Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM), a lithium development company with 2 hardrock lithium deposits in Manitoba, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

Frank Wheatley CEO will be presenting on November 8th at 2:20 pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Frank Wheatley

CEO

(604) 562-1916

fw@snowlakelithium.com

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Lithium is a Canadian lithium development company listed on Nasdaq ("LTIM") with 2 hard rock lithium projects, the Thompson Brothers project and the Grass River project (together the "Snow Lake Lithium Project"), in the Snow Lake region of Northern Manitoba. Snow Lake Lithium is focused on advancing the Snow Lake Lithium Project through subsequent phases of development and into production in order to supply the North American electric vehicle and energy storage markets.The wholly owned Snow Lake Lithium Project now covers a 59,587-acre site that has only been 1% explored and contains an identified-to-date 8.2 million metric tonnes measured, indicated and inferred mineral resource at between 0.99% and 1.13% Li2O.