Dienstag, 07.11.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
07.11.2023 | 14:22
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: New cash member on Nasdaq Iceland: Morgan Stanley Europe SE

Morgan Stanley Europe SE based in Frankfurt, Germany has been admitted as a cash
 member of Nasdaq Iceland.                           
The exchange membership will be effective in the trading system as of November 
 13, 2023.                                   
Custodian used on Nasdaq Iceland will be Landsbankinn hf.            
Member: Morgan Stanley Europe SE                        
Member ID in INET: MSE                             
Clearing and Settlement ID: NBIIISREXXX                     
Valid in INET systems as of: November 13, 2023.                 
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Finnbogi 
 Rafn Jónsson or Julian Butterworth telephone +354 525 2852 or +44 20 3753 2195 
                                        
Nasdaq Iceland
