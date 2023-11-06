HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $299.3 million and $707.3 million, respectively, compared with $191.8 million and $460.9 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Tidewater's net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $26.2 million ($0.49 per common share) and $59.5 million ($1.13 per common share), respectively, compared with net income (losses) of $5.4 million ($0.10 per common share) and $(32.4) million ($0.76 per common share), respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Quintin Kneen, Tidewater's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The third quarter marks the third consecutive quarterly cyclical revenue and global average day rate high-water marks. Third quarter revenue nicely exceeded our expectations as a continued push on day rates globally drove consolidated day rates up by approximately $1,800 per day sequentially, representing the largest sequential improvement in day rates since the recovery began. The pace of day rate expansion was largely a combination of legacy contracts rolling on to current market day rates and a meaningful step up in leading edge term contract day rates; leading edge term contracts increased to $28,609 sequentially, an improvement of approximately $5,100 per day over the same measure in the prior quarter. The momentum in day rates is being driven by a global supply shortage of large and small offshore vessels, and, in fact, our medium and small classes of PSVs showed the most relative improvement in leading edge term contract day rates during the third quarter. We remain confident in the outlook for the business as demand for our vessels remains robust across a variety of end markets, including offshore drilling, subsea, construction, offshore wind and existing production work. This confidence allows us to initiate revenue guidance for 2024 of $1.40 to $1.45 billion and initial gross margin guidance of 52%, which is driven by our projection of an increase in year-over-year day rates of over $4,000 and an annual utilization level of 86%, increases that are in line with our recent quarterly improvements.

"On a global basis, revenue, gross profit, utilization, and day rate were all up from the previous quarter. Revenue for the quarter totaled $299.3 million, an increase of $84.3 million, or 39.2% sequentially through a combination of the recently acquired PSVs and improved day rates and utilization globally. Utilization increased to 82.1% from 79.4% in the prior quarter. We incurred approximately $6.0 million of acquisition and integration related expenses associated with the acquisition of 37 PSVs from Solstad Offshore. As of today, we have 32 of the acquired PSVs integrated into the Tidewater infrastructure and anticipate the remaining five vessels to be completed by the end of November. We now anticipate fourth quarter 2023 revenue of approximately $309 million and that gross margin will be approximately 47%.

"We are pleased to announce that the Board has authorized a stock repurchase program, under which we are authorized to purchase up to $35.0 million of the Company's common stock over the next four months. We plan to use the repurchase program opportunistically, taking into consideration market conditions, our business outlook and opportunity to deploy the capital into value accretive acquisitions. Similar to the Solstad and Swire acquisitions, we continue to pursue additional acquisitions that enhance the Company's strategic position and leadership in certain vessel classes or geographies. Our philosophy will be to weigh the value of stock repurchases against other capital allocation opportunities and commit to pursuing the highest return on capital opportunity available. We are excited to again be in a position to actively consider returning capital to our shareholders.

"Turning to our regional operating results, each of our regions experienced an overall increase in revenue, gross profit, and average day rate, further evidence of the global shortage of large and small offshore vessels. Day rates in the Americas region increased approximately 15.9% sequentially with particular areas of strength in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. Day rates in West Africa increased 9.0% sequentially due to broad-based secular tailwinds in the region. Similarly, day rates in Asia Pacific increased by 6.7% sequentially as activity through-out Southeast Asia and Australia continues to improve. Day rates in the Europe and Mediterranean region moved up modestly during the quarter, up approximately 0.6%, as a somewhat muted late summer season in the North Sea, particularly for our large AHTS vessels, was offset by strength in the Mediterranean. Regional utilization was up in all regions except for West Africa region, where utilization was down due to higher frictional unemployment during the quarter.

"I am grateful to all of our diligent and committed employees who have contributed to our continued business success, and I would like to extend a special thank you to both the Tidewater and Solstad employees who have contributed to the integration of the newly acquired vessels to further enhance our industry-leading fleet. As always, we remain committed to providing a safe and rewarding environment for our employees as we move forward together building the safest, most sustainable, most reliable, most profitable, high specification offshore energy support vessel fleet in the world."

In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of September 30, 2023, the company also has the following in-the-money warrants.

Common shares outstanding 52,839,862 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 81,244 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 95,835 Total 53,016,941

About Tidewater

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production and offshore wind activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.

