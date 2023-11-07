LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zevia PBC ("Zevia" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZVIA), the company disrupting the liquid refreshment beverage industry with great tasting, zero sugar beverages made with simple, plant-based ingredients, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net sales decreased 2.6% year over year to $43.1 million

Unit volume decreased 8.2% year over year to 3.3 million equivalized cases

Gross profit margin was 45.4%, up 2.1 percentage points year over year

Net loss was $11.3 million, including $1.9 million of non-cash equity-based compensation expense

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $9.1 million (1)

Loss per share was $0.16 per diluted share to Zevia's Class A Common stockholders

"The Zevia brand remains healthy with strong demand reflected in continued double-digit velocity growth," said Amy Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As expected, net sales were down slightly and operating expenses increased due to customer fulfillment interruptions that occurred during our supply chain transformation, and we are executing our plan to resolve these by year-end. We are seeing progress in improved on-time and in-full deliveries, which will be evident in on-shelf distribution recovery and return to growth in Q4. Our sustained improvement in gross margin is indicative of the health of the business, and promising innovation performance plus distribution expansion initiatives support our expectations to return to double-digit growth for the future."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales decreased 2.6% to $43.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $44.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, as higher price realizations were more than offset by a decrease in volumes due to short-term supply chain logistics challenges.

Gross profit increased 2.1% year-over-year to $19.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $19.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, and gross profit margin of 45.4% was up 2.1 percentage points compared to the third quarter of 2022. These improvements were primarily driven by pricing increases as well as favorable cost of goods sold from improved rates and product mix, partially offset by lower volumes and higher inventory losses related to the exiting of legacy warehouses and the brand-refresh rollout.

Selling and marketing expenses were $20.5 million, or 47.5%, of net sales in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $12.9 million, or 29.2%, of net sales in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in freight and freight transfer costs primarily related to short-term supply chain logistics challenges and higher warehousing costs resulting from increased level of handling and storage costs driven by higher levels of inventory production.

General and administrative expenses were $8.3 million, or 19.1%, of net sales in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $8.3 million, or 18.8%, of net sales in the third quarter of 2022.

Equity-based compensation, a non-cash expense, was $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease of $5.0 million was primarily driven by $3.8 million of lower equity-based compensation expense due to the acceleration of vesting of restricted stock unit awards upon retirement of a senior management employee in the third quarter of 2022. The remaining $1.2 million decrease was largely related to the accelerated method of expense recognition on certain equity awards issued in connection with the Company's IPO in 2021, partially offset by equity-based compensation expense related to new equity awards granted.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $11.3 million, compared to net loss of $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Loss per share for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.16 per diluted share to Zevia's Class A Common stockholders, compared to loss per share of $0.16 in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the supplementary schedules in this press release for a discussion of how we define and calculate this measure and a reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $38.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding debt, as well as an unused credit line of $20 million compared to $47.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, no outstanding debt, and an unused credit line of $20 million as of December 31, 2022.

2023 Guidance

The Company is narrowing its net sales guidance for the full year of 2023 and reaffirming the high-end of the range, expecting to be between $165 million and $168 million, with fourth quarter projections in the range of $36 million to $39 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "consider," "contemplate," "continue," "could,'" "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "may," "on track," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar words, terms or expressions with similar meanings. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, statements regarding 2023 Guidance and anticipated growth, supply chain service levels and our efforts to resolve supply chain logistics challenges, strategic direction, branding, operating environment, distribution, velocity, pricing and costs. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability to develop and maintain our brand, our ability to successfully execute on our rebranding strategy and cost reduction initiatives, our ability to restore supply chain service levels on the anticipated timeline, product demand, change in consumer preferences, pricing factors, the impact of inflation on our sales growth and cost structure such as increased commodity, packaging, transportation and freight, warehouse, labor and other input costs and other economic, competitive and governmental factors outside of our control, such as pandemics or epidemics, and adverse global macroeconomic conditions, including rising interest rates, instability in financial institutions and a recessionary environment, potential shutdown of the U.S. government, and geopolitical events or conflicts, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We do not intend and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a Delaware public benefit corporation designated as a "Certified B Corporation," is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia® beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan and zero sodium. Zevia is distributed in more than 32,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

