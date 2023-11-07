ELKHART, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ("Lippert"), supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation, transportation products, and housing markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today reported third quarter 2023 results.

" Our commitment to diversification and operational discipline continues to support our performance in a volatile macro environment. The strength we are seeing in our diversified businesses, highlighted by substantial margin expansion in Aftermarket, greatly contributes to the long-term growth and profitability prospects of Lippert, helping us weather challenges far better than if we competed solely in the RV OEM space," commented Jason Lippert, LCI Industries' President and Chief Executive Officer. " With our diverse set of manufacturing capabilities, continuous new product launches, and broad industry and customer portfolios serving as significant differentiators, we have continued to drive organic content growth even as we have seen selling prices decline. Just in the last four years, we have added sales of $0.9 billion from acquisitions and another $1 billion in organic sales growth. Further, through the investments made in our facilities and teams over the years, we have established strong manufacturing capabilities allowing us to develop deep customer relationships, solidifying Lippert's position as a leader across the outdoor recreation space. Additionally, new business commitments for 2024 across our businesses total approximately $185 million. We believe these are tremendous organic growth and market share wins for next year."

" We have an incredibly experienced team that has led our business through downturns like this one in the past and each time we have come out stronger as a result of their great leadership. With our strong balance sheet, reinforced by the substantial inventory reductions we have made throughout the year, we believe we are well-positioned to manage through near-term challenges and capture growth opportunities once conditions improve," Lippert continued. " I want to thank all of the Lippert team members worldwide for their dedication and hard work this quarter as we navigate challenging conditions and focus on generating sustained value for all our stakeholders."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $1.0 billion, a decrease of 15% from 2022 third quarter net sales of $1.1 billion. Net income in the third quarter of 2023 was $25.9 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $61.4 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 was $78.9 million, compared to EBITDA of $119.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Additional information regarding EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of net income, is provided in the " Supplementary Information - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" section below.

The decrease in year-over-year net sales for the third quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by decreased North American RV wholesale shipments, lower North American marine production levels, and decreased selling prices which are indexed to select commodities, partially offset by acquisitions. Net sales from acquisitions completed in the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 contributed approximately $16.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.

October 2023 Results

October 2023 consolidated net sales were approximately $344 million, down 1% from October 2022, primarily due to an approximate 10% decline in North American RV wholesale shipments and an approximate 3% decline due to decreased selling prices which are indexed to select commodities compared to October 2022. October 2023 results were favorably impacted by our diversification efforts, including 15% growth in adjacent markets and 5% growth in the Aftermarket Segment compared to October 2022.

OEM Segment

OEM net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $728.5 million, down 20% year-over-year, primarily driven by a 21% reduction in North American wholesale shipments, decreased selling prices which are indexed to select commodities, and lower North American marine production levels. Operating profit of the OEM Segment was $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, or 1.5% of net sales, compared to $65.2 million, or 7.1%, in the same period in 2022. The operating profit of the OEM Segment for the quarter was driven by decreased selling prices which are indexed to select commodities and the impact of fixed costs on reduced sales.

RV OEM

RV OEM net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $429.2 million, down 26% compared to the same prior year period, driven by a 21% decline in North American wholesale shipments.

Adjacent Industries OEM

Adjacent Industries OEM net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $299.2 million, down 11% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales to North American marine OEMs. North American marine OEM net sales in the third quarter of 2023 were $72.5 million, down 42% year-over-year.

Aftermarket Segment

Aftermarket net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $230.8 million, up 5% year-over-year, as distribution channel inventories stabilized. Operating profit of the Aftermarket Segment was $34.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, or 14.9% of net sales, compared to $22.4 million, or 10.2%, in the same period in 2022. The operating profit expansion of the Aftermarket Segment for the quarter was driven by decreased commodity costs and leveraging of fixed costs over larger sales and production volume.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 26.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 23.9% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The rate was impacted by a decrease to the life insurance contract assets related to the deferred compensation plan.

Balance Sheet and Other Items

At September 30, 2023, the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance was $31.2 million, compared to $47.5 million at December 31, 2022. The Company used $79.7 million for dividend payments to shareholders, $50.1 million for capital expenditures, and $25.9 million for acquisitions in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company also made $165.7 million in net repayments under its revolving credit facility and $45.8 million in repayments under its term loan and other borrowings in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The Company's outstanding long-term indebtedness, including current maturities, was $908.8 million at September 30, 2023, and the Company was in compliance with its debt covenants.

