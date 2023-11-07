The Italian market set a record high of 846 GWh of wind energy generation during the first week of November. Meanwhile, European electricity demand decreased over the same period and the MIBEL market registered 19 hours of €0.00/MWh ($0.00/MWh) prices.Solar photovoltaic, solar thermoelectric and wind energy production Most major European markets recorded less solar energy production in the week of Oct. 30 compared to the week prior. This is unsurprising as the fall progresses and the days are getting shorter. Compared to the major European markets, Spain's solar energy production dropped the ...

