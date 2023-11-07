Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials Announces Results from Strategic Restructuring, Focus on Growth Priorities

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (NASDAQ:MMAT), an advanced materials and nanotechnology company, today announced preliminary positive cost cutting results from the initial stages of restructuring, while signaling its intent to focus on core business lines currently generating revenue and those expected to generate revenue in the not-too-distant future. This update follows the revised operating plan (the "Realignment and Consolidation Plan"), which was approved by our board of directors on June 6, 2023.

META Board Chair Jack Harding stated, "Our strategic initiatives will preserve runway into 2024 and beyond, as we continue to focus on revenue, expense management, capital allocation and R&D needs to drive our most promising businesses. Support also stems from recent multi-million-dollar authentication business wins, our fleet of current customers and projections for sales based on newly commercialized technologies."

With hundreds of patents, multiple production facilities and R&D labs, META's in-house team continues to work on the company's most productive business lines, including:

Photonic Material: META's proprietary KolourOptik® and LumaChrome anti-counterfeiting security foils have gained broad awareness in the banking industry, with a number of global currency customers in talks. On September 12, 2023, META launched its first fully animated nano-optic banknote security product, QUANTUM stripe based on KolourOptik® technology; orders are being accepted from industry partners. On September 20, 2023, META appointed Mark Spencer as SVP of Product & Design for its authentication division. The industry veteran has expertise in banknote design, development and production, having served with De La Rue and Crane Currency. On September 27, 2023, META received $6.2 million in new purchase orders; the larger agreement with a confidential G10 central bank customer spans up to 5 years for up to $41.5M from initiation.

Electro-Optics: META's wide area motion imagery platform, VLEPSIS®, deploys both proprietary hardware and artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor hundreds of objects/locations simultaneously. Applications for this technology include security and surveillance, border monitoring, search and rescue, traffic management, and novel smart city sensing, among others. On November 13-17, 2023, META will be showcasing this latest innovation at the Dubai Airshow.

Battery Materials: NCORE current collectors and NPORE® battery separators are groundbreaking technologies that increase energy/power density, while improving battery safety. The battery technology results in safer, lighter, more sustainable batteries with broad potential applications, especially in the hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) space. In addition to an external partnership with a tier-1 global OEM, the Company is exploring partnerships with a number of battery companies with a target of broad-scale commercialization. On March 20, 2023, META announced a joint development agreement for NPORE® battery separator materials with a confidential global Top 10 battery OEM.



Leadership Transitions

META today announced that Mr. Jim Fusaro has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors due to unexpected health issues. The board has appointed its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Uzi Sasson, as CEO, effective immediately. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Jim and we wish him all the best during this time," said Jack Harding, META Board Chair. "We are pleased that Uzi has taken up the helm, as he has been leading the financial restructuring of META since April 2023; he is well-positioned and intimately involved in the day-to-day operational and financial needs of the organization."

Mr. Sasson has served as META's CFO and Chief Operating Officer since April 2023. Prior to joining META, Mr. Sasson served as CFO for two high technology companies. Previously, Mr. Sasson was the CEO of IXYS Corporation (Nasdaq:IXYS), an $800 million market cap semiconductor company, where he engineered the 46% premium-priced acquisition by Littelfuse.

META Vice President of Finance Mr. Ahmed Shebl, CPA/CMA, has been appointed Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining META in 2021, he worked with Loblaw Companies Ltd. and with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Business Updates, Restructuring Results

"Throughout the history of META, the company has produced cutting-edge technologies, R&D and intellectual property that stands ready for broad adoption in many industries. However, an overdiversified business platform has clouded the path to broader success," noted newly appointed CEO Uzi Sasson. "By focusing on our three core business lines, we can expand our partnerships and bring products to market expeditiously."

In this effort, META plans to spin-off a number of other business lines in order to capture and preserve additional capital for expenses and R&D focused on core products. The company also intends to eliminate redundancies, including overhead and limited non-essential workforce. The expected annualized cost savings will be approximately $20 to 30 million, with additional savings possible as the company continues to right-size facilities and spending.

About Meta Materials Inc.

Meta Materials Inc. (META) is an advanced materials and nanotechnology company. We develop new products and technologies using innovative sustainable science. Advanced materials can improve everyday products that surround us, making them smarter and more sustainable. META® technology platforms enable global brands to develop new products to improve performance for customers in aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, 5G communications, batteries, authentication, automotive and clean energy. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