The financial statements and supplementary information presented in this press release were not audited. This press release presents extracts from the Consolidated Balance Sheets at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Equity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022; and the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Extracts are drawn from the September 30, 2023 unaudited quarterly and year to date financial statements and the December 31, 2022 audited annual financial statements of Tidewater Inc. All per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 296,975 $ 190,247 $ 698,478 $ 456,298 Other operating revenues 2,287 1,515 8,849 4,640 Total revenues 299,262 191,762 707,327 460,938 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 164,239 113,037 397,962 281,805 Costs of other operating revenues 1,481 592 3,005 1,436 General and administrative 21,001 27,267 70,559 73,288 Depreciation and amortization 57,730 30,856 121,164 89,279 Long-lived asset impairment and other - 1,214 - 714 (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net (863 ) (264 ) (4,483 ) 826 Total costs and expenses 243,588 172,702 588,207 447,348 Operating income 55,674 19,060 119,120 13,590 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange loss (2,149 ) (3,997 ) (3,620 ) (4,932 ) Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies 4 9 29 (235 ) Interest income and other, net 568 581 3,488 4,416 Loss on warrants - - - (14,175 ) Interest and other debt costs, net (19,288 ) (4,391 ) (28,209 ) (12,850 ) Total other expense (20,865 ) (7,798 ) (28,312 ) (27,776 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 34,809 11,262 90,808 (14,186 ) Income tax expense 9,260 6,352 32,515 18,189 Net income (loss) 25,549 4,910 58,293 (32,375 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (650 ) (470 ) (1,228 ) (6 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ 26,199 $ 5,380 $ 59,521 $ (32,369 ) Basic income (loss) per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.12 $ 1.16 $ (0.76 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.10 $ 1.13 $ (0.76 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 52,230 44,451 51,235 42,570 Dilutive effect of warrants, restricted stock units and stock options 1,380 7,069 1,322 - Adjusted weighted average common shares 53,610 51,520 52,557 42,570

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, except share and par value data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 275,070 $ 164,192 Restricted cash 4,973 1,241 Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,448 and $14,060 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 250,671 156,465 Marine operating supplies 27,489 30,830 Assets held for sale 565 4,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,598 20,985 Total current assets 575,366 377,908 Net properties and equipment 1,348,001 796,655 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 99,215 61,080 Indemnification assets 18,648 28,369 Other assets 30,325 33,644 Total assets $ 2,071,555 $ 1,297,656 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 57,183 $ 38,946 Accrued expenses 119,631 105,518 Current portion of long-term debt 102,369 - Other current liabilities 53,301 50,323 Total current liabilities 332,484 194,787 Long-term debt 641,301 169,036 Other liabilities 66,246 67,843 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock of $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 52,839,862 and 50,554,179 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 53 51 Additional paid-in-capital 1,668,392 1,556,990 Accumulated deficit (640,128 ) (699,649 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 4,413 8,576 Total stockholders' equity 1,032,730 865,968 Noncontrolling interests (1,206 ) 22 Total equity 1,031,524 865,990 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,071,555 $ 1,297,656

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 25,549 $ 4,910 $ 58,293 $ (32,375 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized loss on note receivable (153 ) (429 ) (469 ) (1,275 ) Change in liability of pension plans - 140 (3,694 ) 81 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 25,396 $ 4,621 $ 54,130 $ (33,569 )

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 58,293 $ (32,375 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 85,989 62,539 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 35,175 26,740 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 2,644 1,157 Amortization of below market contracts (1,906 ) - Provision for deferred income taxes 69 134 (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net (4,483 ) 826 Gain on pension settlement (1,807 ) - Gain on bargain purchase - (1,300 ) Long-lived asset impairment and other - 714 Loss on warrants - 14,175 Stock-based compensation expense 7,247 5,344 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Trade and other receivables (92,684 ) (30,301 ) Changes in due to/from affiliate, net - (20 ) Accounts payable 18,237 9,364 Accrued expenses 14,231 (913 ) Deferred drydocking and survey costs (73,309 ) (43,883 ) Other, net 9,778 (17,315 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 57,474 (5,114 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of assets 9,604 8,475 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (594,191 ) (20,740 ) Additions to properties and equipment (23,202 ) (11,708 ) Net cash used in investing activities (607,789 ) (23,973 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of warrants 111,483 - Proceeds from issuance of shares - 70,630 Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants - (70,630 ) Issuance of long-term debt 575,000 - Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary (1,427 ) - Debt issuance costs (14,758 ) (393 ) Tax on share-based awards (5,899 ) (2,276 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 664,399 (2,669 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 114,084 (31,756 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 167,977 154,276 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 282,061 $ 122,520

