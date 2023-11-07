The US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has updated its annual cost modeling tool in light of the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). It has identified higher labor costs for utility-scale solar projects and falling hardware costs due to new manufacturing tax credits.From pv magazine USA NREL, in collaboration with the Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO), recently released its US Solar Photovoltaic System and Energy Storage Cost Benchmarks, With Minimum Sustainable Price Analysis: Q1 2023. This year's analysis indicates a contrasting trend: While utility-scale ...

