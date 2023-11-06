ROCHESTER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) today reported operating results for its third quarter of 2023, which ended September 30, 2023.
"We are reporting another strong quarter," said President and CEO, Gunnar Kleveland. "Revenue of $281 million, was up $20 million or 7.9% year-over-year primarily due to sales growth in Engineered Composites and one month of Heimbach results in the Machine Clothing segment. Both business segments are continuing to deliver on their long-term plans for profitable growth.
"In Machine Clothing, we closed on our acquisition of Heimbach on August 31 and welcome the Heimbach employees and customers to Albany. We are focused on integrating the operations and expect the acquisition to be accretive to earnings and cash flow in 2025. Machine Clothing delivered excellent results, particularly in light of the macroeconomic conditions in both Europe and China.
"Engineered Composites is executing on its long-term growth strategy delivering top-line growth across commercial, defense and space markets. The new business pipeline is robust, and I am excited about the opportunities it represents.
"Our revised guidance takes into account our year-to-date performance, anticipated market conditions, and the modestly dilutive impact of the Heimbach acquisition," concluded Kleveland.
For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023:
- Net revenues were $281.1 million, up 7.9%, or 7.1% after adjusting for currency translation, when compared to the prior year. MC's net revenues increased 8.6%, driven by Heimbach Net revenues and, to a lesser extent, higher Net revenues in tissue and packaging grades, offset by lower Net revenues in pulp and engineered fabrics. AEC's Net revenues increased 6.9%, primarily driven by growth on LEAP programs, the Boeing Frames program, and other commercial programs, offset by lower CH-53K sales.
- Gross profit of $101.8 million was 1.3% higher than the $100.5 million reported for the same period of 2022; overall gross margin declined by more than 200 basis points, driven by lower margins at Heimbach and by an unfavorable shift in program revenue mix at AEC.
- Selling, Technical, General, and Research (STG&R) expenses were $61.7 million, compared to $46.8 million in the same period of 2022; the increase was driven by executive transition costs, acquisition-related expenses, higher personnel-related costs, and unfavorable changes to currency translation rates.
- Operating income was $40.1 million, compared to $53.6 million in the prior year, the result of higher STG&R expenses as described.
- Effective tax rate for the quarter was 25.3%, compared to -41.7% for the third quarter of 2022. The prior year tax rate was driven by the release of residual taxes as a result of the pension settlement at that time; excluding the effect of the pension settlement and related adjustments, the effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 24.6%.
- Net income attributable to the Company was $27.1 million ($0.87 per share), compared to $10.7 million ($0.34 per share) in the third quarter of 2022; Adjusted earnings per share (or Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure) was $1.02 per share, compared to $1.15 per share for the same period last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $64.7 million, compared to $68.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 4.9%.
Please see the tables below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures.
Outlook for Full-Year 2023
The Company has updated its guidance for the full year of 2023 as follows:
- Total company revenue between $1.100 and $1.130 billion, up $60 million;
- Effective income tax rate, including tax adjustments, between 32% and 33%, implying an effective tax rate between 28% and 30% for the fourth quarter of 2023;
- Total company depreciation and amortization approximately $75 million;
- Capital expenditures in the range of $85 to $95 million;
- GAAP earnings per share between $3.02 and $3.37, taking into account $0.14 to $0.18 of dilution from the Heimbach acquisition; largely the result of purchase accounting;
- Adjusted earnings per share between $3.35 and $3.70, up $0.08 per share at the midpoint, and includes $0.02 to $0.06 of dilution from Heimbach;
- Total company Adjusted EBITDA between $238 and $254 million;
- Machine Clothing revenue between $660 and $670 million, increasing approximately $50 million, including the estimated contribution from Heimbach;
- Machine Clothing Adjusted EBITDA between $215 and $225 million, inclusive of approximately $2 million from the Heimbach acquisition;
- Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) revenue between $440 and $460 million, up $10 million; and
- Albany Engineered Composites Adjusted EBITDA between $85 and $90 million, up modestly at the midpoint.