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 8,452 $ 7,979 Income taxes $ 36,585 $ 16,143 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities: Acquisition of SPO $ - $ 162,648 Purchase of three vessels $ 12,198 $ - Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities: Warrants issued for SPO acquisition $ - $ 162,648 Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants $ - $ 992 Debt incurred for the purchase of three vessels $ 12,198 $ - Note: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at September 30, 2023 includes $2.0 million in long-term restricted cash, which is included in other assets in our consolidated balance sheet.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit income (loss) interest Total Balance at June 30, 2023 $ 51 $ 1,554,793 $ (666,327 ) $ 4,566 $ (556 ) $ 892,527 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 26,199 (153 ) (650 ) 25,396 Exercise of warrants into common stock 2 111,481 - - - 111,483 Amortization of share-based awards - 2,118 - - - 2,118 Balance at September 30, 2023 $ 53 $ 1,668,392 $ (640,128 ) $ 4,413 $ (1,206 ) $ 1,031,524 Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 42 $ 1,554,561 $ (715,649 ) $ 1,763 $ 930 $ 841,647 Total comprehensive loss - - 5,380 (289 ) (470 ) 4,621 Issuance of common stock 4 72,253 - - - 72,257 SPO acquisition warrants - (73,249 ) - - - (73,249 ) Amortization of share-based awards - 1,823 - - - 1,823 Balance at September 30, 2022 $ 46 $ 1,555,388 $ (710,269 ) $ 1,474 $ 460 $ 847,099

Nine Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit income (loss) interest Total Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 51 $ 1,556,990 $ (699,649 ) $ 8,576 $ 22 $ 865,990 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 59,521 (4,163 ) (1,228 ) 54,130 Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary - (1,427 ) - - - (1,427 ) Exercise of warrants into common stock 2 111,481 - - - 111,483 Amortization of share-based awards - 1,348 - - - 1,348 Balance at September 30, 2023 $ 53 $ 1,668,392 $ (640,128 ) $ 4,413 $ (1,206 ) $ 1,031,524 Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 41 $ 1,376,494 $ (677,900 ) $ 2,668 $ 466 $ 701,769 Total comprehensive loss - - (32,369 ) (1,194 ) (6 ) (33,569 ) Issuance of common stock 5 72,252 - - - 72,257 SPO acquisition warrants - 176,823 - - - 176,823 Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants - (73,249 ) - - - (73,249 ) Amortization of share-based awards - 3,068 - - - 3,068 Balance at September 30, 2022 $ 46 $ 1,555,388 $ (710,269 ) $ 1,474 $ 460 $ 847,099

The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Vessel revenues: Americas $ 70,717 24 % $ 39,122 21 % $ 168,780 24 % $ 105,086 23 % Asia Pacific 38,994 13 % 23,902 12 % 83,603 12 % 45,161 10 % Middle East 34,685 12 % 31,186 16 % 97,303 14 % 79,800 17 % Europe/Mediterranean 78,929 26 % 39,702 21 % 149,474 21 % 96,096 21 % West Africa 73,650 25 % 56,335 30 % 199,318 29 % 130,155 29 % Total vessel revenues $ 296,975 100 % $ 190,247 100 % $ 698,478 100 % $ 456,298 100 % Vessel operating costs: Crew costs $ 97,286 32 % $ 71,189 37 % $ 231,936 33 % $ 172,665 38 % Repair and maintenance 23,595 8 % 13,544 7 % 57,081 8 % 36,482 8 % Insurance 2,359 1 % 1,988 1 % 6,532 1 % 4,738 1 % Fuel, lube and supplies 17,770 6 % 12,291 7 % 45,283 7 % 30,888 7 % Other 23,229 8 % 14,025 7 % 57,130 8 % 37,032 8 % Total vessel operating costs 164,239 55 % 113,037 59 % 397,962 57 % 281,805 62 % Vessel operating margin (A) $ 132,736 45 % $ 77,210 41 % $ 300,516 43 % $ 174,493 38 % Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals vessel revenues less vessel operating costs.

