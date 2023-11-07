Genex Power, the owner of a 50 MW/100 MWh battery system that caught fire in the Australian state of Queensland on Sept. 26, says the blaze was triggered by issues on the grid side of the Tesla Megapack battery unit.From pv magazine Australia Genex Power has revealed that a recent battery fire in Queensland initially occurred on the AC side. It said that the fault then propagated to the battery modules. The company nonetheless expects the battery to complete commissioning and commence operations by mid-November. "The failure has been isolated to the power electronics interface with the AC bus ...

