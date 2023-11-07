MGO Global to Host Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

MIAMI, FL / LONDON, UK / NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), a digitally-native, lifestyle brand portfolio company, ("MGO" or the "Company" or "MGO Global"), today announced that the Company will host a public webcast on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial and operational results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023.

MGO's Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Maximiliano Ojeda, and CFO Vincent Ottomanelli, will host the quarterly update. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to ir@mgoteam.com no later than Friday, November 10, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

Webcast Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2957/49420

The corporate update will be broadcast live and available for replay via the link above. If you have any difficulty connecting to the webcast, please contact Dodi Handy at 407-960-4636.

About MGO Global Inc.

MGO Global is actively engaged in building a portfolio of independent, digitally native, lifestyle brands, which are unique and differentiated, yet all defined by distinctive, high-quality products and a shared commitment to delivering high-touch customer experiences across its ecommerce and wholesale channels. MGO is currently comprised of three business units: MGOTeam1 which operates the The Messi Store, offering a premium line of functional and sporty casual wear, accessories and homewares inspired by legendary pro soccer player Leo Messi and created by Ginny Hilfiger, our co-founder and chief design officer; Americana Liberty, which markets a growing, high-end line of thoughtfully curated home and outdoor products on Stand; and MGO Digital, which leverages data analytics, advanced technology-enabled marketing and our leadership's industry relationships and expertise to identify, incubate and introduce to market new, authentic lifestyle brand concepts. For more information on MGO Global, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its businesses, The Messi Store and Stand Flagpoles, other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and perpetuating the Company's licensing rights with Leo Messi Management, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

FOR MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

MGO Global Inc.

Dodi Handy, Director of Communications

Phone: +1 407-960-4636

Email: ir@mgoteam.com

SOURCE: MGO Global

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800484/mgo-global-to-host-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-webcast-on-tuesday-november-14-2023-at-430-pm-et