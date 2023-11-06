BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the "Company", "our" or "we") today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.42 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023.

" We delivered another strong quarter of earnings driven by the continued benefits of higher interest rates across our diversified portfolio of largely floating rate loans coupled with stable credit quality in the portfolio," said Michael Ewald, Chief Executive Officer of BCSF. " We believe BCSF remains well-positioned to take advantage of attractive opportunities in the current environment as we execute our longstanding strategy of investing in senior secured loans to middle market companies."

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net investment income (NII) per share was $0.55, equating to an annualized NII yield on book value of 12.6% (1) ;

; Net income per share was $0.52, equating to an annualized return on book value of 12.0% (1) ;

; Net asset value per share as of September 30, 2023 was $17.54, as compared to $17.44 as of June 30, 2023;

Gross and net investment fundings were $109.5 million and $6.7 million, respectively; Ending net debt-to-equity was 1.12x, as compared to 1.13x as of June 30, 2023 (2) ; and

; and Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.42 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 payable to stockholders of record as of December 29, 2023(3).

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Net investment income per share $0.55 $0.60 Net investment income $35.6 $38.9 Earnings per share $0.52 $0.45 Dividends per share declared and payable $0.42 $0.38 ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) As of September 30, 2023 As of June 30, 2023 Total fair value of investments $2,390.2 $2,385.3 Total assets $2,566.5 $2,675.4 Total net assets $1,132.5 $1,125.8 Net asset value per share $17.54 $17.44

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company invested $109.5 million in 40 portfolio companies, including $52.1 million in two new companies and $57.4 million in 38 existing companies. The Company had $102.8 million of principal repayments and sales in the quarter, resulting in net investment fundings of $6.7 million.

Investment Activity for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023:

($ in millions) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Investment Fundings $109.5 $197.5 Sales and Repayments $102.8 $227.8 Net Investment Activity $6.7 $(30.3)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's investment portfolio had a fair value of $2,390.2 million, comprised of investments in 143 portfolio companies operating across 30 different industries.

Investment Portfolio at Fair Value as of September 30, 2023:

Investment Type $ in Millions % of Total First Lien Senior Secured Loans $1,531.3 64.0% Second Lien Senior Secured Loans 85.3 3.6 Subordinated Debt 45.4 1.9 Structured Products 23.1 1.0 Preferred Equity 105.6 4.4 Equity Interests 229.8 9.6 Warrants 0.5 0.0 Investment Vehicles 369.2 15.5 Subordinated Note in ISLP 187.0 7.8 Equity Interest in ISLP 65.2 2.8 Subordinated Note in SLP 116.0 4.9 Preferred and Equity Interest in SLP 1.0 0.0 Total $2,390.2 100.0%

As of September 30, 2023, the weighted average yield on the investment portfolio at amortized cost and fair value were 12.9% and 13.1%, respectively, as compared to 12.8% and 13.0%, respectively, as of June 30, 2023.(4) 94.2% of the Company's debt investments at fair value were in floating rate securities.

As of September 30, 2023, three portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, representing 1.5% and 1.0% of the total investment portfolio at amortized cost and fair value, respectively.

As of September 30, 2023, ISLP's investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of $661.6 million, comprised of investments in 37 portfolio companies operating across 17 different industries. The investment portfolio on a fair value basis was comprised of 93.7% first lien senior secured loans, 3.0% second lien senior secured loans and 3.3% equity interests. 100% of ISLP's debt investments at fair value were in floating rate securities.

As of September 30, 2023, SLP's investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of $826.5 million, comprised of investments in 60 portfolio companies operating across 22 different industries.(5) The investment portfolio on a fair value basis was comprised of 97.4% first lien senior secured loans and 2.6% second lien senior secured loans. 98.8% of SLP's debt investments at fair value were in floating rate securities.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, total investment income was $72.4 million and $75.7 million, respectively. The decrease in investment income was primarily due to a decrease in interest income as a result of lower interest income and other income.

Total expenses (before taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 were $36.1 million and $35.7 million, respectively.

Net investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 was $35.6 million or $0.55 per share and $38.9 million or $0.60 per share, respectively.

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company had net realized and unrealized gains (losses) of $(1.8) million.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $33.9 million, or $0.52 per share.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had total principal debt outstanding of $1,378.5 million, including $426.0 million outstanding in the Company's Sumitomo Credit Facility, $352.5 million outstanding of the debt issued through BCC Middle Market CLO 2019-1 LLC, $300.0 million outstanding in the Company's senior unsecured notes due March 2026 and $300.0 million outstanding in the Company's senior unsecured notes due October 2026.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 5.4%, as compared to 5.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents (including foreign cash) of $79.5 million, restricted cash and cash equivalents of $25.9 million, $(0.4) million of unsettled trades, net of receivables and payables of investments, and $224.2 million of capacity under its Sumitomo Credit Facility. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $283.8 million of undrawn investment commitments.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's debt-to-equity and net debt-to-equity ratios were 1.22x and 1.12x, respectively, as compared to 1.33x and 1.13x, respectively, as of June 30, 2023(2).

