HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nine Energy Service, Inc. ("Nine" or the "Company") (NYSE: NINE) reported third quarter 2023 revenues of $140.6 million, net loss of $(13.3) million, or $(0.39) per diluted share and $(0.39) per basic share, and adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million. The Company had provided original third quarter 2023 revenue guidance between $140.0 and $150.0 million, with actual results coming within the provided range.

" Third quarter revenue was in-line with expectations coming within our original guidance," said Ann Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nine Energy Service.

" We continued to see activity declines throughout Q3, with the U.S. rig count declining by over 150 rigs, or approximately 20%, since the end of 2022. For Nine, July began on a normal trendline; however, we experienced activity declines as well as operational inefficiencies related to weather and frac delays in August, leading to elevated white space in the calendar, significantly impacting revenue and profitability. September returned to more normalized levels, and as we look forward, we are not expecting a recurrence of what happened in August in Q4 and expect the business to be back to trend for Q4, though some normal holiday and winter seasonality is expected."

" Cementing was impacted by the continued rig declines in Q3, especially because of our significant exposure to the Haynesville and Eagle Ford; however, we do anticipate Q4 cementing revenue to be slightly higher than Q3. Completion tool revenue was down quarter over quarter due to a reduction in international sales as well as the reduction in U.S. completion activity. We are extremely excited to announce the commercialization of our new Pincer Hybrid Frac Plug. The Pincer is comprised of 47% less material than our predecessor Scorpion Composite Frac Plug and has industry-leading drill-out times. We believe the new Pincer Plug will help increase our market share growth in the plug market."

" We believe we have reached a bottoming of the U.S. rig count and have already begun to feel a shift in sentiment as we look towards 2024. With what we know today, we anticipate 2024 activity to increase over current levels, but it is too early to provide a detailed outlook. For Q4, we anticipate overall activity levels to remain mostly flat and pricing to stabilize. We do not anticipate a recurrence of August in the fourth quarter, but do anticipate holidays, weather, and budget exhaustion to impact operations, especially in the Northeast. Because of this, we expect Q4 revenue and earnings to be flat to slightly up sequentially to Q3."

" Nine is a spot-market business and our financial results move closely with U.S. land activity levels. We have demonstrated our ability to capitalize on improving markets and we remain focused on executing our strategy as an asset-light business offering forward-leaning technology and excellent service to our customers."

Operating Results

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company reported revenues of $140.6 million, gross profit of $13.3 million and adjusted gross profitC of $22.9 million. During the third quarter, the Company generated ROICB of -0.7%.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company reported general and administrative expense of $13.1 million. Depreciation and amortization expense in the third quarter of 2023 was $10.2 million.

The Company's tax provision was $0.4 million year-to-date through September 30, 2023. The provision for 2023 is the result of the Company's tax position in state and non-U.S. tax jurisdictions.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company reported net cash used in operating activities of $(9.9) million. Capital expenditures totaled $3.9 million during the third quarter of 2023 and totaled $16.2 million year-to-date through September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, Nine's cash and cash equivalents were $12.2 million, and the Company had $22.7 million of availability under the revolving credit facility, resulting in a total liquidity position of $34.9 million as of September 30, 2023. On September 30, 2023, the Company had $57.0 million of borrowings under the revolving credit facility. As of October 31, 2023, Nine's cash and cash equivalents increased to $34.8 million.

As per the terms of the indenture governing Nine's senior secured notes, the Company is required to periodically offer to repurchase such notes with a portion of any Excess Cash Flow. Nine did not generate any Excess Cash Flow, as defined in the indenture, in the most recently ended two fiscal quarters (the six month period ended September 30, 2023). As a result, no Excess Cash Flow offer will be made to noteholders this month.

