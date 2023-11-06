NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IFF (NYSE: IFF) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Consolidated Summary:

Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)1 Sales Income Before

Taxes EPS Operating

EBITDA Operating

EBITDA Margin EPS ex

Amortization $2.8 B $59 M $0.10 $506 M 17.9% $0.89

First Nine Months 2023 Consolidated Summary:

Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)1 Sales Income Before

Taxes EPS Operating

EBITDA Operating

EBITDA Margin EPS ex

Amortization $8.8 B $123 M $0.16 $1.5 B 17.3% $2.61

Management Commentary

"In the third quarter we delivered both sales and profit ahead of our expectations," said IFF CEO Frank Clyburn. "Our volume performance improved sequentially across the majority of our business, and we continued to benefit from our pricing actions and productivity initiatives. Our emphasis to drive working capital improvement yielded strong free cash flow generation, led by a significant reduction in inventory over the course of the year. As we look ahead, we remain committed to delivering our previously announced full year 2023 sales guidance range, and now believe that we can achieve full year 2023 adjusted operating EBITDA at the mid to high-end of our previously announced guidance range."

Clyburn continued, "We also continue to execute our portfolio optimization efforts with the announced sale of Lucas Meyers Cosmetics. Additionally, we are rapidly pursuing divestitures within our portfolio to further reduce our outstanding debt and strengthen our capital structure."

Third Quarter 2023 Consolidated Financial Results

Reported net sales for the third quarter were $2.82 billion, a decrease of 8% versus the prior-year period. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales 1 decreased 3% versus the prior-year period, as growth in Scent and Health & Biosciences was more than offset by softness in Nourish and Pharma Solutions. Volume performance improved sequentially across nearly all businesses, yet remained challenged versus the year-ago period, and pricing continued to be strong.

, currency neutral sales decreased 3% versus the prior-year period, as growth in Scent and Health & Biosciences was more than offset by softness in Nourish and Pharma Solutions. Volume performance improved sequentially across nearly all businesses, yet remained challenged versus the year-ago period, and pricing continued to be strong. Income before taxes on a reported basis for the third quarter was $59 million. Adjusted operating EBITDA 1 for the third quarter was $506 million. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA 1 declined 10% versus the prior-year period, as pricing and productivity gains were more than offset by lower volumes and unfavorable manufacturing absorption related to the Company's inventory improvement program.

for the third quarter was $506 million. On a comparable basis , currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA declined 10% versus the prior-year period, as pricing and productivity gains were more than offset by lower volumes and unfavorable manufacturing absorption related to the Company's inventory improvement program. Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter was $0.10. Adjusted EPS excluding amortization 1 was $0.89 per diluted share.

was $0.89 per diluted share. Cash flows from operations at the end of the third quarter was $795 million, and free cash flow defined as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures totaled $405 million. This cash flow performance was driven primarily by a strong improvement in inventories, and led by a greater than $600 million reduction in inventory versus year-end 2022. Total debt to trailing twelve months net income at the end of the third quarter was 573.6x. Net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA1 at the end of the third quarter was 4.6x.

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Comparable

Currency

Neutral

(Non-GAAP)2 Comparable

Currency Neutral

Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)2 Sales Operating

EBITDA Sales Operating

EBITDA Nourish (15)% (38)% (7)% (26)% Health & Biosciences 1% 9% 2% 12% Scent 4% 10% 7% 19% Pharma Solutions (7)% (32)% (9)% (34)%

Nourish Segment

On a reported basis, third quarter sales were $1.45 billion. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales 1 decreased 7% against a strong double-digit comparison from the year-ago period. Flavors returned to growth in the third quarter and Food Design remained resilient, down modestly versus the prior-year period. Functional Ingredients performance improved sequentially, yet declined mid-teens versus the year-ago period.

, currency neutral sales decreased 7% against a strong double-digit comparison from the year-ago period. Flavors returned to growth in the third quarter and Food Design remained resilient, down modestly versus the prior-year period. Functional Ingredients performance improved sequentially, yet declined mid-teens versus the year-ago period. Nourish adjusted operating EBITDA1 was $178 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin1 was 12.3% in the third quarter. On a comparable basis2, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA1 declined 26% as price increases and productivity gains were more than offset by lower volumes and unfavorable manufacturing absorption related to the Company's inventory reduction program.

