SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Half-year Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 07
SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC
(the "Fund")
HALF YEARLY REPORT
(FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2023)
A copy of the Half Yearly Report will be available to download from the Manager's website at www.svmonline.co.uk and a copy will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism in due course.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Over the 6 months to 30 September 2023, net asset value per share fell 4.1% to 89.21p, while the share price gained 3.1% compared to a return of 0.1% in the chosen comparator, the IA UK Companies Sector Average Index.
• Over the five years to 30 September 2023, net asset value per share has fallen 30.6% and the share price 46.0%, against the comparator index return of +10.0%.
• Medium sized companies lagged the FTSE 100 and smaller companies over the period.
• Three portfolio companies attracted takeovers, indicating share prices have fallen below underlying business value.
"Long term capital growth from investments in smaller UK companies. Its aim is to outperform the IA UK All Companies Sector Average Index on a total return basis"
Financial Highlights
Total Return Performance to 30 September 2023
6 months
3 years
5 Years
10 Years
Net Asset Value
-4.1%
-15.0%
-30.6%
39.7%
Share Price
3.1%
-4.9%
-46.0%
22.2%
Comparator Index*
0.1%
26.5%
10.0%
59.5%
* The comparator index for the Fund was changed to the IA UK All Companies Sector Average Index from 1 October 2013 prior to which the FTSE AIM Index was used.
SVM UK EMERGING FUND plc
Half Yearly Report 2023
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
During the six months to 30 September 2023, net asset value per share fell 4.1% to 89.21p, while the share price gained 3.1% compared to a return of 0.1% in the chosen comparator, the IA UK Companies Sector Average Index. In the five years to 30 September 2023, net asset value per share has fallen 30.6% and the share price 46.0%, against the comparator index return of +10.0%.
During the period under review the UK economy continued to grow despite the rise in interest rates. There was, however, market concern that the delay in bringing UK inflation under control would involve a longer period of tight monetary policy, constraining demand. This led to falls in property shares and those in consumer sectors. The sectors that performed best reflected mainly those with global exposure; information technology, energy, financials and industrials.
The strongest contributions to performance over the period were Dechra Pharmaceuticals, 4Imprint Group, Instem, Kooth and Computacenter. Three portfolio holdings were taken over; Dechra, Instem and Kape Technologies. Merger and acquisition activity may point to recognition that share prices of a number of successful British businesses have become attractive to corporate or private equity buyers. Negative performers included Watches of Switzerland, Impax Asset Management. FDM Group, Jet2 and JD Sports fashion . Sales were made of Activeops, Revolution Beauty, Frontier Developments, Avon Protection, Molten Ventures, Maxcyte, Genus, Libertine and Impax. The holding in Watches of Switzerland was reduced after its prospects were adversely impacted by a change in strategy of its main supplier. These sales funded new investments in Melrose Industries, JTC, CRH, Intercontinental Hotels, Greggs, Informa and Compass Group. Portfolio changes emphasised improved liquidity, growth prospects and earnings visibility.
The UK economy has held up better in 2023 than feared. Consumer spending has proved resilient, driven by significant excess savings. Amongst international investors, the UK continues to be out of favour, with historically low valuations of smaller and medium-sized companies. Many UK mid-cap and smaller companies now look inexpensive. There is a risk both in the UK and US of excessive tightening by central banks, possibly misunderstanding the supply-side nature of current inflation.
The portfolio focuses on resilient growing businesses, with low exposure to commodities, oils and banks. Portfolio investments are typically scalable businesses with a competitive edge. The Fund remains fully invested with minimal gearing.
During the period under review, the Manager agreed to waive its management fee, with effect from 1st September 2023, reflecting its assessment of the implications of Consumer Duty regulation. This will be reviewed if circumstances change. The lead portfolio manager of the Fund, Margaret Lawson, retired on 1st October 2023 and is succeeded by Colin McLean, previously deputy investment manager. The Board thanks Margaret for her enthusiasm and valuable advice.
Peter Dicks
Chairman
3 November 2023
SVM UK EMERGING FUND plc
Half Yearly Report 2023
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE and POLICY
The investment objective of SVM UK Emerging Fund plc (the "Fund" or the "Company") is long term capital growth from investments in medium-sized and smaller UK companies. Its aim is to outperform the IA UK All Companies Sector Average Index on a total return basis.
