Eligible UK Investors Can Open ISAs and Earn £55 of Commission Credit

For new clients. Limited time only. Terms apply.

Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited1, an affiliate of Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced that eligible UK residents who open Stocks and Shares Investment Savings Accounts (ISAs) through Interactive Brokers could receive a commission credit of £55 subject to terms and conditions of the promotion. With Interactive Brokers' Stocks and Shares ISAs, account holders can access global securities and enjoy the tax2 benefits of an ISA wrapper.

Interactive Brokers' Stocks and Shares ISAs let eligible UK investors choose from thousands of UK and global investment products, including stocks, bonds, and exchange-traded funds, trade through a powerful platform with a low trading commission and no added custody or transfer fees.

"We welcome those just beginning their savings journey as well as existing ISA holders keen on transferring to a superior trading platform," said Gerald Perez, Managing Director at Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited. "The new trading commission credit promotion, combined with our powerful platforms, low trading commissions and global product offering, could help more individuals in the UK reach their savings goals."

Interactive Brokers makes opening an ISA account fast and easy with a simple online sign-up, and customers can seamlessly transfer an ISA from another provider. Features of Stocks and Shares ISAs at Interactive Brokers include:

No Custody or Transfer Fees : No custody fees for overnight or long-term investments and no fees to transfer an account from another broker. There is a minimum monthly activity fee of £3.

: No custody fees for overnight or long-term investments and no fees to transfer an account from another broker. There is a minimum monthly activity fee of £3. Low Commissions : Commissions start from just £3/€3 per trade for the UK and most European stocks, while US stocks start from just USD 0.005 per share. For larger trades (those over £6000 €6000) the cost is 0.05% of trade value.

: Commissions start from just £3/€3 per trade for the UK and most European stocks, while US stocks start from just USD 0.005 per share. For larger trades (those over £6000 €6000) the cost is 0.05% of trade value. Low Currency Conversion Fees: Transparent low FX conversion commissions (e.g., 0.03%), tight spreads and deep liquidity.

Transparent low FX conversion commissions (e.g., 0.03%), tight spreads and deep liquidity. Earn Interest : Earn interest on instantly available cash balances (up to GBP: 4.733%). 3

: Earn interest on instantly available cash balances (up to GBP: 4.733%). Global Diversification : Invest in a broad range of global markets and use tools such as IBKR GlobalAnalyst to find opportunities for international portfolio diversification.

: Invest in a broad range of global markets and use tools such as IBKR GlobalAnalyst to find opportunities for international portfolio diversification. Powerful Platforms: Trading platforms meet the needs of occasional investors and active traders with Trader Workstation (TWS) for advanced traders, IBKR Mobile for trading on-the-go or Client Portal for one-stop trading, cash management and account services.

For additional information on Stocks and Shares Investment Savings Accounts (ISAs), please visit: https://www.interactivebrokers.co.uk/en/trading/isa-promo.php

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the sixth consecutive year, Barron's ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its June 9, 2023, Best Online Brokers Review.

1 Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registration number: 208159) 2 UK Tax rules apply. Tax treatment depends on client's individual circumstances and may change in the future. 3 As of 26th October 2023; Subject to change; Terms apply https://www.interactivebrokers.co.uk/en/accounts/fees/pricing-interest-rates.php