Health & Biosciences Segment

On a reported basis, third quarter sales were $518 million. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales 1 increased 2% driven by growth in Cultures & Food Enzymes, Grain Processing, Home & Personal Care and Animal Nutrition.

, currency neutral sales increased 2% driven by growth in Cultures & Food Enzymes, Grain Processing, Home & Personal Care and Animal Nutrition. Health & Biosciences adjusted operating EBITDA1 was $150 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin1 was 29.0% in the third quarter. On a comparable basis2, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA1 improved 12% led by price increases and productivity gains.

Scent Segment

On a reported basis, third quarter sales were $615 million. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales 1 increased 7% led by double-digit growth in Consumer Fragrance and a high-single digit increase in Fine Fragrance, with balanced contributions from volume and price.

, currency neutral sales increased 7% led by double-digit growth in Consumer Fragrance and a high-single digit increase in Fine Fragrance, with balanced contributions from volume and price. Scent adjusted operating EBITDA1 was $131 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin1 was 21.3% in the third quarter. On a comparable basis2, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA1 increased a very strong 19% led by net favorable price to inflation and productivity gains.

Pharma Solutions Segment

On a reported basis, third quarter sales were $238 million. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales 1 decreased 9% primarily due to a strong double-digit comparison from the year ago period.

, currency neutral sales decreased 9% primarily due to a strong double-digit comparison from the year ago period. Pharma Solutions adjusted operating EBITDA1 was $47 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin1 was 19.7% in the third quarter. On a comparable basis2, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA1 declined 34% as price increases and productivity gains were more than offset predominantly by lower volumes.

Financial Guidance

The Company reconfirmed its full year 2023 sales guidance range of $11.3 billion to $11.6 billion and now expects to be at the mid to high end of its full year 2023 adjusted operating EBITDA guidance range of $1.85 billion to $2.0 billion driven primarily by favorable price to inflation and improved productivity.

Based on current market foreign exchange rates, the Company expects that foreign exchange will have approximately 2% adverse impact to sales growth and approximately a 6% adverse impact to adjusted operating EBITDA growth in 2023.

The Company cannot reconcile its expected adjusted operating EBITDA without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time. These items include but are not limited to acquisition, divestiture and integration related costs, gains (losses) on business disposals, and regulatory costs.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide in this press release non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) comparable currency neutral sales; (ii) adjusted operating EBITDA and comparable currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA; (iii) adjusted operating EBITDA margin; (iv) adjusted EPS ex amortization; (v) free cash flow; and (vi) net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are defined below.

Currency Neutral metrics eliminate the effects that result from translating non-U.S. currencies to U.S. dollars. We calculate currency neutral numbers by translating current year invoiced sale amounts at the exchange rates used for the corresponding prior year period. We use currency neutral results in our analysis of subsidiary or segment performance. We also use currency neutral numbers when analyzing our performance against our competitors.

Adjusted operating EBITDA and adjusted operating EBITDA margin exclude depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, other (expense) income, net, and certain non-recurring or unusual items that are not part of recurring operations such as, restructuring and other charges, impairment of goodwill, acquisition, divestiture, and integration related costs, losses (gains) on business disposals, strategic initiatives costs, regulatory costs, and other items.

Adjusted EPS ex Amortization excludes the impact of non-operational items including, restructuring and other charges, impairment of goodwill, impairment of long-lived assets, acquisition, divestiture, and integration related costs, losses (gains) on business disposals, gain on China facility relocation, strategic initiatives costs, regulatory costs, and other items that are not a part of recurring operations.

Free Cash Flow is operating cash flow (i.e. cash flow from operations) less capital expenditures.

Net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA is the leverage ratio used in our credit agreements and defined as net debt (which is debt for borrowed money less cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing 12-month credit adjusted EBITDA. Credit adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) before income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, specified items and non-cash items.

Comparable results for the third quarter exclude the impact of divestitures and acquisitions.

These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable year-over-year performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. In discussing our historical and expected future results and financial condition, we believe it is meaningful for investors to be made aware of and to be assisted in a better understanding of, on a period-to-period comparable basis, financial amounts both including and excluding these identified items, as well as the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies' calculation of such metrics.

