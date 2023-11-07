Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.11.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Climeon AB (563/23)

Listing of subscription rights of Climeon AB

With effect from November 08, 2023, the unit rights in Climeon AB will be
traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including November 17, 2023. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   CLIME UR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021020575              
Order book ID:  310711                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


With effect from November 08, 2023, the paid subscription units in Climeon AB
will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CLIME BTU B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021020583              
Order book ID:  310710                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
