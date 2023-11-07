Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCQB: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce two additional new products listings and successful shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS"), expanding on its recently launched MOD water-soluble drops and marking the first product launched from its second brand of precision-dosed, fast-acting capsules, .decimal, into the Canadian market.

"Building off the positive demand we received from our first product launch, we are excited to announce the launch of two additional products into the Ontario market, which includes the first product from our innovative .decimal capsules brand as well as expanding our MOD drops product range," said Rob Carducci, Chief Commercial Officer, Glow LifeTech. "We remain focused on expanding the availability of our products across Ontario and we expect to continue launching additional SKUs in the months to come."

Glow's New Product Line

The two new products launching in Ontario as General Stock Listings are:

MOD THC Lime Drops , water-soluble drops with a burst of natural lime flavour, quick onset, and zero sugar. Each bottle contains 60mg of THC. Packaged in an easy-to-dose squeeze dropper bottle, where 1 drop = 1mg THC





, water-soluble drops with a burst of natural lime flavour, quick onset, and zero sugar. Each bottle contains 60mg of THC. Packaged in an easy-to-dose squeeze dropper bottle, where 1 drop = 1mg THC .decimal CBD 20mg - 90 Capsules, precisely dosed capsules with 20mg of CBD featuring rapid onset powder technology to deliver a faster-acting, targeted, and controlled cannabis experience. Each pack contains 90 x 20mg capsules, perfect for those seeking a daily, discreet, and precision-dosed ingestible product.

The new products are expected to be available in select Ontario retail locations and online at www.ocs.ca in December 2023, in time for the holiday season.

OCS is the largest provincial distributor of cannabis products in Canada, the sole wholesaler to more than 1,600 privately owned retail cannabis stores in Ontario, and the only regulated online retailer of adult-use cannabis products in the province. Wholly owned by the Province of Ontario, OCS works with Licensed Producers authorized by Health Canada. All Ontario retailers purchase their product inventory through the OCS and Ontario consumers are able to buy select products online through www.ocs.ca.

MOD drops are water-soluble cannabis extract drops with a burst of natural flavour (or flavourless versions), quick onset, and zero sugar. Packaged in a compact easy-to-dose squeeze dropper bottle, where 1 drop delivers 1 mg of cannabinoids, MOD gives consumers the freedom to customize your cannabis experience, your own way, whenever, wherever. It features Glow's 100% natural MyCell rapid onset technology for faster, more consistent absorption and virtually no bitter tastes. MOD is setting a new standard for a more enjoyable and effective cannabis experience you can feel good about.

.decimal is an innovative new brand of precisely dosed capsules featuring Glow's rapid onset powder technology to deliver a faster-acting, targeted, and controlled cannabis experience. .decimal capsules are formulated with Glow's patent-pending cannabis powder extract to deliver a precise and predictable dose, every time, with faster absorption in the body, unlike conventional oil-based soft-gels. .decimal is made with only plant-based ingredients, fast-dissolving vegan capsules.

Recent News

The Company recently announced its expansion into the Saskatchewan market with a distribution agreement with National Cannabis Distribution. Full Story Here: https://bit.ly/47fkniI.

About Glow LifeTech Corp.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

About National Cannabis Distribution Inc.:

NCD is a leading wholesaler in the Province of Saskatchewan, the only vertically integrated Province in the Canadian cannabis market. NCD distributes to over two-thirds of the market in Saskatchewan and continues to build a solid portfolio of products with a commitment to providing craft, artisan, and boutique licensed producers a proven path to market within Saskatchewan. With multiple exclusive distribution partnerships in Saskatchewan and strategic planning, NCD has positioned itself as a leader within the cannabis supply community.

Website: www.ncdcanada.ca



Contact:

James Van Staveren

Glow LifeTech Corp.

TF. 855-442-GLOW (4569)

ir@glowlifetech.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

