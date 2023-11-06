HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $299.3 million and $707.3 million, respectively, compared with $191.8 million and $460.9 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Tidewater's net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $26.2 million ($0.49 per common share) and $59.5 million ($1.13 per common share), respectively, compared with net income (losses) of $5.4 million ($0.10 per common share) and $(32.4) million ($0.76 per common share), respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Quintin Kneen, Tidewater's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The third quarter marks the third consecutive quarterly cyclical revenue and global average day rate high-water marks. Third quarter revenue nicely exceeded our expectations as a continued push on day rates globally drove consolidated day rates up by approximately $1,800 per day sequentially, representing the largest sequential improvement in day rates since the recovery began. The pace of day rate expansion was largely a combination of legacy contracts rolling on to current market day rates and a meaningful step up in leading edge term contract day rates; leading edge term contracts increased to $28,609 sequentially, an improvement of approximately $5,100 per day over the same measure in the prior quarter. The momentum in day rates is being driven by a global supply shortage of large and small offshore vessels, and, in fact, our medium and small classes of PSVs showed the most relative improvement in leading edge term contract day rates during the third quarter. We remain confident in the outlook for the business as demand for our vessels remains robust across a variety of end markets, including offshore drilling, subsea, construction, offshore wind and existing production work. This confidence allows us to initiate revenue guidance for 2024 of $1.40 to $1.45 billion and initial gross margin guidance of 52%, which is driven by our projection of an increase in year-over-year day rates of over $4,000 and an annual utilization level of 86%, increases that are in line with our recent quarterly improvements.
"On a global basis, revenue, gross profit, utilization, and day rate were all up from the previous quarter. Revenue for the quarter totaled $299.3 million, an increase of $84.3 million, or 39.2% sequentially through a combination of the recently acquired PSVs and improved day rates and utilization globally. Utilization increased to 82.1% from 79.4% in the prior quarter. We incurred approximately $6.0 million of acquisition and integration related expenses associated with the acquisition of 37 PSVs from Solstad Offshore. As of today, we have 32 of the acquired PSVs integrated into the Tidewater infrastructure and anticipate the remaining five vessels to be completed by the end of November. We now anticipate fourth quarter 2023 revenue of approximately $309 million and that gross margin will be approximately 47%.
"We are pleased to announce that the Board has authorized a stock repurchase program, under which we are authorized to purchase up to $35.0 million of the Company's common stock over the next four months. We plan to use the repurchase program opportunistically, taking into consideration market conditions, our business outlook and opportunity to deploy the capital into value accretive acquisitions. Similar to the Solstad and Swire acquisitions, we continue to pursue additional acquisitions that enhance the Company's strategic position and leadership in certain vessel classes or geographies. Our philosophy will be to weigh the value of stock repurchases against other capital allocation opportunities and commit to pursuing the highest return on capital opportunity available. We are excited to again be in a position to actively consider returning capital to our shareholders.
"Turning to our regional operating results, each of our regions experienced an overall increase in revenue, gross profit, and average day rate, further evidence of the global shortage of large and small offshore vessels. Day rates in the Americas region increased approximately 15.9% sequentially with particular areas of strength in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. Day rates in West Africa increased 9.0% sequentially due to broad-based secular tailwinds in the region. Similarly, day rates in Asia Pacific increased by 6.7% sequentially as activity through-out Southeast Asia and Australia continues to improve. Day rates in the Europe and Mediterranean region moved up modestly during the quarter, up approximately 0.6%, as a somewhat muted late summer season in the North Sea, particularly for our large AHTS vessels, was offset by strength in the Mediterranean. Regional utilization was up in all regions except for West Africa region, where utilization was down due to higher frictional unemployment during the quarter.
"I am grateful to all of our diligent and committed employees who have contributed to our continued business success, and I would like to extend a special thank you to both the Tidewater and Solstad employees who have contributed to the integration of the newly acquired vessels to further enhance our industry-leading fleet. As always, we remain committed to providing a safe and rewarding environment for our employees as we move forward together building the safest, most sustainable, most reliable, most profitable, high specification offshore energy support vessel fleet in the world."
In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of September 30, 2023, the company also has the following in-the-money warrants.
