Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of Exchange Membership: Jyske Bank A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the
additional member ID SVB used by Jyske Bank A/S in the INET Trading System as
of November 10, 2023. 
Jyske Bank A/S's primary MPID = JYB in INET will remain unchanged. All trading
activity with Jyske Bank A/S in Copenhagen will be conducted out of MPID JYB. 



Member: Jyske Bank A/S

INET ID: SVB

Bilateral Clearing ID in Euronext VP (for SVB): CD-ID= 00880

BIC (for SVB): HANDDKKK

Last day of Trading: 9th November, 2023






For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan
Olsen or Julian Butterworth telephone +45 33 77 03 83 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195. 



Nasdaq Copenhagen

