Investment in Momenta Industry 5.0 venture capital fund gives Rockwell early access to innovative technology that promotes resiliency, agility, and sustainability

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced its investment in Momenta's Industry 5.0 Fund, a venture capital and value creation fund that supports entrepreneurs focused on resilient, sustainable, and human-centric industrial operations, providing Rockwell early access to innovative technology that has the potential to disrupt industrial markets and increase sustainability.

Switzerland-based Momenta launched the $100 million fund in cooperation with the EU Commission to support start-up companies working to advance the Commission's Industry 5.0 initiative. The initiative highlights research and innovation as drivers for a transition to a sustainable, human-centric, and resilient industry, moving the focus from shareholder value to stakeholder value. It puts people at the center by empowering them with information and technology to make decisions with clarity and confidence. Aimed at early growth-stage innovators driving the digital transformation of energy, manufacturing, smart spaces, and supply chains, the Industry 5.0 Fund will deliver venture capital investment and direct value-creation to entrepreneurs in Europe and North America.

Rockwell is an anchor investor in the fund, and its Venture team will work closely with Momenta and the portfolio companies, offering a wide breadth of expertise and Rockwell's strategic network. The investment complements Rockwell's inorganic growth strategy, giving the company insights and access to next-generation technologies driving digital transformation that are still in the early development stage.

"We're excited to partner with Momenta to find the start-ups that are poised to disrupt the industry and align with our purpose of expanding human possibility. Supporting and adopting technology that is beneficial for all stakeholders is inherently beneficial for our shareholders as well," said Cyril Perducat, senior vice president and Chief Technology Officer of Rockwell. "This partnership puts Rockwell in a unique position to provide early support and direction for innovative technology that will make our customers around the world even more resilient, agile, and sustainable in years to come."

Ken Forster, founding partner at Momenta, added: "We're honored to have Rockwell Automation as an investor in our Industry 5.0 fund. They define industrial automation and digital transformation in North America and have been expanding their global presence under an impressive leadership team. Momenta's focus for the past decade has been investing in companies driving industrial impact, and we could not think of a better partner for this Industry 5.0 fund than Rockwell Automation."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Momenta

Momenta is the leading Industrial Impact venture capital growth firm. We accelerate entrepreneurs and leaders devoted to the digitization of energy, manufacturing, smart spaces, and supply chains. Since 2012, our team of deep industry operators have invested in over 50 entrepreneurs and helped scale over 150 industry leaders via our award-winning executive search and strategic advisory practices. For more information, please visit www.momenta.one.

