Enovis Corporation: Enovis Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook

Wilmington, DE, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology growth company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 8:00 am ET.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Enovis' third quarter net sales of $418 million grew 9% from the same quarter in 2022, including 6.2% organic sales per day growth. Third quarter results reflect continued stability in P&R, above market growth in Recon, and the impact of recent acquisitions. Sales in the Reconstructive segment grew 16%, with 10% organic growth, and the Prevention and Recovery segment grew 5%, with 4% organic growth.

Enovis also reported a third quarter net loss from continuing operations of $19 million and adjusted EBITDA of $65 million, or 15.7% of sales, an improvement of 80 basis points versus the comparable prior year quarter, which includes the temporary dilution of recent acquisitions.

The Company reported a third quarter 2023 net loss from continuing operations of $0.36 per share, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.56.

"We are well positioned to achieve our 2023 goals of high-single digit growth and strong margin expansion," said Matt Trerotola, Chief Executive Officer of Enovis. "We made a significant move to accelerate our growth and margin profile with the pending acquisition of LimaCorporate and are excited by our operational momentum and the strength of our R&D pipeline."

Third Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

Double-digit Reconstructive growth including +18% in US hip/knee





Gross profit margin improved 200 basis points and adjusted gross profit margin improved 140 basis points from the same quarter in 2022





Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 80 basis points year over year





Strengthened and further globalized Reconstructive segment with the definitive agreement to acquire LimaCorporate S.p.A. ("Lima") for an enterprise value of approximately €800 million





2023 Financial Outlook

Enovis updated its financial expectations for 2023. Revenue is expected to organically grow 7.4-7.6% from the prior year versus previous expectations of 7-7.5% growth, and adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be $264-$270 million as compared with the previous outlook of $262-$270 million. The Company also updated its full-year adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance to $2.30-$2.40 from $2.22-$2.36.

Conference call and Webcast

ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company's extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company's shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Enovis' plans, goals, objectives, outlook, expectations and intentions, including the potential benefits of the pending acquisition of Lima, and other statements that are not historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on Enovis' current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Enovis' results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to Enovis' pending acquisition of Lima; the impact of public health emergencies and global pandemics (including COVID-19); the war in Ukraine and escalating geopolitical tensions including in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine; macroeconomic conditions, including the impact of increasing inflationary pressures; supply chain disruptions; increasing energy costs and availability concerns, particularly in the European market; the impacts of the completed spin-off of ESAB Corporation into an independent publicly traded company (the "Separation"); the potential to incur significant liability if the Separation is determined to be a taxable transaction; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Separation, the financial and operating performance of the Company following the Separation; other impacts on Enovis' business and ability to execute business continuity plans; and the other factors detailed in Enovis' reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," as well as the other risks discussed in Enovis' filings with the SEC. In addition, these statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Enovis disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Enovis has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("non-GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures may include one or more of the following: adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted net income per diluted share from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted EBITDA margin and organic sales growth.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations and Adjusted net income per diluted share from continuing operations excludes restructuring and other charges, European Union Medical Device Regulation ("MDR") and other costs, amortization of acquired intangibles, inventory step up costs, strategic transaction costs, debt extinguishment costs, insurance settlement gain, gains and losses on the Company's investments, stock compensation costs, and other income/expense. Adjusted net income adjusts interest expense for periods prior to 2023 to reflect pro forma interest from the Company's term loan facility under the Company's current capital structure after giving effect to the completing of the refinancing transactions in connection with the Separation, and it includes the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at applicable tax rates and other tax adjustments. Enovis also presents adjusted net income margin from continuing operations, which is subject to the same adjustments as adjusted net income from continuing operations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss from continuing operations excluding taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation costs and restructuring and other charges, MDR and other costs, strategic transaction costs, insurance settlement (gain) loss, and inventory step up costs. Enovis presents adjusted EBITDA margin, which is subject to the same adjustments as adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted gross profit represents gross profit excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangibles, fair value charges of acquired inventory and the impact of restructuring and other charges. Adjusted gross profit margin is subject to the same adjustments as adjusted gross profit.

Organic sales growth calculates sales growth period over period, after excluding the impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

These non-GAAP financial measures assist Enovis management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity improvements of the Company. Enovis management also believes that presenting these measures allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release. Enovis does not provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted earnings per share on a forward-looking basis to the closest GAAP financial measures, as such information is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to uncertainties regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items excluded from these measures. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period.

