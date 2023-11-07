Medivolve Inc.: Medivolve Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. ("Medivolve" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDV; OTC: MEDVF; FRA:4NC) announces today that Dr. Beverley Richardson has resigned from its board of directors, effective immediately. The Company intends to announce the appointment of Dr. Richardson's replacement in the near future. Management and the board would like to thank Dr. Richardson for her services and extensive contributions to the Company and wish her well in her future endeavours.



About Medivolve Inc.

Medivolve is a Canadian healthcare technology company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company's mission is to improve health and lives by delivering world-class diagnostic solutions-starting with COVID-19-as well as to enable faster and better care to patients through innovative technology. Medivolve, through its subsidiaries, operates retail patient-care locations in California.

For investing inquiries, please contact: David Preiner, CEO, info@medivolve.ca, 702-990-3737.