Common shares outstanding
52,839,862
New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share)
81,244
GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share)
95,835
Total
53,016,941
Cautionary Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws - that is, any statements that are not historical facts. Such statements often contain words such as "expect," "believe," "think," "anticipate," "predict," "plan," "assume," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "projections," "intend," "should," "will," "shall" and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and based on our management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential impact on Tidewater Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company").
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements, including, among others: fluctuations in worldwide energy demand and oil and gas prices; fleet additions by competitors and industry overcapacity; limited capital resources available to replenish our asset base as needed, including through acquisitions or vessel construction, and to fund our capital expenditure needs; uncertainty of global financial market conditions and potential constraints in accessing capital or credit if and when needed with favorable terms, if at all; changes in decisions and capital spending by customers based on industry expectations for offshore exploration, field development and production; consolidation of our customer base; loss of a major customer; changing customer demands for vessel specifications, which may make some of our older vessels technologically obsolete for certain customer projects or in certain markets; rapid technological changes; delays and other problems associated with vessel maintenance; the continued availability of qualified personnel and our ability to attract and retain them; the operating risks normally incident to our lines of business, including the potential impact of liquidated counterparties; our ability to comply with covenants in our indentures and other debt instruments; acts of terrorism and piracy; the impact of regional or global public health crises or pandemics; the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; integration of acquired businesses and entry into new lines of business; disagreements with our joint venture partners; natural disasters or significant weather conditions; unsettled political conditions, war, civil unrest and governmental actions, such as expropriation or enforcement of customs or other laws that are not well developed or consistently enforced; risks associated with our international operations, including local content, local currency or similar requirements especially in higher political risk countries where we operate; interest rate and foreign currency fluctuations; labor changes proposed by international conventions; increased regulatory burdens and oversight; changes in laws governing the taxation of foreign source income; retention of skilled workers; enforcement of laws related to the environment, labor and foreign corrupt practices; increased global concern, regulation and scrutiny regarding climate change; increased stockholder activism; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations or litigation; the effects of asserted and unasserted claims and the extent of available insurance coverage; the resolution of pending legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our most recent Forms 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed with or furnished to the SEC.
If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of any such development changes), or should our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking and other statements in this presentation regarding our environmental, social and other sustainability plans, goals or activities are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors or required to be disclosed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking environmental, social and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards still developing, internal controls and processes that we continue to evolve, and assumptions subject to change in the future. Statements in this release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Financial information is displayed beginning on the next page.
The financial statements and supplementary information presented in this press release were not audited. This press release presents extracts from the Consolidated Balance Sheets at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Equity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022; and the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Extracts are drawn from the September 30, 2023 unaudited quarterly and year to date financial statements and the December 31, 2022 audited annual financial statements of Tidewater Inc. All per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis.
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Revenues:
Vessel revenues
$
296,975
$
190,247
$
698,478
$
456,298
Other operating revenues
2,287
1,515
8,849
4,640
Total revenues
299,262
191,762
707,327
460,938
Costs and expenses:
Vessel operating costs
164,239
113,037
397,962
281,805
Costs of other operating revenues
1,481
592
3,005
1,436
General and administrative
21,001
27,267
70,559
73,288
Depreciation and amortization
57,730
30,856
121,164
89,279
Long-lived asset impairment and other
-
1,214
-
714
(Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net
(863
)
(264
)
(4,483
)
826
Total costs and expenses
243,588
172,702
588,207
447,348
Operating income
55,674
19,060
119,120
13,590
Other income (expense):
Foreign exchange loss
(2,149
)
(3,997
)
(3,620
)
(4,932
)
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies
4
9
29
(235
)
Interest income and other, net
568
581
3,488
4,416
Loss on warrants
-
-
-
(14,175
)
Interest and other debt costs, net
(19,288
)
(4,391
)
(28,209
)
(12,850
)
Total other expense
(20,865
)
(7,798
)
(28,312
)
(27,776
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
34,809
11,262
90,808
(14,186
)
Income tax expense
9,260
6,352
32,515
18,189
Net income (loss)
25,549
4,910
58,293
(32,375
)
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(650
)
(470
)
(1,228
)
(6
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Tidewater Inc.