Endnotes

(1) Net investment income yields and net income returns are calculated on average net assets, or book value, for the respective periods shown. (2) Net debt-to-equity represents principal debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents and unsettled trades, net of receivables and payables of investments. (3) The fourth quarter dividend is payable on January 31, 2024 to holders of record as of December 29, 2023. (4) The weighted average yield is computed as (a) the annual stated interest rate or yield earned on the relevant accruing debt and other income producing securities plus amortization of fees and discounts on the performing debt and other income producing investments, divided by (b) the total relevant investments at amortized cost or fair value. The weighted average yield does not represent the total return to our stockholders. (5) SLP acquired 70% of the member equity interests of the Company's 2018-1 portfolio ("2018-1"). The Company retained 30% of the 2018-1 membership interests as a non-controlling equity interest.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

A conference call to discuss the Company's financial results will be held live at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 7, 2023. Please visit BCSF's webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Resources section of BCSF's website at http://www.baincapitalspecialtyfinance.com for a slide presentation that complements the Earnings Conference Call.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic: 1-844-825-9789

International: 1-412-317-5180

Conference ID: 10183669

All participants will need to reference " Bain Capital Specialty Finance - Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Earnings Conference Call" once connected with the operator. All participants are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available approximately three hours after the conference call concludes through November 14, 2023 via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of BCSF's website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 10183669

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of As of September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $1,701,847 and $1,846,172, respectively) $ 1,666,594 $ 1,774,947 Non-controlled/affiliate investment (amortized cost of $150,031 and $133,808, respectively) 191,583 173,400 Controlled affiliate investment (amortized cost of $525,528 and $439,958, respectively) 532,021 438,630 Cash and cash equivalents 65,212 30,205 Foreign cash (cost of $15,089 and $34,528, respectively) 14,286 29,575 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 25,908 65,950 Collateral on forward currency exchange contracts 12,056 9,612 Deferred financing costs 3,040 3,742 Interest receivable on investments 33,398 34,270 Receivable for sales and paydowns of investments 2,824 18,166 Prepaid Insurance 408 194 Unrealized appreciation on forward currency exchange contracts 5,854 62 Dividend receivable 13,291 13,681 Total Assets $ 2,566,475 $ 2,592,434 Liabilities Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $8,230 and $10,197, respectively) $ 1,370,270 $ 1,385,303 Interest payable 15,016 12,130 Payable for investments purchased 3,173 34,292 Base management fee payable 9,140 8,906 Incentive fee payable 3,011 9,216 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,230 2,954 Distributions payable 27,116 23,242 Total Liabilities 1,433,956 1,476,043 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 10) Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000,000 and 100,000,000,000 shares authorized, 64,562,265 and 64,562,265 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 65 65 Paid in capital in excess of par value 1,168,384 1,168,384 Total distributable loss (35,930) (52,058) Total Net Assets 1,132,519 1,116,391 Total Liabilities and Total Net Assets $ 2,566,475 $ 2,592,434 Net asset value per share $ 17.54 $ 17.29 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30 For the Three Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 Income Investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate investments: Interest from investments $ 45,418 $ 36,239 Dividend income - 526 PIK income 4,926 4,276 Other income 1,008 4,329 Total investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate investments 51,352 45,370 Investment income from non-controlled/affiliate investments: Interest from investments 2,412 2,141 Dividend income 950 1,067 PIK income 655 48 Total investment income from non-controlled/affiliate investments 4,017 3,256 Investment income from controlled affiliate investments: Interest from investments 9,403 5,437 Dividend income 7,618 4,746 Total investment income from controlled affiliate investments 17,021 10,183 Total investment income 72,390 58,809 Expenses Interest and debt financing expenses 20,775 14,381 Base management fee 9,140 8,853 Incentive fee 3,011 2,976 Professional fees 760 968 Directors fees 182 177 Other general and administrative expenses 2,234 1,357 Total expenses, net of fee waivers 36,102 28,712 Net investment income before taxes 36,288 30,097 Income tax expense, including excise tax 640 - Net investment income 35,648 30,097 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) Net realized loss on non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (50,873) (1,174) Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions (673) 2,254 Net realized gain (loss) on forward currency exchange contracts (221) 17,633 Net realized loss on extinguishment of debt - (745) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation (279) (4,820) Net change in unrealized appreciation on forward currency exchange contracts 7,107 (2,210) Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled/non-affiliate investments 41,509 (24,937) Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled/affiliate investments (1,067) (4,640) Net change in unrealized appreciation on controlled affiliate investments 2,705 (407) Total net losses (1,792) (19,046) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 33,856 $ 11,051 Basic and diluted net investment income per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.47 Basic and diluted increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.17 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 64,562,265 64,562,265

