Elis: Share capital increase reserved for employees "Elis for All 2023"

Share capital increase reserved for employees

"Elis for All 2023"

Saint-Cloud, November 7, 2023 - Elis announces the end of the subscription period for the share capital increase reserved for its employees on 4 October 2023. 3.94 % of employees in 18 countries chose to participate, either directly or via the Elis Group employee shareholding fund, in this operation, the third of its kind in the Group's history, for a total subscription of over 8 million euros.

Implemented by the Elis Supervisory Board on December 12, 2022 and the Management Board on March 16, 2023, on the basis of a delegation of authority from the General Meeting of May 19, 2022 (France) and from the General Meeting of May 25, 2023 (international), the share capital increase allowed the Group's employees to invest in Elis shares at a unit price of 12.13 euros, corresponding to the average opening price of the share from August 18 to September 14, 2023, discounted by 30%, and benefiting from a matching contribution from Elis equal to one share offered for 10 shares subscribed.

The subscriptions received resulted in the issue, on 7 November 2023, of 712,198 new shares (including bonus shares) with a par value of 1 euro, representing 0.3% of the capital, i.e., total issue proceeds (including premium) of 8,169,687.12 euros. The new shares bear rights from the date of their issue and are fully assimilated to the existing shares.

The new shares were admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code FR0012435121) on the same day.

The new share capital is set at the sum of 234,000,047 euros, divided into 234,000,047 shares with a par value of €1 each.