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net revenues
$
281,106
$
260,563
$
824,325
$
766,101
Cost of goods sold
179,271
160,070
520,468
473,411
Gross profit
101,835
100,493
303,857
292,690
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
51,975
36,873
147,214
119,325
Technical and research expenses
9,708
9,934
30,303
29,984
Restructuring expenses, net
82
42
227
268
Operating income
40,070
53,644
126,113
143,113
Interest expense/(income), net
3,653
3,794
10,049
11,336
Pension settlement expense
-
49,128
-
49,128
Other (income)/expense, net
56
(6,918
)
(4,910
)
(17,891
)
Income before income taxes
36,361
7,640
120,974
100,540
Income tax expense/(benefit)
9,207
(3,183
)
39,908
22,273
Net income
27,154
10,823
81,066
78,267
Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
45
129
396
635
Net income attributable to the Company
$
27,109
$
10,694
$
80,670
$
77,632
Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Basic
$
0.87
$
0.34
$
2.59
$
2.47
Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders - Diluted
$
0.87
$
0.34
$
2.58
$
2.46
Shares of the Company used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
31,185
31,111
31,163
31,416
Diluted
31,283
31,223
31,256
31,518
Dividends declared per Class A share
$
0.25
$
0.21
$
0.75
$
0.63
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
171,506
$
291,776
Accounts receivable, net
270,487
200,018
Contract assets, net
165,833
148,695
Inventories
180,991
139,050
Income taxes prepaid and receivable
6,402
7,938
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
61,155
50,962
Total current assets
$
856,374
$
838,439
Property, plant and equipment, net
566,974
445,658
Intangibles, net
44,636
33,811
Goodwill
177,398
178,217
Deferred income taxes
15,284
15,196
Noncurrent receivables, net
25,300
27,913
Other assets
104,284
103,021
Total assets
$
1,790,250
$
1,642,255
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
70,105
$
69,707
Accrued liabilities
135,343
126,385
Current maturities of long-term debt
27,246
-
Income taxes payable
10,103
15,224
Total current liabilities
242,797
211,316
Long-term debt
463,339
439,000
Other noncurrent liabilities
141,620
108,758
Deferred taxes and other liabilities
20,861
15,638
Total liabilities
868,617
774,712
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, par value $5.00 per share; authorized 2,000,000 shares; none issued
-
-
Class A Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares; 40,856,910 issued in 2023 and 40,785,434 in 2022
41
41
Additional paid in capital
446,470
441,540
Retained earnings
988,602
931,318
Accumulated items of other comprehensive income:
Translation adjustments
(151,177
)
(146,851
)
Pension and postretirement liability adjustments
(17,389
)
(15,783
)
Derivative valuation adjustment
12,957
17,707
Treasury stock (Class A), at cost; 9,661,845 shares in 2023 and 9,674,542 shares in 2022
(364,665
)
(364,923
)
Total Company shareholders' equity
914,839
863,049
Noncontrolling interest
6,794
4,494
Total equity
921,633
867,543
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,790,250
$
1,642,255
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands) (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
81,066
$
78,267
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
50,164
46,864
Amortization
4,614
5,044
Change in deferred taxes and other liabilities
(1,264
)
(15,582
)
Impairment of property, plant, equipment, and inventory
577
2,610
Non-cash interest expense
1,148
840
Non-cash portion of pension settlement expense
-
42,657
Compensation and benefits paid or payable in Class A Common Stock
5,189
3,282
Provision for credit losses from uncollected receivables and contract assets
641
885
Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) on intercompany loans
(4,704
)
(6,629
)
Fair value adjustment on foreign currency options
581
(409
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided/(used) cash, net of impact of business acquisition:
Accounts receivable
(18,172
)
(20,260
)
Contract assets
(16,550
)
(37,201
)
Inventories
(293
)
(24,895
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(3,030
)
(2,733
)
Income taxes prepaid and receivable
1,597
(2,179
)
Accounts payable
(6,661
)
5,081
Accrued liabilities
(16,454
)
(12,624
)
Income taxes payable
(5,810
)
2,639
Noncurrent receivables
2,276
2,976
Other noncurrent liabilities
(3,602
)
(5,960
)
Other, net
2,499
4,634
Net cash provided by operating activities
73,812
67,307
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired
(133,470
)
-
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(48,850
)
(50,948
)
Purchased software
(276
)
(1,884
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(182,596
)
(52,832
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from borrowings
71,249
145,000
Principal payments on debt
(51,479
)
(48,000
)
Principal payments on finance lease liabilities
-
(654
)
Debt acquisition costs
(4,108
)
-
