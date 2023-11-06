NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) ("DocGo" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $186.6 million, up 49% from $125.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 and up 79% from $104.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The revenue increase was driven by gains in nearly all business and project lines.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 29.5%, compared to 33.4% in the second quarter of 2023 and 31.7% in the third quarter of 2022. Gross margin was impacted by a significant sequential increase in revenue and associated project ramp up costs.

Net income was $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, up 254% compared to net income of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 and up 84% from $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net income margin was 2.5% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 1.0% in the second quarter of 2023 and 2.4% in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, up 84% from $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 and up 99% from $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

was $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, up 84% from $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 and up 99% from $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 for the third quarter of 2023 was 9.0%, compared to 7.3% in the second quarter of 2023 and 8.1% in the third quarter of 2022.

for the third quarter of 2023 was 9.0%, compared to 7.3% in the second quarter of 2023 and 8.1% in the third quarter of 2022. DocGo's current backlog 3 increased to $430 million in total contract value over approximately three years. As of the Company's last announcement of earnings results on August 7, 2023, the backlog was $325 million.

increased to $430 million in total contract value over approximately three years. As of the Company's last announcement of earnings results on August 7, 2023, the backlog was $325 million. Mobile Health Services revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $139.3 million, up 74% from $80.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 and up 82% from $76.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Transportation Services revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $47.2 million, up 4% from $45.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 and up 70% from $27.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company held total cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $67.3 million, compared with total cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $123.8 million as of June 30, 2023.

Select Corporate Highlights

The Board of Directors appointed Lee Bienstock, previously DocGo's President and Chief Operating Officer, to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Both during the quarter and subsequent to quarter end, continued to expand services with current customers while also signing new customers and winning RFPs.

UK-based subsidiary Ambulnz Community Partners Ltd. awarded a 5-year contract to provide emergency and urgent ambulance services for South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

Announced partnership with Main Line Health in Philadelphia for medical transportation and collaboration on remote patient monitoring, helping to solidify Ambulnz by DocGo's position as one of the largest ambulance providers in Philadelphia.

Launched partnership with EmblemHealth for Mobile Health care gap closure patient programs in New York and Connecticut.

Continued expansion of the number of locations serviced under the Company's contract with the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) to provide healthcare and basic services to migrant populations.

Transported over 158,000 patients, conducted outreach to over 50,000 patients through the Company's patient engagement team, and provided remote patient monitoring, virtual care management, and cardiovascular implantable electronic device monitoring for over 46,000 patients.

Expanded the Company's ability to facilitate clinical services and close over 30 different care gaps in patients' homes, including bone density measurements, colon cancer screenings, diabetic retinal screening, and annual wellness visits.

Increased the size of DocGo's team by over 26% in the third quarter of 2023 to over 6,000 employees and agency staff due to increased demand for the Company's services.

Voted a Great Place to Work by employees for the second year in a row, underscoring high levels of employee satisfaction and engagement.

2023 Guidance

Full-year 2023 revenue guidance is increased to a range of $615-$625 million, up from a previous range of $540-$550 million.

Full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA1 guidance is increased to a range of $50-$55 million, up from a previous range of $48-$53 million.

Lee Bienstock, Chief Executive Officer of DocGo, commented, "The third quarter marked our strongest ever growth, and I am extremely proud of the focus our team has brought to expanding our suite of services, our operational execution, and our financial performance. During the quarter, we surpassed 7.5 million total patient interactions since inception while leveraging a workforce that has now grown to over six thousand employees and agency staff - more than double since I joined the company in March of 2022. We intend to continue to innovate our care delivery model, work to help bring high quality healthcare to those who need it most so they can enjoy their best possible quality of life, and deliver strong growth across our entire business."

Norm Rosenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of DocGo, added, "As expected, we experienced significant earnings leverage in the third quarter due to our strong top line growth. While we did experience higher costs associated with the aggressive ramp-up of new projects, we are encouraged by the net margin and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion we witnessed during the period and expect further improvements in Q4 and beyond. The decline in cash balance was driven by substantial receivables associated with the large HPD project under which payments have commenced. We will be providing formal 2024 guidance in the coming months but expect continued strong growth in 2024."

