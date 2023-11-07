Toronto, Ontario and Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - PurMinds NeuroPharma ("PurMinds" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage neuroscience company focused on neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advancing a robust clinical development pipeline of small molecules, psychedelic compounds and other modalities, is pleased to announce that under its Health Canada Dealer's License for Controlled Drugs and Substances ("Dealer's License"), it has tripled its psilocybin mushroom propagation yields and has a growing inventory of three dried psilocybe cubensis strains.

Psilocybin Mushroom Cultivation

Under the coverage of its Dealer's Licence, and inside its Ontario-based Production Facility, PurMinds has just completed its 8th harvest of psilocybin-containing mushrooms, where all propagation, cultivation and post-harvest processes are fully compliant with the WHO and EMA GACP guidelines. The Company is current growing weekly with authorization to store up to 250,000 kg of dried psilocybin-containing mushrooms on-site, or the equivalent of 1,250 kg of psilocybin.

PurMinds is currently able to supply its psilocybin mushrooms in dried whole mushroom form, or milled and encapsulated, with potency analyses reaching average total tryptamine levels of up to 1.03%. To support patient safety and practitioner confidence, each batch is also tested for impurities.

"Through the outstanding work of Bi Kim, our Director of Technology, and her talented mycology team at the PurMinds laboratory facilities, our psilocybin mushroom production has expanded rapidly and the Company is building a solid inventory of dried psilocybe cubensis in preparation for a rising demand for natural fungi containing psilocybin for research studies, clinical trials, and eventually medical clinics across the globe," said Robin Shugar, Chief Commercial Officer & General Counsel. "The specialized expertise that our scientists and cultivation team possess, coupled with the Company's strong focus on safety, efficacy and profitability, has ideally positioned PurMinds to be at the forefront of legal natural psilocybin mushroom supply."

With Australia's pivotal drug policy reform to reschedule psilocybin and MDMA, FDA approval for MDMA therapy expected within the year, Alberta's recent regulation of psychedelics for healthcare purposes, and Switzerland's innovative legal supply policy initiatives, PurMinds said it anticipates that whole psilocybin mushroom supply for research studies, clinical trials and medical clinics world-wide will be a large growth opportunity for the Company that should greatly accelerate the pathway to positive cash flow as a surge in the demand for natural investigatory psychedelic drug sales occurs.

