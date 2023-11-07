Cerillion powers up BSS/OSS Suite with GenAI launch

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms industry, today unveiled Cerillion 23.2, the latest release of its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite, which transforms the product lifecycle for CSPs using generative AI (GenAI) to rapidly build new products and packages. For the first time, product managers can use natural language voice and text instructions to describe the offerings they want to create, and GenAI constructs the corresponding product catalogue configuration in a matter of seconds, ready for validation and launch.

Cerillion's single product model and policy of configuration not customisation already puts enormous flexibility in the hands of the users. Now, as CSPs refocus their strategies on revenue growth, the new GenAI integration takes this to the next level by opening up the full power of Cerillion's Enterprise Product Catalogue to non-technical teams, whilst retaining the business controls and guard rails needed for data integrity and revenue assurance.

Other highlights in this release include:

Sales Acceleration . The sales process has been completely re-imagined providing a fully configurable workflow from catalogue to checkout, using an API-first architecture to offer the same flexibility across all sales channels, from call centre and dealers to self-service and apps. Initially focused on mobile services, the new sales engine will be further extended in future releases to span the full spectrum of multi-play services.

. The sales process has been completely re-imagined providing a fully configurable workflow from catalogue to checkout, using an to offer the same flexibility across all sales channels, from call centre and dealers to self-service and apps. Initially focused on mobile services, the new sales engine will be further extended in future releases to span the full spectrum of multi-play services. Total Experience. CRM Plus dashboards have been extended using low-code/no-code "cards" to enable easy integration of data from 3 rd party systems, providing CSRs with a single pane of glass for all customer service activities, speeding up customer interactions and improving the employee experience.

CRM Plus dashboards have been extended using low-code/no-code "cards" to enable easy integration of data from 3 party systems, providing CSRs with a for all customer service activities, speeding up customer interactions and improving the employee experience. Standards-based Integration. Cerillion has continued to extend the certification of its TM Forum Open APIs, with conformance achieved for TMF673 Geographic Address Management, and four further real-world certifications , underlining its commitment to an API-first architecture that drives both internal business processes and external integration.

Cerillion has continued to extend the certification of its TM Forum Open APIs, with conformance achieved for TMF673 Geographic Address Management, and four further , underlining its commitment to an API-first architecture that drives both internal business processes and external integration. Customer Experience. Cerillion's Mobile App has been enhanced to support balance transfers from one user to another, allowing family members or friends to help each other out by transferring unused data or excess credit to someone in need.

Cerillion's Mobile App has been enhanced to support from one user to another, allowing family members or friends to help each other out by transferring unused data or excess credit to someone in need. Business Productivity. Cerillion 23.2 now includes a comprehensive Office365 Add-in, allowing business users to easily lookup Cerillion account information directly from their emails, using the same system of configurable "cards" to specify the layout and visibility of key data. From here, users can perform quick actions such as creating new Leads and recording Events, streamlining the user experience and ensuring a full history of correspondence is maintained for each Account.

"With the launch of Cerillion 23.2 we are changing the face of BSS/OSS by integrating GenAI capabilities to create new products and packages through natural language instructions. This is a gamechanger which not only accelerates time-to-market but also democratises access to our product catalogue, empowering non-technical users to build new offerings with ease," commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. "With our BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions we're continuing to push the boundaries for the next generation of digital telcos, and I am really proud of this latest release and what my team has achieved."

For more information, or to book a call with a Cerillion consultant, please visit: https://www.cerillion.com/Products/BSS-OSS-Suite

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