$
26,199
$
5,380
$
59,521
$
(32,369
)
Basic income (loss) per common share
$
0.50
$
0.12
$
1.16
$
(0.76
)
Diluted income (loss) per common share
$
0.49
$
0.10
$
1.13
$
(0.76
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
52,230
44,451
51,235
42,570
Dilutive effect of warrants, restricted stock units and stock options
1,380
7,069
1,322
-
Adjusted weighted average common shares
53,610
51,520
52,557
42,570
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, except share and par value data)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
275,070
$
164,192
Restricted cash
4,973
1,241
Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,448 and $14,060 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
250,671
156,465
Marine operating supplies
27,489
30,830
Assets held for sale
565
4,195
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
16,598
20,985
Total current assets
575,366
377,908
Net properties and equipment
1,348,001
796,655
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
99,215
61,080
Indemnification assets
18,648
28,369
Other assets
30,325
33,644
Total assets
$
2,071,555
$
1,297,656
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
57,183
$
38,946
Accrued expenses
119,631
105,518
Current portion of long-term debt
102,369
-
Other current liabilities
53,301
50,323
Total current liabilities
332,484
194,787
Long-term debt
641,301
169,036
Other liabilities
66,246
67,843
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common stock of $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 52,839,862 and 50,554,179 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
53
51
Additional paid-in-capital
1,668,392
1,556,990
Accumulated deficit
(640,128
)
(699,649
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
4,413
8,576
Total stockholders' equity
1,032,730
865,968
Noncontrolling interests
(1,206
)
22
Total equity
1,031,524
865,990
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,071,555
$
1,297,656
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Net income (loss)
$
25,549
$
4,910
$
58,293
$
(32,375
)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized loss on note receivable
(153
)
(429
)
(469
)
(1,275
)
Change in liability of pension plans
-
140
(3,694
)
81
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
25,396
$
4,621
$
54,130
$
(33,569
)
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
58,293
$
(32,375
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation
85,989
62,539
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
35,175
26,740
Amortization of debt premiums and discounts
2,644
1,157
Amortization of below market contracts
(1,906
)
-
Provision for deferred income taxes
69
134
(Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net
(4,483
)
826
Gain on pension settlement
(1,807
)
-
Gain on bargain purchase
-
(1,300
)
Long-lived asset impairment and other
-
714
Loss on warrants
-
14,175
Stock-based compensation expense
7,247
5,344
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition:
Trade and other receivables
(92,684
)
(30,301
)
Changes in due to/from affiliate, net
-
(20
)
Accounts payable
18,237
9,364
Accrued expenses
14,231
(913
)
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
(73,309
)
(43,883
)
Other, net
9,778
(17,315
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
57,474
(5,114
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sales of assets
9,604
8,475
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(594,191
)
(20,740
)
Additions to properties and equipment
(23,202
)
(11,708
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(607,789
)
(23,973
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Exercise of warrants
111,483
-
Proceeds from issuance of shares
-
70,630
Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants
-
(70,630
)
Issuance of long-term debt
575,000
-
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary
(1,427
)
-
Debt issuance costs
(14,758
)
(393
)
Tax on share-based awards
(5,899
)
(2,276
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
664,399
(2,669
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
114,084
(31,756
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
167,977
154,276
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
282,061
$
122,520
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the year for:
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
8,452
$
7,979
Income taxes
$
36,585
$
16,143
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities:
Acquisition of SPO
$
-
$
162,648
Purchase of three vessels
$
12,198
$
-
Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities:
Warrants issued for SPO acquisition
$
-
$
162,648
Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants
$
-
$
992
Debt incurred for the purchase of three vessels
$
12,198
$
-
Note: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at September 30, 2023 includes $2.0 million in long-term restricted cash, which is included in other assets in our consolidated balance sheet.
