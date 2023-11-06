FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company also furnished supplemental information in conjunction with this press release in a Current Report on Form 8-K. The supplemental information, which includes Non-GAAP financial measures, has been posted to the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.ameresco.com. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to the appropriate GAAP measures are included herein.

CEO George Sakellaris commented, "During the quarter we continued to execute effectively on our long term strategic business development activities, driving substantial year-on-year and sequential increases in our project backlog and assets in development, which support our long-term growth objectives. The third quarter was impacted by a variety of factors, including supply chain delays and administrative bottlenecks, caused the push-out of project revenue, resulting in results that were below our expectations. While disappointing, we expect to capture these revenues in future quarters. Also impacting our results was greater than expected downtime at some of our Energy Asset plants.

"Ameresco's backlog and pipeline metrics underscore the strength of our market positioning and our ability to gain share of an expanding addressable market. The momentum for new projects and asset opportunities remains strong. We are experiencing high levels of project activity with year to date new awards of $1.7 billion, more than double last year's $800 million. Additionally, we increased our net assets in development by over 50 MW in the third quarter. Even with higher interest rates we are successfully financing our profitable asset business, securing over a half a billion dollars in attractive project financing commitments during the quarter.

Third Quarter Financial Results

(All financial result comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted.)

Total revenue of $335.1 million was below the Company's guidance for the quarter as the Projects business faced supply chain headwinds as well as delays in contract conversions. Energy Asset revenue increased 6.2% driven by continued growth in operating assets and stronger RIN prices partially offsetting unplanned downtime at certain of our RNG plants. O&M revenue increased 4.2% reflecting consistent growth in long-term contracts. Other revenue decreased 3.0% as a result of a decline in our integrated PV business due to weakness in the oil and gas market. Gross margin of 19.0% expanded year-over-year while SG&A increased slightly related to the addition of the Enerqos acquisition earlier in the year. Net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted EBITDA were $21.3 million and $43.3 million, respectively. The GAAP results for the quarter include a discrete tax benefit of $7.2 million related to the allocation of a prior year Section 179D tax deduction allocated from a customer.

(in millions) 3Q 2023 3Q 2022 Revenue Net Income (1) Adj. EBITDA Revenue Net Income (1) Adj. EBITDA Projects $242.7 $13.5 $16.4 $351.5 $15.9 $30.2 Energy Assets $44.3 $5.5 $21.6 $41.7 $8.8 $22.4 O&M $22.8 $2.4 $3.9 $21.9 $1.7 $3.1 Other $25.4 $0.0 $1.4 $26.2 $1.0 $2.2 Total (2) $335.1 $21.3 $43.3 $441.3 $27.4 $57.9 (1) Net Income represents net income attributable to common shareholders. (2) Numbers in table may not sum due to rounding.

($ in millions) At September 30, 2023 Awarded Project Backlog (1) $2,513 Contracted Project Backlog $1,188 Total Project Backlog $3,701 12-month Contracted Backlog (2) $765 O&M Revenue Backlog $1,238 12-month O&M Backlog $87 Energy Asset Visibility (3) $2,300 Operating Energy Assets 444 MWe Ameresco's Net Assets in Development (4) 596 MWe (1) Customer contracts that have not been signed yet (2) We define our 12-month backlog as the estimated amount of revenues that we expect to recognize in the next twelve months from our fully-contracted backlog (3) Estimated contracted revenue and incentives during PPA period plus estimated additional revenue from operating RNG assets over a 20-year period, assuming RINs at $1.50/gallon and brown gas at $3.50/MMBtu with $3.00/MMBtu for LCFS on certain projects (4) Net MWe capacity includes only our share of any jointly owned assets

Project Highlights:

Ameresco was awarded the DOE's Gen4 EPSC contract which carries a $5 billion contract ceiling over ten years, highlighting its key role in providing energy saving performance contract services to the federal government. On each of the previous generations of this contract, Ameresco developed project solutions totaling more than $2 billion in the aggregate.

Ameresco announced another innovative floating PV installation with Mountain Regional Water at its Signal Hill Water Treatment Plant. The 600 KW design build project will be integrated behind the meter allowing it to provide electricity directly to the treatment plant.

Asset Highlights

In the Third Quarter of 2023:

Ameresco's Assets in Development ended the quarter at 645 MWe. After subtracting Ameresco's partners' minority interests, Ameresco's owned capacity of Assets in Development at quarter end was 596 MWe.

We increased our net assets in development by 51 MW in the third quarter mostly attributable to the acquisition of the Los Alamitos solar and battery microgrid project as part of our staged acquisition of Bright Canyon Energy.

