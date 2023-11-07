Aperture, LLC: Aperture Pet & Life Expands Aquaillumination Product Lineup

Introducing Two New Pumps for Aquariums of All Sizes

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Aperture Pet & Life, the integrated company for some of the largest brands in the aquatics industry, including Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, Ecotech and Aquaillumination (AI), is proud to announce two new pumps in its product lineup. The Orbit Cross-Flow circulation pumps and the Axis centrifugal return pumps add to the expanding flexibility and comprehensiveness of the AI product offering.





AI Orbit





Orbit was designed in partnership with Maxspect, leveraging its best-in-class and patented gyre technology and coupling it with AI's world-renowned intelligent software. It's a cross-flow circulation pump that is a marine aquarist favorite for creating "gyre" type flow that circles or orbits the aquarium. The Orbit pump comes in two sizes: the Orbit 2, ideal for aquariums 20-88 gallons, and the Orbit 4, ideal for aquariums 20-120 gallons.

Axis, which comes in three sizes - the 20, 40 and 90, is a centrifugal pump designed to create superior flow in large aquariums and all the way down to small Nano aquariums as well. Axis has the ideal flow for both saltwater and freshwater aquariums.

Key Features and Benefits of the Orbit and Axis Pumps:

Fully Adjustable DC Pumps: Utilizes DC motors coupled with AI driver technology to provide fully controllable, quiet and efficient operation. Wireless Communication: Controllable with a smartphone or tablet and the free myAI or Mobius control apps. Also compatible with the Neptune Apex MXM. Real-Time Programming and Control: 24-hour adjustable programmability, calibration and feed modes included. No additional equipment required. Connected to Your Ecosystem: Control AI and EcoTech Marine devices through Mobius or myAI iOS or Android apps and the Neptune Systems MXM with the Apex Fusion app.

"Orbit and Axis underline our goal of increasing the availability of intelligent technology for aquariums of all shapes and sizes," said Allan Bazinet, Chief Technology Officer of Aperture. "They are both exceptional additions to the AI brand, designed to help aquarists continue to be successful in their aquatic journey."

For more information or to purchase Orbit and Axis pumps worldwide, aquarists can visit their favorite local fish or pet store or online retailer. Retailers can reach out to their Aperture sales representative or visit the Aperture wholesale portal.

About Aperture

Aperture is a leading online retailer, manufacturer and distributor of products and solutions in over 50 countries, including the industry's leading online marketplace for saltwater aquarists, world-class products for the success of saltwater, freshwater and reptile and amphibian habitats, distribution and one of the pet industry's largest YouTube platforms with over 110 million video views. Through its banner brands Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine, Aquaillumination and Leap Habitats, the company offers its customers the products and resources they need to create thriving ecosystems. Visit www.apetlife.com.

Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine, Aquaillumination and Leap Habitats are trademarks of Aperture, LLC. ©2023 Aperture, LLC. All rights reserved.

