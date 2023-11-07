MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) ("Mytheresa"), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter fiscal year 2024 ended September 30, 2023 financial results.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call and Webcast

Mytheresa will release first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results before the U.S. market open on November 28, 2023. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Mytheresa's Investor Relations website at https://investors.mytheresa.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at +1 (888) 550-5658 (USA). The participant access code will be 4922601. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Mytheresa's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from November 28, 2023, through December 5, 2023, by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 (USA). The replay passcode will be 4922601. For specific international dial-ins please see here.

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category "Life". The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €855.8 million GMV in fiscal year 2023 (+15% vs. FY22).

