Researchers in Bangladesh have simulated a solar cell based on a copper bismuth oxide material, used as an absorber, with a hole transport layer made of copper(I) oxide (Cu2O). In the experiment, the device achieved a power conversion efficiency of 29.2%, an open-circuit voltage of 1.02 V, a short-circuit current density of 32.49 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 87.91%.Researchers at the Pabna University of Science and Technology, in Bangladesh, have developed a new architecture for thin-film solar cells based on copper bismuth oxide (CuBi2O4). CuBi2O4 is an abundant, inexpensive, and harmless p-type ...

