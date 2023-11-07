BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We are pleased with the step-up in our revenues from the second quarter and the positive growth trend over the past nine months, despite the challenging environment in the life sciences instrumentation and bioprocessing markets," said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-founder. "Handheld revenue grew 19% year to date and we expect that to further accelerate in the fourth quarter. This underscores the value our handheld devices bring to our customers, aiding them in enhancing public safety during the ongoing crises of counterfeit drugs and opioids. Our expanding range of products and diverse markets are key strengths for 908 Devices, positioning us for success over the near and long term."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $35.9 million for the first nine months of 2023, increasing 2% compared to first nine months of 2022

Revenue of $14.3 million for the third quarter 2023, decreasing 9% compared to the third quarter 2022 Handheld revenue was $11.7 million Desktop revenue was $2.5 million Recurring revenue was $3.6 million

Ended the third quarter 2023 with $148 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities with no debt outstanding, decreasing $5 million compared to prior quarter end

Recent Operating Highlights

Launched MAVERICK in September for real-time in-line monitoring of multiple bioprocess parameters

Entered initial production phase of US Department of Defense Aerosol and Vapor Chemical Agent Detector program to produce 122 initial systems, with partner Smiths Detection

Received $10.4 million in orders from the United States Air Force for MX908 devices, Aero accessories, and support and recognized $4.2 million in the third quarter 2023

Announced a collaboration with Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies for integrating our MAVEN on-line analyzer with Terumo BCT's Quantum Flex cell therapy expansion platform

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $14.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a 9% decrease over the prior year period. This was primarily driven by a decline in desktop devices and handheld recurring revenue. The installed base grew to 2,714 devices with 124 devices placed during the third quarter 2023.

Recurring revenue represented 25% of total revenues in the quarter. Recurring revenue declined $0.9 million to $3.6 million over the prior year period. This was driven by a decline in handheld accessory and consumable revenue, offset in part by growth in service revenue.

Gross profit was $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $9.3 million for the corresponding prior year period. Gross margin was 55% as compared to 59% for the corresponding prior year period. The decline in gross margin was largely due to the decrease in revenues as well as higher service costs with training obligations, charges for excess and obsolete inventory, and the higher non-cash charges for intangible amortization and stock-based compensation during the third quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses were $17.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $16.5 million for the corresponding prior year period. This increase was driven by stock-based compensation and an increase in acquisition related costs for intangible amortization and valuation of contingent milestones, offset in part by a reduction in general operating costs.

Net loss was $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $6.3 million for the corresponding prior year period. Net loss per share was $0.22 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss per share of $0.20 for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $148 million as of September 30, 2023.

2023 Guidance

908 Devices now expects full year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $49 million to $51 million, representing 4% to 9% growth over full year 2022, which compares to its previous expectations of $49 million to $52 million.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical and biochemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company's devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future revenue and growth. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the risks outlined under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in our annual and quarterly reports and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

908 DEVICES INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product revenue $ 12,161 $ 13,541 $ 28,778 $ 29,169 Service revenue 2,136 1,896 6,730 4,905 Contract revenue - 360 370 1,135 Total revenue 14,297 15,797 35,878 35,209 Cost of revenue: Product cost of revenue 4,651 5,234 13,237 11,509 Service cost of revenue 1,777 1,132 4,495 3,259 Contract cost of revenue - 93 99 340 Total cost of revenue 6,428 6,459 17,831 15,108 Gross profit 7,869 9,338 18,047 20,101 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,537 4,666 16,460 12,864 Selling, general and administrative 11,421 11,826 34,632 32,281 Total operating expenses 16,958 16,492 51,092 45,145 Loss from operations (9,089 ) (7,154 ) (33,045 ) (25,044 ) Other income, net 1,909 895 3,866 1,272 Loss from operations before income taxes (7,180 ) (6,259 ) (29,179 ) (23,772 ) Benefit from income taxes 87 - 209 - Net loss $ (7,093 ) $ (6,259 ) $ (28,970 ) $ (23,772 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.22 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (0.76 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 32,345,925 31,606,484 32,171,685 31,441,611

908 DEVICES INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 147,897 $ 188,422 Accounts receivable, net 12,885 10,033 Inventory 15,926 12,513 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,119 4,658 Total current assets 179,827 215,626 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 6,677 3,956 Property and equipment, net 2,854 3,083 Goodwill 9,928 10,050 Intangible, net 7,742 8,488 Other long-term assets 1,447 1,384 Total assets $ 208,475 $ 242,587 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 9,848 $ 10,244 Deferred revenue 10,521 7,514 Operating lease liabilities 1,953 1,468 Total current liabilities 22,322 19,226 Long-term debt, net of discount and current portion - 15,000 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,447 3,040 Other long-term liabilities 11,777 14,722 Total liabilities 38,546 51,988 Total stockholders' equity 169,929 190,599 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 208,475 $ 242,587

