Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Receives Additional US$8 Million Battery Order from Existing Fortune 100 Customer

Repeat order represents over $12 million in purchases by this customer over the last 12 months for material handling electric vehicle batteries

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, today announced the receipt of a battery purchase order through one of its OEM sales channels valued at over US$8 million. The batteries will be used by a leading Fortune 100 company in the United States for material handling electric vehicles.

"We are delighted to announce a significant repeat order with this leading Fortune 100 retail customer," said Dr. Jeremy Dang, Vice President of Business Development at Electrovaya. "This deal is a testament to Electrovaya's commitment to providing reliable solutions at the lowest total cost of ownership for our customers and further demonstrates the effectiveness of the Infinity battery technology with its outstanding safety and longevity. Given this accelerated pace of ordering, we anticipate that this Fortune 100 company could become Eletrovaya's third largest user for material handling electric vehicles."

Investor and Media, please contact:

Jason Roy

Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Electrovaya Inc.

905-855-4618

jroy@electrovaya.com

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

646-536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for energy storage and heavy duty electric vehicles based on its Infinity Battery Technology Platform. This technology offers enhanced safety and industry leading battery longevity. The Company is also developing next generation solid state battery technology at its Labs division. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about Electrovaya, please explore www.electrovaya.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the deployment of the Company's products by the Company's customers and the timing for delivery thereof, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "possible", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective", "seed" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors and assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Statements with respect to the purchase and deployment of the Company's products by the Company's customers and users, and the timing for delivery thereof, and anticipated future orders and anticipated delivery dates and orders placed with alternative equipment and levels of expected sales and expected further purchases and demand growth are based on an assumption that the Company's customers and users will deploy its products in accordance with communicated intentions, that the Company will be able to deliver the ordered products on a basis consistent with past deliveries, and the anticipation of the Company delivering batteries on the present purchase order are all based on assumptions by the company and its end users. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to macroeconomic effects on the Company and its business and on the Company's customers, economic conditions generally and their effect on consumer demand, labour shortages, supply chain constraints, on the Company's ability to produce and deliver products, and on its customers' and end users' demand for and use of products, which effects are not predictable and may be affected by additional regional outbreaks and variants, and other factors which may cause disruptions in the Company's supply chain and Company's capability to deliver the products. Additional information about material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2022 under "Risk Factors", and in the Company's most recent annual Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Qualitative And Quantitative Disclosures about Risk and Uncertainties" as well as in other public disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

