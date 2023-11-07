Jaguar Health, Inc.: REMINDER: Jaguar Health to Host Virtual Educational Webinar on Rare Intestinal Failure Diseases with Leading Gastroenterologists and Nutrition Experts November 8th from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM EST

Click here to register for webinar

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo), a Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) family company, today issued a reminder that the company is hosting a virtual educational webinar with leading gastroenterologists and nutrition experts on intestinal failure associated with the rare diseases short bowel syndrome (SBS) and microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) on November 8, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM Eastern Standard Time. Click here to register for the webinar.

Participants in this virtual event, which will be moderated by Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Jaguar Health's Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of the Jaguar/Napo Scientific Advisory Board, will define intestinal failure, which is classified as a malabsorptive syndrome, discuss the current standards of care for SBS and MVID patients, including parenteral support, and address the major unmet need for treatment options for the debilitating, chronic, severe watery diarrhea that is associated with intestinal failure. Participants include these distinguished gastroenterologists and nutrition experts from the US, the Middle East and Europe:

Professor Mohamad Miqdady, MD, Division Chief, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition Division, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Professor Antonella Diamanti, MD, Head of Artificial Nutrition Unit, Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital, Rome, Italy

Christos Tzivinikos, MD, DCH, FRCPCH, MSc, CEBP, Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Head of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition Department, Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Lindsey Russell, MD, MSc, FRCPC, Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition and the Digestive Diseases & Surgery Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Ohio

Fabrizio Pasanisi, MD, PhD, Director of the Interuniversity Center for Studies and Research on Obesity (CISROD) and Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Naples Federico II, Naples, Italy

Carol Wolin, MA, RDN, LD, Public Health Dietitian, Legacy Community Health, Houston, Texas

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo Pharmaceuticals' crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for preventive treatment of chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel (CIOB) in adults with cancer on targeted therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