The Fund aims to achieve its objective and to diversify risk by investing in shares and related instruments, controlled by a number of limits on exposures. Appropriate guidelines for the management of the investments, gearing and financial instruments have been established by the Board. This is an abridged version of the Fund's investment policy. The full investment policy can be found in the Strategic Report within the Fund's latest Annual Report & Accounts.
DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The Directors are responsible for preparing the Half Yearly Report in accordance with applicable law and regulations.
The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:
(i) the condensed set of financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council Statement 104 "Interim Financial Reporting" on a going concern basis, taking in to account guidance on Covid-19, and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and gain or loss of the Fund;
(ii) the Half Yearly Report includes a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rules DTR 4.2.7R (an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year, and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year); and DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related party transactions and changes therein that could have a material effect on the financial position or performance of the Fund during the first six months of the current financial year).
(iii) No related party transactions have taken place during the first six months of the year that have materially affected the financial position of the Fund during the period and there have been no changes in the related party transactions as described in the Annual Report & Accounts for the year end 31 March 2023 that could do so.
The Directors consider that the Half Yearly Report, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Fund's performance and strategy,
The Half Yearly Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Fund's auditors.
By Order of the Board
Peter Dicks
Chairman
3 November 2023
SVM UK EMERGING FUND plc
Half Yearly Report 2023
UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS
Income Statement
Six months to 30 September
2023
Six months to 30 September 2022
Revenue
Capital
Total
Revenue
Capital
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Net loss on investments at fair value
-
(214)
(214)
-
(1,787)
(1,787)
Income
95
-
95
61
-
61
Investment management fees
-
(17)
(17)
-
(22)
(22)
Other expenses
(76)
-
(76)
(72)
-
(72)
Gain/(loss) before finance costs and taxation
19
(231)
(212)
(11)
(1,809)
(1,820)
Finance costs
(17)
-
(17)
(9)
-
(9)
Gain/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation
2
(231)
(229)
(20)
(1,809)
(1,829)
Taxation
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gain/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders
2
(231)
(229)
(20)
(1,809)
(1,829)
Gain/(loss) per Ordinary Share
0.03p
(3.85)p
(3.82)p
(0.33)p
(30.18)p
(30.51)p
The Total column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Fund. All revenue and capital items are derived from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued in the year. A Statement of Comprehensive Income is not required as all gains and losses of the Fund have been reflected in the above statement.
Year ended 31 March 2023
(audited)
Revenue
Capital
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
Net loss on investments at fair value
-
(1,065)
(1,065)
Income
104
-
104
Investment management fees
-
(42)
(42)
Other expenses
(143)
-
(143)
Loss before finance costs and taxation
(39)
(1,107)
(1,146)
Finance costs
(22)
-
(22)
Loss on ordinary activities before taxation
(61)
(1,107)
(1,168)
Taxation
-
-
-
Loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(61)
(1,107)
(1,168)
Loss per Ordinary Share
(1.02)p
(18.46)p
(19.48)p
SVM UK EMERGING FUND plc
Half Yearly Report 2023
UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS
Balance Sheet
As at
30 September
2023
(unaudited)
As at
31 March
2023
(audited)
As at
30 September
2022
(unaudited)
£'000
£'000
£'000
Fixed Assets
Investments at fair value through profit or loss
4,836
4,882
4,318
Total current assets
979
1,272
1,264
Creditors:amounts falling due within one year
(467)
(577)
(666)
Net current assets
512
695
598
Total assets less current liabilities
5,348
5,577
4,916
Capital and Reserves
5,348
5,577
4,916
Equity shareholders' funds
5,348
5,577
4,916
Net asset value per Ordinary Share
89.21p
93.03p
82.00p
SVM UK EMERGING FUND plc
Half Yearly Report 2023
UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS
Statement of Changes in Equity
For the period to 30 September 2023
Share
capital
Share
premium
Special reserve
Capital
redemption
reserve
Capital reserve
Revenue reserve
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
As at 1 April 2023
300
314
5,136
27
394
(594)
5,577
Loss attributable to shareholders
-
-
-
-
(231)
2
(229)