ABCSee end of press release for definitions of these non-GAAP measures. These measures are intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), gross profit or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Our computation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Conference Call Information

About Nine Energy Service

Forward Looking Statements

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Revenues $ 140,617 $ 161,428 Cost and expenses Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 117,676 127,442 General and administrative expenses 13,060 14,233 Depreciation 7,285 7,433 Amortization of intangibles 2,895 2,896 Loss on revaluation of contingent liability 493 211 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment 21 (98 ) Income (loss) from operations (813 ) 9,311 Interest expense 12,858 12,994 Interest income (462 ) (299 ) Other income (162 ) (162 ) Loss before income taxes (13,047 ) (3,222 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 215 (685 ) Net loss $ (13,262 ) $ (2,537 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.39 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 33,659,386 33,293,740 Diluted 33,659,386 33,293,740 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0 and $0 $ (22 ) $ (54 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (22 ) (54 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (13,284 ) $ (2,591 )

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,159 $ 41,122 Accounts receivable, net 85,103 94,935 Income taxes receivable 897 1,096 Inventories, net 58,663 63,363 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,718 7,444 Total current assets 162,540 207,960 Property and equipment, net 83,979 87,358 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 43,299 42,976 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 60 106 Intangible assets, net 93,258 96,153 Other long-term assets 3,708 3,922 Total assets $ 386,844 $ 438,475 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 22,897 $ 37,518 Accrued expenses 24,862 35,905 Current portion of long-term debt - 329 Current portion of operating lease obligations 10,340 10,026 Current portion of finance lease obligations 37 34 Total current liabilities 58,136 83,812 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 319,006 332,555 Long-term operating lease obligations 33,854 33,834 Other long-term liabilities 1,964 1,686 Total liabilities 412,960 451,887 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock (120,000,000 shares authorized at $.01 par value; 35,345,494 and 35,375,614 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively) 353 354 Additional paid-in capital 794,528 793,947 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,072 ) (5,050 ) Accumulated deficit (815,925 ) (802,663 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (26,116 ) (13,412 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 386,844 $ 438,475

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (13,262 ) $ (2,537 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation 7,285 7,433 Amortization of intangibles 2,895 2,896 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,665 1,612 Amortization of operating leases 3,317 3,157 Provision for doubtful accounts - 158 Provision for inventory obsolescence 1,298 348 Stock-based compensation expense 580 522 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment 21 (98 ) Loss on revaluation of contingent liability 493 211 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accounts receivable, net 9,687 3,565 Inventories, net 3,394 3,305 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,725 1,851 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (25,985 ) 9,298 Income taxes receivable/payable 197 (1,217 ) Other assets and liabilities (3,220 ) (3,374 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (9,910 ) 27,130 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 160 151 Purchases of property and equipment (3,775 ) (5,967 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,615 ) (5,816 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on ABL Credit Facility (15,000 ) - Payments of short-term debt (329 ) (976 ) Payments on finance leases (25 ) (48 ) Payments of contingent liability (106 ) (79 ) Cost of debt issuance - (375 ) Vesting of restricted stock and stock units - (2 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,460 ) (1,480 ) Impact of foreign currency exchange on cash 22 (86 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (28,963 ) 19,748 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 41,122 21,374 End of period $ 12,159 $ 41,122

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Net loss $ (13,262 ) $ (2,537 ) Interest expense 12,858 12,994 Interest income (462 ) (299 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 215 (685 ) Depreciation 7,285 7,433 Amortization of intangibles 2,895 2,896 EBITDA $ 9,529 $ 19,802 Loss on revaluation of contingent liability (1) 493 211 Restructuring charges 315 483 Stock-based compensation and cash award expense 1,208 1,292 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment 21 (98 ) Legal fees and settlements (2) 29 24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,595 $ 21,714 (1) Amounts relate to the revaluation of a contingent liability associated with a 2018 acquisition. (2) Amounts represent fees, legal settlements, and/or accruals associated with legal proceedings brought pursuant to the Fair Labor Standards Act and/or similar state laws.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ROIC CALCULATION (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Net loss $ (13,262 ) $ (2,537 ) Add back: Interest expense 12,858 12,994 Interest income (462 ) (299 ) Restructuring charges 315 483 After-tax net operating income (loss) $ (551 ) $ 10,641 Total capital as of prior period-end: Total stockholders' deficit $ (13,412 ) $ (11,341 ) Total debt 372,329 373,305 Less: cash and cash equivalents (41,122 ) (21,374 ) Total capital as of prior period-end: $ 317,795 $ 340,590 Total capital as of period-end: Total stockholders' deficit $ (26,116 ) $ (13,412 ) Total debt 357,000 372,329 Less: cash and cash equivalents (12,159 ) (41,122 ) Total capital as of period-end: $ 318,725 $ 317,795 Average total capital $ 318,260 $ 329,193 ROIC -0.7 % 12.9 %

