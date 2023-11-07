Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - RDARS Inc. (CSE: RDRS) (OTCQB: RDRSF) (the "RDARS" or the "Company"), an autonomous robotics and drone technology company developing advanced systems and artificial intelligence AI for alarm system augmentation and surveillance, announces the launch of the latest iteration of its flagship Eagle Eye Drone, now equipped with a redundant autopilot system. This feature reinforces RDARS's unwavering commitment to promoting safety features above those required of Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations. Any failure of the primary Autopilot system will immediately failover seamlessly into the redundant system without interruption to pre-programed flight mission parameters. This feature is crucial for operations that require the highest level of safety and reliability.

The Eagle Eye's new redundant autopilot system is an enhancement in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sector, particularly for an aircraft in its weight class - a first of its kind in the world for such category of small surveillance drones. This advancement ensures that the Eagle Eye drone offers unparalleled reliability and safety, significantly reducing the risk of system failures during critical missions.

Jason Braverman, Chief Technology Officer at RDARS, stated, "Safety in autonomous flight is not just a feature; it's our mandate. With the redundant autopilot system in our Eagle Eye Drone, we are creating new possibilities in BVLOS operations. Our clients can now conduct their surveillance with the utmost confidence, knowing that they are backed by the most robust technology in the industry."

Charles Zwebner, Chief Executive Officer, added, "At RDARS, we believe that innovation is the key to progress and success. The introduction of the redundant autopilot in the Eagle Eye drone is a testament to our continuous dedication to excellence and leadership in the security and surveillance space, not only for ourselves but for the entire industry. This enhancement aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver top-tier solutions to our customers."

About RDARS

RDARS possesses a disruptive technology that is advancing the security industry's approach to protecting commercial, industrial, and residential properties, by introducing protection with autonomous artificial intelligence systems that allows for real time response, situation awareness, verification, intervention, evidence recording, data capture, analysis, and immediate downstream transmissions to public safety agencies. RDARS has the ability, upon a property security breach, in real time to receive, analyze, and downstream the data and inform public safety agencies who the perpetrators potentially are before they even arrive at the property.

Founded in 2019, RDARS is an originator in its innovative equipment manufacturer of its flagship product, the Eagle Watch Platform comprising of Eagle Eye, a drone, Eagle Nest, a drone station, Eagle Rover, an indoor robotic system, and Eagle Watch Command & Control Software. The Company's autonomous robotic systems provide situational awareness in a cost effective and reliable manner. RDARS is currently developing its technology for private and enterprise customers in the United States and Canada, where these customers require a more reliable and advanced understanding of their property security. For more information about RDARS, please visit its website at www.rdars.com and its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