As at 30 September 2023
300
314
5,136
27
163
(592)
5,348
For the year to 31 March 2023
Share
capital
Share
premium
Special reserve
Capital
redemption
reserve
Capital reserve
Revenue reserve
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
As at 1 April 2022
300
314
5,136
27
1,501
(533)
6,745
Loss attributable to shareholders
-
-
-
-
(1,107)
(61)
(1,168)
As at 31 March 2023
300
314
5,136
27
394
(594)
5,577
For the period to 30 September 2022
Share
capital
Share
premium
Special reserve
Capital
redemption
reserve
Capital reserve
Revenue reserve
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
As at 1 April 2022
300
314
5,136
27
1,501
(533)
6,745
Gain/(loss) attributable to shareholders
-
-
-
-
(1,809)
(20)
(1,829)
As at 30 September 2022
300
314
5,136
27
(308)
(553)
4,916
SVM UK EMERGING FUND plc
Half Yearly Report 2023
UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS
Investment Portfolio as at 30 September 2023
Stock
Market Exposure 2022
£000
% of Net Assets
Sector analysis as at 30 September 2023
Sector
% of Gross Exposure
1
4Imprint Group
364
6.8
Industrials
27.1
2
Alpha FX Group
214
4.0
Consumer Discretionary
24.7
3
Unite Group
181
3.4
Financials
12.3
4
Beazley Group
173
3.2
Information Technology
11.9
5
Rentokil Initial
170
3.2
Communication Services
10.5
6
Howden Joinery Group
162
3.0
Real Estate
5.4
7
Whitbread*
157
2.9
Consumer Staples
3.3
8
Ashtead Group
156
2.9
Materials
3.0
9
Games Workshop Group
153
2.9
Healthcare
1.8
10
JD Sports Fashion*
141
2.6
Total
100.0
Ten largest investments
1,871
34.9
11
Experian
135
2.6
12
Flutter Entertainment*
133
2.5
13
Jet2
123
2.3
14
Keystone Law Group
123
2.3
15
JTC
119
2.2
16
CRH
112
2.1
17
Intercontinental Hotels Group
112
2.1
18
Oxford Instruments
109
2.0
19
Compass Group
108
2.0
20
Serco Group
107
2.0
Twenty largest investments
3,052
57.0
21
Computacenter
105
2.0
22
Hilton Food Group
105
2.0
23
Watches of Switzerland Group*
99
1.9
24
Kainos Group
99
1.9
25
Kooth
98
1.8
26
XP Power
94
1.8
27
Renew
91
1.7
28
FDM Group Holdings
86
1.6
*Includes Contract for Difference ("CFDs")
Market exposure for equity investments held is the same as fair value and for CFDs held is the market value of the underlying shares to which the portfolio is exposed via the contract. The investment portfolio is grossed up to include CFDs and the net CFD position is then deducted in arriving at the net asset total.
29
Informa
82
1.5
30
Auto Trader Group
81
1.5
Thirty largest investments
3,992
74.7
Other investments (30 holdings)
1,542
28.8
Total investments
5,534
103.5
CFD positions
(721)
(13.5)
CFD unrealised gains
23
0.4
Net current assets
512
9.6
Net assets
5,348
100.0
SVM UK EMERGING FUND plc
Half Yearly Report 2023
UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS
Risks and Uncertainties
The major risks inherent within the Fund are market risk, liquidity risk, credit risk and interest rate risk. It has an established environment for the management of these risks which are continually monitored by the Manager. Appropriate guidelines for the management of its financial instruments and gearing have been established by the Board of Directors. It has no foreign currency assets and therefore does not use currency hedging. It does not use derivatives within the portfolio with the exception of CFDs. An explanation of these risks and how they are mitigated is explained in the 2023 Annual Report, which is available on the Manager's website: www.svmonline.co.uk. These principal risks and uncertainties have not changed from those disclosed in the 2023 Annual Report.
Going Concern
The Board, having made appropriate enquiries has a reasonable expectation that the Fund has adequate resources and sufficient liquidity to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, a period of not less than 12 months from the date of this report. This conclusion takes in to account the Directors' assessment of the continuing risks and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, the geopolitical risks relating to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, and economic factors that are influencing the current market volatility, such as inflation, interest rates and supply chains. Accordingly, it continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements.
Notes
1. The Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with FRS 102 "Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland", FRS 104 "Interim Financial Reporting" and under the Association of Investment Companies Statement of Recommended Practice "Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts" ("SORP") issued in April 2021. The Company is exempt from presenting a Cash Flow Statement as a Statement of Changes in Equity is presented and substantially all of the Company's investments are liquid and are carried at market value. These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies used for the financial year ended 31 March 2023.
2. During the period no shares were bought back (2022: no shares were bought back during the period).
The number of shares in issue at 30 September 2023 was 6,005,000 (2022: 6,005,000).
Returns per share are based on a weighted average of 5,995,000 (2022: 5,995,000) ordinary shares, being the number of shares in issue during the period excluding the 10,000 shares held in Treasury.
Total return per share is based on the total loss for the period of £229,000 (2022: loss of £1,829,000). Capital return per share is based on the capital loss for the period of £231,000 (2022: loss of £1,809,000). Revenue return per share is based on the revenue gain after taxation for the period of £2,000 (2022: loss of £20,000).
SVM UK EMERGING FUND plc
Half Yearly Report 2023
UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS
3. All investments are held at fair value. At 30 September 2023 no unlisted investments were held with value attributed (31 March 2023: same; 30 September 2022: same).
Investments have been classified using the fair value hierarchy:
September 2023
£000£000
March 2023
£000 £000
Classification of financial instruments
Assets
Liabilities
Assets
Liabilities
Level 1
4,813
-
4,860
-
Level 2
23
418
22
507
Level 3 - 2 investments (March 2022: 3)
-
-
-
-
Level 1 reflects financial instruments quoted in an active market.
Level 2 reflects financial instruments whose fair value is evidenced by comparison with other observable current market transactions in the same instrument or based on a valuation technique whose variables include only data from observable markets. The CFD positions are the sole Level 2 investments at 30 September 2023 and 31 March 2023.
Level 3 reflects financial instruments whose fair value is determined in whole or in part using a valuation technique based on assumptions that are not supported by prices from observable market transactions in the same instrument and not based on available observable market data.
4. The Board has granted the Manager a limited authority to invest in CFDs to achieve some degree of gearing and/or hedging without incurring the gross cost of the investment. The Board requires the Manager to operate within certain risk limits, as detailed in the Annual Report. The following table details the CFD positions:
Number of CFD holdings at 30 September 2023: 8 (31 March 2023: 9)
CFD positions
September 2023
March 2023
£000
£000
Gross exposure
721
892
Net exposure
721
892
Unrealised gains
23
22
Unrealised losses
418
507
The gearing ratio is 9.0% at 30 September 2023 (31 March 2023: 9.3%). The gearing ratio indicates the extra amount by which the shareholders' funds would change if total assets (including CFDs' position exposure and netting off cash and cash equivalents) were to rise or fall. A figure of zero per cent means that the Company has a nil geared position.
5. SVM Asset Management Limited provides investment management and secretarial services to the Fund. The Manager is entitled to a fee for these services, payable quarterly in arrears, equivalent to 0.75% per annum of the total assets of the Fund, less current liabilities. The Manager has elected to waive the investment management fee from 1 September 2023 until further notice.
SVM UK EMERGING FUND plc
Half Yearly Report 2023
UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS
6. The above figures do not constitute full or statutory accounts in terms of Sections 434 and 435 of the Companies Act 2006. All information shown for the six months to 30 September 2023 is unaudited. The accounts for the year to 31 March 2023, on which the auditors issued an unqualified report, have been lodged with the Registrar of Companies and did not contain a statement required under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006.
SVM UK EMERGING FUND plc
Half Yearly Report 2023
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Directors
Peter Dicks (Chairman)
Ian Gray
Jeremy Harris
Investment Manager, Secretary and
Registered Office
SVM Asset Management Limited
6th Floor
7 Castle Street
Edinburgh EH2 3AH
Telephone: +44 (0) 0131 226 6699
Facsimile: +44 (0) 131 226 7799
Email: info@svmonline.co.uk
Web: www.svmonline.co.uk
Registrars
Computershare Investor Services plc
Edinburgh House
4 North St Andrew Street
Edinburgh EH2 1HU
Telephone: +44 (0) 370 702 0003
Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
Auditor
Johnston Carmichael LLP
7-11 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7PE
Custodians
State Street Bank & Trust Company
Registered Office:
20 Churchill Place
Canary Wharf
London EH14 5HJ
Correspondence Address:
Quartermile 3
10 Nightingale Way
Edinburgh EH3 9EG
Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and a member of the Investment Association
Registered Number
SC211841
Company Website
www.svmonline.co.uk
© SVM Asset Management Limited 2023
UK Emerging Interim 2023