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Calculation of gross profit: Revenues $ 140,617 $ 161,428 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 117,676 127,442 Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 6,775 6,912 Amortization of intangibles 2,895 2,896 Gross profit $ 13,271 $ 24,178 Adjusted gross profit reconciliation: Gross profit $ 13,271 $ 24,178 Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 6,775 6,912 Amortization of intangibles 2,895 2,896 Adjusted gross profit $ 22,941 $ 33,986

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. EXCESS CASH FLOW CALCULATION (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended September 30,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities (1) $ 17,220 Repurchases of common stock in connection with stock-based employee compensation (2 ) Capital expenditures used or useful in a Permitted Business: Purchases of property and equipment (9,742 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 311 Repayments of ABL Obligations (5,785 ) Charges in respect of finance lease obligations (73 ) Debt issuance costs (375 ) Payments on short-term debt (1,305 ) Impact of foreign exchange rate on cash (64 ) Contingent liability payments (185 ) Excess Cash Flow $ - Excess Cash Flow % 75 % Excess Cash Flow Amount $ - (1) Amount consists of the Company's consolidated operating cash flow, determined in accordance with GAAP, for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023 ($27.1 million of net cash provided by operating activities) and for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023 ($9.9 million of net cash used in operating activities) See the definition of Excess Cash Flow included in the Indenture filed as Exhibit 4.2 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed February 1, 2023

AAdjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for (i) goodwill, intangible asset, and/or property and equipment impairment charges, (ii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iii) fees and expenses relating to our units offering and other refinancing activities, (iv) loss or gain on revaluation of contingent liabilities, (v) loss or gain on the extinguishment of debt, (vi) loss or gain on the sale of subsidiaries, (vii) restructuring charges, (viii) stock-based compensation and cash award expense, (ix) loss or gain on sale of property and equipment, and (x) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance of our business, such as legal expenses and settlement costs related to litigation outside the ordinary course of business. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure and helps identify underlying trends in our operations that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the impairments, acquisitions and dispositions and costs that are not reflective of the ongoing performance of our business.

BReturn on Invested Capital ("ROIC") is defined as after-tax net operating profit (loss), divided by average total capital. We define after-tax net operating profit (loss) as net income (loss) plus (i) goodwill, intangible asset, and/or property and equipment impairment charges, (ii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iii) fees and expenses relating to our units offering and other refinancing activities, (iv) interest expense (income), (v) restructuring charges, (vi) loss (gain) on the sale of subsidiaries, (vii) loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, and (viii) the provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes. We define total capital as book value of equity (deficit) plus the book value of debt less balance sheet cash and cash equivalents. We compute the average of the current and prior period-end total capital for use in this analysis. Management believes ROIC provides useful information because it quantifies how well we generate operating income relative to the capital we have invested in our business and illustrates the profitability of a business or project taking into account the capital invested.

CAdjusted Gross Profit (Loss) is defined as revenues less cost of revenues excluding depreciation and amortization. This measure differs from the GAAP definition of gross profit (loss) because we do not include the impact of depreciation and amortization, which represent non-cash expenses. Our management uses adjusted gross profit (loss) to evaluate operating performance. We prepare adjusted gross profit (loss) to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization because we do not consider depreciation and amortization indicative of our core operating performance.