ZEVIA PBC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 43,089 $ 44,239 $ 128,630 $ 127,815 Cost of goods sold 23,517 25,071 69,261 73,445 Gross profit 19,572 19,168 59,369 54,370 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 20,455 12,916 48,467 42,845 General and administrative 8,250 8,310 23,102 28,257 Equity-based compensation 1,876 6,837 6,614 23,781 Depreciation and amortization 411 326 1,234 1,005 Total operating expenses 30,992 28,389 79,417 95,888 Loss from operations (11,420 ) (9,221 ) (20,048 ) (41,518 ) Other income, net 165 26 908 64 Loss before income taxes (11,255 ) (9,195 ) (19,140 ) (41,454 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (5 ) 1 31 23 Net loss and comprehensive loss (11,250 ) (9,196 ) (19,171 ) (41,477 ) Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,033 1,712 4,932 12,005 Net loss attributable to Zevia PBC $ (8,217 ) $ (7,484 ) $ (14,239 ) $ (29,472 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.72 ) Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.72 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 50,754,470 45,938,507 50,074,992 42,155,463 Diluted 50,754,470 45,938,507 50,074,992 42,155,463

ZEVIA PBC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,542 $ 47,399 Accounts receivable, net 16,372 11,077 Inventories 49,398 27,576 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,909 2,607 Total current assets 107,221 88,659 Property and equipment, net 2,472 4,641 Right-of-use assets under operating leases, net 2,103 708 Intangible assets, net 3,929 4,385 Other non-current assets 630 539 Total assets $ 116,355 $ 98,932 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 37,831 $ 8,023 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,174 8,408 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 576 715 Total current liabilities 45,581 17,146 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,521 - Total liabilities 47,102 17,146 Stockholders' equity Members' deficit - - Class A common stock 50 48 Class B common stock 21 22 Additional paid-in capital 195,268 189,724 Accumulated deficit (94,082 ) (79,843 ) Total Zevia PBC stockholders' equity 101,257 109,951 Noncontrolling interests (32,004 ) (28,165 ) Total equity 69,253 81,786 Total liabilities and equity $ 116,355 $ 98,932

ZEVIA PBC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net loss $ (19,171 ) $ (41,477 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Non-cash lease expense 423 483 Depreciation and amortization 1,234 1,005 Loss on sale of property, equipment and software, net 101 3 Amortization of debt issuance cost 57 45 Equity-based compensation 6,614 23,781 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (5,295 ) (4,491 ) Inventories (21,822 ) (5,782 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (451 ) 97 Accounts payable 30,312 6,248 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,234 ) 1,245 Operating lease liabilities (436 ) (503 ) Net cash used in operating activities (9,668 ) (19,346 ) Investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments - 30,000 Purchases of property, equipment and software (1,557 ) (2,182 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and software 2,343 - Net cash provided by investing activities 786 27,818 Financing activities: Payment of debt issuance costs - (334 ) Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement - (2,130 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 25 118 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 25 (2,346 ) Net change from operating, investing, and financing activities (8,857 ) 6,126 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 47,399 43,110 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 38,542 $ 49,236

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We use Adjusted EBITDA, a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when taken together with our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operating performance and facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. In particular, we believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to our investors as it is a measure used by management in assessing the health of our business, determining incentive compensation and evaluating our operating performance, as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude: (1) other income (expense), net, which includes interest (income) expense, foreign currency (gains) losses, and (gains) losses on disposal of fixed assets, (2) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, and (4) equity-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA may in the future also be adjusted for amounts impacting net income related to the Tax Receivable Agreement liability and other infrequent and unusual transactions.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include that (1) it does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, (2) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures, (3) it does not consider the impact of equity-based compensation expense, including the potential dilutive impact thereof, and (4) it does not reflect other non-operating expenses, including interest (income) expense, foreign currency (gains) losses and (gains) losses on disposal of fixed assets. In addition, our use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner, limiting its usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, when evaluating our performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial measures, including our net loss or income and other results stated in accordance with GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (11,250 ) $ (9,196 ) $ (19,171 ) $ (41,477 ) Other income, net* (165 ) (26 ) (908 ) (64 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (5 ) 1 31 23 Depreciation and amortization 411 326 1,234 1,005 Equity-based compensation 1,876 6,837 6,614 23,781 Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,133 ) $ (2,058 ) $ (12,200 ) $ (16,732 )

* Includes interest (income) expense, foreign currency (gains) losses, and (gains) losses on disposal of fixed assets.