Purchase of Treasury shares
-
(84,780
)
Taxes paid in lieu of share issuance
(3,136
)
(770
)
Proceeds from options exercised
-
17
Dividends paid
(23,365
)
(19,932
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(10,839
)
(9,119
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(647
)
(30,910
)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(120,270
)
(25,554
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
291,776
302,036
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
171,506
$
276,482
The following table presents the reconciliation of Net revenues to net revenues excluding the effect of changes in currency translation rates, a non-GAAP measure:
(in thousands, except percentages)
Net revenues as reported, Q3 2023
Increase due to changes in currency translation rates
Q3 2023 revenues on same basis as Q3 2022 currency translation rates
Net revenues as reported, Q3 2022
% Change compared to Q3 2022, excluding currency rate effects
Machine Clothing
$
166,588
$
662
$
165,926
$
153,389
8.2
%
Albany Engineered Composites
114,518
1,275
113,243
107,174
5.7
%
Consolidated total
$
281,106
$
1,937
$
279,169
$
260,563
7.1
%
(in thousands, except percentages)
Net revenues as reported, YTD 2023
(Decrease)/ increase due to changes in currency translation rates
YTD 2023 revenues on same basis as 2022 currency translation rates
Net revenues as reported, YTD 2022
% Change compared to 2022, excluding currency rate effects
Machine Clothing
$
479,027
$
(3,684
)
$
482,711
$
459,121
5.1
%
Albany Engineered Composites
345,298
851
344,447
306,980
12.2
%
Consolidated total
$
824,325
$
(2,833
)
$
827,158
$
766,101
8.0
%
The following table presents Gross profit and Gross profit margin:
(in thousands, except percentages)
Gross profit,
Gross profit margin,
Gross profit,
Gross profit margin,
Machine Clothing
$
79,257
47.6
%
$
79,232
51.7
%
Albany Engineered Composites
22,578
19.7
%
21,261
19.8
%
Consolidated total
$
101,835
36.2
%
$
100,493
38.6
%
(in thousands, except percentages)
Gross profit,
Gross profit margin,
Gross profit,
Gross profit margin,
Machine Clothing
$
238,031
49.7
%
$
237,434
51.7
%
Albany Engineered Composites
65,826
19.1
%
55,256
18.0
%
Consolidated total
$
303,857
36.9
%
$
292,690
38.2
%
A reconciliation from Net income/(loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the current-year and comparable prior-year periods has been calculated as follows:
Three months ended September 30, 2023
(in thousands)
Machine Clothing
Albany Engineered
Composites
Corporate expenses
and other
Total Company
Net income/(loss) (GAAP)
$
50,710
$
9,374
$
(32,930
)
$
27,154
Interest expense/(income), net
-
-
3,653
3,653
Income tax expense
-
-
9,207
9,207
Depreciation and amortization expense
5,976
12,510
975
19,461
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
56,686
21,884
(19,095
)
59,475
Restructuring expenses, net
82
-
-
82
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a)
(656
)
19
516
(121
)
CEO transition expenses
-
-
2,052
2,052
Inventory step-up impacting Cost of goods sold
1,370
-
-
1,370
Acquisition/integration costs
-
273
1,642
1,915
Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
(73
)
-
(73
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
57,482
$
22,103
$
(14,885
)
$
64,700
Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net revenues) (non-GAAP)
34.5
%
19.3
%
-
23.0
%
Three months ended September 30, 2022
(in thousands)
Machine Clothing
Albany Engineered
Composites
Corporate expenses
and other
Total Company
Net income/(loss) (GAAP)
$
57,247
$
9,958
$
(56,382
)
$
10,823
Interest expense/(income), net
-
-
3,794
3,794
Income tax benefit
-
-
(3,183
)
(3,183
)
Depreciation and amortization expense
4,913
11,303
818
17,034
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
62,160
21,261
(54,953
)
28,468
Restructuring expenses, net
42
-
-
42
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a)
(2,931
)
122
(6,633
)
(9,442
)
Dissolution of business relationships in Russia
(214
)
-
-
(214
)
Pension settlement expense
-
-
49,128
49,128
Acquisition/integration costs
-
255
-
255
Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
(176
)
-
(176
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
59,057
$
21,462
$
(12,458
)
$
68,061
Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net revenues) (non-GAAP)
38.5
%
20.0
%
-
26.1
%
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
(in thousands)
Machine Clothing
Albany Engineered
Composites
Corporate expenses
and other
Total Company
Net income/(loss) (GAAP)
$
153,400
$
27,460
$
(99,794
)
$
81,066
Interest expense/(income), net
-
-
10,049
10,049
Income tax expense
-
-
39,908
39,908
Depreciation and amortization expense
15,682
36,246
2,850
54,778
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
169,082
63,706
(46,987
)
185,801
Restructuring expenses, net
227
-
-
227
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a)
1,870
19
(3,609
)
(1,720
)
