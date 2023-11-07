Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Cyxone AB

With effect from November 08, 2023, the subscription rights in Cyxone AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 16, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CYXO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021020443 Order book ID: 310708 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 08, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Cyxone AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CYXO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021020450 Order book ID: 310709 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB