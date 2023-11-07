Darabase launches world-first property inventory platform for outdoor AR advertising, tapping into $680bn of digital spend

Property owners urged to claim Property Digital Rights (PDRs)

Generate revenue from permissioned AR advertising and increase portfolio asset value

Protect property from unregulated immersive digital content

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Darabase , announces the launch of its global property inventory platform for AR advertising campaigns, darabase.io . The platform enables property owners to register their Property's Digital Rights (PDRs), set rules about what digital content can be displayed in their locations, and receive an additional income stream from AR advertising in the real world. It also sees the introduction of a marketplace for PDRs.

With an estimated 1.4 billion AR enabled devices already in the hands of consumers globally ( Statista ), Darabase addresses a growing need for property owners to protect and control how their properties are used as a canvas and context for AR content. This extends the regulated and permission-based model that underpins all brand advertising into the AR age, to ensure a secure, legal, ethical and brand-safe framework for immersive AR campaigns to be delivered effectively in the real world.

Dominic Collins, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Darabase, said, "Property Digital Rights protect real estate from unwanted AR advertising, and can create additional value and revenue for owners.

Collins continued, "Augmented reality isn't the future, it's already happening at scale. This year Statista estimated the global digital advertising market to be valued at $680 bn, a growing proportion of this is shifting to immersive AR media. Darabase exists to enable this transition to happen by providing a framework for AR advertising that is legal, brand safe that gives consumers a great experience."

Property owners already attribute significant asset value to outdoor media inventory. Darabase's proprietary algorithm estimates the potential value a property could create from immersive advertising and so estimates the incremental asset value from Property Digital Rights (PDRs). These rights are then registered as a secure token on the Polygon Blockchain.

Property owners can register their portfolios and claim their PDRs on the global Darabase platform via this link from today. The first 1,000 properties registered on the platform are free for a limited time. For more information about the offer, please click here .

Support From the Wider Industry

Scott Kaplanis, Managing Partner, GroundBreak Ventures, said: "Darabase is charting a transformative path where real estate meets augmented reality, unlocking opportunities for immense value creation. By empowering property owners to claim their digital rights, Darabase is leading the charge in pioneering a new era for outdoor media. This innovative platform safeguards property value while creating exciting revenue streams, setting the standard for a burgeoning industry of endless possibilities. It is a dynamic, new frontier that the GroundBreak team proudly supports."

Ian Baggett, Founder CEO, Adderstone Group, said: "The Darabase platform heralds an exciting new era for real estate, enabling owners to generate value from AR for the first time, without losing control of digital rights."

Oliver Bray, Senior Partner, Reynolds Porter Chamberlain LLP: "Darabase is brilliantly bridging the gap between the physical and digital realms. Through a consent-based framework for AR advertising on properties, it's pioneering a secure, ethical, and lawful avenue for property owners and advertisers alike. This is a stride toward the future of outdoor advertising and enabling the AR world outdoors."

Patrick Boismenu, renowned blockchain specialist, United Nations, said: "Darabase's initiative to tokenise Property Digital Rights on the blockchain is a groundbreaking move. It's carving a niche where real estate, augmented reality, and blockchain technology converge to create a new paradigm of value and interaction. This venture is a glimpse into a future where digital tokens play a pivotal role in real-world asset management and monetisation."

Marie-Eve Poget, Global Marketing Manager at The Gin Hub, Pernod Ricard: "Mixed reality helps us connect more intuitively with consumers, Darabase.io is a system that lets us do this in a context and location sensitive way, at scale."

About Darabase

Founded in 2019, Darabase exists to usher in a permission-based, brand-safe, user-centric, immersive digital era. It has pioneered the world's first comprehensive global registry, rules engine, and content platform for the management and monetisation of Property Digital Rights (PDRs) in the real-world and virtual metaverses. Its unique platform empowers property companies to understand and leverage the inherent value of PDRs associated with their real-world and metaverse assets.

At launch, its platform will support the registration of properties in 38 countries, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States.

Darabase Limited, is headquartered in the UK and its subsidiary, Darabase Switzerland GmbH, operates the darabase.io platform. In addition, it has operations in North America, Australia and the Middle East.

Media Contacts

Mark Pinnes

mark.pinnes@upside-pr.com

UK: +44 7595 068054

USA/Canada Toll Free (True 800): 1 (800) 474-0156

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268435/Darabase.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268436/Darabase.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/darabase-launches-world-first-property-inventory-platform-for-outdoor-ar-advertising-tapping-into-680bn-of-digital-spend-301979263.html