CEO transition expenses
-
-
2,052
2,052
Inventory step-up impacting Cost of goods sold
1,370
-
-
1,370
Acquisition/integration costs
-
813
2,005
2,818
Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
(474
)
-
(474
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
172,549
$
64,064
$
(46,539
)
$
190,074
Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net revenues-non-GAAP)
36.0
%
18.6
%
-
23.1
%
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
(in thousands)
Machine Clothing
Albany Engineered
Composites
Corporate expenses
and other
Total Company
Net income/(loss) (GAAP)
$
161,752
$
20,688
$
(104,173
)
$
78,267
Interest expense/(income), net
-
-
11,336
11,336
Income tax expense
-
-
22,273
22,273
Depreciation and amortization expense
14,716
34,792
2,400
51,908
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
176,468
55,480
(68,164
)
163,784
Restructuring expenses, net
255
-
13
268
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a)
(3,690
)
755
(17,644
)
(20,579
)
Dissolution of business relationships in Russia
1,573
-
781
2,354
Pension settlement expense
-
-
49,128
49,128
Acquisition/integration costs
-
806
-
806
Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
(633
)
-
(633
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
174,606
$
56,408
$
(35,886
)
$
195,128
Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net revenues-non-GAAP)
38.0
%
18.4
%
-
25.5
%
Per share impact of the adjustments to earnings per share are as follows:
Three months ended September 30, 2023
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Pre tax
Amounts
Tax
Effect
After tax
Effect
Per share
Effect
Restructuring expenses, net
$
82
$
21
$
61
$
0.00
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a)
(121
)
(35
)
(86
)
0.00
CEO transition expenses
2,052
-
2,052
0.07
Inventory step-up impacting Cost of goods sold
1,370
411
959
0.03
Acquisition/integration costs
1,915
476
1,439
0.05
Three months ended September 30, 2022
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Pre tax
Amounts
Tax
Effect
After tax
Effect
Per share
Effect
Restructuring expenses, net
$
42
$
6
$
36
$
0.00
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a)
(9,442
)
(2,694
)
(6,748
)
(0.22
)
Dissolution of business relationships in Russia
(214
)
(18
)
(196
)
(0.01
)
Pension settlement expense
49,128
11,947
37,181
1.20
Tax impact of stranded OCI benefit from Tax Cuts and Job Act (TCJA) for pension liability (b)
-
5,217
(5,217
)
(0.17
)
Acquisition/integration costs
255
77
178
0.01
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Pre tax
Amounts
Tax
Effect
After tax
Effect
Per share
Effect
Restructuring expenses, net
$
227
$
68
$
159
$
0.01
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a)
(1,720
)
(504
)
(1,216
)
(0.04
)
CEO transition expenses
2,052
-
2,052
0.07
Withholding tax related to internal restructuring
-
(3,026
)
3,026
0.10
Inventory step-up impacting Cost of goods sold
1,370
411
959
0.03
Acquisition/integration costs
2,818
725
2,093
0.07
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Pre tax
Amounts
Tax
Effect
After tax
Effect
Per share
Effect
Restructuring expenses, net
$
268
$
75
$
193
$
0.01
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a)
(20,579
)
(5,829
)
(14,750
)
(0.47
)
Dissolution of business relationships in Russia
2,354
314
2,040
0.06
Pension settlement expense
49,128
11,947
37,181
1.20
Tax impact of stranded OCI benefit from TCJA for pension liability (b)
-
5,217
(5,217
)
(0.17
)
Acquisition/integration costs
806
241
565
0.03
The following table provides a reconciliation of Earnings per share to Adjusted Earnings per share:
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
Per share amounts (Basic)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.87
$
0.34
$
2.59
$
2.47
Adjustments, after tax:
Restructuring expenses, net
-
-
0.01
0.01
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a)
-
(0.22
)
(0.04
)
(0.47
)
Dissolution of business relationships in Russia
-
(0.01
)
-
0.06
Pension settlement charge
-
1.20
-
1.20
Tax impact of stranded OCI benefit from Tax Cuts and Job Act (TCJA) for pension liability (b)
-
(0.17
)
-
(0.17
)
CEO transition expenses
0.07
-
0.07
-
Withholding tax related to internal restructuring
-
-
0.10
-
Inventory step-up impacting Cost of goods sold
0.03
-
0.03
-
Acquisition/integration costs
0.05
0.01
0.07
0.03
Adjusted Earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
1.02
$
1.15
$
2.83
$
3.13
The calculations of net debt are as follows:
(in thousands)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
27,246
$
-
$
-
Long-term debt
463,339
439,000
447,000
Total debt
490,585
439,000
447,000
Cash and cash equivalents
171,506
291,776
276,482
Net debt (non-GAAP)
$
319,079
$
147,224
$
170,518
The calculation of net leverage ratio as of September 30, 2023 is as follows:
Total Company
Twelve months ended
Nine months ended
Trailing twelve months ended
(in thousands)
