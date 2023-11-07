Hi-View Resources Inc.: Hi-View Provides Company Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. ('Hi-View' or the 'Company') (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) reports that its common shares are now listed for trading in the USA on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB) under the trading symbol "HVWRF". The OTCQB is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies and offers companies the advantages of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing.



Hi-View has applied for eligibility with The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for its shares in the US. DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement in the US of publicly traded companies. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol HVW and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under B63.

Hi-View staked an additional 1,681 hectares in late July, contiguous with its Golden Stranger and Lawyers Group projects, located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC. The newly acquired ground contains portions of the Toodoggone Volcanics formation which is the underlying geology of not only the Golden Stranger but large sections of Thesis Gold's Lawyers Project and Ranch property. The Company did not extend its option on the Ket 28 property located in southern BC. Hi-View now has a total of 10,821 hectares in the Toodoggone region.

APEX Geoscience Ltd. in late August completed a soil and rock sampling program of the Golden Stranger property, which targeted select areas of the mineralized zone with a modern soil sampling program, covering portions of the Toodoggone volcanics including the important Metsantan members that hosts the Golden Strange zone. The program also identified some new points of interest that included a few new outcrops that were rock grab sampled. A total of 399 soil samples and 11 rock grab samples were collected and will be submitted for assay.

Hi-View additionally completed a Wildlife Management Plan for the Golden Stranger Project with Chu Cho Environmental, an industry-leading environmental research and consulting service provider fully-owned by Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

About Hi-View

The principal business is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties with the objective of locating, defining and ultimately developing economic mineral deposits. Zeal Exploration is a wholly-owned subsidiary which holds the options to acquire the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects, together with claims acquired directly through staking, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover 10,821 hectares.



Contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

Nick Horsley, Chief Executive Officer

Email: rnpshorsley@gmail.com

Telephone: (604) 684-4743

Website: www.hiviewresources.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