Conference Call & Webcast

LCI Industries will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, which may be accessed by dialing (833) 470-1428 for participants in the U.S. and (646) 904-5544 for participants outside the U.S. using the required conference ID 356208. Due to the high volume of companies reporting earnings at this time, please be prepared for hold times of up to 15 minutes when dialing in to the call. In addition, an online, real-time webcast, as well as a supplemental earnings presentation, can be accessed on the Company's website, www.investors.lci1.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks by dialing (866) 813-9403 for participants in the U.S. and (929) 458-6194 for participants outside the U.S. and referencing access code 105381. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website immediately following the conclusion of the call.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation, transportation products, and housing markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including boats; buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies engineered components to the related aftermarkets of these industries, primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers, as well as direct to retail customers via the Internet. Lippert's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; and other accessories. Additional information about Lippert and its products can be found at www.lippert.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our financial condition, results of operations, profitability, margin growth, business strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, competitive position, growth opportunities, acquisitions, plans and objectives of management, markets for the Company's common stock, the impact of legal proceedings, and other matters. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to our future business prospects, net sales, expenses and income (loss), capital expenditures, tax rate, cash flow, financial condition, liquidity, covenant compliance, retail and wholesale demand, integration of acquisitions, R&D investments, commodity prices, and industry trends, whenever they occur in this press release are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management at the time such statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, in addition to other matters described in this press release, the impacts of future pandemics, geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, or natural disaster, on the Company's customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, pricing pressures due to domestic and foreign competition, costs and availability of, and tariffs on, raw materials (particularly steel and aluminum) and other components, seasonality and cyclicality in the industries to which we sell our products, availability of credit for financing the retail and wholesale purchase of products for which we sell our components, inventory levels of retail dealers and manufacturers, availability of transportation for products for which we sell our components, the financial condition of our customers, the financial condition of retail dealers of products for which we sell our components, retention and concentration of significant customers, the costs, pace of and successful integration of acquisitions and other growth initiatives, availability and costs of production facilities and labor, team member benefits, team member retention, realization and impact of expansion plans, efficiency improvements and cost reductions, the disruption of business resulting from natural disasters or other unforeseen events, the successful entry into new markets, the costs of compliance with environmental laws, laws of foreign jurisdictions in which we operate, other operational and financial risks related to conducting business internationally, and increased governmental regulation and oversight, information technology performance and security, the ability to protect intellectual property, warranty and product liability claims or product recalls, interest rates, oil and gasoline prices, and availability, the impact of international, national and regional economic conditions and consumer confidence on the retail sale of products for which we sell our components, and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

LCI INDUSTRIES OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Last Twelve 2023 2022 2023 2022 Months (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 959,315 $ 1,132,079 $ 2,947,264 $ 4,312,797 $ 3,841,610 Cost of sales 748,367 879,025 2,332,125 3,186,415 3,079,564 Gross profit 210,948 253,054 615,139 1,126,382 762,046 Selling, general and administrative expenses 165,358 165,479 494,332 550,317 664,276 Operating profit 45,590 87,575 120,807 576,065 97,770 Interest expense, net 10,325 6,910 30,968 19,353 39,188 Income before income taxes 35,265 80,665 89,839 556,712 58,582 Provision for income taxes 9,378 19,273 23,267 144,609 9,139 Net income $ 25,887 $ 61,392 $ 66,572 $ 412,103 $ 49,443 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.02 $ 2.41 $ 2.63 $ 16.23 $ 1.95 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 2.40 $ 2.62 $ 16.15 $ 1.94 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,340 25,447 25,293 25,398 25,299 Diluted 25,504 25,600 25,405 25,520 25,434 Depreciation $ 18,857 $ 17,989 $ 55,974 $ 53,953 $ 74,860 Amortization $ 14,412 $ 14,258 $ 42,844 $ 42,013 $ 57,204 Capital expenditures $ 15,978 $ 32,911 $ 50,060 $ 103,748 $ 76,953

LCI INDUSTRIES SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Last Twelve 2023 2022 2023 2022 Months (In thousands) Net sales: OEM Segment: RV OEMs: Travel trailers and fifth-wheels $ 363,573 $ 493,515 $ 1,032,866 $ 2,261,250 $ 1,389,201 Motorhomes 65,669 82,922 206,404 261,656 283,845 Adjacent Industries OEMs 299,225 335,983 1,006,378 1,062,374 1,303,192 Total OEM Segment net sales 728,467 912,420 2,245,648 3,585,280 2,976,238 Aftermarket Segment: Total Aftermarket Segment net sales 230,848 219,659 701,616 727,517 865,372 Total net sales $ 959,315 $ 1,132,079 $ 2,947,264 $ 4,312,797 $ 3,841,610 Operating profit: OEM Segment $ 11,165 $ 65,186 $ 29,086 $ 501,137 $ 7,099 Aftermarket Segment 34,425 22,389 91,721 74,928 90,671 Total operating profit $ 45,590 $ 87,575 $ 120,807 $ 576,065 $ 97,770 Depreciation and amortization: OEM Segment depreciation $ 14,835 $ 14,213 $ 43,840 $ 43,090 $ 58,915 Aftermarket Segment depreciation 4,022 3,776 12,134 10,863 15,945 Total depreciation $ 18,857 $ 17,989 $ 55,974 $ 53,953 $ 74,860 OEM Segment amortization $ 10,550 $ 10,472 $ 31,204 $ 30,668 $ 41,788 Aftermarket Segment amortization 3,862 3,786 11,640 11,345 15,416 Total amortization $ 14,412 $ 14,258 $ 42,844 $ 42,013 $ 57,204