The Company cannot reconcile its expected adjusted operating EBITDA under "Financial Guidance" without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time. These items include but are not limited to acquisition, divestiture and integration related costs, gains (losses) on business disposals, and regulatory costs.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Amounts in millions except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 %

Change 2023 2022 %

Change Net sales $ 2,820 $ 3,063 (8 )% $ 8,776 $ 9,596 (9 )% Cost of goods sold 1,896 2,062 (8 )% 5,955 6,314 (6 )% Gross profit 924 1,001 (8 )% 2,821 3,282 (14 )% Research and development expenses 157 145 8 % 479 460 4 % Selling and administrative expenses 444 413 8 % 1,343 1,328 1 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 170 182 (7 )% 513 552 (7 )% Impairment of goodwill - 2,250 (100 )% - 2,250 (100 )% Impairment of long-lived assets - - NMF - 120 (100 )% Restructuring and other charges 2 (4 ) (150 )% 61 5 NMF Losses (gains) on sale of assets 1 - NMF (1 ) (2 ) (50 )% Operating profit (loss) 150 (1,985 ) (108 )% 426 (1,431 ) (130 )% Interest expense 110 83 33 % 337 232 45 % Other income, net (19 ) (33 ) (42 )% (34 ) (43 ) (21 )% Income (loss) before taxes 59 (2,035 ) (103 )% 123 (1,620 ) (108 )% Provision for income taxes 32 160 (80 )% 77 220 (65 )% Net income (loss) 27 (2,195 ) (101 )% 46 (1,840 ) (103 )% Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2 2 - % 3 6 (50 )% Net income (loss) attributable to IFF shareholders $ 25 $ (2,197 ) (101 )% $ 43 $ (1,846 ) (102 )% Net income (loss) per share - basic(1) $ 0.10 $ (8.60 ) $ 0.16 $ (7.22 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted(1) $ 0.10 $ (8.60 ) $ 0.16 $ (7.22 ) Average number of shares outstanding - basic 255 255 255 255 Average number of shares outstanding - diluted 256 255 255 255

(1) For 2023 and 2022, net income (loss) per share reflects adjustments related to the redemption value of certain redeemable non-controlling interests. NMF Not meaningful

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 639 $ 493 Receivables, net 1,831 1,818 Inventories 2,549 3,151 Other current assets 1,372 1,970 Total current assets 6,391 7,432 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,126 4,203 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 21,412 22,437 Other assets 1,466 1,432 Total assets $ 33,395 $ 35,504 Short-term borrowings $ 1,142 $ 597 Other current liabilities 2,541 3,131 Total current liabilities 3,683 3,728 Long-term debt 9,159 10,373 Non-current liabilities 3,484 3,659 Redeemable non-controlling interests 60 59 Shareholders' equity 17,009 17,685 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 33,395 $ 35,504

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 46 $ (1,840 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 855 897 Deferred income taxes (59 ) (222 ) Gains on sale of assets (1 ) (2 ) Losses (gains) on business divestitures 29 (14 ) Stock-based compensation 50 37 Pension contributions (25 ) (25 ) Impairment of goodwill - 2,250 Impairment of long-lived assets - 120 Inventory write-down 62 - Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Trade receivables (78 ) (309 ) Inventories 489 (808 ) Accounts payable (240 ) 111 Accruals for incentive compensation (40 ) (56 ) Other current payables and accrued expenses (216 ) 202 Other assets/liabilities, net (77 ) (152 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 795 189 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received - (110 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (390 ) (344 ) Additions to intangible assets - (2 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets 22 1 Cash provided by the Merger with N&B - 11 Proceeds from unwinding of derivative instruments - 173 Net proceeds received from business divestitures 1,006 1,158 Net cash provided by investing activities 638 887 Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to shareholders (619 ) (604 ) (Decrease) increase in revolving credit facility and short-term borrowings (100 ) 2 Deferred financing costs (5 ) - Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper (maturities after three months) - 160 Repayments of commercial paper (maturities after three months) - (235 ) Net repayments of commercial paper (maturities less than three months) (187 ) (52 ) Repayments of long-term debt (355 ) (300 ) Deferred consideration paid (6 ) - Employee withholding taxes paid (12 ) (20 ) Other, net (9 ) (38 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,293 ) (1,087 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (30 ) (150 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 110 (161 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 552 716 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 662 $ 555

The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash between the Company's statement of cash flows for the periods ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 to the amounts reported on the Company's balance sheet:

AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 629 $ 483 $ 538 $ 711 Cash and cash equivalents included in Assets held for sale 23 52 - - Restricted cash 10 10 10 4 Non-current assets Restricted cash included in Other assets - 7 7 1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 662 $ 552 $ 555 $ 716

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Reportable Segment Performance (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales Nourish $ 1,449 $ 1,703 $ 4,666 $ 5,252 Health & Biosciences 518 512 1,553 1,838 Scent 615 591 1,815 1,756 Pharma Solutions 238 257 742 750 Consolidated $ 2,820 $ 3,063 $ 8,776 $ 9,596 Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Nourish $ 178 $ 287 $ 567 $ 981 Health & Biosciences 150 137 426 513 Scent 131 119 353 328 Pharma Solutions 47 69 173 192 Total 506 612 1,519 2,014 Depreciation & Amortization (292 ) (293 ) (855 ) (897 ) Interest Expense (110 ) (83 ) (337 ) (232 ) Other Income, net 19 33 34 43 Restructuring and Other Charges (2 ) 4 (61 ) (5 ) Impairment of Goodwill - (2,250 ) - (2,250 ) Impairment of Long-Lived Assets - - - (120 ) Acquisition, Divestiture and Integration Related Costs (42 ) (57 ) (118 ) (167 ) Strategic Initiatives Costs (6 ) (1 ) (28 ) (1 ) Regulatory Costs (13 ) - (32 ) - Other (1 ) - 1 (5 ) Income (Loss) Before Taxes $ 59 $ (2,035 ) $ 123 $ (1,620 ) Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin Nourish 12.3 % 16.9 % 12.2 % 18.7 % Health & Biosciences 29.0 % 26.8 % 27.4 % 27.9 % Scent 21.3 % 20.1 % 19.4 % 18.7 % Pharma Solutions 19.7 % 26.8 % 23.3 % 25.6 % Consolidated 17.9 % 20.0 % 17.3 % 21.0 %

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Third Quarter (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) 2023 2022 Reported (GAAP) $ 924 $ 1,001 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 924 $ 1,001

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Third Quarter (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) 2023 2022 Reported (GAAP) $ 444 $ 413 Acquisition, Divestiture and Integration Related Costs (c) (42 ) (57 ) Strategic Initiatives Costs (e) (6 ) (1 ) Regulatory Costs (f) (13 ) - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 383 $ 355

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and EPS Third Quarter 2023 2022 (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Income

before

taxes Provision

for income

taxes (i) Net income

attributable

to IFF (j) Diluted

EPS (Loss)

income

before

taxes Provision

for income

taxes (i) Net (loss)

income

attributable

to IFF (j) Diluted

EPS (k) Reported (GAAP) $ 59 $ 32 $ 25 $ 0.10 $ (2,035 ) $ 160 $ (2,197 ) $ (8.60 ) Restructuring and Other Charges (a) 2 - 2 0.01 (4 ) (1 ) (3 ) (0.01 ) Impairment of Goodwill (b) - - - - 2,250 - 2,250 8.81 Acquisition, Divestiture and Integration Related Costs (c) 42 4 38 0.15 57 (5 ) 62 0.23 Losses (Gains) on Business Disposals (d) 10 (6 ) 16 0.06 (14 ) (110 ) 96 0.38 Strategic Initiatives Costs (e) 6 1 5 0.02 1 - 1 - Regulatory Costs (f) 13 3 10 0.04 - - - - Other (g) 1 1 - - - - - - Redemption value adjustment to EPS (h) - - - - - - - (0.01 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 133 $ 35 $ 96 $ 0.38 $ 255 $ 44 $ 209 $ 0.82

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization Third Quarter (DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS) 2023 2022 Numerator Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income $ 96 $ 209 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 170 182 Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (i) 39 44 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (l) 131 138 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization $ 227 $ 347 Denominator Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted) 256 255 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization $ 0.89 $ 1.36

(a) For 2023 and 2022, represents costs primarily related to severance as part of the Company's restructuring efforts. (b) Represents costs related to the impairment of goodwill in the Health & Biosciences reporting unit. (c) For 2023 and 2022, primarily represents costs related to the Company's actual and planned acquisitions and divestitures and integration related activities primarily for N&B. These costs primarily consisted of external consulting fees, professional and legal fees and salaries of individuals who are fully dedicated to such efforts. For 2023, acquisition costs primarily relate to earn-out adjustments. For 2023, tax expenses for business divestiture costs included establishments of deferred tax liabilities related to planned sales of businesses. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, business divestiture, integration and acquisition related costs were approximately $29 million, $12 million and $1 million, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, business divestiture, integration and acquisition related costs were approximately $31 million, $25 million and $1 million, respectively. (d) For 2023, represents losses recognized related to the divestiture of the Flavor Specialty Ingredients business. For 2022, represents gains recognized related to the divestiture of the Microbial Control business unit. (e) Represents costs related to the Company's strategic assessment and business portfolio optimization efforts and reorganizing the Global Shared Services Centers, primarily consulting fees. (f) Represents costs primarily related to legal fees incurred for the ongoing investigations of the fragrance businesses. (g) Represents losses from sale of assets. (h) Represents the adjustment to EPS related to the excess of the redemption value of certain redeemable non-controlling interests over their existing carrying value. (i) The income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for the relevant jurisdiction, except for those items which are non-taxable or subject to valuation allowances for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. The tax benefit for amortization is calculated in a similar manner as the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments. (j) For 2023, net income is reduced by income attributable to non-controlling interest of $2 million. For 2022, net loss is increased by income attributable to non-controlling interest of $2 million. (k) The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding. (l) Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Third Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) 2023 2022 Reported (GAAP) $ 2,821 $ 3,282 Acquisition, Divestiture and Integration Related Costs (d) - 2 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 2,821 $ 3,284

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Third Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) 2023 2022 Reported (GAAP) $ 1,343 $ 1,328 Acquisition, Divestiture and Integration Related Costs (d) (118 ) (165 ) Strategic Initiatives Costs (g) (28 ) (1 ) Regulatory Costs (h) (32 ) - Other (i) - (7 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,165 $ 1,155

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and EPS Third Quarter Year-to-Date 2023 2022 (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Income

before

taxes Provision

for income

taxes (k) Net income

attributable

to IFF (l) Diluted

EPS (Loss)

income

before

taxes Provision

for income

taxes (k) Net (loss)

income

attributable

to IFF (l) Diluted

EPS (m) Reported (GAAP) $ 123 $ 77 $ 43 $ 0.16 $ (1,620 ) $ 220 $ (1,846 ) $ (7.22 ) Restructuring and Other Charges (a) 61 16 45 0.18 5 1 4 0.02 Impairment of Goodwill (b) - - - - 2,250 - 2,250 8.81 Impairment of Long-Lived Assets (c) - - - - 120 24 96 0.38 Acquisition, Divestiture and Integration Related Costs (d) 118 4 114 0.45 167 22 145 0.55 Losses (Gains) on Business Disposals (e) 29 (11 ) 40 0.15 (14 ) (110 ) 96 0.38 Gain on China Facility Relocation (f) (22 ) (6 ) (16 ) (0.06 ) - - - - Strategic Initiatives Costs (g) 28 6 22 0.09 1 - 1 - Regulatory Costs (h) 32 7 25 0.10 - - - - Other (i) (1 ) - (1 ) - 5 1 4 0.01 Redemption value adjustment to EPS (j) - - - - - - - (0.01 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 368 $ 93 $ 272 $ 1.07 $ 914 $ 158 $ 750 $ 2.94

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization Third Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS) 2023 2022 Numerator Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income $ 272 $ 750 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 513 552 Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (k) 117 130 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (n) 396 422 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization $ 668 $ 1,172 Denominator Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted) 255 255 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization $ 2.61 $ 4.59

(a) For 2023 and 2022, represents costs primarily related to severance as part of the Company's restructuring efforts. (b) Represents costs related to the impairment of goodwill in the Health & Biosciences reporting unit. (c) Represents costs related to the impairment of intangible and fixed assets of an asset group that operated primarily in Russia. (d) For 2023 and 2022, primarily represents costs related to the Company's actual and planned acquisitions and divestitures and integration related activities primarily for N&B. These costs primarily consisted of external consulting fees, professional and legal fees and salaries of individuals who are fully dedicated to such efforts. For 2023, acquisition costs primarily relate to earn-out adjustments. For 2023, tax expenses for business divestiture costs included establishments of deferred tax liabilities related to planned sales of businesses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, business divestiture, integration and acquisition related costs were approximately $70 million, $42 million and $6 million, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, business divestiture, integration and acquisition related costs were approximately $91 million, $73 million and $3 million, respectively. (e) For 2023, represents losses recognized related to the divestiture of the portion of the Savory Solutions business, liquidation of a business in Russia for the sale of the portion of the Savory Solutions business and divestiture of the Flavor Specialty Ingredients business. For 2022, represents gains recognized related to the divestiture of the Microbial Control business unit. (f) Represents gain recognized from the completion of the relocation of a facility in China. (g) Represents costs related to the Company's strategic assessment and business portfolio optimization efforts and reorganizing the Global Shared Services Centers, primarily consulting fees. (h) Represents costs primarily related to legal fees incurred for the ongoing investigations of the fragrance businesses. (i) For 2023, represents gains from sale of assets. For 2022, represents shareholder activist related costs, primarily professional fees, severance costs, including accelerated stock compensation expense, for certain executives who have been separated from the Company, and gains from sale of assets. (j) Represents the adjustment to EPS related to the excess of the redemption value of certain redeemable non-controlling interests over their existing carrying value. (k) The income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for the relevant jurisdiction, except for those items which are non-taxable or subject to valuation allowances for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. The tax benefit for amortization is calculated in a similar manner as the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments. (l) For 2023, net income is reduced by income attributable to non-controlling interest of $3 million. For 2022, net loss is increased by income attributable to non-controlling interest of $6 million. (m) The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding. (n) Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Debt Covenants

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Credit Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Net income $ 18 Interest expense 441 Income taxes 96 Depreciation and amortization 1,137 Specified items(1) 294 Non-cash items(2) 132 Credit Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,118

_______________________

(1) Specified items consisted of restructuring and other charges, acquisition, divestiture and integration related costs, strategic initiatives costs, regulatory costs and other costs that are not related to recurring operations. (2) Non-cash items consisted of gains on sale of assets, losses on business disposals, gain on China facility relocation, write-down of inventory related to Locust Bean Kernel and stock-based compensation.

Net Debt to Total Debt (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) September 30, 2023 Total debt(1) $ 10,325 Adjustments: Cash and cash equivalents(2) 652 Net debt $ 9,673

_______________________

(1) Total debt used for the calculation of net debt consisted of short-term debt, long-term debt, short-term finance lease obligations and long-term finance lease obligations. (2) Cash and cash equivalents included approximately $23 million currently in Assets held for sale on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Comparable Reportable Segment Performance

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedule provides reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedule is not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales Nourish(1) $ 1,449 $ 1,572 $ 4,666 $ 5,072 Health & Biosciences(2) 518 512 1,544 1,601 Scent(3) 615 575 1,815 1,740 Pharma Solutions 238 257 742 750 Consolidated $ 2,820 $ 2,916 $ 8,767 $ 9,163 Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Nourish(1) $ 178 $ 268 $ 567 $ 955 Health & Biosciences(2) 150 137 428 477 Scent(3) 131 113 353 322 Pharma Solutions 47 69 173 192 Total 506 587 1,521 1,946 Depreciation & Amortization (292 ) (293 ) (855 ) (897 ) Interest Expense (110 ) (83 ) (337 ) (232 ) Other Income, net 19 33 34 43 Restructuring and Other Charges (2 ) 4 (61 ) (5 ) Impairment of Goodwill - (2,250 ) - (2,250 ) Impairment of Long-Lived Assets - - - (120 ) Acquisition, Divestiture and Integration Related Costs (42 ) (57 ) (118 ) (167 ) Strategic Initiatives Costs (6 ) (1 ) (28 ) (1 ) Regulatory Costs (13 ) - (32 ) - Other (1 ) - 1 (5 ) Impact of Business Divestitures(4) - 25 - 68 Impact of Business Acquisitions(5) - - (2 ) - Income (Loss) Before Taxes $ 59 $ (2,035 ) $ 123 $ (1,620 ) Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin Nourish 12.3 % 17.0 % 12.2 % 18.8 % Health & Biosciences 29.0 % 26.8 % 27.7 % 29.8 % Scent 21.3 % 19.7 % 19.4 % 18.5 % Pharma Solutions 19.7 % 26.8 % 23.3 % 25.6 % Consolidated 17.9 % 20.1 % 17.3 % 21.2 %