The company's operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Vessel operating profit (loss): Americas $ 12,586 4 % $ 2,952 2 % $ 26,793 4 % $ 8,800 2 % Asia Pacific 14,555 5 % 3,260 2 % 27,149 4 % 4,534 1 % Middle East (1,143 ) (0 )% 605 0 % (3,144 ) (1 )% (1,585 ) (0 )% Europe/Mediterranean 9,576 3 % 13,137 7 % 19,919 3 % 14,970 3 % West Africa 28,392 10 % 12,322 6 % 71,087 10 % 24,807 5 % Other operating profit 806 0 % 922 0 % 5,844 1 % 3,204 1 % 64,772 22 % 33,198 17 % 147,648 21 % 54,730 12 % Corporate expenses (A) (9,961 ) (3 )% (13,188 ) (7 )% (33,011 ) (5 )% (39,600 ) (9 )% Gain (loss) on asset dispositions, net 863 0 % 264 0 % 4,483 1 % (826 ) (0 )% Long-lived asset impairment and other - 0 % (1,214 ) 0 % - 0 % (714 ) (0 )% Operating income $ 55,674 19 % $ 19,060 10 % $ 119,120 17 % $ 13,590 3 % Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include stock-based compensation of $2.4 million and $7.2 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include stock-based compensation of $1.9 million and $5.3 million, respectively. In addition, vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023, include $6.0 million and $8.7 million in acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively. Vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, include $4.3 million and $14.0 million in acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively.

TIDEWATER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) - QUARTERLY DATA (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 296,975 $ 210,323 $ 191,180 $ 185,106 $ 190,247 Other operating revenues 2,287 4,638 1,924 1,640 1,515 Total revenues 299,262 214,961 193,104 186,746 191,762 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs (A) 164,239 118,264 115,459 115,496 113,037 Costs of other operating revenue 1,481 373 1,151 694 592 General and administrative (A) 21,001 26,013 23,545 28,633 27,267 Depreciation and amortization 57,730 32,768 30,666 29,881 30,856 Long-lived asset impairment and other - - - - 1,214 Gain on asset dispositions, net (863 ) (1,404 ) (2,216 ) (1,076 ) (264 ) Total operating costs and expenses 243,588 176,014 168,605 173,628 172,702 Operating income 55,674 38,947 24,499 13,118 19,060 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) (2,149 ) (3,819 ) 2,348 2,105 (3,997 ) Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated companies 4 25 - 14 9 Interest income and other, net 568 2,790 130 981 581 Interest and other debt costs, net (19,288 ) (4,731 ) (4,190 ) (4,339 ) (4,391 ) Total other expense (20,865 ) (5,735 ) (1,712 ) (1,239 ) (7,798 ) Income before income taxes 34,809 33,212 22,787 11,879 11,262 Income tax expense 9,260 11,284 11,971 1,697 6,352 Net income 25,549 21,928 10,816 10,182 4,910 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (650 ) (656 ) 78 (438 ) (470 ) Net income attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ 26,199 $ 22,584 $ 10,738 $ 10,620 $ 5,380 Basic income per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.44 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.12 Diluted income per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding 52,230 50,857 50,604 48,766 44,451 Dilutive effect of warrants, restricted stock units and stock options 1,380 1,148 1,368 3,069 7,069 Adjusted weighted average common shares 53,610 52,005 51,972 51,835 51,520 Vessel operating margin $ 132,736 $ 92,059 $ 75,721 $ 69,610 $ 77,210 Note (A): Acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs $ 6,079 $ 1,242 $ 1,426 $ 5,150 $ 4,332

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 275,070 $ 171,261 $ 165,145 $ 164,192 $ 115,014 Restricted cash 4,973 1,242 4,972 1,241 4,965 Trade and other receivables, net 250,671 195,906 182,198 156,465 181,646 Marine operating supplies 27,489 22,495 24,448 30,830 20,764 Assets held for sale 565 630 695 4,195 6,815 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,598 18,958 18,978 20,985 17,509 Total current assets 575,366 410,492 396,436 377,908 346,713 Net properties and equipment 1,348,001 784,873 786,168 796,655 815,990 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 99,215 92,481 82,787 61,080 57,877 Indemnification assets 18,648 22,678 27,698 28,369 30,117 Other assets 30,325 33,640 34,058 33,644 32,364 Total assets $ 2,071,555 $ 1,344,164 $ 1,327,147 $ 1,297,656 $ 1,283,061 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 57,183 $ 69,822 $ 64,775 $ 38,946 $ 31,829 Accrued expenses 119,631 91,875 107,348 105,518 105,945 Current portion of long-term debt 102,369 2,441 - - - Other current liabilities 53,301 42,305 43,220 50,323 46,629 Total current liabilities 332,484 206,443 215,343 194,787 184,403 Long-term debt 641,301 179,573 169,423 169,036 168,649 Other liabilities 66,246 65,621 68,968 67,843 82,910 Equity: Common stock 53 51 51 51 46 Additional paid-in-capital 1,668,392 1,554,793 1,553,919 1,556,990 1,555,388 Accumulated deficit (640,128 ) (666,327 ) (688,911 ) (699,649 ) (710,269 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,413 4,566 8,254 8,576 1,474 Total stockholders' equity 1,032,730 893,083 873,313 865,968 846,639 Noncontrolling interests (1,206 ) (556 ) 100 22 460 Total equity 1,031,524 892,527 873,413 865,990 847,099 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,071,555 $ 1,344,164 $ 1,327,147 $ 1,297,656 $ 1,283,061

