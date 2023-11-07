Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.11.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
GlobeNewswire
07.11.2023 | 12:22
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Cyxone AB

With effect from November 08, 2023, the subscription rights in Cyxone AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including November 16, 2023. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   CYXO TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021020443              
Order book ID:  310708                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 08, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Cyxone AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   CYXO BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021020450              
Order book ID:  310709                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        




For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