______________________

(1) Nourish sales and segment adjusted operating EBITDA information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 exclude the results of the portion of the Savory Solutions business that was divested to present fully comparable scenarios of the Company. The divestiture was completed on May 31, 2023. (2) Health & Biosciences sales and segment adjusted operating EBITDA information for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 exclude the results of Health Wright Products for the first quarter of 2023. In addition, the information for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 exclude the results of the Microbial Control business unit for the first and second quarters of 2022. The exclusion of these results help to present fully comparable scenarios of the Company as the acquisition of Health Wright Products was completed on April 1, 2022 and the divestiture of the Microbial Control business unit was completed on July 1, 2022. As a result, there was no impact from Health Wright Products and the Microbial Control business unit for the first quarter of 2022 and the first and second quarters of 2023, respectively. (3) Scent sales and segment adjusted operating EBITDA information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 exclude the results of the Flavor Specialty Ingredients business that was divested to present fully comparable scenarios of the Company. The divestiture was completed on August 1, 2023. (4) Information related to the amounts exclude the results of the Microbial Control business unit, the portion of the Savory Solutions business and Flavor Specialty Ingredients business that were divested in the third quarter of 2022 (July 1, 2022), second quarter of 2023 (May 31, 2023) and third quarter of 2023 (August 1, 2023), respectively, to present fully comparable scenarios of the Company. (5) Information related to the amount excludes the results of Health Wright Products for the first quarter of 2023 to present fully comparable scenarios of the Company, as the acquisition of Health Wright Products was completed on April 1, 2022.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Comparable Foreign Exchange Impact (Unaudited) Q3 Nourish Sales Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported (15)% (38)% (4.6)% Portfolio Impact 7% 4% (0.1)% % Change - Comparable (8)% (34)% (4.7)% Currency Impact 1% 8% 1.1% % Change - Currency Neutral (7)% (26)% (3.6)% Q3 Health & Biosciences Sales Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported 1% 9% 2.2% Portfolio Impact 0% 0% 0.0% % Change - Comparable 1% 9% 2.2% Currency Impact 1% 3% 0.4% % Change - Currency Neutral 2% 12% 2.6% Q3 Scent Sales Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported 4% 10% 1.2% Portfolio Impact 3% 6% 0.4% % Change - Comparable 7% 16% 1.6% Currency Impact 0% 3% 0.7% % Change - Currency Neutral 7% 19% 2.3% Q3 Pharma Solutions Sales Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported (7)% (32)% (7.1)% Portfolio Impact 0% 0% 0.0% % Change - Comparable (7)% (32)% (7.1)% Currency Impact (2)% (2)% (0.2)% % Change - Currency Neutral (9)% (34)% (7.3)% Q3 Consolidated Sales Adjusted Operating

EBITDA Adjusted Operating

EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported (8)% (17)% (2.1)% Portfolio Impact 5% 4% (0.1)% % Change - Comparable (3)% (14)% (2.2)% Currency Impact 0% 4% 0.8% % Change - Currency Neutral (3)% (10)% (1.4)%

_______________________

Note: The sum of these items may not foot due to rounding.

YTD Nourish Sales Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported (11)% (42)% (6.5)% Portfolio Impact 3% 2% (0.1)% % Change - Comparable (8)% (41)% (6.6)% Currency Impact 3% 8% 1.2% % Change - Currency Neutral (5)% (33)% (5.4)% YTD Health & Biosciences Sales Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported (16)% (17)% (0.5)% Portfolio Impact 12% 7% (1.6)% % Change - Comparable (4)% (10)% (2.1)% Currency Impact 3% 3% 0.4% % Change - Currency Neutral (1)% (7)% (1.7)% YTD Scent Sales Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported 3% 8% 0.7% Portfolio Impact 1% 2% 0.2% % Change - Comparable 4% 10% 0.9% Currency Impact 3% 9% 1.2% % Change - Currency Neutral 7% 19% 2.1% YTD Pharma Solutions Sales Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported (1)% (10)% (2.3)% Portfolio Impact 0% 0% 0.0% % Change - Comparable (1)% (10)% (2.3)% Currency Impact 0% 1% 0.0% % Change - Currency Neutral (1)% (9)% (2.3)% YTD Consolidated Sales Adjusted Operating

EBITDA Adjusted Operating

EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported (9)% (25)% (3.7)% Portfolio Impact 4% 3% (0.2)% % Change - Comparable (4)% (22)% (3.9)% Currency Impact 2% 6% 1.0% % Change - Currency Neutral (2)% (16)% (2.9)%

_______________________

Note: The sum of these items may not foot due to rounding.

