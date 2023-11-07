Conducted by Italian scienitists, the analysis includes standards such as IEC 61727, the US EREC G83/2 Recommendations, Germany's VDE-AR-N 4105, China's GB/T 19964-2012 and GB/T 20,046, Italy's CEI 0-21, Australia's AS 4777.2, and New Zealand's AS 4777.2 standards, as well as the United States' IEEE 1547. Scientists at the National Research Council of Italy (CNR) have conducted a comprehensive overview of grid codes, inverter topologies, and control techniques in nine different countries in an effort to identify the most urgent challenges and concerns that their respective energy markets ...