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have not reconciled our adjusted EBITDA outlook to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide an outlook for the comparable GAAP measure (net income). Forward-looking estimates of adjusted EBITDA are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein. 2 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information on these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. 3 The Company defines backlog as projects that have been awarded, but not yet started or fully rolled out.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive health care revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring, and ambulance services. DocGo disrupts the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's proprietary technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With mobile health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The table below reflects the reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA and net income margin to adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, as well as the second quarter of 2023:

(in $ millions) Q3 YTD Q2 2022 2023 2022 2023 2023 Net Income/(loss) (GAAP) $2.5 $4.6 $23.6 $2.0 $1.3 (+) Net Interest expense/(income) ($0.3 ) ($0.3 ) ($0.3 ) ($1.6 ) ($0.5 ) (+) Income Tax $0.4 $4.5 $1.2 $2.0 ($0.3 ) (+) Depreciation & amortization $3.0 $4.3 $7.3 $11.8 $3.8 (+) Other (income)/expense $1.7 ($0.1 ) ($2.7 ) $1.0 $1.1 EBITDA $7.3 $13.0 $29.1 $15.2 $5.4 (+) Non-cash stock compensation $1.1 $3.4 $4.6 $15.2 $3.4 (+) Non-recurring expense $0.0 $0.3 $0.8 $1.0 $0.3 Adjusted EBITDA $8.4 $16.7 $34.5 $31.4 $9.1 Total Revenue $104.3 $186.6 $331.7 $425.0 $125.5 Net margin 2.4 % 2.5 % 7.1 % 0.5 % 1.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.1 % 8.9 % 10.4 % 7.4 % 7.3 %

DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,922,517 $ 157,335,323 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,778,401 and $7,818,702 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 207,324,368 102,995,397 Assets held for sale - 4,480,344 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,899,412 6,269,841 Total current assets 267,146,297 271,080,905 Property and equipment, net 21,852,663 21,258,175 Intangibles, net 38,586,498 22,969,246 Goodwill 47,594,304 38,900,413 Restricted cash 14,333,421 6,773,751 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,420,525 9,074,277 Finance lease right-of-use assets 8,566,308 9,039,663 Equity method investments 447,125 597,977 Deferred tax assets 8,908,731 9,957,967 Other assets 2,928,270 3,625,254 Total assets $ 419,784,142 $ 393,277,628 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,951,261 $ 21,582,866 Accrued liabilities 58,883,665 31,573,031 Notes payable, current 696,053 664,913 Due to seller 12,995,455 26,244,133 Contingent consideration 26,238,486 10,555,540 Operating lease liability, current 2,561,165 2,325,024 Liabilities held for sale - 4,480,344 Finance lease liability, current 2,733,332 2,732,639 Total current liabilities 113,059,417 100,158,490 Notes payable, non-current 2,044,938 1,236,601 Operating lease liability, non-current 7,196,596 7,040,982 Finance lease liability, non-current 5,930,776 5,914,164 Total liabilities 128,231,727 114,350,237 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31,2022; 103,874,539 and 102,411,162 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31,2022, respectively 10,387 10,241 Additional paid-in-capital 315,745,338 301,451,435 Accumulated deficit (28,964,781) (28,972,216) Accumulated other comprehensive income 808,171 741,206 Total stockholders' equity attributable to DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries 287,599,115 273,230,666 Noncontrolling interests 3,953,300 5,696,725 Total stockholders' equity 291,552,415 278,927,391 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 419,784,142 $ 393,277,628

DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 186,552,910 $ 104,319,894 $ 425,042,373 $ 331,730,750 Expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately below) 131,502,046 71,254,838 296,346,420 219,418,873 Operating expenses: General and administrative 33,619,962 22,186,036 93,637,516 70,684,270 Depreciation and amortization 4,336,267 3,014,864 11,816,657 7,253,656 Legal and regulatory 3,545,820 2,200,964 9,588,997 6,610,223 Technology and development 3,235,301 1,373,146 7,673,269 3,663,299 Sales, advertising and marketing 1,605,559 90,856 2,598,192 2,348,917 Total expenses 177,844,955 100,120,704 421,661,051 309,979,238 Income from operations 8,707,955 4,199,190 3,381,322 21,751,512 Other income (expenses): Interest income, net 346,376 334,221 1,677,420 296,891 (Loss) gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities - (1,831,947 ) - 1,137,070 Change in fair value of contingent liability 159,974 - 159,974 - (Loss) gain on equity method investments (95,503 ) 93,371 (301,362 ) 99,840 Gain on remeasurement of finance leases 4,834 - 4,834 1,388,273 (Loss) gain on disposal of fixed assets (9,983 ) 42,667 (163,452 ) 42,667 Other income (expense) 43,353 30,900 (661,825 ) 42,288 Total other income (expense) 449,051 (1,330,788 ) 715,589 3,007,029 Net income before income tax provision 9,157,006 2,868,402 4,096,911 24,758,541 Income tax (provision) (4,526,767 ) (401,916 ) (2,041,843 ) (1,163,755 ) Net income 4,630,239 2,466,486 2,055,068 23,594,786 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (134,682 ) (687,944 ) 2,767,084 (2,924,992 ) Net income attributable to stockholders of DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries 4,764,921 3,154,430 (712,016 ) 26,519,778 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment $ (582,471 ) $ 248,283 $ 66,965 $ 252,854 Total comprehensive income 4,182,450 3,402,713 (645,051 ) 26,772,632 Net income per share attributable to DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries - Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.26 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 103,874,845 98,960,538 103,351,345 100,725,697 Net income per share attributable to DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries - Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.24 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 104,993,729 107,403,135 103,351,345 109,168,293

DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 2,055,068 $ 23,594,786 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 4,697,717 2,592,244 Amortization of intangible assets 4,295,958 2,269,423 Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets 2,822,982 2,391,989 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 163,452 (42,667 ) Deferred tax asset 1,049,236 - Loss (gain) on equity method investments 301,362 (99,840 ) Bad debt expense (311,441 ) 2,702,979 Stock-based compensation 15,161,847 4,616,056 Gain on remeasurement of finance leases (4,834 ) (1,388,273 ) Loss on liquidation of business 70,284 - Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities - (1,137,070 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (159,974 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (103,483,997 ) 2,894,650 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (336,093 ) (282,668 ) Other assets 696,984 882,432 Accounts payable (12,640,920 ) (3,983,383 ) Accrued liabilities 27,319,258 2,596,887 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (58,303,111 ) 37,607,545 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (4,360,807 ) (1,994,161 ) Acquisition of intangibles (2,478,808 ) (1,956,434 ) Acquisition of businesses (20,203,464 ) (33,843,373 ) Equity method investments (150,510 ) - Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 274,210 - Net cash (used in) investing activities (26,919,379 ) (37,793,968 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolving credit line - 1,000,000 Repayments of notes payable (529,583 ) (585,711 ) Due to seller (8,417,936 ) (1,007,800 ) Noncontrolling interest contributions - 2,063,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,549,298 1,880,568 Payments for taxes related to shares withheld for employee taxes (2,166,982 ) - Common stock repurchased - (497,759 ) Equity costs - (19,570 ) Payments on obligations under finance lease (2,293,330 ) (2,146,857 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (11,858,533 ) 685,871 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 227,887 (252,854 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash (96,853,136 ) 246,594 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 164,109,074 179,105,730 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 67,255,938 $ 179,352,324 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash transactions: Cash paid for interest $ 179,430 $ 102,203 Cash paid for interest on finance lease liabilities 394,443 434,580 Cash paid for income taxes 4,223,810 917,445 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities 2,407,938 4,094,731 Fixed assets acquired in exchange for notes payable 1,369,060 819,231 Acquisition of remaining FMC NA through due to seller and issuance of stock 7,000,000 - Acquisition of CRMS through issuance of stock 1,000,000 - Receivable exchanged for trade credits 1,500,000 - Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash Cash $ 52,922,517 $ 169,598,749 Restricted cash $ 14,333,421 $ 9,753,575 Total cash and restricted cash shown in statement of cash flows $ 67,255,938 $ 179,352,324

