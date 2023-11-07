An international research group has assessed the economic feasibility of exclusively powering remote villages in Pakistan with off-grid solar-plus-storage projects. They said that their proposed system configuration has a "justifiable" net present cost.Researchers led by the Air University in Pakistan have come up with a cost-effective approach to determine the cost of powering remote net zero energy (NZE) villages with off-grid solar generators. The NZE parameter refers to the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas generated and the amount that is removed from the atmosphere. The scientists ...

