Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Climeon AB (563/23)

Listing of subscription rights of Climeon AB With effect from November 08, 2023, the unit rights in Climeon AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 17, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CLIME UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021020575 Order book ID: 310711 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 08, 2023, the paid subscription units in Climeon AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CLIME BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021020583 Order book ID: 310710 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB