"I am extremely pleased with our strong third quarter results," said Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO of Bowman. "We delivered record gross revenue and demonstrated the margin leverage and operating cash flow our strategic growth initiative can deliver over time through increased scale. Tailwinds associated with transportation, energy and manufacturing funding are propelling infrastructure spending and continue to support our optimism about our ability to advance our revenue diversification efforts. Our backlog grew by 30% year-over-year, and we ended the quarter with a full pipeline of impactful new client assignments we expect to book during the fourth quarter. Acquisition activity has continued with two additional closings since the end of the third quarter with more expected by year-end. We feel confident about our markets, our employees, our positioning, and our prospects for a successful finish to 2023 and strong 2024."

Financial highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to September 30, 2022:

Gross revenue of $94.4 million, compared to $71.2 million, a 33% increase

Year-over-year organic gross revenue growth 1 of 11%

of 11% Net service billing 2 of $82.1 million, compared to $64.9 million, a 27% increase

of $82.1 million, compared to $64.9 million, a 27% increase Year-over-year organic net service billing growth of 9%

Net income of $1.2 million, compared to a net income of $3.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $15.1 million, compared to $9.6 million, a 57% increase

of $15.1 million, compared to $9.6 million, a 57% increase Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 2 of 18.3% compared to 14.8%, a 350 bps increase

of 18.3% compared to 14.8%, a 350 bps increase Gross backlog2 of $299 million, compared to $230 million, a 30% increase

Financial highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to September 30, 2022:

Gross revenue of $253.3 million, compared to $186.1 million, a 36% increase

Year-over-year organic gross revenue growth 1 of 22%

of 22% Net service billing 2 of $223.5 million, compared to $169.0 million, a 32% increase

of $223.5 million, compared to $169.0 million, a 32% increase Year-over-year organic net service billing growth of 20%

Net income of $1.1 million, compared to a net income of $4.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $35.8 million, compared to $24.6 million, a 46% increase

of $35.8 million, compared to $24.6 million, a 46% increase Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 2 of 16.0% compared to 14.6%, a 140 bps increase

Activity Under Stock Repurchase Program:

In November 2022, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program, ("Stock Repurchase Program") to repurchase up to $10.0 million of the Company's common stock. Repurchases of stock to cover taxes upon vesting do not apply to the program. During and subsequent to the three months ended September 30, 2023, pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Program, the Company has so far repurchased a total of 28,704 shares of its common stock at an average price of $25.94. As of November 6, 2023, the Company has $9.3 million remaining under the Stock Repurchase Program.

Introducing non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings per Share:

In connection with the release of financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company introduced the new non-GAAP financial metric of adjusted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS"). To calculate Adjusted EPS, the Company adds back non-reoccurring expenses specific to acquisitions, non-cash stock compensation expense associated with pre-IPO grants, and other expenses not in the ordinary course of business. With respect to the elimination of any non-cash stock compensation expense, the Company computes an adjusted tax expense or benefit which accounts for the elimination of any periodic windfall or shortfall tax effects resulting from the difference between grant date fair value and vest date value. With respect to all other eliminations, the Company applies its average marginal statutory tax rate, currently 25.6%, to derive the tax adjustment associated with the elimination of these expenses. A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS, both basic and diluted, is included with this press release for reference.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to September 30, 2022:

Basic Adjusted EPS was $0.36 compared to $0.48

Diluted Adjusted EPS was $0.34 compared to $0.46

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to September 30, 2022:

Basic Adjusted EPS was $0.79 compared to $1.02

Diluted Adjusted EPS was $0.73 compared to $0.98

Narrowing FY 2023 Guidance and Introducing FY 2024 Guidance

The Company is adjusting its full year 2023 outlook for Net Service Billing2 to be in the range of $306 to $312 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 in the range of $48 to $52 million. The Company is introducing its full year 2024 outlook for Net Service Billing2 to be in the range of $345 to $360 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 in the range of $56 to $62 million. The current outlook for 2023 and 2024 is based on completed acquisitions as of the date of this release and does not include contributions from any future acquisitions. Management discusses the Company's acquisition pipeline and its prospective impact during regularly scheduled earnings calls.