Summary and Outlook

"While our long-term fundamentals remain as strong as ever, we feel it prudent to adjust our near-term targets reflecting the expectation that recent industry headwinds, including project conversion delays and push-outs in asset permitting along with labor and material shortages, will continue into 2024. We are adjusting our 2023 quarter guidance to reflect the industry issues that continue to impact our business such as project conversion and asset construction pushouts. Full year 2023 guidance is included in the table below. We now expect to place between 120 and 130 MWe of energy assets in service for all of 2023, including the 31.5MW solar + 20MW battery Los Alamitos microgrid project and our second 5MWe RNG plant. A third RNG plant is expected to be at mechanical completion by the end of the year, and fully commissioned in early 2024. We now expect that our 2024 Adjusted EBITDA target will be approximately $250 million. As usual, we will be providing detailed 2024 guidance when we report Q4 early in 2024.

While we continue to face some headwinds, our significant long term growth opportunity has never been better with over $7.2 billion in revenue visibility and almost 600 MW of assets in development and construction. The market demand for renewable and clean tech solutions has never been greater," Mr. Sakellaris concluded.

FY 2023 Guidance Ranges Revenue $1.315 billion $1.370 billion Gross Margin 18.5% 19.0% Adjusted EBITDA $160 million $170 million Interest Expense & Other $39 million $40 million Effective Tax Rate -30% -25% Non-GAAP EPS $1.15 $1.25

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS guidance excludes the impact of redeemable non-controlling interest activity, one-time charges, asset impairment charges, changes in contingent consideration, restructuring activities, as well as any related tax impact.

Two of the three Southern California Edison projects are currently in commissioning and are expected to achieve substantial completion by the end of 2023. The third project, which was significantly impacted by the heavy rainfall in California, is expected to reach substantial completion in the first half of 2024. Based on this we have requested an additional extension to the maturity date for the remaining principal amount of the delayed draw term loan A under our senior secured credit facility, which is scheduled to mature on December 15, 2023. The remaining principal balance is $90 million down from the original balance of $220 million.

About Ameresco, Inc.

AMERESCO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,776 $ 115,534 Restricted cash 56,909 20,782 Accounts receivable, net 133,070 174,009 Accounts receivable retainage, net 33,459 38,057 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 591,378 576,363 Inventory, net 13,648 14,218 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 67,864 38,617 Income tax receivable 7,219 7,746 Project development costs, net 18,800 16,025 Total current assets 1,030,123 1,001,351 Federal ESPC receivable 529,382 509,507 Property and equipment, net 17,551 15,707 Energy assets, net 1,656,585 1,181,525 Deferred income tax assets, net 9,439 3,045 Goodwill, net 77,343 70,633 Intangible assets, net 7,347 4,693 Operating lease assets 52,857 38,224 Restricted cash, non-current portion 11,010 13,572 Other assets 69,356 38,564 Total assets $ 3,460,993 $ 2,876,821 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portions of long-term debt and financing lease liabilities, net $ 409,906 $ 331,479 Accounts payable 328,155 349,126 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 93,584 89,166 Current portions of operating lease liabilities 12,703 5,829 Billings in excess of cost and estimated earnings 36,880 34,796 Income taxes payable 1,114 1,672 Total current liabilities 882,342 812,068 Long-term debt and financing lease liabilities, net of current portion, unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 1,022,256 568,635 Federal ESPC liabilities 486,019 478,497 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 4,134 9,181 Deferred grant income 7,070 7,590 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 38,806 31,703 Other liabilities 73,965 49,493 Redeemable non-controlling interests, net $ 47,275 $ 46,623 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 36,336,341 shares issued and 34,234,546 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023, 36,050,157 shares issued and 33,948,362 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 3 3 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 144,000,000 shares authorized, 18,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 321,821 306,314 Retained earnings 562,203 533,549 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (3,735 ) (4,051 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 2,101,795 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (11,788 ) (11,788 ) Stockholders' equity before non-controlling interest 868,506 824,029 Non-controlling interests 30,620 49,002 Total stockholders' equity 899,126 873,031 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity $ 3,460,993 $ 2,876,821

AMERESCO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 335,149 $ 441,296 $ 933,265 $ 1,492,695 Cost of revenues 271,493 361,740 761,012 1,263,458 Gross profit 63,656 79,556 172,253 229,237 Earnings from unconsolidated entities 526 488 1,356 1,477 Selling, general and administrative expenses 42,752 41,106 125,466 120,036 Operating income 21,430 38,938 48,143 110,678 Other expenses, net 10,642 7,546 27,883 19,876 Income before income taxes 10,788 31,392 20,260 90,802 Income tax (benefit) provision (10,054 ) 3,657 (10,552 ) 10,896 Net income 20,842 27,735 30,812 79,906 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests 423 (344 ) (2,077 ) (2,915 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 21,265 $ 27,391 $ 28,735 $ 76,991 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.53 $ 0.55 $ 1.48 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 1.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 52,209 51,869 52,104 51,810 Diluted 53,300 53,297 53,259 53,252