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Accumulated
Additional
other
Non
Common
paid-in
Accumulated
comprehensive
controlling
stock
capital
deficit
income (loss)
interest
Total
Balance at June 30, 2023
$
51
$
1,554,793
$
(666,327
)
$
4,566
$
(556
)
$
892,527
Total comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
26,199
(153
)
(650
)
25,396
Exercise of warrants into common stock
2
111,481
-
-
-
111,483
Amortization of share-based awards
-
2,118
-
-
-
2,118
Balance at September 30, 2023
$
53
$
1,668,392
$
(640,128
)
$
4,413
$
(1,206
)
$
1,031,524
Balance at June 30, 2022
$
42
$
1,554,561
$
(715,649
)
$
1,763
$
930
$
841,647
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
5,380
(289
)
(470
)
4,621
Issuance of common stock
4
72,253
-
-
-
72,257
SPO acquisition warrants
-
(73,249
)
-
-
-
(73,249
)
Amortization of share-based awards
-
1,823
-
-
-
1,823
Balance at September 30, 2022
$
46
$
1,555,388
$
(710,269
)
$
1,474
$
460
$
847,099
Nine Months Ended
Accumulated
Additional
other
Non
Common
paid-in
Accumulated
comprehensive
controlling
stock
capital
deficit
income (loss)
interest
Total
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
51
$
1,556,990
$
(699,649
)
$
8,576
$
22
$
865,990
Total comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
59,521
(4,163
)
(1,228
)
54,130
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary
-
(1,427
)
-
-
-
(1,427
)
Exercise of warrants into common stock
2
111,481
-
-
-
111,483
Amortization of share-based awards
-
1,348
-
-
-
1,348
Balance at September 30, 2023
$
53
$
1,668,392
$
(640,128
)
$
4,413
$
(1,206
)
$
1,031,524
Balance at December 31, 2021
$
41
$
1,376,494
$
(677,900
)
$
2,668
$
466
$
701,769
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
(32,369
)
(1,194
)
(6
)
(33,569
)
Issuance of common stock
5
72,252
-
-
-
72,257
SPO acquisition warrants
-
176,823
-
-
-
176,823
Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants
-
(73,249
)
-
-
-
(73,249
)
Amortization of share-based awards
-
3,068
-
-
-
3,068
Balance at September 30, 2022
$
46
$
1,555,388
$
(710,269
)
$
1,474
$
460
$
847,099
The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Vessel revenues:
Americas
$
70,717
24
%
$
39,122
21
%
$
168,780
24
%
$
105,086
23
%
Asia Pacific
38,994
13
%
23,902
12
%
83,603
12
%
45,161
10
%
Middle East
34,685
12
%
31,186
16
%
97,303
14
%
79,800
17
%
Europe/Mediterranean
78,929
26
%
39,702
21
%
149,474
21
%
96,096
21
%
West Africa
73,650
25
%
56,335
30
%
199,318
29
%
130,155
29
%
Total vessel revenues
$
296,975
100
%
$
190,247
100
%
$
698,478
100
%
$
456,298
100
%
Vessel operating costs:
Crew costs
$
97,286
32
%
$
71,189
37
%
$
231,936
33
%
$
172,665
38
%
Repair and maintenance
23,595
8
%
13,544
7
%
57,081
8
%
36,482
8
%
Insurance
2,359
1
%
1,988
1
%
6,532
1
%
4,738
1
%
Fuel, lube and supplies
17,770
6
%
12,291
7
%
45,283
7
%
30,888
7
%
Other
23,229
8
%
14,025
7
%
57,130
8
%
37,032
8
%
Total vessel operating costs
164,239
55
%
113,037
59
%
397,962
57
%
281,805
62
%
Vessel operating margin (A)
$
132,736
45
%
$
77,210
41
%
$
300,516
43
%
$
174,493
38
%
Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals vessel revenues less vessel operating costs.
The company's operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Vessel operating profit (loss):
Americas
$
12,586
4
%
$
2,952
2
%
$
26,793
4
%
$
8,800
2
%
Asia Pacific
14,555
5
%
3,260
2
%
27,149
4
%
4,534
1
%
Middle East
(1,143
)
(0
)%
605
0
%
(3,144
)
(1
)%
(1,585
)
(0
)%
Europe/Mediterranean
9,576
3
%
13,137
7
%
19,919
3
%
14,970
3
%
West Africa
28,392
10
%
12,322
6
%
71,087
10
%
24,807
5
%
Other operating profit
806
0
%
922
0
%
5,844
1
%
3,204
1
%
64,772
22
%
33,198
17
%
147,648
21
%
54,730
12
%
Corporate expenses (A)
(9,961
)
(3
)%
(13,188
)
(7
)%
(33,011
)
(5
)%
(39,600
)
(9
)%
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions, net
863
0
%
264
0
%
4,483
1
%
(826
)
(0
)%
Long-lived asset impairment and other
-
0
%
(1,214
)
0
%
-
0
%
(714
)
(0
)%
Operating income
$
55,674
19
%
$
19,060
10
%
$
119,120
17
%
$
13,590
3
%
Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include stock-based compensation of $2.4 million and $7.2 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include stock-based compensation of $1.9 million and $5.3 million, respectively. In addition, vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023, include $6.0 million and $8.7 million in acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively. Vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, include $4.3 million and $14.0 million in acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively.
