TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") today announced consolidated results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2023 (the "Period"). The Company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock code "9684," and prepares its financial statements according to the Japan GAAP.

Key Figures (millions of yen, except percentages and per share data) 6 mos. ended 9/23 6 mos. ended 9/22 YoY change Net sales 172,046 163,392 5.3% Operating income 17,337 26,044 -33.4% Ordinary income 26,124 45,133 -42.1% Profit attributable to owners of parent 16,623 39,473 -57.9% EPS, basic 138.70 yen 329.91 yen - Full year Forecast FY ending 3/24 Actual FY ended 3/23 YoY change Net sales 360,000 343,267 4.9% Operating income 55,000 44,331 24.1% Ordinary income 55,000 54,709 0.5% Profit attributable to owners of parent 38,500 49,264 -21.9% EPS, basic 321.68 yen 411.62 yen - For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/24q2earnings.pdf, or the Company's IR website: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/.

In the Digital Entertainment segment, the HD (High-Definition) Game sub-segment's net sales for the six-month period ended September 30, 2023 rose compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the release of titles including "FINAL FANTASY XVI" and "FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER."

In the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment, net sales fell compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment, net sales declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year as the June launch of "Dragon Quest Champions" and the September launch of "FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS" were unable to compensate for factors including weak performances by existing titles.

In the Amusement segment, the six-month period ended September 30, 2023 saw net sales and operating income rise compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to year-on-year growth in sales at existing arcades.

In the Publication segment, the Company's overall performance was solid in the six-month period ended September 30, 2023 despite declines in net sales and operating income compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In the Merchandising segment, the six-month period ended September 30, 2023 saw net sales and operating income rise compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, partly due to brisk sales of new merchandise featuring key characters from the Group's IP portfolio.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 185 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 88 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.

*Unit sales are the total number of cumulative package shipment and digital sales. Digital sales are the cumulative unit number in and after April 2015, and include full-game downloads of packaged games and download-only games for console and PC.