AMERESCO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 30,812 $ 79,906 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation of energy assets, net 42,847 36,911 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,849 2,057 Increase in contingent consideration 705 814 Accretion of ARO liabilities 194 108 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 3,407 2,869 Amortization of intangible assets 1,681 1,462 Provision for bad debts 637 363 Loss on write-off of long-lived assets 18 888 Earnings from unconsolidated entities (1,356 ) (1,477 ) Net gain from derivatives (3,306 ) (225 ) Stock-based compensation expense 12,318 10,837 Deferred income taxes, net (13,089 ) 4,927 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 1,148 466 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 58,135 (47,257 ) Accounts receivable retainage 4,589 225 Federal ESPC receivable (143,647 ) (180,249 ) Inventory, net 570 (4,287 ) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 5,260 (325,057 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,925 ) 864 Project development costs (4,638 ) (823 ) Other assets (2,080 ) (10,254 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (38,444 ) 143,026 Billings in excess of cost and estimated earnings 10,104 7,802 Other liabilities 1,200 (436 ) Income taxes receivable, net 590 3,371 Cash flows from operating activities (40,421 ) (273,169 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,597 ) (3,981 ) Capital investment in energy assets (445,540 ) (182,119 ) Capital investment in major maintenance of energy assets (8,024 ) (16,106 ) Asset acquisition, net of cash acquired 6,206 - Contributions to equity investments (3,489 ) - Acquisitions, net of cash received (9,183 ) - Loans to joint venture investments (566 ) (458 ) Cash flows from investing activities (465,193 ) (202,664 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of debt discount and debt issuance costs (8,635 ) (2,885 ) Proceeds from exercises of options and ESPP 3,384 4,430 (Payments on) proceeds from senior secured revolving credit facility, net (115,000 ) 139,000 Proceeds from long-term debt financings 728,600 331,086 Proceeds from Federal ESPC projects 107,303 173,865 Net proceeds from energy asset receivable financing arrangements 12,514 7,675 Contributions from non-controlling interests 499 13,148 Distributions to non-controlling interest (20,521 ) - Distributions to redeemable non-controlling interests, net (494 ) (784 ) Payment on seller's promissory note (12,500 ) - Payments on long-term debt and financing leases (162,749 ) (111,341 ) Cash flows from financing activities 532,401 554,194 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (980 ) (1,857 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 25,807 76,504 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 149,888 87,054 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 175,695 $ 163,558

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Adjusted EBITDA: Projects Energy

Assets O&M Other Consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 13,465 $ 5,454 $ 2,393 $ (47 ) $ 21,265 Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests - (587 ) - - (587 ) Plus (less): Income tax provision (benefit) (6,953 ) (3,766 ) 717 (52 ) (10,054 ) Plus: Other expenses, net 5,042 4,970 227 403 10,642 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 1,134 14,902 311 707 17,054 Plus: Stock-based compensation 3,128 570 293 328 4,319 Plus: Contingent consideration, restructuring and other charges 595 14 4 52 665 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,411 $ 21,557 $ 3,945 $ 1,391 $ 43,304 Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.8 % 48.7 % 17.3 % 5.5 % 12.9 %

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA: Projects Energy

Assets O&M Other Consolidated Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 15,909 $ 8,827 $ 1,667 $ 988 $ 27,391 Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests - 344 - - 344 Plus (less): Income tax provision (benefit) 6,336 (3,952 ) 777 496 3,657 Plus: Other expenses, net 3,047 4,199 136 164 7,546 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 745 12,649 292 342 14,028 Plus: Stock-based compensation 2,892 343 180 216 3,631 Plus: Restructuring and other changes 1,255 5 2 2 1,264 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,184 $ 22,415 $ 3,054 $ 2,208 $ 57,861 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.6 % 53.8 % 14.0 % 8.4 % 13.1 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Adjusted EBITDA: Projects Energy

Assets O&M Other Consolidated Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 12,114 $ 11,659 $ 3,820 $ 1,142 $ 28,735 Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests - 869 - - 869 Plus (less): Income tax provision (benefit) (8,405 ) (3,920 ) 1,336 437 (10,552 ) Plus: Other expenses, net 10,127 16,150 559 1,047 27,883 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 2,901 42,150 923 1,403 47,377 Plus: Stock-based compensation 8,629 1,783 904 1,002 12,318 Plus: Contingent consideration, restructuring and other charges 1,147 48 15 211 1,421 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,513 $ 68,739 $ 7,557 $ 5,242 $ 108,051 Adjusted EBITDA margin 4.0 % 50.9 % 11.1 % 7.0 % 11.6 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA: Projects Energy