1 Includes reclassification of Project Design Consultants and Anchor Engineering acquisitions as organic revenue.

2 Non-GAAP financial metrics the Company believes offer valuable perspective on results of operations. See Non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

We supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to help represent, explain, and understand our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different than similarly referenced measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP measures are intended to enhance investors' overall understanding and evaluation of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance in a manner more aligned with management's view and believe these measures provide additional tools by which investors can evaluate our core financial performance over multiple periods relative to other companies in our industry. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and equivalents $ 14,431 $ 13,282 Accounts receivable, net 85,229 64,443 Contract assets 28,904 16,321 Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, current portion 934 1,016 Prepaid and other current assets 15,933 7,068 Total current assets 145,431 102,130 Non-Current Assets Property and equipment, net 28,088 25,104 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 38,205 30,264 Goodwill 75,731 53,210 Notes receivable 903 903 Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, less current portion 1,383 1,417 Other intangible assets, net 38,177 27,950 Deferred tax asset, net 24,893 13,759 Other assets 1,149 1,020 Total Assets $ 353,960 $ 255,757 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Revolving Credit Facility $ 22,379 $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 43,499 40,293 Contract liabilities 7,911 6,370 Notes payable, current portion 10,257 10,168 Operating lease obligation, current portion 8,289 6,949 Finance lease obligation, current portion 6,396 5,297 Total current liabilities 98,731 69,077 Non-Current Liabilities Other non-current obligations 32,441 356 Notes payable, less current portion 13,157 16,276 Operating lease obligation, less current portion 35,670 28,087 Finance lease obligation, less current portion 14,880 14,254 Pension and post-retirement obligation, less current portion 4,880 4,848 Total liabilities $ 199,759 $ 132,898 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding $ - $ - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 17,164,788 shares issued and 14,634,602 outstanding, and 15,949,805 shares issued and 13,556,550 outstanding, respectively 171 159 Additional paid-in-capital 196,731 162,922 Accumulated other comprehensive income 546 578 Treasury stock, at cost; 2,530,186 and 2,393,255, respectively (24,425 ) (20,831 ) Stock subscription notes receivable (112 ) (173 ) Accumulated deficit (18,710 ) (19,796 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 154,201 $ 122,859 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 353,960 $ 255,757

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross Contract Revenue $ 94,434 $ 71,246 $ 253,290 $ 186,105 Contract costs: (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) Direct payroll costs 33,383 27,641 94,287 73,353 Sub-consultants and expenses 12,310 6,343 29,811 17,086 Total contract costs 45,693 33,984 124,098 90,439 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 41,735 31,916 113,717 82,819 Depreciation and amortization 4,500 3,138 12,785 8,350 (Gain) on sale (110 ) (11 ) (347 ) (44 ) Total operating expenses 46,125 35,043 126,155 91,125 Income from operations 2,616 2,219 3,037 4,541 Other expense 1,495 595 3,852 2,086 Income (loss) before tax expense 1,121 1,624 (815 ) 2,455 Income tax (benefit) expense (62 ) (1,773 ) (1,901 ) (2,079 ) Net income $ 1,183 $ 3,397 $ 1,086 $ 4,534 Earnings allocated to non-vested shares 146 504 $ 140 $ 731 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,037 $ 2,893 $ 946 $ 3,803 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.26 $ 0.08 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.25 $ 0.07 $ 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 12,814,971 11,304,946 12,304,751 10,669,221 Diluted 13,793,120 11,768,411 13,437,841 11,129,478