TIDEWATER INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) - QUARTERLY DATA
(In Thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Revenues:
Vessel revenues
$
296,975
$
210,323
$
191,180
$
185,106
$
190,247
Other operating revenues
2,287
4,638
1,924
1,640
1,515
Total revenues
299,262
214,961
193,104
186,746
191,762
Costs and expenses:
Vessel operating costs (A)
164,239
118,264
115,459
115,496
113,037
Costs of other operating revenue
1,481
373
1,151
694
592
General and administrative (A)
21,001
26,013
23,545
28,633
27,267
Depreciation and amortization
57,730
32,768
30,666
29,881
30,856
Long-lived asset impairment and other
-
-
-
-
1,214
Gain on asset dispositions, net
(863
)
(1,404
)
(2,216
)
(1,076
)
(264
)
Total operating costs and expenses
243,588
176,014
168,605
173,628
172,702
Operating income
55,674
38,947
24,499
13,118
19,060
Other income (expense):
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(2,149
)
(3,819
)
2,348
2,105
(3,997
)
Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated companies
4
25
-
14
9
Interest income and other, net
568
2,790
130
981
581
Interest and other debt costs, net
(19,288
)
(4,731
)
(4,190
)
(4,339
)
(4,391
)
Total other expense
(20,865
)
(5,735
)
(1,712
)
(1,239
)
(7,798
)
Income before income taxes
34,809
33,212
22,787
11,879
11,262
Income tax expense
9,260
11,284
11,971
1,697
6,352
Net income
25,549
21,928
10,816
10,182
4,910
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(650
)
(656
)
78
(438
)
(470
)
Net income attributable to Tidewater Inc.
$
26,199
$
22,584
$
10,738
$
10,620
$
5,380
Basic income per common share
$
0.50
$
0.44
$
0.21
$
0.22
$
0.12
Diluted income per common share
$
0.49
$
0.43
$
0.21
$
0.20
$
0.10
Weighted average common shares outstanding
52,230
50,857
50,604
48,766
44,451
Dilutive effect of warrants, restricted stock units and stock options
1,380
1,148
1,368
3,069
7,069
Adjusted weighted average common shares
53,610
52,005
51,972
51,835
51,520
Vessel operating margin
$
132,736
$
92,059
$
75,721
$
69,610
$
77,210
Note (A): Acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs
$
6,079
$
1,242
$
1,426
$
5,150
$
4,332
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
275,070
$
171,261
$
165,145
$
164,192
$
115,014
Restricted cash
4,973
1,242
4,972
1,241
4,965
Trade and other receivables, net
250,671
195,906
182,198
156,465
181,646
Marine operating supplies
27,489
22,495
24,448
30,830
20,764
Assets held for sale
565
630
695
4,195
6,815
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
16,598
18,958
18,978
20,985
17,509
Total current assets
575,366
410,492
396,436
377,908
346,713
Net properties and equipment
1,348,001
784,873
786,168
796,655
815,990
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
99,215
92,481
82,787
61,080
57,877
Indemnification assets
18,648
22,678
27,698
28,369
30,117
Other assets
30,325
33,640
34,058
33,644
32,364
Total assets
$
2,071,555
$
1,344,164
$
1,327,147
$
1,297,656
$
1,283,061
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
57,183
$
69,822
$
64,775
$
38,946
$
31,829
Accrued expenses
119,631
91,875
107,348
105,518
105,945
Current portion of long-term debt
102,369
2,441
-
-
-
Other current liabilities
53,301
42,305
43,220
50,323
46,629
Total current liabilities
332,484
206,443
215,343
194,787
184,403
Long-term debt
641,301
179,573
169,423
169,036
168,649
Other liabilities
66,246
65,621
68,968
67,843
82,910
Equity:
Common stock
53
51
51
51
46
Additional paid-in-capital
1,668,392
1,554,793
1,553,919
1,556,990
1,555,388
Accumulated deficit