Enovis Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net sales $ 417,524 $ 383,814 $ 1,252,177 $ 1,154,388 Cost of sales 174,558 167,990 525,787 516,758 Gross profit 242,966 215,824 726,390 637,630 Gross profit margin 58.2 % 56.2 % 58.0 % 55.2 % Selling, general and administrative expense 204,248 182,187 619,294 564,324 Research and development expense 19,901 15,599 57,012 46,102 Amortization of acquired intangibles 33,967 31,993 98,256 94,603 Insurance settlement loss (gain) - 975 - (32,059) Restructuring and other charges 5,342 2,989 11,782 7,653 Operating income (loss) (20,492) (17,919) (59,954) (42,993) Operating income (loss) margin (4.9) % (4.7) % (4.8) % (3.7) % Interest expense, net 5,768 6,334 15,496 17,944 Debt extinguishment charges - - - 20,104 Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in ESAB Corporation - 63,125 - (72,412) Gain on cost basis investment - (8,800) - (8,800) Other (income) expense, net (757) (300) (665) (300) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (25,503) (78,278) (74,785) 471 Income tax benefit (6,052) (12,329) (17,878) (16,176) Net income (loss) from continuing operations (19,451) (65,949) (56,907) 16,647 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 16,611 (527) 21,096 10,163 Net income (loss) (2,840) (66,476) (35,811) 26,810 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations - net of taxes 40 136 414 533 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from discontinued operations - net of taxes - - - 966 Net income (loss) attributable to Enovis Corporation $ (2,880) $ (66,612) $ (36,225) $ 25,311 Net income (loss) per share - basic Continuing operations $ (0.36) $ (1.22) $ (1.05) $ 0.30 Discontinued operations $ 0.30 $ (0.01) $ 0.39 $ 0.17 Consolidated operations $ (0.05) $ (1.23) $ (0.67) $ 0.47 Net income (loss) per share - diluted Continuing operations $ (0.36) $ (1.22) $ (1.05) $ 0.30 Discontinued operations $ 0.30 $ (0.01) $ 0.39 $ 0.17 Consolidated operations $ (0.05) $ (1.23) $ (0.67) $ 0.46





Enovis Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

Change in Sales

Dollars in millions

(Unaudited)

Net Sales Prevention and Recovery Reconstructive Total Enovis $ Change % $ Change % $ Change % For the three months ended 09.30.2022 $ 256.5 $ 127.3 $ 383.8 Components of Change: Existing businesses(1) 10.5 4.1 % 13.1 10.3 % 23.6 6.1 % Acquisitions(2) - - % 4.6 3.6 % 4.6 1.2 % Foreign currency translation(3) 3.3 1.3 % 2.2 1.7 % 5.5 1.4 % 13.8 5.4 % 19.9 15.6 % 33.7 8.8 % For the three months ended 09.29.2023 $ 270.3 $ 147.2 $ 417.5

Net Sales Prevention and Recovery Reconstructive Total Enovis $ Change % $ Change % $ Change % For the nine months ended 09.30.2022 $ 765.1 $ 389.3 $ 1,154.4 Components of Change: Existing businesses(1) 30.2 3.9 % 60.0 15.4 % 90.2 7.8 % Acquisitions(2) - - % 6.6 1.7 % 6.6 0.6 % Foreign currency translation(3) (0.8 ) (0.1) % 1.8 0.5 % 1.0 0.1 % 29.4 3.8 % 68.4 17.6 % 97.8 8.5 % For the nine months ended 09.29.2023 $ 794.5 $ 457.7 $ 1,252.2



(1) Excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions, thus providing a measure of growth due to factors such as price, product mix and volume.

(2) Represents the incremental sales as a result of acquisitions closed subsequent to the beginning of the prior year period.

(3) Represents the difference between prior year sales valued at the actual prior year foreign exchange rates and prior year sales valued at current year foreign exchange rates.





Enovis Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dollars in millions, except per share data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Enovis Corporation(1) (GAAP) $ (19.5) $ (66.1) $ (57.3) $ 16.1 Restructuring and other charges - pretax(2) 5.3 3.0 12.1 8.5 MDR and other costs - pretax(3) 6.2 3.6 23.0 10.6 Amortization of acquired intangibles - pretax 34.0 32.0 98.3 94.6 Inventory step-up - pretax - 2.1 0.1 12.0 Strategic transaction costs - pretax(4) 10.5 8.1 27.5 32.5 Debt extinguishment charges - pretax - - - 20.1 Pro forma interest expense adjustment(5) - 1.5 - 10.9 Insurance settlement gain(6) - 1.0 - (32.1) Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in ESAB Corporation - 63.1 - (72.4) Gain on cost basis investment - (8.8) - (8.8) Stock-based compensation 8.4 7.2 24.1 21.7 Other expense, net (0.8) (0.3) (0.7) (0.3) Tax adjustment(6) (13.1) (14.2) (38.6) (29.0) Adjusted net income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 31.0 $ 32.2 $ 88.6 $ 84.6 Adjusted net income margin from continuing operations 7.4 % 8.4 % 7.1 % 7.3 % Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands) 55,065 54,463 54,945 54,460 Adjusted net income per share - diluted from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 0.56 $ 0.59 $ 1.61 $ 1.55 Net loss per share - diluted from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (0.36) $ (1.22) $ (1.05) $ 0.30

__________

(1) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Enovis Corporation for the respective periods is calculated using Net loss from continuing operations less the continuing operations component of the income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of taxes.