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income $ 1,086 $ 4,534 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 7,172 6,366 Amortization of intangible assets 5,613 1,984 Gain on sale of assets (347 ) (44 ) Bad debt 630 527 Stock based compensation 18,280 11,487 Accretion of discounts on notes payable 459 - Deferred taxes (11,134 ) (833 ) Deferred rent - (323 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of businesses Accounts receivable (14,581 ) (12,356 ) Contract assets (8,118 ) (104 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,370 ) (4,376 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 19,752 5,122 Contract liabilities (2,171 ) 186 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,271 12,170 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,081 ) (901 ) Fixed assets converted to lease financing - 196 Proceeds from sale of assets and disposal of leases 347 54 Payments received under loans to shareholders 115 151 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (15,442 ) (14,806 ) Collections under stock subscription notes receivable 62 75 Net cash used in investing activities (16,999 ) (15,231 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from common stock offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs - 15,475 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 22,379 - Repayments under fixed line of credit (381 ) (547 ) Repayment under notes payable (8,715 ) (2,720 ) Payments on finance leases (4,989 ) (4,575 ) Payments for purchase of treasury stock (3,594 ) (2,368 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,177 1,021 Net cash provided by financing activities 5,877 6,286 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,149 3,225 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 13,282 20,619 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 14,431 $ 23,844 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 2,815 $ 1,131 Cash paid for income taxes $ 900 383 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment acquired under finance lease $ (6,724 ) $ (6,623 ) Note payable converted to common shares $ (672 ) $ - Issuance of notes payable for acquisitions $ (6,277 ) $ (16,059 )

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. RECONCILIATION OF EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS (amounts in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (GAAP) $ 1,183 3,397 1,086 4,534 + tax expense (benefit) (GAAP) (62 ) (1,773 ) (1,901 ) (2,079 ) Income (loss) before tax expense (GAAP) 1,121 1,624 (815 ) 2,455 + acquisition related expenses 555 391 2,177 1,436 + amortization of intangibles 1,948 743 5,613 1,984 + non-cash stock comp related to pre-IPO 1,744 2,060 5,207 6,113 + other non-core expenses 560 - 674 215 Adjusted income before tax expense 5,928 4,818 12,856 12,203 Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense 620 (1,555 ) 1,665 (822 ) Adjusted net income $ 5,308 $ 6,373 $ 11,191 $ 13,025 Adjusted earnings allocated to non-vested shares 655 947 1,438 2,100 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 4,653 $ 5,426 $ 9,753 $ 10,925 Earnings per share (GAAP) Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.26 $ 0.08 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.25 $ 0.07 $ 0.34 Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.48 $ 0.79 $ 1.02 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.46 $ 0.73 $ 0.98 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 12,814,971 11,304,946 12,304,751 10,669,221 Diluted 13,793,120 11,768,411 13,437,841 11,129,478 Basic Adjusted Earnings Per Share Summary - Non-GAAP For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.08 $ 0.26 $ 0.08 $ 0.36 Pre-tax basic per share adjustments $ 0.38 $ 0.16 $ 0.97 $ 0.78 Adjusted earnings per share before tax expense $ 0.46 $ 0.42 $ 1.05 $ 1.14 Tax expense (benefit) per share adjustment $ 0.05 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.08 ) Adjusted earnings per share - adjusted net income $ 0.41 $ 0.56 $ 0.91 $ 1.22 Adjusted earnings per share allocated to non-vested shares $ 0.05 $ 0.08 $ 0.12 $ 0.20 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.36 $ 0.48 $ 0.79 $ 1.02 Diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share Summary - Non-GAAP For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.08 $ 0.25 $ 0.07 $ 0.34 Pre-tax diluted per share adjustments $ 0.35 $ 0.16 $ 0.89 $ 0.76 Adjusted earnings per share before tax expense $ 0.43 $ 0.41 $ 0.96 $ 1.10 Tax expense (benefit) per share adjustment $ 0.04 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.07 ) Adjusted earnings per share - adjusted net income $ 0.39 $ 0.54 $ 0.84 $ 1.17 Adjusted earnings per share allocated to non-vested shares $ 0.05 $ 0.08 $ 0.11 $ 0.19 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.34 $ 0.46 $ 0.73 $ 0.98