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2023 (non-GAAP) (c)
Net income/(loss) (GAAP)
$
96,508
$
78,267
$
81,066
$
99,307
Interest expense/(income), net
14,000
11,336
10,049
12,713
Income tax expense
35,472
22,273
39,908
53,107
Depreciation and amortization expense
69,049
51,908
54,778
71,919
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
215,029
163,784
185,801
237,046
Restructuring expenses, net
106
268
227
65
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (a)
(9,829
)
(20,579
)
(1,720
)
9,030
Dissolution of business relationships in Russia
2,275
2,354
-
(79
)
CEO transition expenses
-
-
2,052
2,052
Inventory step-up impacting Cost of goods sold
-
-
1,370
1,370
Pension settlement expense
49,128
49,128
-
-
IP address sales
(3,420
)
-
-
(3,420
)
Acquisition/integration costs
1,057
806
2,818
3,069
Pre-tax (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(817
)
(633
)
(474
)
(658
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
253,529
$
195,128
$
190,074
$
248,475
(in thousands, except for net leverage ratio)
September 30, 2023
Net debt (non-GAAP)
$
319,079
Trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
248,475
Net leverage ratio (non-GAAP)
1.28
(a) Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses represent unrealized gains and losses arising from the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in non-functional currencies on the balance sheet date.
(b) Our Adjusted EPS excluded the benefit from the reclassification of stranded income tax effects caused by the TCJA associated with the US pension plan liability that was eliminated in September 2022, a one-time event that would not recur in the future. Such stranded income tax effect represented a one-time benefit that distorted the effective tax rate for the quarter and year-to-date ended September 30, 2022, and would not be indicative of ongoing or expected future income tax rate at the Company. Management believes excluding pension settlement expense and its income tax impact, including the stranded income tax effects, from its Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS for the quarter and year-to-date ended September 30, 2022 would provide investors a transparent view and enhanced ability to better assess the Company's ongoing operational and financial performance.
(c) Calculated as amounts incurred during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, less those incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, plus those incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
The tables below provide a reconciliation of forecasted full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measures) to the comparable GAAP measures.
Forecast of Full Year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA
Machine Clothing
AEC
(in millions)
Low
High
Low
High
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) (d)
$
185
$
195
$
36
$
40
Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
Interest expense/(income), net
-
-
-
-
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
23
23
48
49
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
208
218
84
89
Restructuring expenses, net (e)
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (e)
2
2
-
-
Acquisition/integration costs (e)
-
-
1
1
Cost of goods sold adjustment due to acquisition
5
5
-
-
Pre-tax (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
215
$
225
$
85
$
90
(d) Interest, Other income/expense and Income taxes are not allocated to the business segments
Forecast of Full Year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA
Total Company
(in millions)
Low
High
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP)
$
95
$
105
Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
-
-
Interest expense/(income), net
14
14
Income tax expense
46
52
Depreciation and amortization
75
75
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
230
246
Restructuring expenses, net (e)
-
-
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (e)
(2
)
(2
)
Acquisition/integration costs (e)
3
3
CEO transition expenses
2
2
Inventory step-up impacting Cost of goods sold
5
5
Pre-tax (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
238
$
254
Total Company
Forecast of Full Year 2023 Earnings per share (basic) (f)
Low
High
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP)
$
3.02
$
3.37
Restructuring expenses, net (e)
0.01
0.01
Foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses (e)
(0.04
)
(0.04
)
Withholding tax related to internal restructuring
0.10
0.10
CEO transition expenses
0.07
0.07
Inventory step-up impacting Cost of goods sold
0.12
0.12
Acquisition/integration costs (e)
0.07
0.07
Adjusted Earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
3.35
$
3.70
(e) Due to the uncertainty of these items, we are unable to forecast these items for 2023
(f) Calculations based on weighted average shares outstanding estimate of approximately 31.2 million
