beta will become available at a future date. The information in this press release is for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into any contract. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

