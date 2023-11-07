NHPC has allocated 3 GW of solar capacity at a rate of $0.030/kWh to developers who can set up projects connected to the interstate transmission system across India.From pv magazine India NHPC., India's largest hydropower developer, has declared the winners of a tender to set up 3 GW of interstate transmission system-connected solar projects across India. The procurement exercise was oversubscribed, with bids from 15 developers. The final average price came in at INR 2.52 ($0.030)/kWh to INR 2.53/kWh. Avaada secured 1 GW, Jakson won 400 MW, and Green Infra Wind Energy and Mahindra's Hazel Hybren ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...