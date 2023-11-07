Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of Exchange Membership: Jyske Bank A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the additional member ID SVB used by Jyske Bank A/S in the INET Trading System as of November 10, 2023. Jyske Bank A/S's primary MPID = JYB in INET will remain unchanged. All trading activity with Jyske Bank A/S in Copenhagen will be conducted out of MPID JYB. Member: Jyske Bank A/S INET ID: SVB Bilateral Clearing ID in Euronext VP (for SVB): CD-ID= 00880 BIC (for SVB): HANDDKKK Last day of Trading: 9th November, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan Olsen or Julian Butterworth telephone +45 33 77 03 83 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195. Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1176598