(2) Restructuring and other charges includes $- million and $0.3 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2023, respectively, and $- million and $0.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively

(3) Primarily related to costs specific to compliance with medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the European Union MDR. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(4) Strategic transaction costs includes costs related to the Separation and certain transaction and integration costs related to recent acquisitions.

(5) Adjusts interest expense in 2022 to reflect pro forma interest from the Company's term loan facility after giving effect to the completion of the refinancing transactions in connection with the Separation.

(6) The effective tax rates used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share were 18.5% and 18.9% for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2023, respectively, and 5.5% and 13.1% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.





Enovis Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dollars in millions

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 (Dollars in millions) Net income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (19.5) $ (65.9) $ (56.9) $ 16.6 Income tax benefit (6.1) (12.3) (17.9) (16.2) Other expense, net (0.8) (0.3) (0.7) (0.3) Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in ESAB Corporation - 63.1 - (72.4) Gain on cost basis investment - (8.8) - (8.8) Debt extinguishment charges - - - 20.1 Interest expense, net 5.8 6.3 15.5 17.9 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) (20.5) (17.9) (60.0) (43.0) Adjusted to add: Restructuring and other charges(1) 5.3 3.0 12.1 8.5 MDR and other costs(2) 6.2 3.6 23.0 10.6 Strategic transaction costs(3) 10.5 8.1 27.5 32.5 Stock-based compensation 8.4 7.2 24.1 21.7 Depreciation and other amortization 21.5 18.2 62.2 56.1 Amortization of acquired intangibles 34.0 32.0 98.3 94.6 Insurance settlement (gain) loss - 1.0 - (32.1) Inventory step-up - 2.1 0.1 12.0 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 65.4 $ 57.2 $ 187.5 $ 161.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 15.7 % 14.9 % 15.0 % 14.0 %

__________

(1) Restructuring and other charges includes $- million and $0.3 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2023, respectively. Restructuring and other charges includes $- million and $0.8 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

(2) Primarily related to costs specific to compliance with medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the European Union MDR. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(3) Strategic transaction costs includes costs related to the Separation and certain transaction and integration costs related to recent acquisitions.





Enovis Corporation

Reconciliation of Gross Margin (GAAP) to Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP)

Dollars in millions

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net sales $ 417.5 $ 383.8 $ 1,252.2 $ 1,154.4 Gross profit $ 243.0 $ 215.8 $ 726.4 $ 637.6 Gross profit margin (GAAP) 58.2 % 56.2 % 58.0 % 55.2 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 243.0 $ 215.8 $ 726.4 $ 637.6 Inventory step-up - 2.1 0.1 12.0 Restructuring and other charges - - 0.3 0.8 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 243.0 $ 217.9 $ 726.8 $ 650.5 Adjusted gross profit margin (Non-GAAP) 58.2 % 56.8 % 58.0 % 56.4 %





Enovis Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Dollars in thousands, except share amounts

(Unaudited)

September 29, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,129 $ 24,295 Trade receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $8,711 and $7,965 277,029 267,380 Inventories, net 470,913 426,643 Prepaid expenses 28,974 28,550 Other current assets 45,142 48,155 Total current assets 854,187 795,023 Property, plant and equipment, net 260,190 236,741 Goodwill 2,027,154 1,983,588 Intangible assets, net 1,100,959 1,110,727 Lease asset - right of use 63,487 66,881 Other assets 94,940 80,288 Total assets $ 4,400,917 $ 4,273,248 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ - $ 219,279 Accounts payable 125,060 135,628 Accrued liabilities 230,224 210,292 Total current liabilities 355,284 565,199 Long-term debt, less current portion 395,000 40,000 Non-current lease liability 49,176 51,259 Other liabilities 159,725 166,989 Total liabilities 959,185 823,447 Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 133,333,333 shares authorized; 54,564,997 and 54,228,619 shares issued and outstanding as of September 29, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 55 54 Additional paid-in capital 2,952,975 2,925,729 Retained earnings 539,507 575,732 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,915 ) (53,430 ) Total Enovis Corporation equity 3,439,622 3,448,085 Noncontrolling interest 2,110 1,716 Total equity 3,441,732 3,449,801 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,400,917 $ 4,273,248





Enovis Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Dollars in thousands

(Unaudited)