LCI INDUSTRIES BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,242 $ 47,499 Accounts receivable, net 338,847 214,262 Inventories, net 791,884 1,029,705 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,666 99,310 Total current assets 1,230,639 1,390,776 Fixed assets, net 472,518 482,185 Goodwill 579,912 567,063 Other intangible assets, net 462,412 503,320 Operating lease right-of-use assets 233,740 247,007 Other long-term assets 54,586 56,561 Total assets $ 3,033,807 $ 3,246,912 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term indebtedness $ 566 $ 23,086 Accounts payable, trade 198,914 143,529 Current portion of operating lease obligations 34,642 35,447 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 179,894 219,238 Total current liabilities 414,016 421,300 Long-term indebtedness 908,245 1,095,888 Operating lease obligations 211,289 222,478 Deferred taxes 25,281 30,580 Other long-term liabilities 102,836 95,658 Total liabilities 1,661,667 1,865,904 Total stockholders' equity 1,372,140 1,381,008 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,033,807 $ 3,246,912

LCI INDUSTRIES SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 66,572 $ 412,103 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 98,818 95,966 Stock-based compensation expense 14,027 20,564 Deferred taxes - (2,401 ) Other non-cash items 4,611 1,174 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net (121,914 ) (18,128 ) Inventories, net 246,155 26,508 Prepaid expenses and other assets 31,237 31,304 Accounts payable, trade 54,817 (82,054 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,060 ) 471 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 389,263 485,507 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (50,060 ) (103,748 ) Acquisitions of businesses (25,851 ) (55,709 ) Other investing activities 4,284 2,137 Net cash flows used in investing activities (71,627 ) (157,320 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Vesting of stock-based awards, net of shares tendered for payment of taxes (9,591 ) (10,805 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 248,900 844,900 Repayments under revolving credit facility (414,554 ) (1,001,040 ) Repayments under shelf loan, term loan, and other borrowings (45,767 ) (65,852 ) Payment of dividends (79,744 ) (76,273 ) Payment of contingent consideration and holdbacks related to acquisitions (31,857 ) (57,328 ) Other financing activities (834 ) 1,468 Net cash flows used in financing activities (333,447 ) (364,930 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (446 ) (2,750 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (16,257 ) (39,493 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 47,499 62,896 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 31,242 $ 23,403

LCI INDUSTRIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Last Twelve 2023 2022 2023 2022 Months Industry Data(1) (in thousands of units): Industry Wholesale Production: Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs 61.5 73.3 195.7 359.6 257.7 Motorhome RVs 10.3 15.3 35.8 46.0 48.2 Industry Retail Sales: Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs 91.1 (2) 106.0 271.4 (2) 330.6 330.5 (2) Impact on dealer inventories (29.6 ) (2) (32.7 ) (75.7 ) (2) 29.0 (72.8 ) (2) Motorhome RVs 11.4 (2) 12.3 36.5 (2) 39.3 45.5 (2) Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Lippert Content Per Industry Unit Produced: Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RV $ 5,192 $ 5,862 Motorhome RV $ 3,705 $ 3,807 September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Balance Sheet Data (debt availability in millions): Remaining availability under the revolving credit facility (3) $ 178.5 $ 369.2 $ 306.5 Days sales in accounts receivable, based on last twelve months 29.2 28.0 27.5 Inventory turns, based on last twelve months 3.3 3.8 3.5 2023 Estimated Full Year Data: Capital expenditures $55 - $60 million Depreciation and amortization $130 - $135 million Stock-based compensation expense $18 - $20 million Annual tax rate 24% - 26%

(1) Industry wholesale production data for travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs and motorhome RVs provided by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association. Industry retail sales data provided by Statistical Surveys, Inc. (2) September 2023 retail sales data for RVs has not been published yet, therefore 2023 retail data for RVs includes an estimate for September 2023 retail units. Retail sales data will likely be revised upwards in future months as various states report. (3) Remaining availability under the revolving credit facility is subject to covenant restrictions.

LCI INDUSTRIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands) Net income $ 25,887 $ 61,392 $ 66,572 $ 412,103 Interest expense, net 10,325 6,910 30,968 19,353 Provision for income taxes 9,378 19,273 23,267 144,609 Depreciation expense 18,857 17,989 55,974 53,953 Amortization expense 14,412 14,258 42,844 42,013 EBITDA $ 78,859 $ 119,822 $ 219,625 $ 672,031

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company has provided the non-GAAP performance measure of EBITDA to illustrate and improve comparability of its results from period to period. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation expense, and amortization expense during the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. The Company considers this non-GAAP measure in evaluating and managing the Company's operations and believes that discussion of results adjusted for these items is meaningful to investors because it provides a useful analysis of ongoing underlying operating trends. The measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, GAAP measures, and it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