Assets O&M Other Consolidated Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 41,855 $ 25,583 $ 6,725 $ 2,828 $ 76,991 Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests - 2,915 - - 2,915 Plus (less): Income tax provision (benefit) 15,315 (8,036 ) 2,225 1,392 10,896 Plus: Other expenses, net 8,190 10,936 355 395 19,876 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 2,319 36,021 913 1,177 40,430 Plus: Stock-based compensation 8,936 902 466 533 10,837 Plus: Restructuring and other charges 1,243 (21 ) 14 60 1,296 Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,858 $ 68,300 $ 10,698 $ 6,385 $ 163,241 Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.3 % 55.5 % 16.9 % 8.8 % 10.9 %

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP net income and EPS: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 21,265 $ 27,391 $ 28,735 $ 76,991 Adjustment for accretion of tax equity financing fees (26 ) (27 ) (81 ) (81 ) Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests (587 ) 344 869 2,915 Plus: Contingent consideration, restructuring and other charges 665 1,264 1,421 1,296 (Less) Plus: Income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (173 ) (329 ) (369 ) (338 ) Non-GAAP net income 21,144 28,643 30,575 80,783 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 1.44 Effect of adjustments to net income - 0.03 0.03 0.08 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.40 $ 0.54 $ 0.57 $ 1.52 Adjusted cash from operations: Cash flows from operating activities $ (6,572 ) $ 34,674 $ (40,421 ) $ (273,169 ) Plus: proceeds from Federal ESPC projects 30,604 52,134 107,303 173,865 Adjusted cash from operations $ 24,032 $ 86,808 $ 66,882 $ (99,304 )

Other Financial Measures (Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 New contracts and awards: New contracts $ 341,140 $ 282,500 $ 799,380 $ 657,800 New awards (1) $ 708,470 $ 147,440 $ 1,673,625 $ 808,540

(1) Represents estimated future revenues from projects that have been awarded, though the contracts have not yet been signed

Non-GAAP Financial Guidance

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA): Year Ended December 31, 2023 Low High Operating income (1) $84 million $93 million Depreciation and amortization $65 million $65 million Stock-based compensation $11 million $12 million Adjusted EBITDA $160 million $170 million

(1) Although net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, this table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to operating income because we are not able to calculate forward-looking net income without unreasonable efforts due to significant uncertainties with respect to the impact of accounting for our redeemable non-controlling interests and taxes.

Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the Non-GAAP financial measures defined and discussed below to provide investors and others with useful supplemental information to our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Financial Guidance in the tables above.

We understand that, although measures similar to these Non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or an analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. To properly and prudently evaluate our business, we encourage investors to review our GAAP financial statements included above, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to common shareholders, including impact from redeemable non-controlling interests, before income tax (benefit) provision, other expenses net, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, accretion of asset retirement obligations, contingent consideration expense, stock-based compensation expense, energy asset impairment, restructuring and other charges, gain or loss on sale of equity investment, and gain or loss upon deconsolidation of a variable interest entity. We believe adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons: adjusted EBITDA and similar Non-GAAP measures are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon financing and accounting methods, book values of assets, capital structures and the methods by which assets were acquired; securities analysts often use adjusted EBITDA and similar Non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies; and by comparing our adjusted EBITDA in different historical periods, investors can evaluate our operating results without the additional variations of depreciation and amortization expense, accretion of asset retirement obligations, contingent consideration expense, stock-based compensation expense, impact from redeemable non-controlling interests, restructuring and asset impairment charges. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Our management uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance, because they do not include the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance; for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of the business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; and in communications with the board of directors and investors concerning our financial performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS

We define Non-GAAP net income and earnings per share (EPS) to exclude certain discrete items that management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations, including energy asset impairment, restructuring and other charges, impact from redeemable non-controlling interest, gain or loss on sale of equity investment, and gain or loss upon deconsolidation of a variable interest entity. We consider Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance of our business because they eliminate the effects of events that are not part of the Company's core operations.

Adjusted Cash from Operations

We define adjusted cash from operations as cash flows from operating activities plus proceeds from Federal ESPC projects. Cash received in payment of Federal ESPC projects is treated as a financing cash flow under GAAP due to the unusual financing structure for these projects. These cash flows, however, correspond to the revenue generated by these projects. Thus, we believe that adjusting operating cash flow to include the cash generated by our Federal ESPC projects provides investors with a useful measure for evaluating the cash generating ability of our core operating business. Our management uses adjusted cash from operations as a measure of liquidity because it captures all sources of cash associated with our revenue generated by operations.

