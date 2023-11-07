NASDAQ Iceland hf.: New cash member on Nasdaq Iceland: Morgan Stanley Europe SE

Morgan Stanley Europe SE based in Frankfurt, Germany has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Iceland. The exchange membership will be effective in the trading system as of November 13, 2023. Custodian used on Nasdaq Iceland will be Landsbankinn hf. Member: Morgan Stanley Europe SE Member ID in INET: MSE Clearing and Settlement ID: NBIIISREXXX Valid in INET systems as of: November 13, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Finnbogi Rafn Jónsson or Julian Butterworth telephone +354 525 2852 or +44 20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Iceland