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - QUARTERLY DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 25,549 $ 21,928 $ 10,816 $ 10,182 $ 4,910 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 43,845 21,096 21,048 20,983 22,252 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 13,885 11,672 9,618 8,898 8,604 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 1,802 422 420 522 392 Amortization of below market contracts (1,906 ) - - - - (Provision) benefit for deferred income taxes 35 (1 ) 35 (98 ) (11 ) Gain on asset dispositions, net (863 ) (1,404 ) (2,216 ) (1,076 ) (264 ) Gain on pension settlement - (1,807 ) - - - Long-lived asset impairment and other - - - - 1,214 Stock-based compensation expense 2,496 2,648 2,103 2,028 1,923 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Trade and other receivables (54,765 ) (12,186 ) (25,733 ) 26,172 4,784 Accounts payable (12,639 ) 5,047 25,829 7,117 1,292 Accrued expenses 27,775 (15,374 ) 1,830 (427 ) (3,267 ) Deferred drydocking and survey costs (20,618 ) (21,366 ) (31,325 ) (12,117 ) (12,820 ) Other, net 10,343 (934 ) 369 (16,844 ) (896 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 34,939 9,741 12,794 45,340 28,113 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of assets 945 2,943 5,716 5,093 312 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (594,191 ) - - - 8,785 Additions to properties and equipment (5,702 ) (8,849 ) (8,651 ) (4,929 ) (6,328 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (598,948 ) (5,906 ) (2,935 ) 164 2,769 Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of warrants 111,483 - - - - Proceeds from issuance of shares - - - 117,202 70,630 Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants - - - (117,202 ) (70,630 ) Issuance of long-term debt 575,000 - - - - Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary - - (1,427 ) - - Debt issuance costs (14,758 ) - - - (22 ) Tax on share-based awards (378 ) (1,774 ) (3,747 ) (47 ) (100 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 671,347 (1,774 ) (5,174 ) (47 ) (122 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 107,338 2,061 4,685 45,457 30,760 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 174,723 172,662 167,977 122,520 91,760 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 282,061 $ 174,723 $ 172,662 $ 167,977 $ 122,520 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 606 $ 7,748 $ 98 $ 7,575 $ 353 Income taxes $ 9,384 $ 10,144 $ 17,057 $ 6,132 $ 6,813 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities: Purchase of three vessels $ 27 $ 12,171 $ - $ - $ - Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities: Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants $ - $ - $ - $ 373 $ 992 Debt incurred for purchase of three vessels $ 27 $ 12,171 $ - $ - $ -

TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS Americas fleet: PSV > 900 $ 29,270 $ 20,316 $ 20,556 $ 17,814 $ 15,676 PSV < 900 28,886 19,134 17,390 16,486 16,460 AHTS > 16K 3,584 3,425 3,395 2,873 3,429 AHTS 8 - 16K 2,064 2,807 2,807 1,899 1,601 AHTS 4 - 8K 1,570 1,480 1,521 1,553 1,185 Other 4,942 3,214 2,018 1,160 771 Total 70,316 50,376 47,687 41,785 39,122 Asia Pacific fleet: PSV > 900 20,159 9,648 9,101 6,692 10,896 PSV < 900 8,292 5,811 5,133 3,120 3,891 AHTS > 16K 3,271 2,065 1,342 3,260 3,128 AHTS 8 - 16K 5,287 5,001 5,397 4,364 4,333 AHTS 4 - 8K 1,582 8 998 1,584 1,605 Other 52 52 53 50 49 Total 38,643 22,585 22,024 19,070 23,902 Middle East fleet: PSV > 900 1,088 1,211 1,192 1,218 2,771 PSV < 900 17,790 16,812 14,965 15,517 16,063 AHTS > 16K 1,197 1,217 2,316 2,351 2,350 AHTS 8 - 16K 3,420 4,276 4,593 4,146 3,397 AHTS 4 - 8K 11,191 8,340 7,696 7,343 6,605 Total 34,686 31,856 30,762 30,575 31,186 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: PSV > 900 63,582 29,592 23,368 24,783 27,167 PSV < 900 10,329 7,205 5,153 7,874 7,092 AHTS > 16K 3,617 2,228 2,511 643 5,251 Other 247 270 218 182 192 Total 77,775 39,295 31,250 33,482 39,702 West Africa fleet: PSV > 900 17,566 11,550 9,900 10,534 8,041 PSV < 900 26,396 25,419 24,835 20,494 18,249 AHTS > 16K 7,138 9,129 6,237 5,385 6,152 AHTS 8 - 16K 11,917 9,870 9,827 11,810 11,236 AHTS 4 - 8K 2,745 3,496 2,360 5,780 6,445 Other 7,888 6,747 6,298 6,191 6,212 Total 73,650 66,211 59,457 60,194 56,335 Worldwide fleet: PSV > 900 131,665 72,317 64,117 61,041 64,551 PSV < 900 91,693 74,381 67,476 63,491 61,755 AHTS > 16K 18,807 18,064 15,801 14,512 20,310 AHTS 8 - 16K 22,688 21,954 22,624 22,219 20,567 AHTS 4 - 8K 17,088 13,324 12,575 16,260 15,840 Other 13,129 10,283 8,587 7,583 7,224 Total $ 295,070 $ 210,323 $ 191,180 $ 185,106 $ 190,247

TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS: Americas fleet: PSV > 900 12 10 10 10 11 PSV < 900 18 15 15 16 17 AHTS > 16K 2 2 2 2 2 AHTS 8 - 16K 2 2 2 2 1 AHTS 4 - 8K 2 2 2 2 2 Other 2 2 1 1 1 Total 38 33 32 33 34 Stacked vessels (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) Active vessels 37 32 31 31 31 Asia Pacific fleet: PSV > 900 8 6 5 5 5 PSV < 900 4 2 2 2 2 AHTS > 16K 2 2 1 2 2 AHTS 8 - 16K 3 3 3 3 3 AHTS 4 - 8K 1 1 2 3 4 Other - - 1 1 1 Total 18 14 14 16 17 Stacked vessels - - (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) Active vessels 18 14 13 14 15 Middle East fleet: PSV > 900 1 1 1 2 2 PSV < 900 20 20 21 20 20 AHTS > 16K 1 1 2 2 2 AHTS 8 - 16K 5 5 5 5 5 AHTS 4 - 8K 18 17 14 14 13 Total 45 44 43 43 42 Stacked vessels - - - - - Active vessels 45 44 43 43 42 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: PSV > 900 40 19 20 20 19 PSV < 900 8 6 6 6 6 AHTS > 16K 2 1 1 1 1 Total 50 26 27 27 26 Stacked vessels - - - - - Active vessels 50 26 27 27 26 West Africa fleet: PSV > 900 9 7 7 6 6 PSV < 900 19 18 18 18 18 AHTS > 16K 4 5 5 4 4 AHTS 8 - 16K 11 11 11 11 12 AHTS 4 - 8K 5 6 8 8 8 Other 24 23 25 28 28 Total 72 70 74 75 76 Stacked vessels (3 ) (5 ) (8 ) (10 ) (9 ) Active vessels 69 65 66 65 67 Worldwide fleet: PSV > 900 70 43 43 43 43 PSV < 900 69 61 62 62 63 AHTS > 16K 11 11 11 11 11 AHTS 8 - 16K 21 21 21 21 21 AHTS 4 - 8K 26 26 26 27 27 Other 26 25 27 30 30 Total 223 187 190 194 195 Stacked vessels (4 ) (6 ) (10 ) (14 ) (14 ) Active vessels 219 181 180 180 181 Total active 219 181 180 180 181 Total stacked 4 6 10 14 14 Total joint venture - - - 1 1 Total 223 187 190 195 196