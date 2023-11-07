Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTC Pink: CVGRF) ("City View" or the "Company"), an innovative Canadian-based cannabis-infused edibles manufacturing company, announces that its Board of Directors ("the Board") has initiated a review process to explore, review and evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives with the intent to unlock and maximize shareholder value. The Board's strategic review process will encompass an evaluation of the Company's current strategic direction, operations, market valuation and capital structure and will consider appropriate strategic, business and financial alternatives for the Company which may include one or more of the following: continuation as a standalone public company, strategic investor investment, acquisition by or a merger that may involve all or part of the Company's business or assets and any other strategic alternatives that may be identified during its strategic review.

The Board has not set a timetable to complete the strategic review process nor have any decisions been made relating to strategic alternatives at this time. There can be no assurance that the review process will result in a transaction. City View will provide updates when further information becomes available.

While the review process is ongoing, City View's management remains committed to executing the Company's strategy and business plan with the full support of the Board.

About City View Green Holdings Inc.

City View is a leading consumer packaged goods company focused on the development of cannabis infused edibles with the receipt of its Cannabis Act processing license on April 30, 2021. In addition, City View owns a 27.5% stake in Budd Hutt Inc. ("Budd Hutt"), a retail-focused cannabis company in Alberta. For more information visit: www.cityviewgreen.ca.

For further information contact:

City View Green Holdings Inc.

Rob Fia, CEO & President

Email: rob@cityviewgreen.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are not composed of historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, among others, availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, delays in the development of projects, and ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186466