(640,128
)
(666,327
)
(688,911
)
(699,649
)
(710,269
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,413
4,566
8,254
8,576
1,474
Total stockholders' equity
1,032,730
893,083
873,313
865,968
846,639
Noncontrolling interests
(1,206
)
(556
)
100
22
460
Total equity
1,031,524
892,527
873,413
865,990
847,099
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,071,555
$
1,344,164
$
1,327,147
$
1,297,656
$
1,283,061
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - QUARTERLY DATA
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
25,549
$
21,928
$
10,816
$
10,182
$
4,910
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation
43,845
21,096
21,048
20,983
22,252
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
13,885
11,672
9,618
8,898
8,604
Amortization of debt premiums and discounts
1,802
422
420
522
392
Amortization of below market contracts
(1,906
)
-
-
-
-
(Provision) benefit for deferred income taxes
35
(1
)
35
(98
)
(11
)
Gain on asset dispositions, net
(863
)
(1,404
)
(2,216
)
(1,076
)
(264
)
Gain on pension settlement
-
(1,807
)
-
-
-
Long-lived asset impairment and other
-
-
-
-
1,214
Stock-based compensation expense
2,496
2,648
2,103
2,028
1,923
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition:
Trade and other receivables
(54,765
)
(12,186
)
(25,733
)
26,172
4,784
Accounts payable
(12,639
)
5,047
25,829
7,117
1,292
Accrued expenses
27,775
(15,374
)
1,830
(427
)
(3,267
)
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
(20,618
)
(21,366
)
(31,325
)
(12,117
)
(12,820
)
Other, net
10,343
(934
)
369
(16,844
)
(896
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
34,939
9,741
12,794
45,340
28,113
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sales of assets
945
2,943
5,716
5,093
312
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(594,191
)
-
-
-
8,785
Additions to properties and equipment
(5,702
)
(8,849
)
(8,651
)
(4,929
)
(6,328
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(598,948
)
(5,906
)
(2,935
)
164
2,769
Cash flows from financing activities:
Exercise of warrants
111,483
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from issuance of shares
-
-
-
117,202
70,630
Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants
-
-
-
(117,202
)
(70,630
)
Issuance of long-term debt
575,000
-
-
-
-
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary
-
-
(1,427
)
-
-
Debt issuance costs
(14,758
)
-
-
-
(22
)
Tax on share-based awards
(378
)
(1,774
)
(3,747
)
(47
)
(100
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
671,347
(1,774
)
(5,174
)
(47
)
(122
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
107,338
2,061
4,685
45,457
30,760
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
174,723
172,662
167,977
122,520
91,760
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
282,061
$
174,723
$
172,662
$
167,977
$
122,520
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the year for:
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
606
$
7,748
$
98
$
7,575
$
353
Income taxes
$
9,384
$
10,144
$
17,057
$
6,132
$
6,813
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities:
Purchase of three vessels
$
27
$
12,171
$
-
$
-
$
-
Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities:
Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
373
$
992
Debt incurred for purchase of three vessels
$
27
$
12,171
$
-
$
-
$
-
TIDEWATER INC.
OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS
Americas fleet:
PSV > 900
$
29,270
$
20,316
$
20,556
$
17,814
$
15,676
PSV < 900
28,886
19,134
17,390
16,486
16,460
AHTS > 16K
3,584
3,425
3,395
2,873
3,429
AHTS 8 - 16K
2,064
2,807
2,807
1,899
1,601
AHTS 4 - 8K
1,570
1,480
1,521
1,553
1,185
Other
4,942
3,214
2,018
1,160
771
Total
70,316
50,376
47,687
41,785
39,122
Asia Pacific fleet:
PSV > 900
20,159
9,648
9,101
6,692
10,896
PSV < 900
8,292
5,811
5,133
3,120
3,891
AHTS > 16K
3,271
2,065
1,342
3,260
3,128
AHTS 8 - 16K
5,287
5,001
5,397
4,364
4,333
AHTS 4 - 8K
1,582
8
998
1,584
1,605
Other
52
52
53
50
49
Total
38,643
22,585
22,024
19,070
23,902
Middle East fleet:
PSV > 900
1,088
1,211
1,192
1,218
2,771
PSV < 900
17,790
16,812
14,965
15,517
16,063
AHTS > 16K
1,197
1,217
2,316
2,351
2,350
AHTS 8 - 16K
3,420
4,276
4,593
4,146
3,397
AHTS 4 - 8K
11,191
8,340
7,696
7,343
6,605
Total
34,686
31,856
30,762
30,575
31,186
Europe/Mediterranean fleet:
PSV > 900
63,582
29,592
23,368
24,783
27,167
PSV < 900
10,329
7,205
5,153
7,874
7,092
AHTS > 16K
3,617
2,228
2,511
643
5,251
Other
247
270
218
182
192
Total
77,775
39,295
31,250
33,482
39,702
West Africa fleet:
PSV > 900
17,566
11,550
9,900
10,534
8,041
PSV < 900
26,396
25,419
24,835
20,494
18,249
AHTS > 16K
7,138
9,129
6,237
5,385
6,152
AHTS 8 - 16K
11,917
9,870
9,827
11,810
11,236
AHTS 4 - 8K
2,745
3,496
2,360
5,780
6,445
Other
7,888
6,747
6,298
6,191
6,212
Total
73,650
66,211
59,457
60,194
56,335
Worldwide fleet:
PSV > 900
131,665
72,317
64,117
61,041
64,551
PSV < 900
91,693
74,381
67,476
63,491
61,755
AHTS > 16K
18,807
18,064
15,801
14,512
20,310
AHTS 8 - 16K
22,688
21,954
22,624
22,219
20,567
AHTS 4 - 8K
17,088
13,324
12,575
16,260
15,840
Other
13,129
10,283
8,587
7,583
7,224
Total
$
295,070
$
210,323
$
191,180
$
185,106
$
190,247
TIDEWATER INC.
OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS:
Americas fleet:
PSV > 900
12
10
10
10
11
PSV < 900
18
15
15
16
17
AHTS > 16K
2
2
2
2
2
AHTS 8 - 16K
2
2
2
2
1
AHTS 4 - 8K
2
2
2
2
2
Other
2
2
1
1
1
Total
38
33
32
33
34
Stacked vessels
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
(2
)
(3
)
Active vessels
37
32
31
31
31
Asia Pacific fleet:
PSV > 900
8
6
5
5
5
PSV < 900
4
2
2
2
2
AHTS > 16K
2
2
1
2
2
AHTS 8 - 16K
3
3
3
3
3
AHTS 4 - 8K
1
1
2
3
4
Other
-
-
1
1
1
Total
18
14
14
16
17
Stacked vessels
-
-
(1
)
(2
)
(2
)
Active vessels
18
14
13
14
15
Middle East fleet:
PSV > 900
1
1
1
2
2
PSV < 900
20
20
21
20
20
AHTS > 16K
1
1
2
2
2
AHTS 8 - 16K
5
5
5
5
5
AHTS 4 - 8K
18
17
14
14
13
Total
45
44
43
43
42
Stacked vessels
-
-
-
-
-
Active vessels
45
44
43
43
42
Europe/Mediterranean fleet:
PSV > 900
40
19
20
20
19
PSV < 900
8
6
6
6
6
AHTS > 16K
2
1
1
1
1
Total
50
26
27
27
26
Stacked vessels
-
-
-
-
-
Active vessels
50
26
27
27
26
West Africa fleet:
PSV > 900
9
7
7
6
6
PSV < 900
19
18
18
18
18
AHTS > 16K
4
5
5
4
4
AHTS 8 - 16K
11
11
11
11
12
AHTS 4 - 8K
5
6
8
8
8
Other
24
23
25
28
28
Total
72
70
74
75
76
Stacked vessels
(3
)
(5
)
(8
)
(10
)
(9
)
Active vessels
69
65
66
65
67
Worldwide fleet:
PSV > 900
70
43
43
43
43
PSV < 900
69
61
62
62
63
AHTS > 16K
11
11
11
11
11
AHTS 8 - 16K
21
21
21
21
21
AHTS 4 - 8K
26
26
26
27
27
Other
26
25
27
30
30
Total
223
187
190
194
195
Stacked vessels
(4
)
(6
)
(10
)
(14
)
(14
)
Active vessels
219
181
180
180
181
Total active
219
181
180
180
181
Total stacked
4
6
10
14
14
Total joint venture
-
-
-
1
1
Total
223
187
190
195
196
TIDEWATER INC.
OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET:
Americas fleet:
PSV > 900
1,095
910
907
922
1,012
PSV < 900
1,730
1,365
1,359
1,499
1,564
AHTS > 16K
184
182
180
184
184
AHTS 8 - 16K
184
182
180
184
122
AHTS 4 - 8K
184
182
180
184
184