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands except per share data) Condensed Combined Statement of Operations Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross contract revenue $ 94,434 $ 71,246 $ 253,290 $ 186,105 Contract costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 45,693 33,984 124,098 90,439 Operating expense 46,125 35,043 126,155 91,125 Income from operations 2,616 2,219 3,037 4,541 Other expense 1,495 595 3,852 2,086 Income tax expense (benefit) (62 ) (1,773 ) (1,901 ) (2,079 ) Net income $ 1,183 $ 3,397 $ 1,086 $ 4,534 Net margin 1.3 % 4.8 % 0.4 % 2.4 % Other financial information 1 Net service billing $ 82,124 $ 64,903 $ 223,479 $ 169,019 Adjusted EBITDA 15,057 9,624 35,783 24,606 Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 18.3 % 14.8 % 16.0 % 14.6 % Gross Revenue to Net Service Billing Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross contract revenue $ 94,434 $ 71,246 $ 253,290 $ 186,105 Less: sub-consultants and other direct expenses 12,310 6,343 29,811 17,086 Net service billing $ 82,124 $ 64,903 $ 223,479 $ 169,019 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Service Billing $ 82,124 $ 64,903 $ 223,479 $ 169,019 Net Income $ 1,183 $ 3,397 $ 1,086 $ 4,534 + interest expense 1,538 538 3,545 1,223 + depreciation & amortization 4,500 3,138 12,785 8,350 + tax (benefit) expense (62 ) (1,773 ) (1,901 ) (2,079 ) EBITDA $ 7,159 $ 5,300 $ 15,515 $ 12,028 + non-cash stock compensation 7,158 4,214 18,480 11,487 + transaction related expenses 63 - 186 - + settlements and other non-core expenses 560 - 674 215 + acquisition expenses 117 110 928 876 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,057 $ 9,624 $ 35,783 $ 24,606 Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 18.3 % 14.8 % 16.0 % 14.6 %

1 Non-GAAP financial metrics the Company believes offer valuable perspective on results of operations. See Non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations.

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. GROSS CONTRACT REVENUE COMPOSITION (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) For the three months ended September 30, Consolidated Gross Revenue 2023 % 2022 % Change Change Building Infrastructure 51,909 55.0 % 44,765 62.8 % 7,144 16.0 % Transportation 19,769 20.9 % 13,218 18.6 % 6,551 49.6 % Power and Utilities 18,586 19.7 % 8,809 12.4 % 9,777 111.0 % Emerging Markets1 4,170 4.4 % 4,454 6.2 % (284 ) (6.4 )% Total 94,434 100.0 % 71,246 100.0 % 23,188 32.5 % (dollars in thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, Consolidated Gross Revenue 2023 % 2022 % Change % Change Building Infrastructure 144,862 57.2 % 126,093 67.8 % 18,769 14.9 % Transportation 51,658 20.4 % 26,464 14.2 % 25,194 95.2 % Power and Utilities 47,481 18.7 % 24,370 13.1 % 23,111 94.8 % Emerging Markets1 9,289 3.7 % 9,178 4.9 % 111 1.2 % Total 253,290 100.0 % 186,105 100.0 % 67,185 36.1 % (dollars in thousands) For the three months ended September 30, Organic v Acquired Revenue 2 2023 % 2022 % Change % Change Baseline organic revenue 79,003 83.7 % 71,078 99.8 % 7,925 11.1 % Acquired revenue 15,431 16.3 % 168 0.2 % 15,263 n/a Total 94,434 100.0 % 71,246 100.0 % 23,188 32.5 % (dollars in thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, Organic v Acquired Revenue 2 2023 % 2022 % Change % Change Baseline organic revenue 226,240 89.3 % 185,937 99.9 % 40,303 21.7 % Acquired revenue 27,050 10.7 % 168 0.1 % 26,882 n/a Total 253,290 100.0 % 186,105 100.0 % 67,185 36.1 %

1 Adjusted for change, represents mining, water resources and other. Effective 12/31/2022, we reclassified renewables as power & utilities. For nine months ended September 30, 2022, $4.4 million of renewables revenue was reclassified accordingly for consistency.

2 After four quarters post-closing, acquired revenue is reclassified as organic; this results in a change from previously reported numbers.

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. GROSS BACKLOG BY CATEGORY AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Category Percentage Building Infrastructure 54 % Transportation 25 % Power and Utilities 19 % Emerging Markets 2 % TOTAL 100 %

